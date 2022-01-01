Mount Pleasant Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
More about Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery
Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery
522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|DUCK RAMEN
|$18.00
12-Hour Pork Broth, Duck Confit, Crispy Pork Belly, Sun Alkaline Noodles, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Mushrooms, Pickled Jalapenos, Cilantro, Scallion, Fried Egg.
|THAI WINGS
Whole Wings, Chili Marinade, Tare, Asian BBQ Sauce, Sambal Aioli, Peanuts, Pickled Carrots, Pickled Jalapenos, Cilantro, Scallions, Radish. GF
|STEAMED BUN
|$4.50
Choice of Protein, Chinese Bun, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Scallions, Sambal Aioli, Asian BBQ Sauce.
More about Tsunami
Tsunami
1909 US-17 K, Mt Pleasant
|Popular items
|Hib Chicken
|$18.00
|PICK THREE ROLL
|$13.95
|Spring Roll
|$6.00