The Pass - Panino and Provisions

Crispery - Cookies & Cream

$6.50

Gourmet marshmallow rice Crispycake with America's favorite cookies and cream generously packed into the middle of the cake and for extra measure, if you want to eat the top of this cookie you'll find one on top of the cake! This is truly one of The Crispery's top sellers! One bite and you will discover the reason why. The marshmallow goodness with rice crispy crunch combined with the cookies and cream added throughout the cake makes this one of the best snacks ever created!