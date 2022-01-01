Orangeburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Orangeburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Orangeburg

Orangeburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Scroll right

Must-try Orangeburg restaurants

Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL

Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant

1058 Russell Street, Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$7.75
Large
Lunch 13$9.50
32oz. Chicken broth loaded with chicken , diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocados
Soft Drinks$2.00
BIG 32 oz.
More about Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant
Chestnut Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Chestnut Grill

1455 Chestnut Street, Orangeburg

Avg 4.2 (1273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Topper Salad$12.49
Your choice of GRILLED/BLACKENED/FRIED chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, boiled egg and croutons
North Atlantic Salmon$23.49
Fresh, never frozen salmon filet your choice of GRILLED/BLACKENED/TERIYAKI. Served with our house made cucumber dill sauce
Bowl of Clam Chowder$5.99
Our made fresh house recipe classic
More about Chestnut Grill
Original House of Pizza image

PIZZA

Original House of Pizza

591 John C Calhoun Dr, Orangeburg

Avg 4.5 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Fries$3.19
Large House Special$21.49
Large Plain Pizza$12.59
More about Original House of Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Rosalia's - Orangeburg

1058 Russell Street, Orangeburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rosalia's - Orangeburg
Map

More near Orangeburg to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Goose Creek

No reviews yet

Aiken

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ladson

No reviews yet

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston