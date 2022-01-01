Tavern in Surfside imageView gallery
American
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Tavern in Surfside 8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S

8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S

Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Popular Items

Wings
Boneless Wings
French Fries

STARTERS

1/2 Tavern Nachos

$10.87

Tavern Nachos

$15.01

freshly fried tortilla chips / melted cheddar jack cheese / beer cheese / chili / lettuce / pico de gallo / sour cream / topped with a blistered fresh jalapeno

Fried Pickles

$7.76

Lightly breaded, crispy fried dill pickle chips served with ranch.

Duck Wontons

$11.90

crispy fried wontons filled with duck bacon and cream cheese / served with sweet thai chili sauce

Onion Straws

$6.73

crispy fried onion straws / served with Tavern Sauce

Almost Bruschetta

$8.80

Toasted Italian bread slices, tri-color tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, parmesan

Wings

$12.37

Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce

Boneless Wings

$10.87

Mild / Hot / Teriyaki / BBQ / TeriHot / Carolina Gold / Lemon Pepper / Korean BBQ / Garlic Parm / Old Bay Hot Sauce

Potato Skins

$8.80

seasoned potato skins / topped with cheese / bacon / scallions / served with ranch

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.83

cream cheese blended with mild buffalo sauce / parmesan cheese / pulled chicken topped with a blend of cheeses / served with freshly fried tortilla chips

Chicken Finger Appetizer

$10.87

hand-cut and breaded chicken tenders / served with honey mustard

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.83Out of stock

panko crusted / fried until crispy / extra cheesy mac & cheese / served with ranch

Seared Ahi Tuna

$12.94

Seared Ahi tuna served over a bed of our signature zucchini slaw topped with sesame seeds and scallions

Giant Pretzel

$8.80

Oversized soft pretzel salted and served with a side of beer cheese

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.43

SOUPS/SALADS

French Onion Soup

$6.73

Traditional french onion soup topped with melted provolone and crostini

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.01

Artisan blend of greens, fried buffalo chicken, carrots, cherry tomatoes, chunky bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles

Caesar Salad

$9.83

Traditional Caesar salad with hearts of romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, and Caesar dressing

Fiesta Crunch Cobb Salad

$13.97

Artisan blend of greens, grilled chicken, fire roasted corn and red peppers, pico de gallo, avocado, bacon, shredded cheddar jack, crispy tortilla strips, avocado ranch dressing

Seared Ahi Wonton Salad

$17.08

Artisan blend of greens, seared Ahi tuna, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, carrots, sliced almonds, tuxedo sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips, asian vinaigrette

Tavern Salad

$9.83

Traditional house salad with artisan blend of greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, sliced almonds, garlic croutons, house dressing

Harvest Salad

$12.94

Artisan lettuce blend, fresh spinach, sweet potatoes, fire roasted corn, avocado, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, bleu cheese crumbles, citrus vinaigrette

Chopped Wedge

$12.94

Chopped romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, bacon, fire roasted corn, tomatoes, capers, and balsamic glaze

BURGERS

Tavern Burger

$13.97

Hand-formed 10oz craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.97

Hand-formed craft burger blend, cheddar, onion straws, homemade BBQ sauce, Tavern Sauce

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.97

Hand-formed craft burger blend, bleu cheese crumbles, peppercorn encrusted bacon, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing

Fiesta Crunch Burger

$13.97

Hand-formed craft burger blend, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chili garlic aioli, crispy tortilla strips

Hangover Burger

$15.01

Hand-formed craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion straws, Tavern Sauce, topped with a fried egg cooked over medium

Hibachi Burger

$12.94Out of stock

Hand-formed craft burger blend, teriyaki glaze, zucchini slaw, white sauce

Mac & Cheese Burger

$15.01

Hand-formed craft burger blend, extra cheesy mac & cheese, lettuce, and Tavern Sauce served with a side of beer cheese

Pimento Cheese Burger

$15.01

Hand-formed craft burger blend, pimento cheese, crispy fried pickles, lettuce, tomato, ranch

Carolina Burger

$13.97

Two 4oz hand-formed craft burger blend patties, American cheese, bacon, southern-style coleslaw, yellow mustard

