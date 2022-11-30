- Home
The Pass - Panino and Provisions
No reviews yet
207A St. Philip Street
Charleston, SC 29403
Sandwich, Salads and Such
Such a Nice Italian Boy
Mortadella (with Pistachio), Hot & Sweet Soppresata, Burrata, Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Sharp Provolone Housemade Italian Vinaigrette, Chili Relish on Ciabatta
LT Americano!
Roasted Turkey Breast, Cheddar, Housemade Grain Mustard, Duke’s Mayonnaise, Fermented Peppers , Housemade Dill Pickles on Toasted Ciabatta
Panino di Oggi
Lemon Caper Chicken Salad, Harvest Dried Tomato Tapenade, Artisan Greens on Toasted Ciabatta
No, We Have Not Seen "The Bear"
Cold Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Balsamic Onions, Housemade Pepper Shooter Aioli, XVOO on Toasted Ciabatta
Cacio e Pepe (Vegetarian)
Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan, Farm Butter, Fresh Cracked Black Pepper toasted on Sourdough, Drizzled Truffle Honey
Vito Lost His V-Card
Marinated Artichokes, Tuscan White Bean Puree, Housemade Giardiniera Insalata, Balsamic Vincotto on Toasted Ciabatta
The Morning Order
2 Egg Parm-Mozz Frittata, Prosciutto di Parma, Spicy Basil Taleggio-Pesto on Toasted Ciabatta
The LBC
House Cured Lox, Cucumbers, House-Pickled Red Onions, Housemade Scallion Cream Cheese on a Toasted Everything Bagel
Anthony's Salad
Greens and Reds, Green Apple, Castelmagno Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Almond Crumbs, Housemade Lemon Vinaigrette
Antipasti, Whipped Ricotta & Housemade Snacks from the Shop
Whipped Ricotta Toasts
Sourdough Crostone, Stone Fruit Mostarda, Chopped Pistachio, XVOO
Antipasti (Serves 1-2)
Chef's Selection of Cured Meats & Cheeses with Crostini and Accompaniments
'Nduja with Olive Oil Crostini
From Southern Italy - Soft, Spreadable Fermented Pork Salume, Spiked with Fiery Calabrian Chilies served with Toasted Olive Oil Crostini
Housemade Dill Pickles
Mixed Olives
Pepper Shooters with Sharp Provolone and Prosciutto
Pepper Shooters stuffed with Prosciutto and Sharp Provolone
Oil Cured Olives
Oil cured olives (with pits)
Housemade Giardiniera
Housemade Giardiniera
Cherry Peppers Stuffed with Pecorino Romano
Cherry Peppers Stuffed with Pecorino
Artichoke Salad
Chef's Daily Variety of Artichoke Salad
Roasted Red Peppers with Garlic and Olive Oil
Roasted Red Peppers with Garlic and Olive Oil
Chips, Snack Mix, Nuts, Legally Addictive, Crispers
Chips
Assorted Variety
Crisperies
Assorted Variety
Legally Addictive - Everything
Salty, sweet, chocolatey & crunchy, one of the best tastes known to mankind.
Snack Mix
7 ounces Variety
House Pickles
Mixed Olives
Righteous Felon Jerky
Assorted!
Housemade Giardiniera
Housemade Giardiniera
Mini Panettone (3.5 ounces)
An Italian type of sweet bread holiday tradition.
Non-Alcoholic
San Pellegrino (16.9 ounces)
Italian's finest sparkling natural mineral water.
San Pellegrino (33.8 ounces)
Italian's finest sparkling natural mineral water.
Mexican Coke (12 ounces)
Mexican Sprite (12 ounces)
Mexican Orange Fanta (12 ounces)
Diet Coke (12 ounces)
Smart Water (20 ounces)
Gold Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea (18.5 ounces)
Brewed from real tea leaves picked at their freshest, never from powder or concentrate. No artificial sweeteners or added color
La Colombe Triple Draft Latte (9 ounces)
The full taste and texture of a true cold latte, complete with a frothy layer of silky foam - now with more coffee!
Walker Brothers Kombucha - Blueberry Jasmine
Fresh, organic blueberries intertwine with jasmine tea and a touch of lemon to reveal notes of fresh jam, white grape, and tart berry in this craft kombucha.
