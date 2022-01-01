Myrtle Beach restaurants you'll love
Myrtle Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Myrtle Beach restaurants
Pizza Hyena
13 S. Ocean Blvd, SURFSIDE BEACH
|Popular items
|Smoke Ring
|$13.50
smoked ham. fresh pineapple. applewood smoked bacon. smoked provolone. rustic red sauce
|Ms. Cheezious
|$8.50
fresh mozz. monterey jack. cheddar. rustic red sauce.
|Garlic Cheezy Bread
|$6.00
fresh wild fired garlic cheese bread sticks. rustic red sauce
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
3090 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
|Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
|Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
5001 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Pure Chocolate Fondue SM
|$18.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(272 cal per serving)
|Fondue Party for 10
|$79.00
3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings
|Cheese & Chocolate for 12
|$150.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more. Celebrate with your own fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers.
Nakato Wisteria
10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Steak Bowl
|$14.00
Sirloin served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
|Filet Mignon and Shrimp Combo
|$34.00
Filet Mignon and Shrimp served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
|Filet Mignon Dinner
|$26.00
Filet Mignon served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
Croissants Bistro & Bakery
3751 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Two Pound Cookie Tray
|$35.00
two pounds of assorted cookies with two seasonally decorated sugar cookies
|Sandwich Assortment Tray
|$75.00
assortment of Chicken Salad Croissant, Turkey Pretzel Club and Ham & Cheddar, serves 10
|Meat Quiche
|$18.00
serves 4-6
Tavern in Surfside
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$10.50
Mild / Hot / Teriyaki / BBQ / TeriHot / Carolina Gold / Lemon Pepper / Korean BBQ / Garlic Parm / Old Bay Hot Sauce
|Tavern Burger
|$13.50
Hand-formed 10oz craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce
|Wings
|$11.99
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
Big Mike's Soulfood
504 16th Ave N., Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Peach Cobbler
|$3.00
|Sweet Tea
|$2.39
|Lil Mike's Special
|$9.00
10/Fold Biscuits
4377 N Kings Hwy. Suite 119, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|B.E.C.
|$11.00
Buttermilk biscuit, thick cut bacon, “Storey Farms” sunny side up egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle ketchup
|10/Fold Breakfast
|$12.00
“Palmetto Farms” grits or crispy torn potatoes, 2 Storey Farms eggs (soft scrambled or sunny side up), bacon or breakfast sausage, buttermilk biscuit
|Sunday Supper
|$11.00
Buttermilk biscuit, all-natural fried chicken, thick cut dill pickles, buttermilk dressing
Beef 'O' Brady's
3689 Renee Drive, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Island Bar and Grill
2272 Glenns Bay Rd,, Surfside Beach
|Popular items
|Garlic Parm Fries
|$4.95
|1/2 Yo 'Chos
|$5.95
|Chicken Pot Stickers
|$8.45
Tavern in the Forest
4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$13.50
Hand-cut and breaded chicken tenders served with fries and side of honey mustard
|Boneless Wings
|$10.50
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
|Tavern Burger
|$13.50
Hand-formed 10oz craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill
910 Lake Arrowhead Rd, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Firehouse Wings (8)
|$12.00
|Personal FDNY Pizza
|$6.00
|Firehouse Wings (6)
|$6.00
Earth Cafe - Myrtle Beach
3811 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
|Green Goddess
|$8.50
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar-B-Que House-Surfside
1205 Highway 17 N, Surfside Beach
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|Banana Pudding
|$2.99
|Sweet Tea
|$2.29
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Serafino's
587 Burcale Rd, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|SMALL CHEESE PIZZA
|$9.00
|SIRLOIN BEEF TIPS
|$20.95
Wicked Tuna
110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Wicked Shrimp
|$14.00
Tempura battered shrimp tossed in a house made spicy mayo and topped with chives.
|Fish Bites
|$8.00
Eight (8) tempura fried grouper bites served with crispy fries.
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
8 oz. USDA prime ground filet and ribeye patty topped with cheddar cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun. Served at a Medium Well Temperature.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach
3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
Croissants Bistro & Bakery at the Grande Dunes
8014 N Kings Hwy B, Myrtle Beach
Señor Frogs Myrtle Beach
1304 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach
Upstate Wings
603 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach
Hook & Barrel
8014 N Kings Hwy B, Myrtle Beach
Shine - Myrtle Beach
1229 Shine Ave, Myrtle Beach
Coach's Neighborhood Grill - South Carolina
4632 Factory Stores Blvd, Myrtle Beach
Chimichanga Llama - Surfside
14 S. Ocean Blvd, Surfside Beach
Anchor Cafe at Grand Dunes Marina
8205 Marina Pkwy, Myrtle Beach