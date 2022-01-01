Mount Pleasant seafood restaurants you'll love

Page's Catering & Special Meals

302 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Casserole - Refrigerated - Half Pan$40.00
Half Pan (10-15 Servings). A new special holiday version of sweet potato casserole. Refrigerated with heating instructions.
Apple Streusel Pie - Whole$22.00
Page's Holiday Pie Special - Homemade Apple Streusel Pie!
Turkey Gravy - Refrigerated - Quart$10.00
Gravy is included with all turkey orders. However, if you need extra gravy or just gravy this is a great option. Refrigerated with reheating instructions!
More about Page's Catering & Special Meals
Wando River Grill image

 

Wando River Grill

133 Nautical Ln, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kid Chicken Tender$11.00
Short Rib Sugo$26.00
Wando Burger$16.00
More about Wando River Grill
Pier 41 image

 

Pier 41

1039 South Carolina 41, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burger$7.00
Single or double patty, american cheese, japanese mayo, korean mustard, sriracha ketchup.
Lobster Roll$24.00
Hot or Cold
Crab Dip$8.00
Blue crab, cream cheese, wonton chips.
More about Pier 41
Page's Okra Grill image

 

Page's Okra Grill

302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dark Meat Fried Chicken$14.00
24 hour brined and hand battered chicken that is pressure fried.
Fried Shrimp Platter*$18.00
Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
Fried Flounder Platter*$14.00
Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
More about Page's Okra Grill
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
All-natural chicken breast, romaine, house-made caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons and a parmesan crisp
Short Ribs$27.00
Grass-fed short ribs slow-braised in sweet chili sauce over mashed potatoes garnished with grilled asparagus
Crave's Burger$16.00
House-ground, hand-patted black angus beef burger on a brioche bun with romaine, fresh tomato and red onion.
More about Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
Water's Edge Restaurant image

 

Water's Edge Restaurant

1407 Shrimp Boat Ln, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Water's Edge Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Page's Food Truck on the Go!

302 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Pasta$19.00
Grilled Shrimp, Blue Crab meat, and spaghetti tossed in a garlic white wine cream sauce. Served with garlic toast
More about Page's Food Truck on the Go!

