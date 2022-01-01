Moncks Corner restaurants you'll love
Page's Food Truck Moncks Corner
219 Carolina Avenue, Moncks Corner
|Ashleigh's Shrimp & Grits
|$16.00
As featured on Food Paradise on the Travel Channel and voted best in Charleston! Fried Cheese Grits topped with a decadent smoked andouille sausage cream sauce, and Jumbo Pan Seared Shrimp
|Flounder Dinner
|$14.00
Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
|Seafood Platter
|$22.00
Grilled lump & sweet blue crab cake, perfectly fried jumbo shrimp, and a fresh fried flounder fillet. Served with 2 sides.
SEAFOOD
Gilligan’s at the Dock
582 Dock Rd, Moncks Corner
|Lunch Shrimp & Flounder Combo
|$14.99
Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...
|Lunch Fried Shrimp
|$13.99
Hand breaded and fried...
|Bowl She Crab
|$7.99
A bigger portion of a Lowcountry favorite!...
Burger Factory
406 Corner Square Plaza, Moncks Corner
|Black Bean
|$9.79
House-made black bean/mushroom patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno American cheese, roasted red pepper mayo
|Carolina
|$11.09
Applewood smoked pork, sweet and spicy coleslaw, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce
|Assembly Line
Create your own burger masterpiece