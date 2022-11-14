Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carolina Roadhouse Myrtle Beach

4617 North Kings Highway

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Order Again

Popular Items

Croissants (5)
Homemade Hushpuppies
French Fries

Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$3.00

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Appetizer

Baked Potato Soup

$6.95

Creamy soup topped with scallions, cheese, Hormel® ham and bacon.

Croissants (5)

$6.95

Topped with honey-butter.

Crab Dip

$14.95

Lump crab, 3 cheeses, old bay pretzels.

Fried Pacific Calamari

$13.95

Lightly breaded & flash-fried.

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.95

A “HUGE” platter with chili, cheese & onions.

Tijuana Chicken Wings

$12.95

Marinated in hot pepper sauce, fried crispy, with bleu cheese dip. GF

Chicken Strips

$10.95

Fried chicken tenderloins, served with house-made strip sauce.

Homemade Hushpuppies

$6.95

Served with honey-butter

Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, chopped eggs, tomatoes, toasted almonds, ham and bacon. GF

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons

Broiled Salmon Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

Roadhouse Chef Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, ham and turkey, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, egg, tomatoes, almonds topped with warm ham and bacon, house dressing.

Broiled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

Broiled Chicken Caesar

$14.95

Broiled chicken, crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Fried Shrimp Caesar

$14.95

Fried shrimp over crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Broiled, topped with jack cheese, bacon, arugula, tomato and honey mustard.

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Thinly sliced turkey, Hormel® ham, bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough, served with french fries.

American Burger

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and Duke’s® mayo.

Monster Burger

$13.95

Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, chili, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles on a fresh burger.

Very Big BBQ Sandwich

$12.95

Roasted chicken in our honey-tinted BBQ sauce.

French Dip

$16.95

Shaved prime rib, garlic aioli, served with au jus.

New Orleans Flounder Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Flounder with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

New Orleans Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Shrimp with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$14.95

Toasted brioche, lemon arugula, ripe tomato, curry mayonnaise, homemade pickles.

The Killer Dog

$15.95

Outrageous! A foot long kosher hot dog grilled “backyard style”, served on a fresh bun with deli mustard. Covered with a giant mound of french fries and buried with homemade chili, cheese, & onions. Bring a big appetite.....and a knife & fork.

Entree

Marinated Sirloin 10oz

$22.95

10oz. sirloin steak marinated in fruit juices, garlic, soy sauce and spices. GF

Ribeye 14oz

$31.95

14oz. hand cut. GF

Filet Mignon 8oz

$36.95

8oz. barrel cut. GF

Baby Back Ribs Single Rack

$21.95

Danish full-flavored ribs, grilled with a charred exterior, basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Baby Back Ribs Double Rack

$28.95

Danish full-flavored ribs, grilled with a charred exterior, basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Filet & Shrimp

$34.95

6 oz. barrel cut filet, topped with fried shrimp.

Country Fried Pork Chops

$19.95

Two pork chops fried crispy

Fried Seafood Platter

$25.95

Large shrimp, oysters and flounder, served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Seafood Platter for Two

$39.95

Roasted Salmon

$24.95

Encrusted with rosemary and thyme, with side item. GF

Fried Shrimp Platter

$22.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Flounder Platter

$22.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Double breast of chicken basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Loaded Chicken Albuquerque

$17.95

Topped with ham and monterey jack cheese, with side item. GF

Chicken Tenders Platter

$16.95

Fried chicken tenderloins, served with house-made strip sauce and french fries.

Nawlins Chicken

$19.95

Fresh double breast of chicken and large shrimp, blackened then baked with bayou sauce and mild queso.

Marinated Chicken (10-12)

$80.00

Side

French Fries

$4.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Creamy Cole Slaw

$4.95

Baked Potato (After 4:00 PM)

$4.95

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.95

.Creamed Spinach

$4.95

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.95

Shipped direct from New York

Apple Walnut Cobbler

$7.95

Served hot with vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Cake

$8.95

six layers of dark chocolate cake with milk chocolate icing

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

recipe from joe's stone crab

Croissant Bread Pudding

$7.95

Warm croissants, raisins, crème anglaise, with vanilla ice cream and rum sauce

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Carolina Roadhouse is Golf Magazine’s choice for ‘Where To Eat With Your Buddies’. One of Myrtle Beach’s most popular restaurants, this jam-packed eatery takes on Southern favorites, including fall-off-the-bone Baby Back Ribs, giant Seafood platters and lump Crap Dip- served warm with old bay pretzels. The outrageous (and perfectly messy) menu is also available to-go. You’re welcome.

Location

