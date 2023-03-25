Restaurant header imageView gallery

New York Prime Myrtle Beach

review star

No reviews yet

405 28th Avenue North

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Popular Items

Petite Filet 8oz
Colossal Lump Crab Cocktail
Cheese Mashed Potatoes


Appetizer

Thick Cut Sizzling Bacon

$18.00

Two thick slices served with Brooklyn French

Baked Shrimp Appetizer

$20.50

Colossals with garlic butter, parmesan and bread crumbs

Classic Shellfish Bisque

$15.00

Colossal Lump Crab Cocktail

$25.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$17.00

(4) Topped with spinach, parmesan and bacon

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.50

Colossals with cocktail or remoulade

Crab Cake Appetizer

$24.00Out of stock

Jumbo lump, mustard sauce

Salad

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan

Chopped Italian Salad

$13.00

Onions, tomatoes, peppers, hearts of palm, anchovies, almonds, olive oil, parmesan and blue cheese.

Beefsteak Tomatoes & Onion

$13.00

Served with Brooklyn French dressing

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Bacon, chives, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing

Individual Caesar Salad

$9.00

Individual Chopped Italian Salad

$9.00

Individual Wedge Salad

$9.00

USDA Prime-Only Steaks

Aged 28 days and prepared "Pittsburg-style" with a charred exterior.

Petite Filet 8oz

$56.00

Petite New York Strip 10oz

$51.00

Center Cut Filet of Ribeye 8oz

$49.00

Bone-In Ribeye 22oz

$78.00

Chopped Steak of Prime Aged Beef

$29.50

Center Cut Filet 12oz

$73.00

New York Strip 16oz

$69.00

Delmonico Steak 12oz

$51.00

Porterhouse for Two 40oz

$130.00

Entree

Sea Bass

$55.00

pan roasted with garlic

Side

Asparagus

$13.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$11.00

Cheese Mashed Potatoes

$13.00

Creamed Spinach

$13.00

Hash Browns

$13.00

Lyonnaise

$13.00

Hash browns with onions

Onion Rings

$13.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.00

Sauteed Onions

$13.00

Charred Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Steak Cut French Fries

$13.00

Bread Basket

Individual Asparagus

$9.00

Individual Creamed Spinach

$9.00

Individual Hash Browns

$9.00

Individual Lyonnaise Potatoes

$9.00

Hash Browns with onions

Individual Onion Rings

$9.00

Individual Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.00

Individual Sauteed Onions

$9.00

Individual Charred Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Individual Steak Cut French Fries

$9.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Walnut Apple Pie

$13.00

Served warm with vanilla ice cream

White Chocolate Banana Cream Pie

$12.00

Butter Cake

$32.00

Served warm with vanilla ice cream. Serves 2 to 4

Cheesecake

$13.00

Shipped direct from New York. Add fresh berries 2

Gigantic Chocolate Cake

$38.00

Easily serves 4 or more. Served with vanilla ice cream

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.00

Served with vanilla ice cream

Seasonal Berries with Cream

$11.00

Bowl of Strawberries

$7.00

Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sparkling Water (1 LT)

$6.50

Spring Water (1 LT)

$6.50

Sprite

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Steak takes center stage at this lively, New York-style steakhouse in Myrtle Beach. They have continued to wow guests for over 20 years with “Best Steak” and diners’ choice awards, including Golf Magazine’s choice for “where to eat with your clients”. The exceptional service and USDA prime-only menu includes expertly broiled aged beef, colossal baked shrimp and fresh Florida stone crabs. Bonus: enjoy all of the above in the private room.

Website

Location

405 28th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Directions

