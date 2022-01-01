Restaurant header imageView gallery

Félix Cocktails et Cuisine

550 King St #100

Charleston, SC 29403

Félix Retail

Blue T-Shirt- Small

$30.00

Please add your mailing address as a special request.

Blue T-Shirt- Medium

$30.00Out of stock
Blue T-Shirt- Large

$30.00Out of stock
Blue T-Shirt- XLarge

$30.00
Black T-Shirt- Small

$30.00
Black T-Shirt- Medium

$30.00
Black T-Shirt- Large

$30.00
Black T-Shirt XLarge

$30.00

Black T-Shirt Solo Frog - Small

$30.00Out of stock

Black T-Shirt Solo Frog - Medium

$30.00

Black T-Shirt Solo Frog - Large

$30.00

Black T-Shirt Solo Frog - XLarge

$30.00
Grey T-Shirt- Small

$30.00
Grey T-Shirt- Medium

$30.00
Grey T-Shirt- Large

$30.00
Grey T-Shirt- XLarge

$30.00
Blue Tank- Small

$20.00
Blue Tank- Medium

$20.00
Blue Tank- Large

$20.00
Black Tank- Small

$20.00
Black Tank- Medium

$20.00
Black Tank- Large

$20.00
Grey Tank- Small

$20.00
Grey Tank- Medium

$20.00
Grey Tank- Large

$20.00
Hat (white logo)

$25.00
Hat (leather logo)

$25.00
Blue Hoodie - Small

$55.00
Blue Hoodie - Medium

$55.00
Blue Hoodie - Large

$55.00
Blue Hoodie- XLarge

$55.00
Blue Hoodie- XXL

$55.00
Grey Hoodie- Small

$55.00
Grey Hoodie - Medium

$55.00
Grey Hoodie- Large

$55.00
Grey Hoodie- XLarge

$55.00
Grey Hoodie- XXL

$55.00
Yeti

$55.00

White T-Shirt - Small

$30.00Out of stock

White T-Shirt - Medium

$30.00

White T-Shirt - Large

$30.00

White T-Shirt - XLarge

$30.00

White T-Shirt Solo Frog - Small

$30.00Out of stock

White T-Shirt Solo Frog - Medium

$30.00

White T-Shirt Solo Frog - Large

$30.00

White T-Shirt Solo Frog - XLarge

$30.00

Koozie

$5.00
Parisian inspired cocktail bar serving small plates. Conde Nast Traveler ranked top 12 cocktail bars in Charleston.

