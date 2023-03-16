Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mojos Marina Bar and Grille

review star

No reviews yet

4139 US Business 17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29577

Food

Appetizer

Bread and Dips

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Mushroom Salad

$16.00

Market Salad

$16.00

Burrata Carpaccio

$21.00

Baked Brie

$19.00

Confit Duck Salad

Land

Beef Tar-Tar

Lamb Chops

$24.00

Filet Mignon

$26.00

Hanger Steak

$24.00

Airline Fried Chicken Breast

$19.00

Chicken Tai Skewer

Duck Breast

Goose Liver Toast

$24.00

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

Lobster Tail

Crab Legs

Ceviche

Tartare

Sea

Baked Oyster

$21.00

Seared Octopus

$19.00

Lobster Slider

$24.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Sliders

Seared Grouper

$25.00

Scallops

$26.00

Spanish Garlic Shrimp

$19.00

Pasta Arrabiata

$18.00

Kids

Apple sauce

$1.00

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$13.00

Kid diet pepsi

Kid Dr. Pepper

Kid Fruit Punch

Kid Hamburger

$13.00

Kid Lemonade

Kid Milk

$3.00

Kid Mt Dew

Kid OJ

$3.00

Kid pepsi

Kid Sierra Mist

Kid Swt Tea

Kids Fried Shrimp (6)

$13.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese

$13.00

Kids Grilled Shrimp (6)

$13.00

Kids Tenders (3)

$13.00

Lunch

Smash Burger

Chicken Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

Portobello Mushroom

Blue Crab Grilled Cheese

Desserts

Banana Pudding Milkshake

$15.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Coffee Milkshake

$15.00Out of stock

Egg Nog Creme Brulee

$10.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Pina Colada Milkshake

$15.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Vanilla Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Seasonal Milkshake

$15.00

Strawberry Dream Milkshake

$15.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

WT Dessert - Cookie Box

$10.00

Server Drinks

BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Saratoga Sparkling

Saratoga Still

BEER

Tidal Creek Breezy Blonde

$9.50

Tidal Creek Sandy Cheeks IPA

$10.50

Palmetto Mango Sour

$8.00

Bud LIght

$6.00

Ultra

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Mango Cart

$7.00

LIQUOR

Tito's

Grey Goose

Absolute Pear

Pearl Vanilla

Blue Coat

Bombay

Empress

Botanist

Blue Chair Bay Banana

Plantation Dark

Rum Chata

Rum Haven

51 Cachaca

Lunazual

Casamigo

Elijah Craig

Elijah Craig Rye

Evan Willians Black

Jack Daniels

Jameson

Jim Beam

Larceny

Crown

Crown Apple

Crown Peach

Fireball

Johnnie Walker Red

Johnnie Walk Black

Dekuper Sour Apple

Cointreau

Carolina Irish Cream

Kahlua

Disaronno

Grand Marnier

Rumpleminze

Pastry Sales

Cakes/Cookies

1 Dozen Cake Pops (Copy)

$18.00

1 dz Chocolate Chip Cookies (Copy)

$6.00

10 in Red Velvet Cake (Copy)

$45.00

10 Inch Cake (Copy)

$40.00

10 Inch Specialty Cake (Copy)

$45.00

12 In Cake (Copy)

$50.00

12 Inch Specialty Cake (Copy)

$55.00

6 Inch Cake (Copy)

$20.00

6 Inch Specialty Cake (Copy)

$25.00

8 Inch Cake (Copy)

$30.00

8 Inch Specialty Cake (Copy)

$35.00

Cupcakes (Copy)

$7.50

Rocky Road Cake (Copy)

$45.00

Wedding Cake (Copy)

$252.00

Pie/Cheesecake

10 in Red Velvet Vanilla Cheesecake (Copy)

$45.00

Blackberry Cheesecake (Copy)

$45.00

Dutch Pear Pie (Copy)

$25.00

Key Lime Pie (Copy)

$20.00

Pecan Pie Cheesecake (Copy)

$45.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake (Copy)

$40.00

Specialty Desserts

1 dz Macarons (Copy)

$20.00

1/2 dozen Strawberries (Copy)

$12.50

Cannoli 1 dz (Copy)

$12.00

Dessert Boards (Copy)

$15.00

Dozen Strawberries (Copy)

$25.00

Eclair Box (Copy)

$10.00

Valentines Special (Copy)

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bistro & Raw Bar

Location

4139 US Business 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29577

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
