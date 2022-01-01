Myrtle Beach restaurants you'll love

Go
Myrtle Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try Myrtle Beach restaurants

Pizza Hyena image

 

Pizza Hyena

13 S. Ocean Blvd, SURFSIDE BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoke Ring$13.50
smoked ham. fresh pineapple. applewood smoked bacon. smoked provolone. rustic red sauce
Ms. Cheezious$8.50
fresh mozz. monterey jack. cheddar. rustic red sauce.
Garlic Cheezy Bread$6.00
fresh wild fired garlic cheese bread sticks. rustic red sauce
More about Pizza Hyena
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

3090 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach

Avg 3.9 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

5001 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.9 (4152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pure Chocolate Fondue SM$18.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(272 cal per serving)
Fondue Party for 10$79.00
3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings
Cheese & Chocolate for 12$150.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more. Celebrate with your own fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers.
More about The Melting Pot
Nakato Wisteria image

 

Nakato Wisteria

10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Bowl$14.00
Sirloin served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
Filet Mignon and Shrimp Combo$34.00
Filet Mignon and Shrimp served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
Filet Mignon Dinner$26.00
Filet Mignon served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.
More about Nakato Wisteria
Main pic

 

Croissants Bistro & Bakery

3751 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Pound Cookie Tray$35.00
two pounds of assorted cookies with two seasonally decorated sugar cookies
Sandwich Assortment Tray$75.00
assortment of Chicken Salad Croissant, Turkey Pretzel Club and Ham & Cheddar, serves 10
Meat Quiche$18.00
serves 4-6
More about Croissants Bistro & Bakery
Tavern in Surfside image

 

Tavern in Surfside

8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$10.50
Mild / Hot / Teriyaki / BBQ / TeriHot / Carolina Gold / Lemon Pepper / Korean BBQ / Garlic Parm / Old Bay Hot Sauce
Tavern Burger$13.50
Hand-formed 10oz craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce
Wings$11.99
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
More about Tavern in Surfside
Big Mike's Soulfood image

 

Big Mike's Soulfood

504 16th Ave N., Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Peach Cobbler$3.00
Sweet Tea$2.39
Lil Mike's Special$9.00
More about Big Mike's Soulfood
10/Fold Biscuits image

 

10/Fold Biscuits

4377 N Kings Hwy. Suite 119, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
B.E.C.$11.00
Buttermilk biscuit, thick cut bacon, “Storey Farms” sunny side up egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle ketchup
10/Fold Breakfast$12.00
“Palmetto Farms” grits or crispy torn potatoes, 2 Storey Farms eggs (soft scrambled or sunny side up), bacon or breakfast sausage, buttermilk biscuit
Sunday Supper$11.00
Buttermilk biscuit, all-natural fried chicken, thick cut dill pickles, buttermilk dressing
More about 10/Fold Biscuits
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3689 Renee Drive, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Island Bar and Grill image

 

Island Bar and Grill

2272 Glenns Bay Rd,, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Parm Fries$4.95
1/2 Yo 'Chos$5.95
Chicken Pot Stickers$8.45
More about Island Bar and Grill
Tavern in the Forest image

 

Tavern in the Forest

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$13.50
Hand-cut and breaded chicken tenders served with fries and side of honey mustard
Boneless Wings$10.50
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
Tavern Burger$13.50
Hand-formed 10oz craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce
More about Tavern in the Forest
Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill

910 Lake Arrowhead Rd, Myrtle Beach

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Firehouse Wings (8)$12.00
Personal FDNY Pizza$6.00
Firehouse Wings (6)$6.00
More about Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill
Earth Cafe - Myrtle Beach image

 

Earth Cafe - Myrtle Beach

3811 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Green Goddess$8.50
More about Earth Cafe - Myrtle Beach
Mojo's Marina Bar image

 

Mojo's Marina Bar

4139 US Business 17, Murrells Inlet

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mojo's Marina Bar
Cypress Grille Myrtle Beach image

 

Cypress Grille Myrtle Beach

4210 River Oaks Dr., Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cypress Grille Myrtle Beach
Banditos image

 

Banditos

1410 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Banditos
Kingston Bistro image

 

Kingston Bistro

9734 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Kingston Bistro
Neal and Pam's Bar and Grill image

 

Neal and Pam's Bar and Grill

20 S Ocean Blvd, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Neal and Pam's Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar-B-Que House-Surfside

1205 Highway 17 N, Surfside Beach

Avg 4.4 (948 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Plate
Banana Pudding$2.99
Sweet Tea$2.29
More about Bar-B-Que House-Surfside
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Serafino's

587 Burcale Rd, Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (912 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA$9.00
SIRLOIN BEEF TIPS$20.95
More about Serafino's
Wicked Tuna image

 

Wicked Tuna

110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wicked Shrimp$14.00
Tempura battered shrimp tossed in a house made spicy mayo and topped with chives.
Fish Bites$8.00
Eight (8) tempura fried grouper bites served with crispy fries.
Cheeseburger$14.00
8 oz. USDA prime ground filet and ribeye patty topped with cheddar cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun. Served at a Medium Well Temperature.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
More about Wicked Tuna
Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach image

 

Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach

3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach
Croissants Bistro & Bakery at the Grande Dunes image

 

Croissants Bistro & Bakery at the Grande Dunes

8014 N Kings Hwy B, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Croissants Bistro & Bakery at the Grande Dunes
Señor Frogs Myrtle Beach image

 

Señor Frogs Myrtle Beach

1304 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Señor Frogs Myrtle Beach
Upstate Wings image

 

Upstate Wings

603 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Upstate Wings
Hook & Barrel image

 

Hook & Barrel

8014 N Kings Hwy B, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hook & Barrel
Restaurant banner

 

Shine - Myrtle Beach

1229 Shine Ave, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Shine - Myrtle Beach
Restaurant banner

 

Coach's Neighborhood Grill - South Carolina

4632 Factory Stores Blvd, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Coach's Neighborhood Grill - South Carolina
Restaurant banner

 

Chimichanga Llama - Surfside

14 S. Ocean Blvd, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chimichanga Llama - Surfside
Restaurant banner

 

Anchor Cafe at Grand Dunes Marina

8205 Marina Pkwy, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Anchor Cafe at Grand Dunes Marina

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Myrtle Beach

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Cake

French Fries

Boneless Wings

Cobb Salad

Brisket

Map

More near Myrtle Beach to explore

Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pawleys Island

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (52 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston