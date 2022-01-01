Mount Pleasant restaurants you'll love

Join us for Winter Brewlympics with DUFF Training and Two Blokes Brewing! Good beer, good fun, and a good woorkout!

Two Member Teams (if you don't have a partner, we will match you)

SPECTATORS WELCOME!

After Party @ Two Blokes

$1 off pints for participants (first pint free)

Food Truck!

1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Prizes

Saturday, January 29th

9:30am Check In - 10am Start

Purchase tickets at twoblokesbrewing.com or at that taproom!

