Liberty Taproom & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Liberty Tap Room & Grill provides patrons with creative twists on traditional American fare, served alongside signature Liberty Ales, unique draft beer and craft brews. Well known for its tasty and satisfying food, Liberty Tap Room & Grill is an easy place to relax with friends and let the friendly, attentive service take over. Enjoy a game at the bar or have a meal with friends; there’s something for everyone to love at Liberty.
Location
7651 North Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Croissants Bistro & Bakery - 8014 N Kings Hwy B
No Reviews
8014 N Kings Hwy B Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurant
Hook & Barrel - 8014 N Kings Hwy B H&B
No Reviews
8014 N Kings Hwy B Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Myrtle Beach
Jimmyz Original Hibachi House - Pine Island road Myrtle beach
4.1 • 1,541
1780 Pine Island Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurant