Tavern in Surfside 8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S
Surfside Beach, SC 29575
Popular Items
STARTERS
1/2 Tavern Nachos
Tavern Nachos
freshly fried tortilla chips / melted cheddar jack cheese / beer cheese / chili / lettuce / pico de gallo / sour cream / topped with a blistered fresh jalapeno
Fried Pickles
Lightly breaded, crispy fried dill pickle chips served with ranch.
Duck Wontons
crispy fried wontons filled with duck bacon and cream cheese / served with sweet thai chili sauce
Onion Straws
crispy fried onion straws / served with Tavern Sauce
Almost Bruschetta
Toasted Italian bread slices, tri-color tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, parmesan
Wings
Mild, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, TeriHot, Carolina Gold, Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Garlic Parm, and Old Bay Hot Sauce
Boneless Wings
Mild / Hot / Teriyaki / BBQ / TeriHot / Carolina Gold / Lemon Pepper / Korean BBQ / Garlic Parm / Old Bay Hot Sauce
Potato Skins
seasoned potato skins / topped with cheese / bacon / scallions / served with ranch
Buffalo Chicken Dip
cream cheese blended with mild buffalo sauce / parmesan cheese / pulled chicken topped with a blend of cheeses / served with freshly fried tortilla chips
Chicken Finger Appetizer
hand-cut and breaded chicken tenders / served with honey mustard
Mac & Cheese Bites
panko crusted / fried until crispy / extra cheesy mac & cheese / served with ranch
Seared Ahi Tuna
Seared Ahi tuna served over a bed of our signature zucchini slaw topped with sesame seeds and scallions
Giant Pretzel
Oversized soft pretzel salted and served with a side of beer cheese
Bacon Cheese Fries
SOUPS/SALADS
French Onion Soup
Traditional french onion soup topped with melted provolone and crostini
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Artisan blend of greens, fried buffalo chicken, carrots, cherry tomatoes, chunky bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles
Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad with hearts of romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, and Caesar dressing
Fiesta Crunch Cobb Salad
Artisan blend of greens, grilled chicken, fire roasted corn and red peppers, pico de gallo, avocado, bacon, shredded cheddar jack, crispy tortilla strips, avocado ranch dressing
Seared Ahi Wonton Salad
Artisan blend of greens, seared Ahi tuna, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, carrots, sliced almonds, tuxedo sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips, asian vinaigrette
Tavern Salad
Traditional house salad with artisan blend of greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, sliced almonds, garlic croutons, house dressing
Harvest Salad
Artisan lettuce blend, fresh spinach, sweet potatoes, fire roasted corn, avocado, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, bleu cheese crumbles, citrus vinaigrette
Chopped Wedge
Chopped romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, bacon, fire roasted corn, tomatoes, capers, and balsamic glaze
BURGERS
Tavern Burger
Hand-formed 10oz craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce
BBQ Bacon Burger
Hand-formed craft burger blend, cheddar, onion straws, homemade BBQ sauce, Tavern Sauce
Black & Bleu Burger
Hand-formed craft burger blend, bleu cheese crumbles, peppercorn encrusted bacon, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing
Fiesta Crunch Burger
Hand-formed craft burger blend, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chili garlic aioli, crispy tortilla strips
Hangover Burger
Hand-formed craft burger blend, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion straws, Tavern Sauce, topped with a fried egg cooked over medium
Hibachi Burger
Hand-formed craft burger blend, teriyaki glaze, zucchini slaw, white sauce
Mac & Cheese Burger
Hand-formed craft burger blend, extra cheesy mac & cheese, lettuce, and Tavern Sauce served with a side of beer cheese
Pimento Cheese Burger
Hand-formed craft burger blend, pimento cheese, crispy fried pickles, lettuce, tomato, ranch
Carolina Burger
Two 4oz hand-formed craft burger blend patties, American cheese, bacon, southern-style coleslaw, yellow mustard
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Hand-formed craft burger blend, swiss cheese, mayo, sauteed mushrooms and onions
PBJ Burger
Hand-formed craft burger blend, creamy peanut butter, strawberry preserves, bacon
SANDWICHES
BLT+A
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sliced avocado served on grilled marbled rye bread
Brisket Sandwich
Thinly shaved, hand-trimmed smoked brisket, cheddar, BBQ aioli, on a hoagie roll
Buffalo Chicken
Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, on a brioche bun
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fried chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun
Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken cutlet, housemade marinara, mozzarella cheese, on a hoagie roll
Chicken Philly
Chicken, provolone cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, on a hoagie roll
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tavern Sauce, on your choice of thick sliced brioche or a wrap
French Dip
Tender roast beef slow roasted in house, melted provolone cheese, on a hoagie roll with side of au jus
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and Tavern sauce
Italian Sub
Genoa salami, cotto salami, ham, lettuce, tomato, italian spices, oil and vinegar, on a hoagie roll
Philly Cheesesteak
Steak, provolone cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, on a hoagie roll
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island, on grilled marbled rye
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Breaded chicken cutlet, housemade marinara, mozzarella cheese, on a hoagie roll
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked pulled pork tossed lightly in Eastern NC Style BBQ sauce, served on a brioche bun
Palmetto Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, pimento cheese, sliced jalapenos, hot honey drizzle served on a brioche bun.
ENTREES
Buffalo Chicken Pasta
Penne pasta, housemade buffalo alfredo sauce, topped with grilled chicken and bleu cheese crumbles, served with garlic knot
Chicken Fingers
Hand-cut and breaded chicken tenders served with fries and side of honey mustard
Fish & Chips
Crispy fried haddock served with fries and hushpuppies
Fresh Catch
Mahi Mahi grilled over an open flame and served with baby baker potatoes and sauteed baby spinach
Fried Shrimp
Lightly breaded, chemical-free shrimp fried crispy and served with fries and hushpuppies
Penne Alla
Penne pasta with house made marinara, topped with shredded asiago, served with garlic knot
Chicken Margherita Pasta
Penne pasta, olive oil, tri-color tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, basil, grilled chicken and served with a garlic knot
Pork Porterhouse
14oz charbroiled porterhouse cut pork served with baby baker potatoes and sauteed baby spinach
Smothered Chicken
Sauteed chicken breasts, fire roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and green peppers, mushrooms, topped with melted provolone, served with garlic mashed potatoes
Fried Seafood Platter
Crispy fried haddock and shrimp served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.
Chicken & Waffles
Pearl sugar waffles, maple syrup, and crispy fried chicken breast drizzled with chili garlic hot sauce
Shrimp & Grits
Creamy grits with butter and cheese, lowcountry cream sauce, sauteed shrimp, shredded asiago, Old Bay hot sauce drizzle
Tavern Meatloaf
Homemade meatloaf served layered with garlic mashed potatoes and smothered in brown gravy
SIDES
Baby Bakers
French Fries
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Mac & Cheese
Pasta Salad
Sauteed Spinach
Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Fire Roasted Corn & Tomatoes
Side Slaw
Side Caesar
Side Salad
Extra Ranch
Extra Blue Cheese
Extra Celery
Garlic Knots (6)
Ranch, Family Style
Side Hush Puppies
KIDS
12" Pizza
Build Your Own 12" Pizza
12" House Special
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions
12" Meat Lovers
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham
12" Italian Special
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, fire roasted red peppers
12" BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce
12" Carolina Gold
Grilled chicken, Carolina Gold sauce, ranch drizzle
12" Closed on Sundays
12" Fiesta Chicken Pizza
Tajin-seasoned grilled chicken / pico de gallo / chili garlic hot sauce drizzle
12" Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple
12" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, red sauce
12" White Pie
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, olive oil
12" Veggie
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives
12" Everything Bagel Pizza
16" Pizza
Build your Own 16" Pizza
16" House Special
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions
16" Meat Lovers
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham
16" Italian Special
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, fire roasted red peppers
16" BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch
16" BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce
16" Carolina Gold
Grilled chicken, Carolina Gold sauce, ranch drizzle
16" Closed on Sundays
Crispy fried chicken, fresh dill pickle chips, honey mustard drizzle, BBQ sauce drizzle
16" Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple
16" Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, red sauce
16" White Pie
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, olive oil
16" Veggie
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives
16" Fiesta Chicken Pizza
16" Everything Bagel Pizza
Cauliflower Pizza
Build Your Own Cauli Pizza
Cauli House Special
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions
Cauli Meat Lovers
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham
Cauli Italian Special
Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, fire roasted red peppers
Cauli BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch
Cauli BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce
Cauli Carolina Gold
Grilled chicken, Carolina Gold sauce, ranch drizzle
Cauli Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple
Cauli Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, red sauce
Cauli White Pie
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, olive oil
Cauli Veggie
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives
Cauli Closed On Sundays
Cauli Fiesta Chicken
Cauli Everything Bagel Pizza
Pizza by the Slice
N/A BEVERAGES
Apple Juice
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coca Cola
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Kid Beverage
Mello Yello
Milk
Mr. Pibb
Orange Juice
Orange Soda
Pineapple Juice
Pink Lemonade
Red Bull
Root Beer
SF Red Bull
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tea
Tropical Red Bull
Water
T-Shirts
Hoodies & Accessories
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach, SC 29575