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.97

Hand-formed craft burger blend, swiss cheese, mayo, sauteed mushrooms and onions

PBJ Burger

$13.97

Hand-formed craft burger blend, creamy peanut butter, strawberry preserves, bacon

SANDWICHES

BLT+A

$10.87

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sliced avocado served on grilled marbled rye bread

Brisket Sandwich

$13.97

Thinly shaved, hand-trimmed smoked brisket, cheddar, BBQ aioli, on a hoagie roll

Buffalo Chicken

$11.90

Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, on a brioche bun

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.97

Fried chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun

Chicken Parm

$11.90

Breaded chicken cutlet, housemade marinara, mozzarella cheese, on a hoagie roll

Chicken Philly

$12.94

Chicken, provolone cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, on a hoagie roll

Club Sandwich

$11.90

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce, on your choice of thick sliced brioche or a wrap

French Dip

$11.90

Tender roast beef slow roasted in house, melted provolone cheese, on a hoagie roll with side of au jus

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.87

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and Tavern sauce

Italian Sub

$11.90

Genoa salami, cotto salami, ham, lettuce, tomato, italian spices, oil and vinegar, on a hoagie roll

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.94

Steak, provolone cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, on a hoagie roll

Reuben

$15.01

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island, on grilled marbled rye

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$12.94

Breaded chicken cutlet, housemade marinara, mozzarella cheese, on a hoagie roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.94

Smoked pulled pork tossed lightly in Eastern NC Style BBQ sauce, served on a brioche bun

Palmetto Chicken Sandwich

$13.97

Fried chicken breast, pimento cheese, sliced jalapenos, hot honey drizzle served on a brioche bun.

ENTREES

Buffalo Chicken Pasta

$15.01

Penne pasta, housemade buffalo alfredo sauce, topped with grilled chicken and bleu cheese crumbles, served with garlic knot

Chicken Fingers

$13.97

Hand-cut and breaded chicken tenders served with fries and side of honey mustard

Fish & Chips

$16.04

Crispy fried haddock served with fries and hushpuppies

Fresh Catch

$18.11

Mahi Mahi grilled over an open flame and served with baby baker potatoes and sauteed baby spinach

Fried Shrimp

$17.08

Lightly breaded, chemical-free shrimp fried crispy and served with fries and hushpuppies

Penne Alla

$10.87

Penne pasta with house made marinara, topped with shredded asiago, served with garlic knot

Chicken Margherita Pasta

$17.08

Penne pasta, olive oil, tri-color tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, basil, grilled chicken and served with a garlic knot

Pork Porterhouse

$21.22

14oz charbroiled porterhouse cut pork served with baby baker potatoes and sauteed baby spinach

Smothered Chicken

$16.04

Sauteed chicken breasts, fire roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and green peppers, mushrooms, topped with melted provolone, served with garlic mashed potatoes

Fried Seafood Platter

$23.29

Crispy fried haddock and shrimp served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Chicken & Waffles

$13.97

Pearl sugar waffles, maple syrup, and crispy fried chicken breast drizzled with chili garlic hot sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$16.04

Creamy grits with butter and cheese, lowcountry cream sauce, sauteed shrimp, shredded asiago, Old Bay hot sauce drizzle

Tavern Meatloaf

$17.08

Homemade meatloaf served layered with garlic mashed potatoes and smothered in brown gravy

SIDES

Baby Bakers

$4.14

French Fries

$3.11

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.11

Mac & Cheese

$4.14

Pasta Salad

$3.11

Sauteed Spinach

$3.11

Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$4.14

Fire Roasted Corn & Tomatoes

$4.14

Side Slaw

$3.11

Side Caesar

$4.14

Side Salad

$4.14

Extra Ranch

$0.25

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.25

Extra Celery

$1.00

Garlic Knots (6)

