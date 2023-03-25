New York Prime Myrtle Beach

Restaurant info

Steak takes center stage at this lively, New York-style steakhouse in Myrtle Beach. They have continued to wow guests for over 20 years with “Best Steak” and diners’ choice awards, including Golf Magazine’s choice for “where to eat with your clients”. The exceptional service and USDA prime-only menu includes expertly broiled aged beef, colossal baked shrimp and fresh Florida stone crabs. Bonus: enjoy all of the above in the private room.

Website