Myrtle Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Myrtle Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Myrtle Beach

The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

3090 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach

Avg 3.9 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Tavern in Surfside image

 

Tavern in Surfside

8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tavern Burger$13.50
Hand-formed 10oz craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce
Boneless Wings$10.50
Mild / Hot / Teriyaki / BBQ / TeriHot / Carolina Gold / Lemon Pepper / Korean BBQ / Garlic Parm / Old Bay Hot Sauce
Wings$11.99
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
More about Tavern in Surfside
Island Bar and Grill image

 

Island Bar and Grill

2272 Glenns Bay Rd,, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Parm Fries$4.95
Quesadilla$7.95
6 Wings$5.95
More about Island Bar and Grill
Tavern in the Forest image

 

Tavern in the Forest

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$13.50
Hand-cut and breaded chicken tenders served with fries and side of honey mustard
Boneless Wings$10.50
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
Mac & Cheese Bites$9.50
Panko crusted, crispy fried, extra cheesy mac & cheese served with ranch
More about Tavern in the Forest
Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill

910 Lake Arrowhead Rd, Myrtle Beach

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Firehouse Wings (8)$12.00
Personal FDNY Pizza$6.00
Firehouse Wings (6)$6.00
More about Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill
Banditos image

 

Banditos

1410 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Banditos
Neal and Pam's Bar and Grill image

 

Neal and Pam's Bar and Grill

20 S Ocean Blvd, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Neal and Pam's Bar and Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Myrtle Beach

French Fries

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Potstickers

Map

More near Myrtle Beach to explore

Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pawleys Island

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (52 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston