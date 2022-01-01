Mount Pleasant seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Mount Pleasant
Page's Catering & Special Meals
302 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Casserole - Refrigerated - Half Pan
|$40.00
Half Pan (10-15 Servings). A new special holiday version of sweet potato casserole. Refrigerated with heating instructions.
|Apple Streusel Pie - Whole
|$22.00
Page's Holiday Pie Special - Homemade Apple Streusel Pie!
|Turkey Gravy - Refrigerated - Quart
|$10.00
Gravy is included with all turkey orders. However, if you need extra gravy or just gravy this is a great option. Refrigerated with reheating instructions!
Wando River Grill
133 Nautical Ln, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Kid Chicken Tender
|$11.00
|Short Rib Sugo
|$26.00
|Wando Burger
|$16.00
Pier 41
1039 South Carolina 41, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Burger
|$7.00
Single or double patty, american cheese, japanese mayo, korean mustard, sriracha ketchup.
|Lobster Roll
|$24.00
Hot or Cold
|Crab Dip
|$8.00
Blue crab, cream cheese, wonton chips.
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Dark Meat Fried Chicken
|$14.00
24 hour brined and hand battered chicken that is pressure fried.
|Fried Shrimp Platter*
|$18.00
Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
|Fried Flounder Platter*
|$14.00
Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
All-natural chicken breast, romaine, house-made caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons and a parmesan crisp
|Short Ribs
|$27.00
Grass-fed short ribs slow-braised in sweet chili sauce over mashed potatoes garnished with grilled asparagus
|Crave's Burger
|$16.00
House-ground, hand-patted black angus beef burger on a brioche bun with romaine, fresh tomato and red onion.