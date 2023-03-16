Mojos Marina Bar and Grille
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bistro & Raw Bar
Location
4139 US Business 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29577
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Earth Cafe - Myrtle Beach - 3811 North Kings Highway
No Reviews
3811 North Kings Highway Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurant
Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach - 3002 N Ocean Blvd
No Reviews
3002 N Ocean Blvd Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Murrells Inlet
Jimmyz Original Hibachi House - Pine Island road Myrtle beach
4.1 • 1,541
1780 Pine Island Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurant