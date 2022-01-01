Mount Pleasant restaurants you'll love

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Mount Pleasant restaurants

Toast image

 

Toast

1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Eggs Meeting Street (Single)$13.99
Stacked panko fried crab cakes, fried
green tomatoes and poached eggs topped
with a roasted red pepper remoulade
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
chicken breast, southern fried, served on toasted white bread with lettuce, tomato, and pimento cheese
Flat Iron Pancakes$10.99
2 made to order buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage link, pork sausage patty or country ham
Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or bananas - 1.00
More about Toast
Toni's Pizza image

 

Toni's Pizza

1795 US Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8 Square Cheese$18.00
Large brick cheese pizza with pizza sauce on top.
4 Square Cheese$11.00
Small brick cheese pizza with pizza sauce on top.
Ranch$0.50
Extra side of dressing.
More about Toni's Pizza
Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery image

 

Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery

522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
3 Tacos$13.50
6” Flour Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise, Choice of Protein. GF – Corn Tortilla Available.
PAD THAI$13.00
Wide Rice Noodle, Sweet and Tangy Tamarind Sauce, Seasonal Veggies, Peanuts, Lime, Cilantro, Scallion, Radish, Fried Egg, Choice of Protein. GF.
BURRITO$11.00
12" Flour Tortilla, Gouda/Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Thai Slaw, Curry Fried Rice, Sriracha Hollandaise, Choice of Protein, Side of Sambal Aioli.
More about Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery
Two Blokes Brewing image

 

Two Blokes Brewing

547 Long Point Rd Ste 101, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
First Blood - Cans 16oz 4 Pack$14.00
Hefeweizen w/Blood Orange 5.4% ABV, 3 SRM, 12 IBU. This refreshingly tart and crisp Bavarian style wheat ale has hints of banana, coriander and clove. We’ve added blood oranges in the fermenter which rounds out the beer with a subtle citrusy zest on the backend.
Winter Brewlympics (1 ticket)$25.00
Join us for Winter Brewlympics with DUFF Training and Two Blokes Brewing! Good beer, good fun, and a good woorkout!
Two Member Teams (if you don't have a partner, we will match you)
SPECTATORS WELCOME!
After Party @ Two Blokes
$1 off pints for participants (first pint free)
Food Truck!
1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Prizes
Saturday, January 29th
9:30am Check In - 10am Start
Purchase tickets at twoblokesbrewing.com or at that taproom!
Wicked Throat Charmer - Cans 16oz 4 Pack$16.00
New England IPA 7.2% ABV, 7 SRM, 75 IBU.
This juicy New England style IPA is wicked awesome! It’s a nice alternative to West Coast IPAs. Dry hopped at the height of fermentation with tons of Citra and Amarillo, this beer is definitely hop forward but has almost no bitterness on the back end.
More about Two Blokes Brewing
Migliori's Pizzeria image

 

Migliori's Pizzeria

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$7.49
Served with celery, ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Honey Mustard, BBQ, Garlic Butter, or Teriyaki **All wings have a spicy seasoning
Greek Salad$9.69
Fresh romaine with tomatoes, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, feta cheese and topped with our Greek Vinaigrette dressing.
Fried Ravioli$7.89
Fried Cheese Ravioli. Served with a side of Migs Marinara.
More about Migliori's Pizzeria
Woodward Tavern image

 

Woodward Tavern

1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Knots$7.99
With our signature beer cheese dip
Buffalo Chicken Club$12.99
Fresh Buttermilk fried chicken on texas toast, topped with lettuce tomato and swiss cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.49
House made with chicken, cream cheese, garlic, sour cream, and cheddar cheese served with tortilla chips
More about Woodward Tavern
HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails

735 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bang Bang Cauliflower$13.00
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Gnocchi Primavera$20.00
More about HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails
Kanji Mount Pleasant image

 

Kanji Mount Pleasant

1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hib Chicken$14.95
Serve with Fried Rice
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Hib Steak$15.95
More about Kanji Mount Pleasant
Hustle Smoothie Bar image

 

Hustle Smoothie Bar

1240 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Banana Bliss 12oz$9.00
strawberries, banana, almonds, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter
Chocolate Cravings Kicker 12oz$9.00
banana, cacao, peanuts, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter
Peanut Butter Coffee Hype 16oz$12.00
banana, cacao, espresso, peanuts, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter
More about Hustle Smoothie Bar
The Mill Street Tavern image

 

The Mill Street Tavern

504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
EDAMAME$7.00
Furikake, Chile Oil, Kabayaki (GF&V)
CALIFORNIA ROLL$10.00
Fresh Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Tempura Flakes, Eel Sauce*
TAVERN BURGER*$16.00
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Zucchini Relish, Spicy Mayo, Brioche*
More about The Mill Street Tavern
Art's Bar and Grill image

 

Art's Bar and Grill

413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheddar & Bacon Burger$13.50
1/2 lb. burger with Applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Fingers$9.95
Six country fried tenders, served with honey mustard sauce.
Buffalo Shrimp$15.00
Tender local shrimp., fried crispy and dusted with Cajun seasoning. Served with bleu cheese and Texas Pete hot sauce.
More about Art's Bar and Grill
Banner pic

 

Page's Catering & Special Meals

302 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Apple Streusel Pie - Whole$22.00
Page's Holiday Pie Special - Homemade Apple Streusel Pie!
Turkey Gravy - Refrigerated - Quart$10.00
Gravy is included with all turkey orders. However, if you need extra gravy or just gravy this is a great option. Refrigerated with reheating instructions!
Stewed Collards - Refrigerated - Half Pan$40.00
Half Pan (10-15 Servings). Refrigerated with heating instructions.
More about Page's Catering & Special Meals
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant image

