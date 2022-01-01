Myrtle Beach bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Myrtle Beach
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
3090 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
|House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
|Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
More about Tavern in Surfside
Tavern in Surfside
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach
|Popular items
|Tavern Burger
|$13.50
Hand-formed 10oz craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce
|Boneless Wings
|$10.50
Mild / Hot / Teriyaki / BBQ / TeriHot / Carolina Gold / Lemon Pepper / Korean BBQ / Garlic Parm / Old Bay Hot Sauce
|Wings
|$11.99
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
More about Island Bar and Grill
Island Bar and Grill
2272 Glenns Bay Rd,, Surfside Beach
|Popular items
|Garlic Parm Fries
|$4.95
|Quesadilla
|$7.95
|6 Wings
|$5.95
More about Tavern in the Forest
Tavern in the Forest
4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$13.50
Hand-cut and breaded chicken tenders served with fries and side of honey mustard
|Boneless Wings
|$10.50
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$9.50
Panko crusted, crispy fried, extra cheesy mac & cheese served with ranch
More about Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill
910 Lake Arrowhead Rd, Myrtle Beach
|Popular items
|Firehouse Wings (8)
|$12.00
|Personal FDNY Pizza
|$6.00
|Firehouse Wings (6)
|$6.00