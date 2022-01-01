Ladson restaurants you'll love

Ladson restaurants
Ladson's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Ladson restaurants

Gilligan's of Summerville image

 

Gilligan's of Summerville

3852 Ladson Road, Ladson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch Fried Shrimp$13.99
Hand breaded and fried...
Dinner Mate Fried Shrimp$21.99
Our shrimp hand breaded and fried. Mate size portion....
Dinner Shrimp & Oyster Combo$23.99
Hand breaded shrimp and shucked oysters, lightly fried...
More about Gilligan's of Summerville
Two Keys Tavern image

 

Two Keys Tavern

650-B College Park Rd, Ladson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cackalacky Nachos$11.99
Choice of tortilla chips or fries, topped with diced fried chicken, queso cheese, jalapenos, diced tomatoes and drizzled with chipotle ranch
El Jay's Soft Pretzel$4.50
Fresh pretzels locally made on Pawley's Island. This delicious pretzel comes with queso for dipping
8 Wings$10.99
Eight crispy wings served with one flavor of wing seasoning and your choice of ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
More about Two Keys Tavern
122 Honkytonk Saloon image

 

122 Honkytonk Saloon

192 College Park Road, Ladson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Platter$12.99
More about 122 Honkytonk Saloon
Restaurant banner

 

La Mixteca

700 College Park Road Suite 5D, Ladson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about La Mixteca
