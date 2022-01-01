Ladson restaurants you'll love
Ladson's top cuisines
Must-try Ladson restaurants
More about Gilligan's of Summerville
Gilligan's of Summerville
3852 Ladson Road, Ladson
|Popular items
|Lunch Fried Shrimp
|$13.99
Hand breaded and fried...
|Dinner Mate Fried Shrimp
|$21.99
Our shrimp hand breaded and fried. Mate size portion....
|Dinner Shrimp & Oyster Combo
|$23.99
Hand breaded shrimp and shucked oysters, lightly fried...
More about Two Keys Tavern
Two Keys Tavern
650-B College Park Rd, Ladson
|Popular items
|Cackalacky Nachos
|$11.99
Choice of tortilla chips or fries, topped with diced fried chicken, queso cheese, jalapenos, diced tomatoes and drizzled with chipotle ranch
|El Jay's Soft Pretzel
|$4.50
Fresh pretzels locally made on Pawley's Island. This delicious pretzel comes with queso for dipping
|8 Wings
|$10.99
Eight crispy wings served with one flavor of wing seasoning and your choice of ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
More about 122 Honkytonk Saloon
122 Honkytonk Saloon
192 College Park Road, Ladson
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$12.99