Hook & Barrel 8014 N Kings Hwy B H&B

8014 N Kings Hwy B

Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Popular Items

Seared Salmon
Starter Wedge Salad
Pan-Seared Scallops

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Arnold Palmer-Sweet

$4.00

Arnold Palmer-Unsweet

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

From the Steam Galley

H&B Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Oysters Ala Heidi

$14.00

six oysters stuffed with bacon, spinach, onions, mascarpone, sambuca, cream sauce with tarragon hollandaise

She Crab Soup

$12.00

blue crab, cream sauce, Harvey's Bristol Cream Sherry

Small Plates

Fish Bites

$12.00

a fried mix of today’s fresh catch, house remoulade, fried lemon, parsley, scallions

Candied Bourbon Bacon

$20.00

thick cut Duroc bacon with brown sugar bourbon glaze

Cheese & Charcuterie

$20.00

chef's selection

Bomber Shrimp

$11.00

fried shrimp, jalapeño dressing, parsley, scallions

Produce

Starter H&B House

$10.00

glazed beets, goat cheese, toasted pistachio, white balsamic, citrus zest

Entree H&B House

$18.00

glazed beets, goat cheese, toasted pistachio, white balsamic, citrus zest

Starter Caesar

$8.00

romaine, parmesan crisps, croutons, housemade caesar dressing

Entree Caesar

$17.00

romaine, parmesan crisps, croutons, housemade caesar dressing

Starter Wedge Salad

$10.00

iceberg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, scallions, bleu cheese, shaved croutons, buttermilk herb dressing

Entree Wedge Salad

$18.00

iceberg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, scallions, bleu cheese, shaved croutons, buttermilk herb dressing

Burrata Salad

$12.00

fresh burrata, grapefruit and orange supremes, toasted pistachio, mint, balsamic vinaigrette

Land

Braised Beef Short Rib

$36.00

whipped potatoes, braised greens, jus, gremolata

Filet Mignon

$55.00

glazed carrots and parsnips, crispy smashed fingerlings, roasted compound butter

Roasted Chicken Breast

$26.00

whipped potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts, black pepper chicken jus, watermelon radish

Grilled Duroc Pork Chop

$28.00

cumin roasted fingerling sweet potatoes, braised red cabbage, apricot and caraway braising jus

Harvest Grain Bowl

$24.00

Carolina gold rice and mushroom fried rice, sweet potato, brussels sprouts, pickled peppers, diced apples, goat cheese, watermelon radish, arugula, miso lime vinaigrette

Sea

Smoked Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

andouille sausage, tri-colored peppers, smoked tomato broth

Fried Flounder & Grits

$27.00

tomato char chutney, fennel slaw

Pan-Seared Scallops

$36.00

charred cauliflower and fingerling potato puree, glazed beets, bacon lardons, brown butter onion soubise

Seared Salmon

$30.00

cumin roasted fingerling sweet potatoes, braised greens, brown butter soubise, furikake

Crab Cakes

$36.00

crispy smashed fingerlings, braised red cabbage, classic remoulade

Golden Spiced Tuna

$34.00

Carolina gold rice and mushroom fried rice, sesame marinated cucumbers, soft herbs, amba

Sides

Whipped Potatoes

$4.00

Whipped Potatoes with Brown Chicken Jus

$6.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Roasted Beets

$6.00Out of stock

Fingerling Sweet Potatoes

$6.00

Smashed Fingerlings

$6.00

Braised Greens

$6.00

Carolina Gold Mushroom Fried Rice

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Grits

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mac & Cheese with Crab

$10.00

Mac & Cheese with Shrimp

$10.00

Add Snow Crab Legs

$20.00

Kids Entrees

Kid Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Kid Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Kid Butter Pasta

$8.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake for 2

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
One nibble & you'll be hooked!

8014 N Kings Hwy B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Hook & Barrel image
Hook & Barrel image
Hook & Barrel image

