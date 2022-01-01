Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mount Pleasant Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Mount Pleasant

Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery image

 

Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery

522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
DUCK RAMEN$18.00
12-Hour Pork Broth, Duck Confit, Crispy Pork Belly, Sun Alkaline Noodles, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Mushrooms, Pickled Jalapenos, Cilantro, Scallion, Fried Egg.
THAI WINGS
Whole Wings, Chili Marinade, Tare, Asian BBQ Sauce, Sambal Aioli, Peanuts, Pickled Carrots, Pickled Jalapenos, Cilantro, Scallions, Radish. GF
STEAMED BUN$4.50
Choice of Protein, Chinese Bun, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Scallions, Sambal Aioli, Asian BBQ Sauce.
More about Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery
Tsunami image

 

Tsunami

1909 US-17 K, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hib Chicken$18.00
PICK THREE ROLL$13.95
Spring Roll$6.00
More about Tsunami
Bon Banh Mi - Mt Pleasant image

 

Bon Banh Mi - Mt Pleasant

1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd. Suite 1404, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bon Banh Mi - Mt Pleasant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston