Mount Pleasant restaurants you'll love

Toast
1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant
|Eggs Meeting Street (Single)
|$13.99
Stacked panko fried crab cakes, fried
green tomatoes and poached eggs topped
with a roasted red pepper remoulade
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
chicken breast, southern fried, served on toasted white bread with lettuce, tomato, and pimento cheese
|Flat Iron Pancakes
|$10.99
2 made to order buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage link, pork sausage patty or country ham
Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or bananas - 1.00
Toni's Pizza
1795 US Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant
|8 Square Cheese
|$18.00
Large brick cheese pizza with pizza sauce on top.
|4 Square Cheese
|$11.00
Small brick cheese pizza with pizza sauce on top.
|Ranch
|$0.50
Extra side of dressing.
Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery
522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
|3 Tacos
|$13.50
6” Flour Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise, Choice of Protein. GF – Corn Tortilla Available.
|PAD THAI
|$13.00
Wide Rice Noodle, Sweet and Tangy Tamarind Sauce, Seasonal Veggies, Peanuts, Lime, Cilantro, Scallion, Radish, Fried Egg, Choice of Protein. GF.
|BURRITO
|$11.00
12" Flour Tortilla, Gouda/Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Thai Slaw, Curry Fried Rice, Sriracha Hollandaise, Choice of Protein, Side of Sambal Aioli.
Two Blokes Brewing
547 Long Point Rd Ste 101, Mount Pleasant
|First Blood - Cans 16oz 4 Pack
|$14.00
Hefeweizen w/Blood Orange 5.4% ABV, 3 SRM, 12 IBU. This refreshingly tart and crisp Bavarian style wheat ale has hints of banana, coriander and clove. We’ve added blood oranges in the fermenter which rounds out the beer with a subtle citrusy zest on the backend.
|Winter Brewlympics (1 ticket)
|$25.00
Join us for Winter Brewlympics with DUFF Training and Two Blokes Brewing! Good beer, good fun, and a good woorkout!
Two Member Teams (if you don't have a partner, we will match you)
SPECTATORS WELCOME!
After Party @ Two Blokes
$1 off pints for participants (first pint free)
Food Truck!
1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Prizes
Saturday, January 29th
9:30am Check In - 10am Start
Purchase tickets at twoblokesbrewing.com or at that taproom!
|Wicked Throat Charmer - Cans 16oz 4 Pack
|$16.00
New England IPA 7.2% ABV, 7 SRM, 75 IBU.
This juicy New England style IPA is wicked awesome! It’s a nice alternative to West Coast IPAs. Dry hopped at the height of fermentation with tons of Citra and Amarillo, this beer is definitely hop forward but has almost no bitterness on the back end.
Migliori's Pizzeria
1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant
|Wings
|$7.49
Served with celery, ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Honey Mustard, BBQ, Garlic Butter, or Teriyaki **All wings have a spicy seasoning
|Greek Salad
|$9.69
Fresh romaine with tomatoes, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, feta cheese and topped with our Greek Vinaigrette dressing.
|Fried Ravioli
|$7.89
Fried Cheese Ravioli. Served with a side of Migs Marinara.
Woodward Tavern
1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant
|Pretzel Knots
|$7.99
With our signature beer cheese dip
|Buffalo Chicken Club
|$12.99
Fresh Buttermilk fried chicken on texas toast, topped with lettuce tomato and swiss cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$10.49
House made with chicken, cream cheese, garlic, sour cream, and cheddar cheese served with tortilla chips
HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails
735 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Bang Bang Cauliflower
|$13.00
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
|Gnocchi Primavera
|$20.00
Kanji Mount Pleasant
1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11, Mount Pleasant
|Hib Chicken
|$14.95
Serve with Fried Rice
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
|Hib Steak
|$15.95
Hustle Smoothie Bar
1240 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Strawberry Banana Bliss 12oz
|$9.00
strawberries, banana, almonds, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter
|Chocolate Cravings Kicker 12oz
|$9.00
banana, cacao, peanuts, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter
|Peanut Butter Coffee Hype 16oz
|$12.00
banana, cacao, espresso, peanuts, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|EDAMAME
|$7.00
Furikake, Chile Oil, Kabayaki (GF&V)
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$10.00
Fresh Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Tempura Flakes, Eel Sauce*
|TAVERN BURGER*
|$16.00
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Zucchini Relish, Spicy Mayo, Brioche*
Art's Bar and Grill
413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Cheddar & Bacon Burger
|$13.50
1/2 lb. burger with Applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.95
Six country fried tenders, served with honey mustard sauce.
|Buffalo Shrimp
|$15.00
Tender local shrimp., fried crispy and dusted with Cajun seasoning. Served with bleu cheese and Texas Pete hot sauce.