 

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Dip$4.25
4oz
Large Cheese Dip$8.00
8oz
Queso Fundido Dip$8.50
8oz
More about Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
Woodward Tavern image

 

Woodward Tavern

1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cali Burger$13.49
Chicken Tacos$10.99
16ct Wings$15.99
More about Woodward Tavern
Ty's Roadside image

 

Ty's Roadside

713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Short Rib$28.00
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots
The Burger$17.00
onion jam, cheddar, house pickles, arugula, fast time sauce, fries
Ty's Chopped$16.00
romaine, radicchio, salami, aged provolone, chickpeas, blistered tomato, dijon oregano dressing
More about Ty's Roadside
BoxCar Betty's image

 

BoxCar Betty's

1701 Shoremeade Dr, Mt. Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
Boxcar$7.89
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
Build Your Own
What's the best chicken sandwich ever? The one you created!
More about BoxCar Betty's
Wando River Grill image

 

Wando River Grill

133 Nautical Ln, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kid Chicken Tender$11.00
Short Rib Sugo$26.00
Wando Burger$16.00
More about Wando River Grill
The Basement image

 

The Basement

1055 SC-41, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Skins$10.00
Smoked Brisket, Jack-Cheddar, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeno
Pretzel$8.00
Beer Cheese, Maple Mustard
Smoked Wings
Served with Pickled Carrots, Ranch or Bleu Cheese
More about The Basement
Carmen y Juan’s image

 

Carmen y Juan’s

1118 Park W Blvd,Ste B-1, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
American Style Tacos (2)$8.00
Soft flour or crispy corn tortilla, choice of meat, lettuce. tomato, cheese
Tacos (2)$5.00
Chicken or ground beef, cheese
Beans$2.00
More about Carmen y Juan’s
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant image

 

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Wings$8.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
6 Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
Fried pickles$6.99
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
More about Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts image

 

The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts

411 Hibben St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey Raspberry$10.95
Turkey with raspberry mayo and Swiss cheese
Turkey Brie With Bacon Jam$11.95
Turkey, fig jam, brie
Tea$2.00
Sweet to unsweet tea
More about The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts
Toast image

 

Toast

835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Green Tomato BLT$11.99
Thick cut bacon, fried green tomatoes, crisp lettuce and pimento
cheese on your choice of bread
The Classic Breakfast$11.99
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
chicken breast, southern fried, served on toasted white bread with lettuce, tomato, and pimento cheese
More about Toast
Kid Cashew image

SANDWICHES

Kid Cashew

1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mt. Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Feast For Four W/ Whole Chicken$29.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken served with creamy white beans, 2 orders of 5 cheese mac and 2 orders of Brussels sprouts.
Chicken Skewers$9.95
Cilantro Marinade, With Avocado Lime and Chipotle Sauce
Gluten Free, Dairy Free
Big Mac Daddy$12.95
two 1/4 pound beef patties, shredded lettuce, kc sauce, pickles, white cheddar, on a toasted sesame bun
gluten free bun option +1, dairy free optional
More about Kid Cashew
Kahuna Poke Bar image

 

Kahuna Poke Bar

976 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.50
Miso Soup$3.50
Crabby Mike$13.00
More about Kahuna Poke Bar
Pier 41 image

 

Pier 41

1039 South Carolina 41, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lobster Roll$24.00
Hot or Cold
Burger$7.00
Single or double patty, american cheese, japanese mayo, korean mustard, sriracha ketchup.
Crab Dip$8.00
Blue crab, cream cheese, wonton chips.
More about Pier 41
Owlbear Cafe image

 

Owlbear Cafe

1964 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$7.00
Aleppo, tarragon oil, sesame seeds, sea salt
Lowcountry Caprese$9.00
Pimiento cheese, thin sliced green tomatoes, balsamic reduction, panini pressed on ciabatta
Tavern Brawler$10.00
Herb-scrambled eggs, habanero relish, avocado, tomato, cheddar
More about Owlbear Cafe
Leeah's image

 

Leeah's

115 Pitt Street, Mt. Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Zinfandel-Tobin James$25.00
Deep and Full bodied from Italy
West + Wilder 250ml$18.00
Hints of citrus, white peaches and tropical fruits, Languedoc Rousslin.
Cheese and Charcuterie Board - 2 People$25.00
Variety of Meats, Cheeses, and Accoutrements
More about Leeah's
Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi image

 

Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

1993 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Dinner$27.50
NY Strip Steak Dinner
Filet Mignon Dinner$30.00
Filet Mignon Dinner
Chicken Dinner$20.00
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
More about Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
Page's Okra Grill image

 

Page's Okra Grill

302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dark Meat Fried Chicken$14.00
24 hour brined and hand battered chicken that is pressure fried.
Fried Shrimp Platter*$18.00
Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
Fried Flounder Platter*$14.00
Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
More about Page's Okra Grill
Melvin’s BBQ image

 

Melvin’s BBQ

925 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo$4.50
Includes 1 Side & Small Drink
Basket$3.50
Includes French Fries & Golden Onion Ring. Drink NOT included
Brisket$12.00
Sliced or Chopped, Lean or Fatty. Served with White Onions & Pickles
More about Melvin’s BBQ

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant

Tacos

Grits

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Goose Creek

No reviews yet

Ladson

No reviews yet

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston