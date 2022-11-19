Water's Edge Restaurant

- Home
1407 Shrimp Boat Ln
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Starters
Soups & Salads
Entrees & Pastas
Salmon Pasta
$34.00
Pan Roasted Chicken
$28.00
Fried Chicken
$26.00
Crispy Whole Flounder
$35.00
SMALL Shr+Grits
$20.00
LARGE Shr+Grits
$32.00
BBQ Salmon
$34.00
SMALL Scampi
$20.00
LARGE Scampi
$32.00
Small Paella
$28.00
Large Paella
$56.00
Seared Ribeye
$40.00
Filet Mignon
$44.00
SMALL Platter
$22.00
LARGE Platter
$34.00
New York Strip
$42.00
Fried Chicken Entree
$26.00
SMALL Shrimp Platter
$17.00
LARGE Shrimp Platter
$29.00
SMALL Scallop Platter
$20.00
LARGE Scallop Platter
$32.00
SMALL Oyster Platter
$18.00
LARGE Oyster Platter
$30.00
SMALL Flounder Platter
$17.00
LARGE Flounder Platter
$29.00
Specialties
Bring Your Own Fish
NY strip
Don't Make
Cabana Menu
Cabana Basket of Fries
$5.00
Cabana Calamari
$16.00
Cabana Gulf Oysters
$18.00
Cabana Spinach Dip
$16.00
Cabana Peel & Eat Shrimp
$15.00
Cabana Avocado Hummus
$10.00
Cabana Crab Cake App
$24.00
Cabana Boom Boom Shrimp
$16.00
Cabana She Crab Cup
$8.00
Cabana She Crab Bowl
$12.00
Cabana House Salad
$10.00
Cabana House Salad (side)
$7.00
Cabana Caesar
$10.00
Cabana Caesar (Side)
$7.00
Cabana Caprese
$13.00
Cabana Grilled BBQ Salmon
$34.00
Cabana Shrimp and Grits LARGE
$32.00
Cabana Scampi Large
$32.00
Cabana Ribeye
$40.00
Cabana Mussels
$20.00
4-7 Specials
Liquor
Deep Eddie
$6.00
Abs Mandarin
$8.00
Abs Vanilla
$8.00
Absolut
$8.00
Belvedere
$10.00
Deep Eddie Grapefriut
$6.00
Deep Eddie Lemon
$6.00
Firefly Tea
$6.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Ketel 1
$10.00
Stoli
$10.00
Titos
$8.00
VG Expresso
$8.00
Orange Smash Can
$10.00
Grapefruit Smash Can
$10.00
Absolut Citron
$8.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
Evan Williams
$6.00
Blanton's
$14.00Out of stock
Buffalo Trace
$11.00
Bulleit Rye
$9.00
Jack
$8.00
Jameson
$7.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Knob Creek
$11.00
Makers
$10.00
Woodford
$10.00
Eagle Rare
$12.00Out of stock
Elijah Craig
$12.00
Evan 1783
$11.00
Larceny
$10.00
Miles
$6.00
Beefeater
$9.00
Hendricks
$9.00
Sapphire
$9.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
Don Q
$6.00
Bacardi
$7.00
Goslings
$7.00
Capt Morgan
$7.00
Malibu
$7.00Out of stock
Mt Gay
$8.00
Myers
$6.00
Don Q Coconut
$6.00
Inverhouse
$6.00
Canadian Hunter
$6.00
Crown
$7.00
Crown Apple
$7.00
Dewars
$7.00
Glenlivet
$9.00
JW Black
$8.00
Macallan
$12.00Out of stock
Oban
$15.00
Seagrams VO
$6.00
Lunazul
$6.00
Casamigos
$11.00
Don Julio Rep
$10.00
Espolon Blanco
$7.00
Patron Silver
$10.00
Buttershots
$6.00
Buttery Nipple
$6.00
Choc Cake
$6.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$6.00
Espolon Blanco
$7.00
Fireball
$6.00
Fun Dip
$6.00
Granda Ma
$8.00
Green Tea
$5.00
Jager
$7.00
Jager Bomb
$7.00
Jameson Shot
$6.00
Lemon Drop
$6.00
Royal Flush
$7.00
Rumplemintz
$6.00
Washington Apple
$6.00
Irish Car Bomb
$7.00
Screwball
$6.00
Aperol
$8.00
Amaretto
$7.00
