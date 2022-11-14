Carolina Roadhouse Myrtle Beach

Restaurant info

Carolina Roadhouse is Golf Magazine’s choice for ‘Where To Eat With Your Buddies’. One of Myrtle Beach’s most popular restaurants, this jam-packed eatery takes on Southern favorites, including fall-off-the-bone Baby Back Ribs, giant Seafood platters and lump Crap Dip- served warm with old bay pretzels. The outrageous (and perfectly messy) menu is also available to-go. You’re welcome.

Website