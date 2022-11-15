Restaurant header imageView gallery

CO Sushi - Myrtle Beach

3098 Deville St

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
Kung Fu Crunch
Sunset Crab

Dumplings & More

Pork & Ginger Gyoza

$6.50

soy scallion sauce

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$5.00

thai sweet chili sauce

Sambal Beef & Kimchi Dumplings

$6.50

served in a spicy chili broth

Steamed Edamame

$6.00

Buns

$9.00

pickled cucumber, carrots, cilantro

Spring Rolls

$9.50

Sushi Small Plates

Yellowtail Ponzu Sashimi

Yellowtail Ponzu Sashimi

$15.00

ponzu sauce, jalapeño, sriracha, micro greens

Salmon Carpaccio

Salmon Carpaccio

$14.00

lime and lemongrass zest, truffle oil, micro greens

Crispy Tuna Nigiri

$11.50

spicy tuna, sliced jalapeño, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, scallions

Ahi Poke Stack

$14.50

mirin & soy marinated tuna, avocado crema, cucumber, scallions, sushi rice, served with wonton crisps

Garlic Sesame Tuna Tacos

Garlic Sesame Tuna Tacos

$10.50

diced tuna, avocado, garlic sesame aioli, jalapeños, onion, radish & cilantro

Avocado Ceviche

$10.00

inari tofu, red onions, red peppers, ponzu, spring mix, lemon, cilantro, served with wonton crisps

Tuna Tataki

$15.50

seared tuna, wakame, herb mix, sweet ponzu, togarashi

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Makimono

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

california roll, shrimp tossed with spicy chili sauce, spring mix, scallions

Blossom

Blossom

$16.00

spicy tuna, cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, shrimp, kimchi sauce, green onion

Buddha

$14.00

inari, kampyo, bell peppers, cucumber, yamagobo, avocado

California Roll

$10.50

cucumber, crab surimi, avocado

Cambodian

$14.50

spicy crab kani on top, tempura cucumber, scallions, avocado, green peppercorn, spicy aioli

Crispy Dynamite

$15.50

spicy sakana, cream cheese, yamagobo, spicy aioli

Crispy Salmon

$15.50

salmon, surimi salad, avocado, cucumber, scallions, unagi sauce

Dragon

$15.00

surimi salad, unagi, avocado, cucumber, spicy aioli, unagi sauce

Ebi Tempura

$14.50

shrimp, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, spicy aioli, unagi sauce

Fiji Salmon

$17.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, togarashi, green onion, micro greens, wrapped in salmon, served in citrus ponzu (no rice)

Firecracker

Firecracker

$16.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, scallions, topped with spicy tuna, sriracha, spicy aioli, masago

Jersey

$16.00

tuna, yellowtail, spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber, spicy aioli

Kung Fu Crunch

Kung Fu Crunch

$16.00

salmon, avocado, scallions, cream cheese, topped with spicy tuna, unagi sauce, spicy aioli, tempura flakes

Lemon Roll

Lemon Roll

$14.50

salmon, lemon, surimi salad, avocado, lemon aioli

Lotus

$16.00

tuna, spicy kani, tempura flakes, serrano, sesame aioli, wrapped in soy paper

Pork Belly Roll

$15.00

five spice pork belly, tempura jalapeño, cream cheese, scallions, sriracha, unagi sauce, crispy sweet potato

Rainbow

$15.50

salmon, tuna, unagi, yellowtail, surimi salad, avocado, cucumber

Samuri Supreme

$16.50

unagi, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, unagi sauce, spicy aioli

Singapore Volcano

$17.00

Spicy Tuna Crunch

$14.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, scallions, tempura flakes, spicy masago aioli

Spider

$17.00

tempura soft shell crab, avocado, yamagobo, cucumber, scallions, unagi sauce

Sunset Crab

Sunset Crab

$15.50

spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, rangoon sauce, sweet potato

Super Crunch

$16.50

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, surimi, panko, fried crispy, kimchi sauce

Tuna Tataki Roll

$15.50

spicy tuna, masago, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, topped with seared tuna, citrus ponzu drizzle

Thai Salmon

$16.00

tempura shrimp, yamagobo, avocado, cucumber, micro greens, thai sweet chili sauce, wrapped in soy paper, topped with crispy salmon

Tiger

$16.00

shrimp, surimi salad, cucumber, scallions, yamagobo, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy aioli

Maki or Temaki

Salmon & Avocado Crema

$9.00

Tuna & Spicy Masago Aioli

$9.00

Glazed Unagi & Avocado

$9.00

Yellowtail with Kewpie Aioli & Scallion

$9.00

Tempura Kanikama & Spicy Sriracha Aioli

$8.00

Avocado

$7.00

Kappa (Cucumber)

$7.00

Kanpyo (Gourd)

$7.00

Salmon & Lemon Aioli

$9.00

Hamachi & Kizami Wasabi

$9.00

Pickled Radish & Ginger Sauce

$7.00

Pressed Sushi

Pressed Hamachi

$14.00

mixed yellowtail & japanese mayo with scallions served with maze gohan rice

Pressed Spicy Tuna

$15.00

garlic aioli & serrano pepper, served with maze gohan rice

Pressed Salmon & Avocado

Pressed Salmon & Avocado

$15.00

with lemon aioli served with maze gohan rice

Pressed Glazed Unagi & Avocado

$15.00

prepared with maze gohan rice

Pressed Inari Tofu

$11.00

with ginger & scallion served with maze gohan rice

Nigiri & Sashimi

Ahi (Tuna)

$8.00

Saki (Salmon)

$7.00

Ebi (Shrimp)

$7.00

Unagi (Eel)

$8.00

Tamago (Grilled Egg)

$6.00

Ika (Squid)

$8.00

Tako (Octopus)

$7.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$8.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$8.00

Shiro Maguro (Escolar)

$7.00

Omakase Small (7 Nigiri 5 Sashimi)

$40.00

Omakase Large (14 Nigiri 10 Sashimi)

$75.00

Specialty Nigiri

Gunkan Tuna Tartar

$8.50

wrapped in cucumber

Gunkan Spicy Salmon

$8.50

wrapped in cucumber

Seared Salmon Nigiri

$8.50

lemon aioli

Jalapeno Yellowtail Nigiri

$8.50

cilantro with citrus ponzu

Gochujang Pork Belly Nigiri

$8.50

serrano pepper

Broth & Wok Noodles

Pho

$15.00

rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, served with hoisin & sriracha and chicken or rare beef

Vietnamese Ramen

Vietnamese Ramen

$17.00

pork belly, shredded pork, poached egg, egg noodles, bok choy, served in a pork broth

Curry Laksa

Curry Laksa

$18.50

shredded chicken, bun rice noodles, shredded cucumber, thai basil, baby bok choy, served in a spicy coconut broth

Thai Green Curry

Thai Green Curry

$18.00

zucchini, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, thai basil, lemongrass, coconut milk, steamed rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$17.50

rice noodles, tamarind, bean sprouts, egg, carrots, onions, napa cabbage, scallions, peanuts

Drunken Thai Noodles

$17.50

chili nam pla, red onions, mixed mushrooms, thai basil

Hanoi Noodles

$17.50

yellow curry, onion, carrots, zucchini, napa cabbage, rice noodles

Spicy Udon

Spicy Udon

$17.50

spicy black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, white onion, scallions, carrots, celery, jalapeños

Com Chien

Com Chien

$16.50

fried rice, edamame, onions, carrots, scallions, oyster sauce, sesame oil, egg

Hibachi Deluxe

Hibachi Deluxe

$17.50

zucchini, onion, bell peppers, carrots, snow peas, fried rice, crab rangoon, served with housemade hibachi sauces

Side of Steamed Rice

$3.50

Dessert

Crispy Cheesecake Wontons

Crispy Cheesecake Wontons

$6.00

vanilla anglaise, chocolate drizzle, candied orange

Strawberry Spring Rolls

Strawberry Spring Rolls

$6.00

nutella dipping sauce

Vegan

Edamame Spring Rolls

$9.50

mixed vegetables, lettuce bed, served with ginger miso sauce

Avocado Ceviche

$10.00

inari tofu, red onions, red peppers, ponzu, spring mix, lemon, cilantro, served with wonton crisps

Pressed Avocado & Pickled Radish

$10.00

Kappa (Cucumber)

$6.00

Avocado

$7.00

Kanpyo (Gourd)

$7.00

Pickled Radish

$7.00

Crispy Veggie

$12.50

avocado, yamagobo, kanpyo, pickled radish, peppers, cucumber, jalapeño

Buddha

$14.00

Inari, kanpyo, bell peppers, cucumber, yamagobo, avocado

Spicy Udon

$17.50

tofu, snow peas, bell peppers, white onions, scallions, carrots, celery, jalapeños, sweet mirin soy

Com Chien

$16.50

tofu, fried rice, edamame, carrots, scallions, soy sauce, sesame oil

Hibachi Deluxe

$17.50

lemongrass tofu, zucchini, onion, carrots, bell peppers, snow peas, fried rice, edamame spring roll

Futomaki Roll

$13.00

avocado, cucumber, spring mix, bell pepper, yamagobo, kanpyo

Tofu Roll

$15.00

crispy tofu, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, topped with seaweed salad

Spicy Garden Bowl

$14.50

tofu sautéed in black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, edamame, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, spring mix, served over jasmine rice

Gluten Free

Saki (Salmon)

$7.00

Ahi (Tuna)

$8.00

Ebi (Shrimp)

$7.00

Ika (Squid)

$8.00

Tako (Octopus)

$7.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$8.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$8.00

Shiro Magura (Escolar)

$7.00

Omakase Small (7 Nigiri 5 Sashimi)

$40.00

Omakase Large (14 Nigiri 10 Sashimi)

$75.00

Salmon & Avocado Aioli

$9.00

Hamachi & Kizami Wasabi

$9.00

Pickled Radish

$7.00

Yellowtail with Kewpie Aioli & Scallion

$9.00

Avocado

$7.00

Kappa (Cucumber)

$7.00

Philadelphia Roll

$10.50

salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Rainbow Roll

$15.50

salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, cucumber

Lemon Roll

$14.50

salmon, shrimp, avocado, lemon aioli

Futomaki Roll

$13.00

avocado, spring mix, bell pepper, cucumber

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$14.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, scallions, spicy aioli

Curry Laksa

$18.50

shredded chicken, bun rice noodles, shredded cucumber, thai basil, baby bok choy, spicy coconut broth

Hanoi Noodles

$17.50

napa cabbage, yellow curry, onions, carrots, zucchini, rice noodles

Com Chien

$16.50

fried rice, egg, edamame, carrots, scallions, sesame oil

Thai Green Curry

$18.00

zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, bamboo shoots, coconut milk, thai basil, lemongrass, steamed rice

Hibachi Deluxe

$17.50

zucchini, onions, bell peppers, carrots, snow peas, fried rice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sushi, noodles, cocktails & more!

Location

3098 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

