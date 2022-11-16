Restaurant header imageView gallery

Original House of Pizza

1,010 Reviews

$$

591 John C Calhoun Dr

Orangeburg, SC 29115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

6 Marinated Wings
Steak Fries
Large Plain Pizza

Appetizers

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

Corkscrew Calamari

$10.99

Breaded Fried Wings

$10.59

Buffalo Wings

$10.59

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

Garlic Cheese Bread Appetizer

$7.19

Famous Greek Nachos

$13.59

Crackers & Dressing

$2.99

Fried Pickles

$8.49

6 Marinated Wings

$8.39

12 Marinated Wings

$14.19

18 Marinated Wings

$20.29

24 Marinated Wings

$26.69

30 Marinated Wings

$33.29

50 Marinated Wings

$52.99

100 Marinated Wings

$103.99

Salads

Sm Tossed Salad

$5.19

Lg Tossed Salad

$8.49

Sm Chef Salad

$8.69

Lg Chef Salad

$11.59

Sm Greek Salad

$7.99

Lg Greek Salad

$11.59

Sm Tuna Salad

$8.49

Lg Tuna Salad

$11.59

Sm Antipasta Salad

$8.69

Lg Antipasta Salad

$11.59

Sm Chicken Salad

$9.29

Lg Chicken Salad

$12.09

Sm Shrimp Salad

$11.09

Lg Shrimp Salad

$12.69

Sm Caesar Salad

$5.19

Lg Caesar Salad

$8.49

Pizzas

Personal Plain Pizza

$5.89

Personal Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$7.99

Personal Hawaiian Pizza

$7.09

Personal Vegetarian Pizza

$8.89

Personal Greco Pizza

$8.29

Personal House Special

$9.49

Personal All Meat Pizza

$9.49

Personal BBQ Chick

$7.39

Personal Buff Chick

$7.39

Small Plain Pizza

$8.39

Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.29

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$10.79

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$14.39

Small Greco Pizza

$13.19

Small House Special

$15.59

Small All Meat Pizza

$15.59

Small BBQ Chick

$10.99

Small Buff Chick

$10.99

Large Plain Pizza

$12.59

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$19.49

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$16.09

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$19.69

Large Greco Pizza

$19.69

Large House Special

$21.49

Large All Meat Pizza

$21.49

Large BBQ Chick

$15.99

Large Buff Chick

$15.99

PIZ kit PLAIN

$8.29

American Favorites

Hamburger

$11.29

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.09

Adult Chicken Tenders (4)

$9.49

Subs

Sm Steak & Cheese

$8.49

Sm Steak Combo

$9.89

Sm Chicken & Cheese Sub

$8.49

Sm Chicken Combo

$9.89

Sm Meatball Parmesan Sub

$8.79

Sm Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.59

Sm Italian Sub

$9.59

Sm Veggie Deluxe

$8.59

Sm Tuna Sub

$9.39

Sm One Meat Sub

$8.39

Sm Super Sub

$9.89

Lg Steak & Cheese

$9.69

Lg Steak Combo

$11.09

Lg Chicken & Cheese Sub

$9.69

Lg Chicken Combo

$11.09

Lg Meatball Parmesan Subs

$9.79

Lg Italian Sub

$10.59

Lg Veggie Deluxe

$9.59

Lg Tuna Sub

$10.59

Lg One Meat Sub

$9.69

Lg Super Sub

$10.89

Greek Cuisine

Gyro Sandwich

$10.39

Beef Souvlaki Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$11.69

Greekburger

$13.99

Gyro Platter PLT

$15.09

Beef Souvlaki PLT

$17.09

Chicken Souvlaki PLT

$17.09

Entrees

Spaghetti Din

$11.69

Spag w/ Meatballs Din

$13.09

Spag w/ MushDin

$13.09

Chicken Parm Din

$14.99

Fettuccine Alfredo Din

$14.59+

VEG Fett Alf Din

$15.39

Lasagna

$13.29

12oz Ribeye

$31.39Out of stock

Smothered Chicken Breast

$15.99

Pork Chops

$12.69+

Veggies

$10.99

SHRIMP over Rice

$15.39

SHRIMP over Pasta

$15.39

BEEF over Rice

$15.39

BEEF over Pasta

$15.39

CHICKEN over Rice

$13.19

CHICKEN over Pasta

$13.19

STEAK over Rice

$13.19

STEAK over Pasta

$13.19

Side Items

Steak Fries

$3.19

Rice

$3.19

Side Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce

$5.29

Sm Toss Salad

$5.19

Sm Caesar Salad

$5.19

Onion Rings

$3.39

Choice of sautéed Vegetables

$1.99

Side of Pita

$1.99

Kids Menu

Child's Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$5.29

Child's Fettucine Alfredo

$7.39

Child's Chicken Tenders W/Fries (2)

$7.19

Child's Hamburger W/ Fries

$7.29

Child's Cheeseburger W/ Fries

$8.19

Personal Cheese Pizza On Pita

$5.89

Personal Pepperoni Pizza On Pita

$6.49

Kid’s Beverage

$1.99

Side Chicken with Broc

$6.29

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.39Out of stock

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.39

Baklava Greek Pastry

$3.19

Entree (Special)

Spicy FR chicken sand

$12.99

Build burger

$12.29Out of stock

Liv & O (2)

$13.99Out of stock

Beer Ch Burger

$11.39Out of stock

Carolina Chicken Sand

$10.29Out of stock

SouthChick Sand

$10.29Out of stock

BoomBoomBurger

$12.49Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$10.39Out of stock

Shrimp Wrap (2)

$12.59Out of stock

Alabama Sam

$12.79Out of stock

Pulled pork wraps (2)

$11.69Out of stock

Kabobs

$15.99Out of stock

West Coast Chick Sand

$11.99Out of stock

Bison burger

$16.49Out of stock

Spanakopita

$12.39

Garlic Chick Pasta

$13.99Out of stock

R Chick Pasta

$14.59Out of stock

Manestra

SD pot soup

$5.99Out of stock

Pimento ch burger

$11.09Out of stock

Pot Soup

$10.39Out of stock

Chicken Slam Sand

$10.59Out of stock

Greek Style Shrimp Scampi

$10.99Out of stock

Shrimp Carbonara

$16.29Out of stock

1/2 Lemp Chick

$15.59Out of stock

Chicken Makhani Wrap

$10.39Out of stock

Chicken Salad

Out of stock

Signature American Burger

$11.59Out of stock

Cajun Chick Sand

$12.99Out of stock

Feta chick

$11.99Out of stock

Ranch Style Chick

$14.79Out of stock

Greek Style Chick

$14.79Out of stock

RB Dip Sandwich

$8.29Out of stock

Baked Ziti

$13.19Out of stock

sd Grk Pot

$3.29Out of stock

Buff Chick Cannell

$10.49Out of stock

Stuff BELL P

$10.99Out of stock

Little Italy

$10.29Out of stock

DINNER for 2

$29.99Out of stock

Rigatoni

$13.99Out of stock

Cordon Blu

$14.99Out of stock

Large Shish kabob

$21.29Out of stock

Appetizer (Special)

Brdsticks

$7.99

Sriracha CH curds

$8.79

Fried sushi

$9.59Out of stock

Old bay CH curds

$8.79

Stuff pretzels

$10.99

Loaded Tots

$9.99Out of stock

Garlic Ch Curds

$8.79Out of stock

Loaded FF

$7.49

Fried Green Beans

$7.29Out of stock

Fried Ravioli

$8.19Out of stock

Jal cheese curds

$6.19Out of stock

Pot Stickers

$6.99Out of stock

Dill sauce and chips

$3.99Out of stock

Mac n Ch bites

$6.79Out of stock

Stuffed JalP

$7.99Out of stock

Pimento FF

$9.79Out of stock

Chile Rellenos

$6.89Out of stock

Caribbean Calzone

$7.69Out of stock

Smoked Wings (6) (whiteBBQ)(cel)

$6.99Out of stock

Curry Chicken

$6.19Out of stock

Aranchini

$9.09Out of stock

Fried Cheese Curds

$7.69Out of stock

Crab cake bites

$8.39Out of stock

Dessert (Special)

Turtle Carm lava

$5.99Out of stock

Choc chip milk cake

$6.29Out of stock

mini Choc bundt

$5.99Out of stock

Miss mud cake

$6.69

Peanut butter Chocolate cake

$6.99Out of stock

Red Velvet

$6.79Out of stock

Tiramisu-Bak Custard

$6.29Out of stock

Choc overload

$6.59Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.29Out of stock

Rasp Donut Chcake

$7.49Out of stock

Assorted GRK Cookies

$10.59Out of stock

Bak-CH cake

$6.89Out of stock

Cannolis

$6.29Out of stock

Apple Crumble Blossom

$4.29Out of stock

Indulgence Choc Cake

$6.29Out of stock

Cannoli Cake

$6.29Out of stock

Coconut Cloud Cake

$6.29Out of stock

Blossom

$4.29Out of stock

Lava Cake

$6.29Out of stock

Honey Almond Cheesecake

$6.29Out of stock

Sweet Potato Maple ChCake

$6.29Out of stock

Assorted Cookies

$9.00Out of stock

Bailey's Cheesecake

$6.29Out of stock

Limoncello

$6.99Out of stock

Danish

$3.59Out of stock

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Uptown

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Dine In Water

Coca-Cola

$2.69

Mello Yello

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Orange Soda

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Barq’s Root Beer

$2.69

HiC Fruit Punch

$2.69

Cherry Coke

$2.69

Coffee

$2.09

Cup of Water TO GO

$0.45

Gallon Of Tea To Go

$8.99

Gallon Of Lemonade To Go

$8.99

Gallon of UNsweet To GO

$8.99

Cup of ICE TO GO

$0.45

Cooler of ICE

$7.19Out of stock

Gallon of Water To Go

$3.99

SD lemons

$0.59

Sides

sd Raw Fries

$4.19

sd French Fries

$3.19

Sd O rings

$3.39

sd Rice

$3.19

sd Spaghetti & MS

$5.29

sd Garlic Brd

$1.99

sd Garlic CH brd

$3.09

sd Anchovies (6)

$2.39

SD lemon

$0.49

Side of Meatballs

$3.99

sd Pita

$1.99

sd Potato Chips

$1.09

Bag of Chips

$6.99

Veggies

sd Blk Olives

$0.49

sd Cucumbers

$1.99

sd Jalapeno P

$0.99

sd Lettuce

$0.49+

sd Kalamata Olives

$1.79+

sd Pepperoncine Peppers

$1.79

sd Pickles (6)

$1.69

Side Cel

$1.99

Sd onions

$0.49

SD purple Onion

$0.49

SD tom

$0.49

Sauce/Condiments

sd Wing Sauce

$0.79+

sd MS

$2.19

sd PS

$1.59

sd Alfredo

$2.59

Sd mozz ch

$1.99

sd Tzatziki

$1.69+

sd Butter

sd Feta

$1.99

sd Sour Cream

$0.39

sd Mayo

sd Mustard

sd A1

sd 57

sd Malt

SD ketchup

Meat

Side Chicken Breast (5oz)

$4.29

Side Ribeye (12oz)

$18.29

SidePork Chop (6oz)

$4.89

Side Chicken

$4.29

Side Beef

$4.69

Side Gyro

$4.29

Side Chopped Steak

$4.29

Side of Shrimp

$0.89

Chicken Tenders

$1.79

Side Fried Chicken Parm w/ ch and MS

$6.99

Side Meatballs (3)

$3.99

Side Tuna

$1.99

Special Item

Gyro Salad

$8.19+

Souvlaki Salad

$9.99+

Shrimp Po Boy

$9.79

Ribeye Sandwich (let, tom, o, mayo, chips, pickle)

$22.99

BBQ RB Sand w/FF

$10.09

BBQ Chicken Sand w/FF

$10.09

Fresh BrdSticks (no MS)

$8.09

Sm Veggie Sub (let/tom/o)

$6.49

Lg Veggie Sub (let/tom/o)

$7.09

Chick Cass

$12.99

Steak Cass

$12.99

Beef Cass

$13.99

Shrimp Cass

$13.99

Veg Burger

$10.09Out of stock

Desserts

Whole Baklava

$64.99

Whole Cheesecake

$69.79

Whole Tiramisu

$43.99

Side of Dressings

Sd HD

$0.79+

Sd Ranch

$0.79

Sd Blue Cheese

$0.79

Sd HM

$0.79

Sd French

$0.79

Sd 1000

$0.79

Sd BV

$0.79

Sd FFRanch

$0.79

Sd Oil

Sd Vin

Sd RWV

Out of stock

Sd Caesar

$0.79

Notes

DOH Here

NOT PAID. Guest Waiting

Guest Wtg And Paid

DONT MAKE ENTIRE TICKET

LABEL BOXES

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

591 John C Calhoun Dr, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Directions

Gallery
Original House of Pizza image
Original House of Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,207
1058 Russell Street Orangeburg, SC 29115
View restaurantnext
Chestnut Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,273
1455 Chestnut Street Orangeburg, SC 29115
View restaurantnext
Robin's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
620 Main Street North, SC 29112
View restaurantnext
Laird's Bar-B-Q Pit & Robin's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4827 Savannah Highway North, SC 29112
View restaurantnext
San Jose - Orangeburg - 1034 Chestnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
1034 Chestnut Street Orangeburg, SC 29115
View restaurantnext
Rumy's Chicken On the Run - 620 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
620 Main St North, SC 29112
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orangeburg

Chestnut Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,273
1455 Chestnut Street Orangeburg, SC 29115
View restaurantnext
Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,207
1058 Russell Street Orangeburg, SC 29115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orangeburg
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston