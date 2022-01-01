Moncks Corner restaurants you'll love

Moncks Corner restaurants
Toast
  • Moncks Corner

Moncks Corner's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Food Trucks
Southern
Must-try Moncks Corner restaurants

Page's Food Truck Moncks Corner image

 

Page's Food Truck Moncks Corner

219 Carolina Avenue, Moncks Corner

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ashleigh's Shrimp & Grits$16.00
As featured on Food Paradise on the Travel Channel and voted best in Charleston! Fried Cheese Grits topped with a decadent smoked andouille sausage cream sauce, and Jumbo Pan Seared Shrimp
Flounder Dinner$14.00
Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
Seafood Platter$22.00
Grilled lump & sweet blue crab cake, perfectly fried jumbo shrimp, and a fresh fried flounder fillet. Served with 2 sides.
Gilligan’s at the Dock image

SEAFOOD

Gilligan’s at the Dock

582 Dock Rd, Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch Shrimp & Flounder Combo$14.99
Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...
Lunch Fried Shrimp$13.99
Hand breaded and fried...
Bowl She Crab$7.99
A bigger portion of a Lowcountry favorite!...
Burger Factory image

 

Burger Factory

406 Corner Square Plaza, Moncks Corner

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Black Bean$9.79
House-made black bean/mushroom patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno American cheese, roasted red pepper mayo
Carolina$11.09
Applewood smoked pork, sweet and spicy coleslaw, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce
Assembly Line
Create your own burger masterpiece
