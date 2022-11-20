- Home
Mount Pleasant
Bars & Lounges
- Sol - Mount Pleasant
Sol - Mount Pleasant
1101 Stockade Lane
Mt Pleasant, SC 29466
Popular Items
Chips, Dips, & Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
House Queso
Guacamole
Sol Trio
queso, guacamole, salsa
Chicken Nachos
green chile tomatillo sauce, queso, salsa fresco, sour cream, jalapenos
Street Corn
wood-fire grilled, creamy street sauce, cotija, queso fresco, cilantro
Carne Asada Fries
adobo fries, queso blanco, marinated grilled steak, pico, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro
Steak Skewers
grilled tenderloin, chimichurri
Tuna Lollipops 4pc
sushi grade tuna, tortilla crusted, flash fried rare. ginger sauce, spicy ponzu
Tuna Lollopops 6pc
sushi grade tuna, tortilla crusted, flash fried rare. ginger sauce, spicy ponzu
Firecrackers 4pc
cheese stuffed jalapenos, wrapped in bacon
Firecrackers 6pc
cheese stuffed jalapenos, wrapped in bacon
Tequila Shrimp
fried shrimp, spicy bang-bang tequila sauce, shredded lettuce, cilantro
Extra Chips
Quesadillas
Adobo Shrimp
grilled adobo shrimp, charred corn, roasted red peppers, spinach, chihuahua cheese, avocado cream
Chipotle Chicken
black beans, corn, gouda, creamy chipotle cheese, sour cream
Steak
roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, chihuahua cheese, avocado cream
Roasted Vegetable
roasted vegetables, smoked gouda, poblano crema
Cheese
Soups, Salads, & Rice Bowls
Mexican Street Corn Soup
chipotle cream, charred corn, cotija cheese, cilantro
Grilled Romaine Salad
red chile croutons, cotija cheese, sol caesar
Sol Salad
grilled vegetables, avocado, bacon, radish, queso fresco
Southwest Tuna Salad
chile-rubbed tuna seared rare, charred corn, pickled red onions, black beans, avocado, roasted pepitas, lime vinaigrette
Kitchen Side Salad
Adobo Chicken & Rice Bowl
black beans, pico, guacamole, queso fresco, poblano crema, cilantro
Bang Bang Shrimp & Rice Bowl
fried shrimp, spicy tequila bang-bang sauce, grilled corn, salsa fresca, avocado, green onions, citrus crema, cotija
Grilled Salmon & Rice Bowl
red chile glaze, citrus crema, black beans, radish, corn, avocado
Carne Asada Steak & Rice Bowl
marinated steak, charred corn, black, beans, avocado, four pepper relish, chipotle sauce, queso fresco
Kitchen Side Salad (Copy)
Entrees
Chicken Enchiladas Red
organic chicken, roasted vegetables, chihuauhua cheese, poblano crema,. served with black beans & rice. red chile, green chile, or christmas
Chicken Enchiladas Green
Chicken Enchiladas Christmas
Red Chile Beef Enchiladas
adobo ground beef, guajillo red chile sauce, chihuahua cheese. topped with poblano crema, lettuce, jalapeno, radish. served with black beans & rice
Roasted Vegetable Enchiladas Red
red or green chile sauce, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, avocado. served with black beans & rice
Roasted Vegetable Enchiladas Green
Roasted Vegetable Enchiladas Christmas
Carnitas Napoleon Pork Tower
fired corn tortillas stacked & layered with spicy carnitas pork, green chile tomatillo sauce, pico, queso fresco
Chicken Chimichanga
crispy flour tortilla, filled with chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese. served with red & green chile, sour cream, queso, salsa fresco
Chile-Rubbed Sea Bass
citrus crema, pineapple salsa, rice & grilled vegetables
Chipotle Shrimp & Grits
sauteed shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce ( sauce contains pork). served over roasted poblano & smoked gouda grit cakes
Grilled Chipotle Shrimp
grilled east coast domestic shrimp, chipotle butter, adobo fries, jalapeno slaw
Skirt Steak
9oz citrus-soy marinated, served with grilled vegetables
Steak Fritas
16oz ribeye, chipotle butter, house steak sauce, adobo fries
Surf & Turf Fajitas
grilled fajita skirt steak & shrimp. served "sol style" with grilled vegetables, flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, black beans & rice
Wood-Fire Grilled Salmon
red chile glazed, tomato bacon relish, fresh avocado. served over roasted poblano & smoked gouda grits
Burgers & Sandwiches
Southwest Sides
Add Ons
Side Sour Cream
Side Dressing
Side Pico
Side Oranges
2oz Guacamole
2oz Queso
2oz Salsa
Cup Guacamole
Cup Queso
Cup Salsa
Side Tortilla
Side Hot Sauce
Side Hot Sauce Habanero
Sliced Avocado
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Steak
Side Salmon
Side Bacon
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Jalapenos
Side Chimichurri Sauce
Side Steak Sauce
Side Avocado Cream
Extra Chips
N/A Bev (Copy)
Coke
Diet Coke
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Sprite
Minute Maid Lemonade
Root Beer
Coffee
Virgin Margarita
FANTA
POWERADE
Ginger Ale
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull
Juice Orange
Milk
Juice Apple
Juice Cranberry
Juice Grapefruit
Virgin Bloody Mary
Water
Bottled Water
Dessert
Flourless Chocolate Cake
rich & dense chocolate cake with a chocolate ganache layer on top, served with fresh whipped cream
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
shortbread crust, homemade caramel, pink himilayan salt
Banana Pudding
vanilla pastry cream, gingersnap cookies, fresh bananas
Apple Empanada
flaky cinnamon sugar empanada crust, granny smith apples, caramel sauce, whipped cream
Brunch Entrees
Banana Cream French Toast
thick cut brioche, fresh bananas, caramel sauce, vanilla pastry cream, maple syrup
Chicken & Grits
crispy fried chicken, spicy agave syrup, four pepper relish, roasted poblano & smoked gouda grits
Shrimp & Grits
sauteed shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce (sauce contains pork). served over roasted poblano & smoked gouda grits
Huevos Rancheros
cheese quesadillas, sunny side up eggs, black beans, pico, sour cream, red chile sauce, avocado, queso fresco
Huevos Rancheros w/ Chorizo
Huevos Rancheros w/ Adobo Chicken
Huevos Rancheros w/ Steak
SOL Brunch Bowl
adobo brunch potatoes, pico de gallo, fresh avocado, sunny side up eggs, green chile hollandaise
Sol Brunch Bowl w/ Chicken & Chorizo
Sol Brunch Bowl w/ Carnitas Pork
Sol Brunch Bowl w/ Steak & Roasted Peppers
Steak & Egg Tacos
scrambled eggs, marinated steak, queso blanco, salsa fresca
Brunch Salmon
red chile glazed, tomato bacon relish, sliced avocado. served over roasted poblano & smiked gouda grits
Avocado Toast
smashed avocado on toasted brioche, spinach, lime vinaigrette, radish, sunny side up eggs
Cowboy Burrito
scrambled eggs, adobo beef, brunch potatoes, black beans, pico de gallo, guajillo red chile sauce, queso blanco, gaucamole
Plain French Toast
Chicken Enchiladas Red
organic chicken, roasted vegetables, chihuauhua cheese, poblano crema,. served with black beans & rice. red chile, green chile, or christmas
Chicken Enchiladas Green
Chicken Enchiladas Christmas
Chicken Chimichanga
crispy flour tortilla, filled with chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese. served with red & green chile, sour cream, queso, salsa fresco
Texas BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
crispy shallots, smoked gouda, mayo
The Kitchen's Chicken Sandwich
fired chicken, jalapeno slaw, spicy mayo
Sol Salad
grilled vegetables, avocado, bacon, radish, queso fresco
Quesadillas
Adobo Shrimp
grilled adobo shrimp, charred corn, roasted red peppers, spinach, chihuahua cheese, avocado cream
Chipotle Chicken
black beans, corn, gouda, creamy chipotle cheese, sour cream
Steak
roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, chihuahua cheese, avocado cream
Roasted Vegetable
roasted vegetables, smoked gouda, poblano crema
Cheese
Brunch Sides
Kids Brunch Meals
Catering
Trio Station
Taco Station Chicken
Taco Station Chicken & Steak
Taco Party Chicken
Taco Party Chicken & Steak
Burrito Box Pork
Burrito Box Chicken
Burrito Box Veggie
Banana Pudding Tray
Choc Chip Cookie
Extra Steak
Gallon Lemonade
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Quart Guacamole
Quart Queso
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
A SOUTHERN TAKE ON SOUTHWEST FLAVORS - SOL blends bold flavors of the Southwest with our own Southern culinary influences. We like to keep things fresh. With a focus on dishes that let seasonal ingredients and select spices shine. The real star of our kitchen is our wood fire grill, and all menu items—from sauces to salsas to handcrafted cocktails—start from scratch and are made to order. All tequilas are 100% agave, citrus fruits are juiced daily, and avocados aren't cut until you order guacamole.
1101 Stockade Lane, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466