Chips, Popcorn, Snack Mix
Carolina Kettle - Sea Salt (2 ounces)
The OG.
Carolina Kettle - Down East BBQ (2 ounces)
Salty, spicy, vinegary! There are many bbq sauces, but none can beat the age old recipes that have been handed down in eastern north Carolina. Add in that smoky charcoal just-off-the-grill flavor, and you've got yourself some southern down-home goodness.
Carolina Kettle - Honey Siracha (2 ounces)
Our Bee Sting Honey Sriracha Flavored Chips contain the ultimate pairing of sweet and hot. Natural Bee's honey combined with the one and only Sriracha Sauce to add in the perfect kick. One bite and you will be stung.
Carolina Kettle - Cream Cheese & Chives (2 ounces)
We have created this tasty flavor combination of cream cheese and chive. This savory duo perfectly pairs together the mild tangy flavor of cream cheese with the freshness of chive to deliver an incomparable taste.
Carolina Kettle - Crab Boil (2 ounces)
Dive in! Nothing tastes better on a Carolina summer day than a low country crab boil. A secret selection of spices has been used for generations to add flavor to this seafood feast. Keeping with southern tradition, we sprinkle our chips with the same blend for a special savory treat.
Carolina Kettle - Salt & Balsamic Vinegar (2 ounces)
Come and Get It Yall. The taste and twang of The South. Crunch into the bold mix of our salt and balsamic vinegar creation. The perfect combo that is music to your mouth!
Carolina Kettle - Jalapeno Queso (2 ounces)
Our Cozumel jalapeno queso flavored chips combine the fiery taste of jalapeno with smooth creamy white cheese. Guaranteed to turn up the heat on any occasion. It's a fiesta!
Carolina Kettle - Rosemary & Garlic (2 ounces)
The natural gourmet flavor of fresh rosemary with garlic seasoning is a combination that is the perfect blend of flavor. These kettle chips have bold crunch and a perfect taste that you are sure to love.
Carolina Kettle - Gin Dill (2 ounces)
Our dill pickle flavored chips are reminiscent of the summer afternoons she spent making jars of her famous pickles. Even more than making them, she loved to give these culinary condiments to friends and family. This one is for you mama gin!
Carolina Kettle - Sea Salt (5 ounce) - BIG BAG
The OG.
Carolina Kettle - Jalapeno Queso (5 ounce) - BIG BAG
BIG BAG - Our Cozumel jalapeno queso flavored chips combine the fiery taste of jalapeno with smooth creamy white cheese. Guaranteed to turn up the heat on any occasion. It's a fiesta!
Guacamole Ranch Snack Mix (7 ounces)
Perfection Snacks® Guacamole Ranch Snack Mix in a 7oz bag is a delicious gluten-free savory snack mix with Avocado Ranch Tortilla Chips, Parmesan Cheddar Cheese Curls, Spicy Guacamole Corn Chips and Pretzel Twists. We believe feeling good and healthier living begins with what you eat, real food with ingredients you can pronounce. That is why our Guacamole Snack Mix is gluten-free and does not have any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.
Original Snack Mix (7 ounces)
Delicious Original Snack Mix in a 7oz bag by Perfection Snacks® featuring a delicious Gluten-Free savory mix of Pretzel Twists, Cheese Curls, Cheddar Tortilla Chips, and Seasoned Bread Sticks. We believe feeling good and healthier living begins with what you eat, real food with ingredients you can pronounce. That is why our Original Snack Mix is gluten-free certified and do not have any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.
Buffalo Popcorn
The right amount of spice to our light, fluffy Popcorn. The perfect snack to kick up the heat!
Crisperies!!
Crispery - Cookies & Cream
Gourmet marshmallow rice Crispycake with America's favorite cookies and cream generously packed into the middle of the cake and for extra measure, if you want to eat the top of this cookie you'll find one on top of the cake! This is truly one of The Crispery's top sellers! One bite and you will discover the reason why. The marshmallow goodness with rice crispy crunch combined with the cookies and cream added throughout the cake makes this one of the best snacks ever created!