Page's Catering & Special Meals
302 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Apple Streusel Pie - Whole
|$22.00
Page's Holiday Pie Special - Homemade Apple Streusel Pie!
|Turkey Gravy - Refrigerated - Quart
|$10.00
Gravy is included with all turkey orders. However, if you need extra gravy or just gravy this is a great option. Refrigerated with reheating instructions!
|Stewed Collards - Refrigerated - Half Pan
|$40.00
Half Pan (10-15 Servings). Refrigerated with heating instructions.
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant
|Cheese Dip
|$4.25
4oz
|Large Cheese Dip
|$8.00
8oz
|Queso Fundido Dip
|$8.50
8oz
Ty's Roadside
713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Braised Short Rib
|$28.00
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots
|The Burger
|$17.00
onion jam, cheddar, house pickles, arugula, fast time sauce, fries
|Ty's Chopped
|$16.00
romaine, radicchio, salami, aged provolone, chickpeas, blistered tomato, dijon oregano dressing
BoxCar Betty's
1701 Shoremeade Dr, Mt. Pleasant
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
|Boxcar
|$7.89
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
|Build Your Own
What's the best chicken sandwich ever? The one you created!
Wando River Grill
133 Nautical Ln, Mount Pleasant
|Kid Chicken Tender
|$11.00
|Short Rib Sugo
|$26.00
|Wando Burger
|$16.00
The Basement
1055 SC-41, Mount Pleasant
|Potato Skins
|$10.00
Smoked Brisket, Jack-Cheddar, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeno
|Pretzel
|$8.00
Beer Cheese, Maple Mustard
|Smoked Wings
Served with Pickled Carrots, Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Carmen y Juan’s
1118 Park W Blvd,Ste B-1, Mount Pleasant
|American Style Tacos (2)
|$8.00
Soft flour or crispy corn tortilla, choice of meat, lettuce. tomato, cheese
|Tacos (2)
|$5.00
Chicken or ground beef, cheese
|Beans
|$2.00
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|6 Wings
|$8.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|6 Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
|Fried pickles
|$6.99
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts
411 Hibben St, Mount Pleasant
|Turkey Raspberry
|$10.95
Turkey with raspberry mayo and Swiss cheese
|Turkey Brie With Bacon Jam
|$11.95
Turkey, fig jam, brie
|Tea
|$2.00
Sweet to unsweet tea
Kid Cashew
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mt. Pleasant
|Feast For Four W/ Whole Chicken
|$29.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken served with creamy white beans, 2 orders of 5 cheese mac and 2 orders of Brussels sprouts.
|Chicken Skewers
|$9.95
Cilantro Marinade, With Avocado Lime and Chipotle Sauce
Gluten Free, Dairy Free
|Big Mac Daddy
|$12.95
two 1/4 pound beef patties, shredded lettuce, kc sauce, pickles, white cheddar, on a toasted sesame bun
gluten free bun option +1, dairy free optional
Kahuna Poke Bar
976 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$5.50
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
|Crabby Mike
|$13.00
Pier 41
1039 South Carolina 41, Mount Pleasant
|Lobster Roll
|$24.00
Hot or Cold
|Burger
|$7.00
Single or double patty, american cheese, japanese mayo, korean mustard, sriracha ketchup.
|Crab Dip
|$8.00
Blue crab, cream cheese, wonton chips.
Owlbear Cafe
1964 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
Aleppo, tarragon oil, sesame seeds, sea salt
|Lowcountry Caprese
|$9.00
Pimiento cheese, thin sliced green tomatoes, balsamic reduction, panini pressed on ciabatta
|Tavern Brawler
|$10.00
Herb-scrambled eggs, habanero relish, avocado, tomato, cheddar
Leeah's
115 Pitt Street, Mt. Pleasant
|Zinfandel-Tobin James
|$25.00
Deep and Full bodied from Italy
|West + Wilder 250ml
|$18.00
Hints of citrus, white peaches and tropical fruits, Languedoc Rousslin.
|Cheese and Charcuterie Board - 2 People
|$25.00
Variety of Meats, Cheeses, and Accoutrements
Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
1993 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Steak Dinner
|$27.50
NY Strip Steak Dinner
|Filet Mignon Dinner
|$30.00
Filet Mignon Dinner
|Chicken Dinner
|$20.00
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Dark Meat Fried Chicken
|$14.00
24 hour brined and hand battered chicken that is pressure fried.
|Fried Shrimp Platter*
|$18.00
Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
|Fried Flounder Platter*
|$14.00
Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
- 2