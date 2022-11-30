Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pass - Panino and Provisions

207A St. Philip Street

Charleston, SC 29403

Such a Nice Italian Boy
LT Americano!
No, We Have Not Seen "The Bear"

Sandwich, Salads and Such

Unapologetically Interesting Sandwiches. Sandwiches can be made as a Green Salad, a Panzanella Salad or as a Grain Salad Bowl
Such a Nice Italian Boy

Such a Nice Italian Boy

$16.00

Mortadella (with Pistachio), Hot & Sweet Soppresata, Burrata, Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Sharp Provolone Housemade Italian Vinaigrette, Chili Relish on Ciabatta

LT Americano!

LT Americano!

$15.00

Roasted Turkey Breast, Cheddar, Housemade Grain Mustard, Duke’s Mayonnaise, Fermented Peppers , Housemade Dill Pickles on Toasted Ciabatta

Panino di Oggi

Panino di Oggi

$15.00

Lemon Caper Chicken Salad, Harvest Dried Tomato Tapenade, Artisan Greens on Toasted Ciabatta

No, We Have Not Seen "The Bear"

No, We Have Not Seen "The Bear"

$16.00

Cold Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Balsamic Onions, Housemade Pepper Shooter Aioli, XVOO on Toasted Ciabatta

Cacio e Pepe (Vegetarian)

Cacio e Pepe (Vegetarian)

$12.00

Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan, Farm Butter, Fresh Cracked Black Pepper toasted on Sourdough, Drizzled Truffle Honey

Vito Lost His V-Card

Vito Lost His V-Card

$14.00

Marinated Artichokes, Tuscan White Bean Puree, Housemade Giardiniera Insalata, Balsamic Vincotto on Toasted Ciabatta

The Morning Order

The Morning Order

$15.00

2 Egg Parm-Mozz Frittata, Prosciutto di Parma, Spicy Basil Taleggio-Pesto on Toasted Ciabatta

The LBC

The LBC

$15.00

House Cured Lox, Cucumbers, House-Pickled Red Onions, Housemade Scallion Cream Cheese on a Toasted Everything Bagel

Anthony's Salad

Anthony's Salad

$14.00

Greens and Reds, Green Apple, Castelmagno Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Almond Crumbs, Housemade Lemon Vinaigrette

Whipped Ricotta Toasts

Whipped Ricotta Toasts

$11.00

Sourdough Crostone, Stone Fruit Mostarda, Chopped Pistachio, XVOO

Antipasti (Serves 1-2)

Antipasti (Serves 1-2)

$19.00

Chef's Selection of Cured Meats & Cheeses with Crostini and Accompaniments

'Nduja with Olive Oil Crostini

'Nduja with Olive Oil Crostini

$11.00

From Southern Italy - Soft, Spreadable Fermented Pork Salume, Spiked with Fiery Calabrian Chilies served with Toasted Olive Oil Crostini

Housemade Dill Pickles

Housemade Dill Pickles

$3.00
Mixed Olives

Mixed Olives

$4.00
Pepper Shooters with Sharp Provolone and Prosciutto

Pepper Shooters with Sharp Provolone and Prosciutto

$4.00

Pepper Shooters stuffed with Prosciutto and Sharp Provolone

Oil Cured Olives

Oil Cured Olives

$5.00

Oil cured olives (with pits)

Housemade Giardiniera

Housemade Giardiniera

$4.00

Housemade Giardiniera

Cherry Peppers Stuffed with Pecorino Romano

Cherry Peppers Stuffed with Pecorino Romano

$4.00

Cherry Peppers Stuffed with Pecorino

Artichoke Salad

Artichoke Salad

$5.00

Chef's Daily Variety of Artichoke Salad

Roasted Red Peppers with Garlic and Olive Oil

Roasted Red Peppers with Garlic and Olive Oil

$5.00Out of stock

Roasted Red Peppers with Garlic and Olive Oil

Chips

Chips

$2.50

Assorted Variety

Crisperies

Crisperies

$6.50

Assorted Variety

Legally Addictive - Everything

Legally Addictive - Everything

$9.00

Salty, sweet, chocolatey & crunchy, one of the best tastes known to mankind.

Snack Mix

Snack Mix

$5.00

7 ounces Variety

House Pickles

House Pickles

$3.00
Mixed Olives

Mixed Olives

$3.00
Righteous Felon Jerky

Righteous Felon Jerky

$7.00

Assorted!

Housemade Giardiniera

Housemade Giardiniera

$4.00

Housemade Giardiniera

Mini Panettone (3.5 ounces)

Mini Panettone (3.5 ounces)

$4.00

An Italian type of sweet bread holiday tradition.

San Pellegrino (16.9 ounces)

San Pellegrino (16.9 ounces)

$3.00

Italian's finest sparkling natural mineral water.

San Pellegrino (33.8 ounces)

San Pellegrino (33.8 ounces)

$6.00

Italian's finest sparkling natural mineral water.

Mexican Coke (12 ounces)

Mexican Coke (12 ounces)

$3.00
Mexican Sprite (12 ounces)

Mexican Sprite (12 ounces)

$3.00
Mexican Orange Fanta (12 ounces)

Mexican Orange Fanta (12 ounces)

$3.00
Diet Coke (12 ounces)

Diet Coke (12 ounces)

$2.00
Smart Water (20 ounces)

Smart Water (20 ounces)

$3.00
Gold Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea (18.5 ounces)

Gold Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea (18.5 ounces)

$3.00

Brewed from real tea leaves picked at their freshest, never from powder or concentrate. No artificial sweeteners or added color

La Colombe Triple Draft Latte (9 ounces)

La Colombe Triple Draft Latte (9 ounces)

$5.00

The full taste and texture of a true cold latte, complete with a frothy layer of silky foam - now with more coffee!

Walker Brothers Kombucha - Blueberry Jasmine

Walker Brothers Kombucha - Blueberry Jasmine

$4.00

Fresh, organic blueberries intertwine with jasmine tea and a touch of lemon to reveal notes of fresh jam, white grape, and tart berry in this craft kombucha.

Carolina Kettle - Sea Salt (2 ounces)

Carolina Kettle - Sea Salt (2 ounces)

$2.50

The OG.

Carolina Kettle - Down East BBQ (2 ounces)

Carolina Kettle - Down East BBQ (2 ounces)

$2.50

Salty, spicy, vinegary! There are many bbq sauces, but none can beat the age old recipes that have been handed down in eastern north Carolina. Add in that smoky charcoal just-off-the-grill flavor, and you've got yourself some southern down-home goodness.

Carolina Kettle - Honey Siracha (2 ounces)

Carolina Kettle - Honey Siracha (2 ounces)

$2.50

Our Bee Sting Honey Sriracha Flavored Chips contain the ultimate pairing of sweet and hot. Natural Bee's honey combined with the one and only Sriracha Sauce to add in the perfect kick. One bite and you will be stung.

Carolina Kettle - Cream Cheese & Chives (2 ounces)

Carolina Kettle - Cream Cheese & Chives (2 ounces)

$2.50

We have created this tasty flavor combination of cream cheese and chive. This savory duo perfectly pairs together the mild tangy flavor of cream cheese with the freshness of chive to deliver an incomparable taste.

Carolina Kettle - Crab Boil (2 ounces)

Carolina Kettle - Crab Boil (2 ounces)

$2.50

Dive in! Nothing tastes better on a Carolina summer day than a low country crab boil. A secret selection of spices has been used for generations to add flavor to this seafood feast. Keeping with southern tradition, we sprinkle our chips with the same blend for a special savory treat.

Carolina Kettle - Salt & Balsamic Vinegar (2 ounces)

Carolina Kettle - Salt & Balsamic Vinegar (2 ounces)

$2.50

Come and Get It Yall. The taste and twang of The South. Crunch into the bold mix of our salt and balsamic vinegar creation. The perfect combo that is music to your mouth!

Carolina Kettle - Jalapeno Queso (2 ounces)

Carolina Kettle - Jalapeno Queso (2 ounces)

$2.50

Our Cozumel jalapeno queso flavored chips combine the fiery taste of jalapeno with smooth creamy white cheese. Guaranteed to turn up the heat on any occasion. It's a fiesta!

Carolina Kettle - Rosemary & Garlic (2 ounces)

Carolina Kettle - Rosemary & Garlic (2 ounces)

$2.50

The natural gourmet flavor of fresh rosemary with garlic seasoning is a combination that is the perfect blend of flavor. These kettle chips have bold crunch and a perfect taste that you are sure to love.

Carolina Kettle - Gin Dill (2 ounces)

Carolina Kettle - Gin Dill (2 ounces)

$2.50

Our dill pickle flavored chips are reminiscent of the summer afternoons she spent making jars of her famous pickles. Even more than making them, she loved to give these culinary condiments to friends and family. This one is for you mama gin!

Carolina Kettle - Sea Salt (5 ounce) - BIG BAG

Carolina Kettle - Sea Salt (5 ounce) - BIG BAG

$4.50

The OG.

Carolina Kettle - Jalapeno Queso (5 ounce) - BIG BAG

Carolina Kettle - Jalapeno Queso (5 ounce) - BIG BAG

$4.50

BIG BAG - Our Cozumel jalapeno queso flavored chips combine the fiery taste of jalapeno with smooth creamy white cheese. Guaranteed to turn up the heat on any occasion. It's a fiesta!

Guacamole Ranch Snack Mix (7 ounces)

Guacamole Ranch Snack Mix (7 ounces)

$5.00

Perfection Snacks® Guacamole Ranch Snack Mix in a 7oz bag is a delicious gluten-free savory snack mix with Avocado Ranch Tortilla Chips, Parmesan Cheddar Cheese Curls, Spicy Guacamole Corn Chips and Pretzel Twists. We believe feeling good and healthier living begins with what you eat, real food with ingredients you can pronounce. That is why our Guacamole Snack Mix is gluten-free and does not have any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

Original Snack Mix (7 ounces)

Original Snack Mix (7 ounces)

$5.00

Delicious Original Snack Mix in a 7oz bag by Perfection Snacks® featuring a delicious Gluten-Free savory mix of Pretzel Twists, Cheese Curls, Cheddar Tortilla Chips, and Seasoned Bread Sticks. We believe feeling good and healthier living begins with what you eat, real food with ingredients you can pronounce. That is why our Original Snack Mix is gluten-free certified and do not have any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

Buffalo Popcorn

Buffalo Popcorn

$4.50

The right amount of spice to our light, fluffy Popcorn. The perfect snack to kick up the heat!

Crispery - Cookies & Cream

Crispery - Cookies & Cream

$6.50

Gourmet marshmallow rice Crispycake with America's favorite cookies and cream generously packed into the middle of the cake and for extra measure, if you want to eat the top of this cookie you'll find one on top of the cake! This is truly one of The Crispery's top sellers! One bite and you will discover the reason why. The marshmallow goodness with rice crispy crunch combined with the cookies and cream added throughout the cake makes this one of the best snacks ever created!

Crispery - Confetti

Crispery - Confetti

$6.50

Time to party!!! This rice CRISPYCAKE has the colors of confetti throughout the gourmet marshmallow rice Crispycake. Customers compare it to eating birthday cake. If you are ready to celebrate a special day, or just want a great tasting sensation with marshmallow sweetness and colorful confetti throughout the entire cake, this cake will meet your highest expectations

Crispery - Key Lime Pie

Crispery - Key Lime Pie

$6.50

The Crispery's Key Lime are fresh all year. Enjoy the taste of Summer with a taste of Key Lime pie in a gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE. Always room for the light taste of this key lime pie Crispycake.

Crispery - Popcorn Crunch

Crispery - Popcorn Crunch

$6.50

Gourmet Marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE topped with great tasting caramel popcorn then add a layer of caramel drizzled on top of the popcorn. If you are a caramel popcorn lover, plan to go wild for this CRISPYCAKE!

Crispery - Plain & Sweet

Crispery - Plain & Sweet

$6.50Out of stock

The original gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE that started The Crispery. A special recipe making this a unique tasting cake for the many purest out there. This Crispycake is even better than what your Mom used to make and made with the same amount of love! We love making our CRISPYCAKES that please customers and spreads smiles across our great Country.

Crispery - S'mores

Crispery - S'mores

$6.50

Gourmet marshmallow rice Crispycake with a center of graham cracker and chocolate in the middle with a toasted golden brown marshmallow top. Just like eating S'mores around a campfire only better!

Crispery - Rainbow Sprinkles

Crispery - Rainbow Sprinkles

$6.50

Gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE with bright colored sprinkles on top. No one can resist the fun of sprinkles and these are the best. Just the right size to blend with the marshmallows and crisp rice crispycake. Everyone smiles when they see this cake and they recall childhood days of their mom sprinkling desserts with colorful fun sprinkles.

Crispery - Raspberry Chocolate

Crispery - Raspberry Chocolate

$6.50

Gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE with Raspberry Jelly and Creamy marshmallow generously spread in the middle of the CRISPYCAKE. Better then any jelly donut that you might try, does not run and is not sticky. This is a unique treat that will have you begging for another!

Crispery - Chocolate Brownie

Crispery - Chocolate Brownie

$6.50

Rich chocolatey flavor and the perfect crunchy taste of our soft marshmallows & rice crispies. This is a brownie like no other, and this brownie can last longer, it has an 11 month shelf life, if you have that much self control. This is truly a gourmet marshmallow brownie Crispycake.

Crispery - Peanut Butter & Jelly

Crispery - Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.50

Gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE with Peanut Butter and Jelly found in the middle of this unique and fun treat. Easily eaten, with no dripping jelly and no stickiness, just soft and gooey marshmallows and crispies that are never hard and sticky.

Crispery - Pretzel Surprise

Crispery - Pretzel Surprise

$6.50

Gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE topped with pretzel bits. Of course we drizzle chocolate generously to the top of the pretzel bits making it even more special. Your taste buds with awaken with the taste of salty and sweet!

Crispery - Toasted Coconut

Crispery - Toasted Coconut

$6.50

Gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE with flakes of toasted coconut covered on the top of this handmade to perfection cake. Once you start eating this cake, you won't be able to stop. Coconut combined with this Crispycake soft and gooey marshmallow recipe will have you begging for one more bite! The Crispery's handmade CRISPYCAKE with freshly toasted coconut flakes on top.

Crispery - Cocoa Concoction

Crispery - Cocoa Concoction

$6.50

This gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE filled with the cereal that used to turn your milk brown for a special chocolaty taste. The cocoa crunch features a layer of chocolate fluff filling in the middle with small chocolate chips in the center for a superior taste. Combines several different forms of chocolate throughout the cake. This is truly one of the finest CRISPYCAKES that you will ever taste. Specially made for Chocolate lovers! A Cocoa Concoction that you can't stop eating once you take your first bite.

Crispery - Chocolate Caramel

Crispery - Chocolate Caramel

$6.50

A delicious CRISPYCAKE with a thick layer of chocolate and caramel sandwiched between 2 layers of soft and gooey marshmallow rice crispies. This is a unique Crispycake made with the highest quality of chocolate and just the right amount of caramel, with soft and gooey (never sticky) gourmet marshmallow. Decadent gourmet marshmallow rice Crispycake handmade for a sweet experience.

Legally Addictive - Everything

Legally Addictive - Everything

$9.00

Salty, sweet, chocolatey & crunchy, one of the best tastes known to mankind.

Legally Addictive - Surprise Party (4.7 ounces)

Legally Addictive - Surprise Party (4.7 ounces)

$9.00

What is Surprise Party? We added rainbow sprinkles to make them pretty and sea salt to make it crazy-delicious! Literally ANY day, moment or event you want to celebrate can be made better with Surprise Party! Salty, sweet, chocolaty and crunchy! The combination never fails. Made with a crispy combination of a cracker, salted handmade toffee, ethically sourced chocolate and topped with sea salt and sprinkles, the combination results in one of the best tastes known to mankind.

Legally Addictive - The O.G. (4.7 ounces)

Legally Addictive - The O.G. (4.7 ounces)

$9.00

The OG! What does that mean? Well, it depends on who you ask. Our OG means 'The Original' since this is the cookie that started Legally Addictive. Salty, sweet, chocolately and crunchy. The combination never fails. Made with a crispy combination of a cracker, salted handmade toffee, semi-sweet chocolate and topped with sea salt, the combination results in one of the best tastes known to mankind.

Legally Addictive - The Peppermint Crunch (4.7 ounces)

Legally Addictive - The Peppermint Crunch (4.7 ounces)

$9.00

The PC is festive, bright, crunchy and with a peppermint-salty-chocolate crunchy punch that's perfect with a glass of red wine, a well-brewed coffee, perhaps a hearty winter beer and especially with a nice cup of spiked (or not!) hot chocolate. It's the same handmade salted toffee on a cracker with a layer of chocolate but topped with crushed peppermint. Even if you're not a "peppermint person", just trust us on this one. Or trust the cheeky snowman in glasses.

Legally Addictive - Salted Gingerbread (4.7 ounces)

Legally Addictive - Salted Gingerbread (4.7 ounces)

$9.00

Salted Gingerbread is the newest member of our cookie fam and is joining us for the holidays! This creatively comforting confection is made from a graham cracker, our salted handmade toffee and 60% chocolate. It's made in collaboration with our neighbors and spice-geniuses, Spicewalla, to create the most divinely delicious treat that captures the flavor of the holidays in every bite!

Righteous Felon - OG Hickory

Righteous Felon - OG Hickory

$7.00

The Righteous Felon original recipe and sweet, smoky, hickory flavor that started it all. This O.G. classic hit the streets in '96 and the jerky game ain't been the same ever since.

Righteous Felon - Truffle-o Bill Beef Jerky

Righteous Felon - Truffle-o Bill Beef Jerky

$7.00

The world's first and only truffle-infused beef jerky. This jerky is made by adding real black truffle powder, sourced from Italy, into our O.G. Hickory marinade. The resulting delicacy is a smoky, savory, sweet, earthy "UMAMI BOMB" with just the right dose of truffle to delight the senses and set your taste buds' gearshift into overdrive.

Righteous Felon - Baby Blues BBQ

Righteous Felon - Baby Blues BBQ

$7.00

Baby Blues BBQ produces a sweet and spicy jerky smothered (and covered) in Baby Blues' Sweet Kick BBQ sauce. This jerky features a diabolical blend of chipotle, habanero, cayenne, and serrano peppers. When the initial sweetness subsides, delicious heat finishes off this flavor of a roller coaster ride.

Creminelli Salame Sopressata (5.5 ounces)

Creminelli Salame Sopressata (5.5 ounces)

$10.00
Maytag Blue Wedge (4 ounces)

Maytag Blue Wedge (4 ounces)

$11.00

Each wedge of Maytag Blue Cheese is cave-aged to perfection here at the iconic farm.

Burrata (8 ounces)

Burrata (8 ounces)

$7.50

Silky on the outside and creamy on the inside, BelGioioso’s Burrata boasts a richly sweet, milky flavor that is sure to please the palate. This made-to-order cheese is hand-formed into 2 ounce balls and packaged in water for an extended shelf life. Burrata resembles fresh mozzarella ball, but when split open, a rich tasting soft filling of fresh pieces of mozzarella and heavy cream inside also known as Stracciatella.

IL Porcellino Nduja (5 ounces)

IL Porcellino Nduja (5 ounces)

$14.00

Spicy Prosciutto Spread. Extremely versatile. Spice up a pasta sauce, grilled cheese, burger, pizza, crostini, or taco. Wonderful just slathered on warm bread or a cracker.

Cheese Spread (8 ounces)

Cheese Spread (8 ounces)

$8.00
Bel Gioioso Fontina (5 ounces)

Bel Gioioso Fontina (5 ounces)

$5.50

Aged over 60 days, Fontina develops an exceptional mild, buttery flavor, with a smooth, almost silky texture. BelGioioso Fontina makes an excellent introduction to Italian cheeses – everyone likes Fontina. This versatile cheese makes delicious sandwiches and grilled cheese and melts easily for fondues and sauces.

PLEASE GIVE US 24 HOURS NOTICE TO HAND SELECT MEATS, CHEESES WITH BREAD AND VARIOUS ACCOMPANIMENTS. WE WILL PROVIDE ALL THE PIECES FOR YOU TO ASSEMBLE AT HOME. HAVE YOUR OWN BOARD? DROP IT OFF 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE AND WE'LL CREATE YOUR CENTERPIECE.
Upto 6 People

Upto 6 People

$100.00

Chef's Selection of Meats, Cheese, House Giardiniera, Mixed Olives, Accoutrements and Cronstinis

Upto 8 People

Upto 8 People

$130.00

Chef's Selection of Meats, Cheese, House Giardiniera, Mixed Olives, Accoutrements and Crostinis

Upto 10 People

Upto 10 People

$155.00

Chef's Selection of Meats, Cheese, House Giardiniera, Mixed Olives, Accoutrements and Crostinis

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Unapologetically Interesting Sandwiches Natural Wines Provisions

Website

Location

207A St. Philip Street, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