Crispery - Confetti
Time to party!!! This rice CRISPYCAKE has the colors of confetti throughout the gourmet marshmallow rice Crispycake. Customers compare it to eating birthday cake. If you are ready to celebrate a special day, or just want a great tasting sensation with marshmallow sweetness and colorful confetti throughout the entire cake, this cake will meet your highest expectations
Crispery - Key Lime Pie
The Crispery's Key Lime are fresh all year. Enjoy the taste of Summer with a taste of Key Lime pie in a gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE. Always room for the light taste of this key lime pie Crispycake.
Crispery - Popcorn Crunch
Gourmet Marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE topped with great tasting caramel popcorn then add a layer of caramel drizzled on top of the popcorn. If you are a caramel popcorn lover, plan to go wild for this CRISPYCAKE!
Crispery - Plain & Sweet
The original gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE that started The Crispery. A special recipe making this a unique tasting cake for the many purest out there. This Crispycake is even better than what your Mom used to make and made with the same amount of love! We love making our CRISPYCAKES that please customers and spreads smiles across our great Country.
Crispery - S'mores
Gourmet marshmallow rice Crispycake with a center of graham cracker and chocolate in the middle with a toasted golden brown marshmallow top. Just like eating S'mores around a campfire only better!
Crispery - Rainbow Sprinkles
Gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE with bright colored sprinkles on top. No one can resist the fun of sprinkles and these are the best. Just the right size to blend with the marshmallows and crisp rice crispycake. Everyone smiles when they see this cake and they recall childhood days of their mom sprinkling desserts with colorful fun sprinkles.
Crispery - Raspberry Chocolate
Gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE with Raspberry Jelly and Creamy marshmallow generously spread in the middle of the CRISPYCAKE. Better then any jelly donut that you might try, does not run and is not sticky. This is a unique treat that will have you begging for another!
Crispery - Chocolate Brownie
Rich chocolatey flavor and the perfect crunchy taste of our soft marshmallows & rice crispies. This is a brownie like no other, and this brownie can last longer, it has an 11 month shelf life, if you have that much self control. This is truly a gourmet marshmallow brownie Crispycake.
Crispery - Peanut Butter & Jelly
Gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE with Peanut Butter and Jelly found in the middle of this unique and fun treat. Easily eaten, with no dripping jelly and no stickiness, just soft and gooey marshmallows and crispies that are never hard and sticky.
Crispery - Pretzel Surprise
Gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE topped with pretzel bits. Of course we drizzle chocolate generously to the top of the pretzel bits making it even more special. Your taste buds with awaken with the taste of salty and sweet!
Crispery - Toasted Coconut
Gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE with flakes of toasted coconut covered on the top of this handmade to perfection cake. Once you start eating this cake, you won't be able to stop. Coconut combined with this Crispycake soft and gooey marshmallow recipe will have you begging for one more bite! The Crispery's handmade CRISPYCAKE with freshly toasted coconut flakes on top.
Crispery - Cocoa Concoction
This gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE filled with the cereal that used to turn your milk brown for a special chocolaty taste. The cocoa crunch features a layer of chocolate fluff filling in the middle with small chocolate chips in the center for a superior taste. Combines several different forms of chocolate throughout the cake. This is truly one of the finest CRISPYCAKES that you will ever taste. Specially made for Chocolate lovers! A Cocoa Concoction that you can't stop eating once you take your first bite.
Crispery - Chocolate Caramel
A delicious CRISPYCAKE with a thick layer of chocolate and caramel sandwiched between 2 layers of soft and gooey marshmallow rice crispies. This is a unique Crispycake made with the highest quality of chocolate and just the right amount of caramel, with soft and gooey (never sticky) gourmet marshmallow. Decadent gourmet marshmallow rice Crispycake handmade for a sweet experience.
Legally Addictive
Legally Addictive - Everything
Salty, sweet, chocolatey & crunchy, one of the best tastes known to mankind.
Legally Addictive - Surprise Party (4.7 ounces)
What is Surprise Party? We added rainbow sprinkles to make them pretty and sea salt to make it crazy-delicious! Literally ANY day, moment or event you want to celebrate can be made better with Surprise Party! Salty, sweet, chocolaty and crunchy! The combination never fails. Made with a crispy combination of a cracker, salted handmade toffee, ethically sourced chocolate and topped with sea salt and sprinkles, the combination results in one of the best tastes known to mankind.