$5.00

Ranch, Family Style

$2.95+

Side Hush Puppies

$4.00

KIDS

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Kids Pasta

$7.25

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.25

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.25

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.25

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.25

Kids PB&J

$7.25

DESSERTS

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Limoncello Cake

$6.50

NY Cheesecake

$7.50

12" Pizza

Build Your Own 12" Pizza

$10.87

12" House Special

$15.01

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions

12" Meat Lovers

$15.01

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham

12" Italian Special

$13.97

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, fire roasted red peppers

12" BBQ Chicken

$13.97

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce

12" Carolina Gold

$13.97

Grilled chicken, Carolina Gold sauce, ranch drizzle

12" Closed on Sundays

$15.01

Tajin-seasoned grilled chicken / pico de gallo / chili garlic hot sauce drizzle

12" Fiesta Chicken Pizza

$13.97

Tajin-seasoned grilled chicken / pico de gallo / chili garlic hot sauce drizzle

12" Hawaiian

$12.94

Ham and pineapple

12" Margherita

$13.97

Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, red sauce

12" White Pie

$12.94

Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, olive oil

12" Veggie

$13.97

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives

12" Everything Bagel Pizza

$13.97

16" Pizza

Build your Own 16" Pizza

$15.01

16" House Special

$22.25

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions

16" Meat Lovers

$21.25

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham

16" Italian Special

$21.22

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, fire roasted red peppers

16" BLT

$21.22

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch

16" BBQ Chicken

$21.22

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce

16" Carolina Gold

$21.22

Grilled chicken, Carolina Gold sauce, ranch drizzle

16" Closed on Sundays

$22.25

Crispy fried chicken, fresh dill pickle chips, honey mustard drizzle, BBQ sauce drizzle

16" Hawaiian

$18.11

Ham and pineapple

16" Margherita

$20.18

Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, red sauce

16" White Pie

$18.11

Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, olive oil

16" Veggie

$21.22

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives

16" Fiesta Chicken Pizza

$21.22

16" Everything Bagel Pizza

$20.18

Cauliflower Pizza

Build Your Own Cauli Pizza

$10.87

Cauli House Special

$15.01

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions

Cauli Meat Lovers

$15.01

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham

Cauli Italian Special

$13.97

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, fire roasted red peppers

Cauli BLT

$13.97

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch

Cauli BBQ Chicken

$13.97

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce

Cauli Carolina Gold

$13.97

Grilled chicken, Carolina Gold sauce, ranch drizzle

Cauli Hawaiian

$12.94

Ham and pineapple

Cauli Margherita

$13.97

Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, red sauce

Cauli White Pie

$12.94

Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, olive oil

Cauli Veggie

$13.97

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives

Cauli Closed On Sundays

$15.01

Cauli Fiesta Chicken

$13.97

Cauli Everything Bagel Pizza

$13.97

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.59

Daily Slice

$3.62

Lunch 2 Slice Special

$5.99Out of stock

N/A BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

Coca Cola

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Kid Beverage

$1.50

Mello Yello

$2.95

Milk

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Soda

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.95

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Water

T-Shirts

#29579 Local Tank Top

$19.00

Employee Tank Top

$12.00

Employee Unisex 3XL T-Shirt

$12.00

Employee Unisex 4XL T-Shirt

$14.00

Employee Unisex T-Shirt

$10.00

Employee V-Neck

$13.00

T-Shirt #29579LOCAL Ladies

$19.00+

T-Shirt #29579LOCAL Unisex

$19.00+

Hoodies & Accessories

Hoodie, Black

$35.00+

Tavern Logo Hat, Black

$25.00+

Tavern Gaiter, Black

$19.00

Gift Certificate

$10.00+

Coffee Mug, Black

$15.00

Hoodie, Employee

$27.00

Negotiated Pricing

Homestead 16" Cheese

$7.50

Pizza Wing Special (Sun-Thr)

Large Pizza #1

$14.50

Large Pizza #2

$14.50

20 Wings

$30.95

Pizza Boneless **Valpak Special**

12" Pizza #1

$7.50

12" Pizza #2

$7.50

Boneless Wings

$9.95

Mild / Hot / Teriyaki / BBQ / TeriHot / Carolina Gold / Lemon Pepper / Korean BBQ / Garlic Parm / Old Bay Hot Sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Directions

Gallery
Tavern in Surfside image