B & B
$8.00
Baileys
$7.00
Buttershots
$6.00
Campari
$7.00
Cointreau
$8.00
Chambord
$7.00
Drambuie
$8.00
Fireball
$6.00
Frangelico
$8.00
Godiva
$8.00
Grand Ma
$8.00
Jager
$7.00
Kahlua
$6.00
Midori
$6.00
Peachtree
$6.00
Rumchata
$6.00
Rumplemintz
$6.00
Sambucca
$8.00
Sambucca Black
$8.00Out of stock
Beer
Carolina Shem Creek
$5.00
Carolina Copperline
$5.00
Allagash
$7.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Bold Rock Apple
$6.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Coast Kolsch
$6.00
Commonhouse Air is Salty
$7.00
Commonhouse PCPA
$7.00
Cooper River Golden Ale
$6.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Corona Lt
$5.00
Devils Backbone Vienna Lager
$6.00
Edmunds Oast Bound By Time IPA
$10.00
Edmunds Oast Sour
$10.00
Guinness Stout
$7.00
Heineken N\A
$6.00
Holy City Overly Friendly IPA
$7.00
Holy City Pilsner
$7.00
Island Coastal Lager
$5.00
Lagunitas IPA (Copy)
$7.00
Mich Ultra
$4.00
Miller lite
$4.00
Modelo Negra
$5.00
Pacifico Clara
$5.00
Palmetto Mango
$5.00
PBR
$3.00
Sam Adams
$5.00
Sam Adams Seasonal
$5.00
St Pauli's Girl NA
$6.00
Stella
$6.00
Stone Buenaeveza
$7.00Out of stock
Sierrs Nevada Hazy IPA
$7.00Out of stock
Truly
$5.00
Westbook White Thai
$6.00
White Claw
$5.00
Yuengling
$4.00
Mich Ultra
$4.00
Trop Hop IPA
$7.00
Corona Special
$3.00
Corona Lt Special
$3.00
Edmunds Oast Coin Operator Special
$10.00
Wine
GL- Altos del Plata Malbec
$9.00
GL- Four Vines Zinfandel
$9.00
GL- Buehler
$16.00
GL Benton Lane
$12.00
GL- Ironstone Merlot
$10.00
GL- Liberty School Cab
$12.00
GL- Meiomi Pinot Noir
$10.00
GL- Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
$10.00
GL - A To Z Pinot Gris
$10.00
GL- Jam Jar Moscato
$8.00
GL- Kung Fu Riesling
$10.00
GL- Le Campuget Rosé (NOT SPARKLING)
$9.00
Gl - Cherry Pie
$12.00
GL- Principato Pinot Grigio
$8.00
GL- St Francis Chard
$9.00
GL Bichot French Chard
$10.00
GL- J. Lohr "October Night" Chardonnay
$12.00
GL- Domaine Chandon Brut
$12.00
GL- Prosecco
$9.00
GL- Vilarnau (SPARKLING)
$10.00
GL - Taylor Fladgate 10yr Tawny
$12.00
GL- Beronia Verdejo
$10.00
Arneis Roero
$8.00
* Val d'Oca Prosecco Bottle
$32.00
Malvira
$45.00
*Domaine Chandon Bottle
$44.00
L'Ermitage
$85.00
Shramsburg (375)
$40.00
*Vilarnau Cava Rose Bottle
$38.00
Etoile Brut Rose
$80.00
Veuve De Vernay
$28.00Out of stock
Krug "Grande Cuvee"
$225.00
Veuve Clicquot "Rose"
$120.00
Perrier-Jouet
$100.00
Moet & Chandon "Imperial"
$97.00
Taittinger "Comtes de Champagne Rose"
$500.00
Veuve Clicquot "Yellow Label"
$95.00
Corkage
$20.00
*Kim Crawford SB BOTTLE
$38.00
Cakebread SB
$56.00
Ferrari-Carano SB
$42.00
Frog's Leap SB
$48.00
Merry Edwards SB
$85.00
Cloudy Bay SB
$78.00
Craggy Range SC
$45.00
Whitehaven SB
$60.00
Duckhorn SB
$54.00
*Château Campuget BOTTLE
$32.00
*Cherry Pie Rose Bottle
$44.00
*A To Z Pinot Gris Bottle
$38.00
*Jam Jar Moscato BOTTLE
$28.00
*Principato PG BOTTLE
$28.00
*KUNG FU GIRL RIESLING
$32.00
Arca Nova Albarinho Bottle
$32.00
**Beronia Verdejo Bottle
$38.00
King Estate Pinot Gris
$40.00
Santa Margarita PG
$50.00
* Luscos Albarino Bottle
$44.00
Wolfberger Pinot Blanc
$50.00
Halter Ranch Rose
$40.00
Whispering Angel Rose
$65.00
Malvira
$45.00
Antonutti
$45.00
Rodney Strong Rose
$48.00
Saldo Chenin Blanc
$50.00
Early Bird White Wine BTL
$20.00
*J. Lohr "October Night" BOTTLE
$44.00
Davis Bynum
$65.00
*St Francis Chard BOTTLE
$32.00
A to Z Unoaked
$42.00
Cakebread Chard
$69.00
Cambria Chard
$50.00
Deloach Chard
$56.00Out of stock
Duckhorn Chard
$73.00
Failla "Keefer Ranch"
$100.00
*Bichot Horizon Chard
$38.00
Ferrari-Carano Chard
$60.00
Firestone
$27.00Out of stock
Flowers Chard
$80.00
Frog's Leap Chard
$65.00
Kistler "Les Noisetiers"
$140.00
Mer Soleil Yellow Label
$55.00
Merry Edwards "Olivet Lane"
$110.00
Pahlmeyer "Jayson" Chard
$83.00
REX HILL
$60.00
Rodney Strong Chalk Hill
$50.00
Rombauer Chard
$75.00
Saintsbury Chard
$45.00
Shafer "Red Shoulder Ranch"
$90.00
Simi Chard
$36.00
Sonoma Cutrer
$39.00
Steele Chard
$36.00
ZD "Reserve" Chard
$90.00
*Bichot French Chard
$38.00
Starmont
$48.00
Morgan Highland
$36.00
Geyser Peak
$38.00
Domaine Servin Chablis
$60.00
Domaine Talmard Macon
$32.00
Joseph Drouhin Puligny-Montrachet
$125.00
Maison Champy Corton Charlemagne
$150.00
Olivier Leflaive "Les Sétilles"
$60.00
Pouilly-Fuisse
Louis Latour Pouilly-Fouisse
$78.00
Montfort Vouvray
$45.00
Domaine Verdier Muscadet
$38.00Out of stock
*Buehler Bottle
$50.00
*Liberty School Cab Bottle
$40.00
Burly Sciandri
$150.00
Bella Union
$145.00
Burly Simpkins
$168.00
Cakebread Cab
$120.00Out of stock
Caymus
$140.00
Chateau St. Jean "Cinq Cepages"
$92.00
Cliff Lede
$125.00
Far Niente
$205.00
Ferrari Carano Cab
$65.00
Fisher "Mountain Estate"
$55.00Out of stock
Freemark Abbey
$85.00Out of stock
Frog's Leap
$95.00
Geyser Peak Cab
$35.00Out of stock
J. Lohr "Hilltop"
$65.00
Jordan
$120.00
Lewis Cellers Reserve
$195.00
Nickel & Nickel "Tench"
$150.00
Orrin Swift "Mercury Head"
$199.00
Pahlmeyer Jayson
$160.00
Ray Signorello "Edge"
$36.00
Revana "Estate"
$195.00
Robert Craig "Affinity"
$85.00Out of stock
Rodney Strong
$50.00
Rodney Strong "Symmetry"
$81.00
Bellacosa
$45.00
Rombauer Cab
$120.00
Sabotage
$72.00Out of stock
Silver Oak Alexander
$120.00
Silver Oak Napa
$200.00
Silverado"Limited "
$175.00
Viader
$150.00
Duckhorn
$120.00
Sanctuary
$50.00
Drumheller
$32.00
Heitz Cab
$140.00
Bellacosa Cab
$45.00
*Benton Lane Bottle
$44.00
10 Span
$25.00
*Meiomi Bottle
$38.00
Rodney Strong BOTTLE
$32.00Out of stock
Domaine Carneros
$70.00
Domaine Droughin
$125.00
Failla PN
$70.00
Goldeneye
$75.00Out of stock
J Vineyards PN
$55.00
Mac Murray
$36.00
Merry Edwards "Olivet Lane"
$109.00
Merry Edwards PN $88
$88.00Out of stock
Pahlmeyer Jayson
$80.00
Paul Hobbs "Crossbarn"
$75.00Out of stock
Paul Hobbs RR PN
$88.00
Rex Hill
$75.00Out of stock
Torii Mor
$88.00
ZD PN
$95.00Out of stock
Four Graces PN
$90.00
Cambria
$53.00
Emeritus
$110.00
Etude PN
$90.00
Starmont
$60.00
Kenwood
$42.00
Burgundy, Louis Jadot
$36.00
Chassagne Montrachet , Morey
$195.00
Corton en Charlemagne, Comte Senard
$158.00
Corton Grancy, Louis Latour
$150.00
Morgon, Georges Duboeuf
$39.00
Nuits-Saint-Georges, Louis Jadot
$105.00
Pommard, Louis Jadot
$71.00
Chateau Lalande
$92.00
*IRONSTONE MERLOT
$34.00
Benziger
$35.00Out of stock
Chateau St. Jean Merlot
$50.00
Duckhorn Merlot
$81.00Out of stock
Ferrari-Carano Merlot
$44.00Out of stock
Frog's Leap Merlot
$85.00
Matanzas Creek
$62.00
Plumpjack Merlot
$98.00Out of stock
Prisoner Wine Co, "Thorn"
$65.00Out of stock
Rombauer Merlot
$75.00
Schug Merlot
$53.00
Silverado Merlot
$65.00
Truchard
$51.00
Early Bird Red Wine BTL
$20.00
Penfolds "Grange"
$395.00
Rockblock Syrah
$93.00
Shafer "Relentless"
$175.00
Shinas Estate "The Guilty" Shiraz
$45.00
Spring Valley Vineyard "Nina Lee" Syrah
$84.00
St. Hallet 'Faith" Shiraz
$28.00Out of stock
*Four Vines BOTTLE
$32.00
Elyse Zin
$56.00
Frog's Leap Zin
$52.00Out of stock
Grgich Hills Zin
$68.00Out of stock
Murphy-Goode "Liar's Dice"
$45.00
Paraduxx
$50.00Out of stock
Perception Zin
$71.00
Prisoner Wine Co. "Saldo"
$65.00
Rombauer Zin
$75.00
Turley "Juvenile"
$74.00Out of stock
Masi Del Tacco
$25.00
*Altos Malbec BOTTLE
$34.00
Ben Marco Malbec
$45.00Out of stock
Clos de Los Siete Malbec Blend
$55.00Out of stock
Mad Hatter
$95.00Out of stock
Orin Swift "Abstract"
$68.00
Orin Swift "D66" Grenache
$75.00
Penfolds Bin 389
$95.00
Stoke's Ghost
$48.00Out of stock
The Prisoner
$80.00
**Unshackled**
$55.00
Bonfante & Chiarle Barbaresco
$54.00Out of stock
Masi Amarone
$90.00
Pasqua Passimento
$75.00
Ruffino GOLD LABEL
$85.00
Tinazzi Corvina
$45.00
Tinazzi Amarone
$69.00
Ruffino Tan
$75.00Out of stock
Villa Rosso Barolo
$45.00Out of stock
Palladino Barolo
$90.00
Sassicaia
$395.00Out of stock
Guado Al Tasso
$195.00
Cecchi Toscano
$50.00
Chateau Cheval Blanc
$800.00
Chateau Coutet
$50.00
Chateau Grand Vin Latour
$600.00
Chateau Mouton Rothschild
$550.00
Chateau Petrus
$3,000.00
Chateau Viex Manoir
$36.00
Rhone 2011 Domaine de la Solitude "Chateauneuf-du-Pape"
$80.00
Rhone 2003 D. du Vieux Lazaret "Cotes du Ventour"
$95.00
Rhone 2011 Mont-Redon "Cotes du Rhone"
$45.00
Rhone 2011 Domaine Grand Veneur "Cotes du Rhone"
$45.00
Rhone 2009 Chateau Mont-Redon "Chateauneuf du Pape"
$72.00
Rhone 2010 Perrin "Cotes du Rhone"
$36.00
BTL Chateau D'yqem
$250.00
BTL Croft Distinction Reserve
$39.00
BTL Croft Vintage
$170.00
BTL Far Niete Dolce
$140.00
BTL Fonseca 10yr Tawny
$49.00
BTL Fonseca 20yr Tawny
$79.00
BTL Fonseca Bin #27
$42.00
BTL Fonseca L.B.V.
$49.00
BTL Fonseca Vintage
$190.00
BTL Jaden Pinot Icewine
$95.00
BTL Mondavi Moscato D'oro
$21.00
BTL Taylor Fladgate 20yr
$79.00
BTL Warre's 20yr Tawny
$79.00
Shrambsberg 1/2
$20.00
Clicquot VDAY
$65.00
Krug
$350.00
Etoile Brut Rose
$80.00
Perrier Jouet
$100.00
Veuve De Vernay
$27.00
NA Beverage
Water
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Apple Juice
$4.00
Cranberry
$4.00
Pineapple
$4.00
OJ
$4.00
V8
$4.00
Tomato
$4.00
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Fresca
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Hot Tea
$5.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Red Bull SF
$4.00
Smurf
$4.00
Small Saratoga Sparkling
$3.00Out of stock