Legally Addictive - The O.G. (4.7 ounces)
The OG! What does that mean? Well, it depends on who you ask. Our OG means 'The Original' since this is the cookie that started Legally Addictive. Salty, sweet, chocolately and crunchy. The combination never fails. Made with a crispy combination of a cracker, salted handmade toffee, semi-sweet chocolate and topped with sea salt, the combination results in one of the best tastes known to mankind.
Legally Addictive - The Peppermint Crunch (4.7 ounces)
The PC is festive, bright, crunchy and with a peppermint-salty-chocolate crunchy punch that's perfect with a glass of red wine, a well-brewed coffee, perhaps a hearty winter beer and especially with a nice cup of spiked (or not!) hot chocolate. It's the same handmade salted toffee on a cracker with a layer of chocolate but topped with crushed peppermint. Even if you're not a "peppermint person", just trust us on this one. Or trust the cheeky snowman in glasses.
Legally Addictive - Salted Gingerbread (4.7 ounces)
Salted Gingerbread is the newest member of our cookie fam and is joining us for the holidays! This creatively comforting confection is made from a graham cracker, our salted handmade toffee and 60% chocolate. It's made in collaboration with our neighbors and spice-geniuses, Spicewalla, to create the most divinely delicious treat that captures the flavor of the holidays in every bite!
Jerky
Righteous Felon - OG Hickory
The Righteous Felon original recipe and sweet, smoky, hickory flavor that started it all. This O.G. classic hit the streets in '96 and the jerky game ain't been the same ever since.
Righteous Felon - Truffle-o Bill Beef Jerky
The world's first and only truffle-infused beef jerky. This jerky is made by adding real black truffle powder, sourced from Italy, into our O.G. Hickory marinade. The resulting delicacy is a smoky, savory, sweet, earthy "UMAMI BOMB" with just the right dose of truffle to delight the senses and set your taste buds' gearshift into overdrive.
Righteous Felon - Baby Blues BBQ
Baby Blues BBQ produces a sweet and spicy jerky smothered (and covered) in Baby Blues' Sweet Kick BBQ sauce. This jerky features a diabolical blend of chipotle, habanero, cayenne, and serrano peppers. When the initial sweetness subsides, delicious heat finishes off this flavor of a roller coaster ride.
Meats, Cheeses, Lox and deliciousness
Creminelli Salame Sopressata (5.5 ounces)
Maytag Blue Wedge (4 ounces)
Each wedge of Maytag Blue Cheese is cave-aged to perfection here at the iconic farm.
Burrata (8 ounces)
Silky on the outside and creamy on the inside, BelGioioso’s Burrata boasts a richly sweet, milky flavor that is sure to please the palate. This made-to-order cheese is hand-formed into 2 ounce balls and packaged in water for an extended shelf life. Burrata resembles fresh mozzarella ball, but when split open, a rich tasting soft filling of fresh pieces of mozzarella and heavy cream inside also known as Stracciatella.
IL Porcellino Nduja (5 ounces)
Spicy Prosciutto Spread. Extremely versatile. Spice up a pasta sauce, grilled cheese, burger, pizza, crostini, or taco. Wonderful just slathered on warm bread or a cracker.
Cheese Spread (8 ounces)
Bel Gioioso Fontina (5 ounces)
Aged over 60 days, Fontina develops an exceptional mild, buttery flavor, with a smooth, almost silky texture. BelGioioso Fontina makes an excellent introduction to Italian cheeses – everyone likes Fontina. This versatile cheese makes delicious sandwiches and grilled cheese and melts easily for fondues and sauces.
Antipasti Boxes
Upto 6 People
Chef's Selection of Meats, Cheese, House Giardiniera, Mixed Olives, Accoutrements and Cronstinis
Upto 8 People
Chef's Selection of Meats, Cheese, House Giardiniera, Mixed Olives, Accoutrements and Crostinis
Upto 10 People
Chef's Selection of Meats, Cheese, House Giardiniera, Mixed Olives, Accoutrements and Crostinis
