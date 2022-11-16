- Home
- /
- Orangeburg
- /
- Original House of Pizza
Original House of Pizza
1,010 Reviews
$$
591 John C Calhoun Dr
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Zucchini Sticks
$7.99
Corkscrew Calamari
$10.99
Breaded Fried Wings
$10.59
Buffalo Wings
$10.59
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
Fried Mushrooms
$7.49
Garlic Cheese Bread Appetizer
$7.19
Famous Greek Nachos
$13.59
Crackers & Dressing
$2.99
Fried Pickles
$8.49
6 Marinated Wings
$8.39
12 Marinated Wings
$14.19
18 Marinated Wings
$20.29
24 Marinated Wings
$26.69
30 Marinated Wings
$33.29
50 Marinated Wings
$52.99
100 Marinated Wings
$103.99
Salads
Sm Tossed Salad
$5.19
Lg Tossed Salad
$8.49
Sm Chef Salad
$8.69
Lg Chef Salad
$11.59
Sm Greek Salad
$7.99
Lg Greek Salad
$11.59
Sm Tuna Salad
$8.49
Lg Tuna Salad
$11.59
Sm Antipasta Salad
$8.69
Lg Antipasta Salad
$11.59
Sm Chicken Salad
$9.29
Lg Chicken Salad
$12.09
Sm Shrimp Salad
$11.09
Lg Shrimp Salad
$12.69
Sm Caesar Salad
$5.19
Lg Caesar Salad
$8.49
Pizzas
Personal Plain Pizza
$5.89
Personal Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$7.99
Personal Hawaiian Pizza
$7.09
Personal Vegetarian Pizza
$8.89
Personal Greco Pizza
$8.29
Personal House Special
$9.49
Personal All Meat Pizza
$9.49
Personal BBQ Chick
$7.39
Personal Buff Chick
$7.39
Small Plain Pizza
$8.39
Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$13.29
Small Hawaiian Pizza
$10.79
Small Vegetarian Pizza
$14.39
Small Greco Pizza
$13.19
Small House Special
$15.59
Small All Meat Pizza
$15.59
Small BBQ Chick
$10.99
Small Buff Chick
$10.99
Large Plain Pizza
$12.59
Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$19.49
Large Hawaiian Pizza
$16.09
Large Vegetarian Pizza
$19.69
Large Greco Pizza
$19.69
Large House Special
$21.49
Large All Meat Pizza
$21.49
Large BBQ Chick
$15.99
Large Buff Chick
$15.99
PIZ kit PLAIN
$8.29
Subs
Sm Steak & Cheese
$8.49
Sm Steak Combo
$9.89
Sm Chicken & Cheese Sub
$8.49
Sm Chicken Combo
$9.89
Sm Meatball Parmesan Sub
$8.79
Sm Chicken Parmesan Sub
$9.59
Sm Italian Sub
$9.59
Sm Veggie Deluxe
$8.59
Sm Tuna Sub
$9.39
Sm One Meat Sub
$8.39
Sm Super Sub
$9.89
Lg Steak & Cheese
$9.69
Lg Steak Combo
$11.09
Lg Chicken & Cheese Sub
$9.69
Lg Chicken Combo
$11.09
Lg Meatball Parmesan Subs
$9.79
Lg Italian Sub
$10.59
Lg Veggie Deluxe
$9.59
Lg Tuna Sub
$10.59
Lg One Meat Sub
$9.69
Lg Super Sub
$10.89
Greek Cuisine
Entrees
Spaghetti Din
$11.69
Spag w/ Meatballs Din
$13.09
Spag w/ MushDin
$13.09
Chicken Parm Din
$14.99
Fettuccine Alfredo Din
$14.59+
VEG Fett Alf Din
$15.39
Lasagna
$13.29
12oz Ribeye
$31.39Out of stock
Smothered Chicken Breast
$15.99
Pork Chops
$12.69+
Veggies
$10.99
SHRIMP over Rice
$15.39
SHRIMP over Pasta
$15.39
BEEF over Rice
$15.39
BEEF over Pasta
$15.39
CHICKEN over Rice
$13.19
CHICKEN over Pasta
$13.19
STEAK over Rice
$13.19
STEAK over Pasta
$13.19
Side Items
Kids Menu
Entree (Special)
Spicy FR chicken sand
$12.99
Build burger
$12.29Out of stock
Liv & O (2)
$13.99Out of stock
Beer Ch Burger
$11.39Out of stock
Carolina Chicken Sand
$10.29Out of stock
SouthChick Sand
$10.29Out of stock
BoomBoomBurger
$12.49Out of stock
Fish & Chips
$10.39Out of stock
Shrimp Wrap (2)
$12.59Out of stock
Alabama Sam
$12.79Out of stock
Pulled pork wraps (2)
$11.69Out of stock
Kabobs
$15.99Out of stock
West Coast Chick Sand
$11.99Out of stock
Bison burger
$16.49Out of stock
Spanakopita
$12.39
Garlic Chick Pasta
$13.99Out of stock
R Chick Pasta
$14.59Out of stock
Manestra
SD pot soup
$5.99Out of stock
Pimento ch burger
$11.09Out of stock
Pot Soup
$10.39Out of stock
Chicken Slam Sand
$10.59Out of stock
Greek Style Shrimp Scampi
$10.99Out of stock
Shrimp Carbonara
$16.29Out of stock
1/2 Lemp Chick
$15.59Out of stock
Chicken Makhani Wrap
$10.39Out of stock
Chicken Salad
Out of stock
Signature American Burger
$11.59Out of stock
Cajun Chick Sand
$12.99Out of stock
Feta chick
$11.99Out of stock
Ranch Style Chick
$14.79Out of stock
Greek Style Chick
$14.79Out of stock
RB Dip Sandwich
$8.29Out of stock
Baked Ziti
$13.19Out of stock
sd Grk Pot
$3.29Out of stock
Buff Chick Cannell
$10.49Out of stock
Stuff BELL P
$10.99Out of stock
Little Italy
$10.29Out of stock
DINNER for 2
$29.99Out of stock
Rigatoni
$13.99Out of stock
Cordon Blu
$14.99Out of stock
Large Shish kabob
$21.29Out of stock
Appetizer (Special)
Brdsticks
$7.99
Sriracha CH curds
$8.79
Fried sushi
$9.59Out of stock
Old bay CH curds
$8.79
Stuff pretzels
$10.99
Loaded Tots
$9.99Out of stock
Garlic Ch Curds
$8.79Out of stock
Loaded FF
$7.49
Fried Green Beans
$7.29Out of stock
Fried Ravioli
$8.19Out of stock
Jal cheese curds
$6.19Out of stock
Pot Stickers
$6.99Out of stock
Dill sauce and chips
$3.99Out of stock
Mac n Ch bites
$6.79Out of stock
Stuffed JalP
$7.99Out of stock
Pimento FF
$9.79Out of stock
Chile Rellenos
$6.89Out of stock
Caribbean Calzone
$7.69Out of stock
Smoked Wings (6) (whiteBBQ)(cel)
$6.99Out of stock
Curry Chicken
$6.19Out of stock
Aranchini
$9.09Out of stock
Fried Cheese Curds
$7.69Out of stock
Crab cake bites
$8.39Out of stock
Dessert (Special)
Turtle Carm lava
$5.99Out of stock
Choc chip milk cake
$6.29Out of stock
mini Choc bundt
$5.99Out of stock
Miss mud cake
$6.69
Peanut butter Chocolate cake
$6.99Out of stock
Red Velvet
$6.79Out of stock
Tiramisu-Bak Custard
$6.29Out of stock
Choc overload
$6.59Out of stock
Carrot Cake
$6.29Out of stock
Rasp Donut Chcake
$7.49Out of stock
Assorted GRK Cookies
$10.59Out of stock
Bak-CH cake
$6.89Out of stock
Cannolis
$6.29Out of stock
Apple Crumble Blossom
$4.29Out of stock
Indulgence Choc Cake
$6.29Out of stock
Cannoli Cake
$6.29Out of stock
Coconut Cloud Cake
$6.29Out of stock
Blossom
$4.29Out of stock
Lava Cake
$6.29Out of stock
Honey Almond Cheesecake
$6.29Out of stock
Sweet Potato Maple ChCake
$6.29Out of stock
Assorted Cookies
$9.00Out of stock
Bailey's Cheesecake
$6.29Out of stock
Limoncello
$6.99Out of stock
Danish
$3.59Out of stock
Beverages
Sweet Tea
$2.69
Unsweet Tea
$2.69
Uptown
$2.69
Lemonade
$2.69
Dine In Water
Coca-Cola
$2.69
Mello Yello
$2.69
Diet Coke
$2.69
Orange Soda
$2.69
Sprite
$2.69
Barq’s Root Beer
$2.69
HiC Fruit Punch
$2.69
Cherry Coke
$2.69
Coffee
$2.09
Cup of Water TO GO
$0.45
Gallon Of Tea To Go
$8.99
Gallon Of Lemonade To Go
$8.99
Gallon of UNsweet To GO
$8.99
Cup of ICE TO GO
$0.45
Cooler of ICE
$7.19Out of stock
Gallon of Water To Go
$3.99
SD lemons
$0.59
Sides
Veggies
Sauce/Condiments
Meat
Special Item
Gyro Salad
$8.19+
Souvlaki Salad
$9.99+
Shrimp Po Boy
$9.79
Ribeye Sandwich (let, tom, o, mayo, chips, pickle)
$22.99
BBQ RB Sand w/FF
$10.09
BBQ Chicken Sand w/FF
$10.09
Fresh BrdSticks (no MS)
$8.09
Sm Veggie Sub (let/tom/o)
$6.49
Lg Veggie Sub (let/tom/o)
$7.09
Chick Cass
$12.99
Steak Cass
$12.99
Beef Cass
$13.99
Shrimp Cass
$13.99
Veg Burger
$10.09Out of stock
Side of Dressings
Attributes and Amenities
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
591 John C Calhoun Dr, Orangeburg, SC 29115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
San Jose - Orangeburg - 1034 Chestnut Street
No Reviews
1034 Chestnut Street Orangeburg, SC 29115
View restaurant
More near Orangeburg
Columbia
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
West Columbia
No reviews yet
Lexington
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Summerville
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Ladson
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Goose Creek
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.