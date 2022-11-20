Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Southern
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Sol - Mount Pleasant

review star

No reviews yet

1101 Stockade Lane

Mt Pleasant, SC 29466

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa
Bang Bang Shrimp & Rice Bowl
House Queso

Chips, Dips, & Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

House Queso

$7.00

Guacamole

$9.00

Sol Trio

$17.00

queso, guacamole, salsa

Chicken Nachos

$16.00

green chile tomatillo sauce, queso, salsa fresco, sour cream, jalapenos

Street Corn

$10.00

wood-fire grilled, creamy street sauce, cotija, queso fresco, cilantro

Carne Asada Fries

$18.00

adobo fries, queso blanco, marinated grilled steak, pico, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro

Steak Skewers

$12.00

grilled tenderloin, chimichurri

Tuna Lollipops 4pc

$13.00

sushi grade tuna, tortilla crusted, flash fried rare. ginger sauce, spicy ponzu

Tuna Lollopops 6pc

$18.00

sushi grade tuna, tortilla crusted, flash fried rare. ginger sauce, spicy ponzu

Firecrackers 4pc

$10.00

cheese stuffed jalapenos, wrapped in bacon

Firecrackers 6pc

$14.00

cheese stuffed jalapenos, wrapped in bacon

Tequila Shrimp

$13.00

fried shrimp, spicy bang-bang tequila sauce, shredded lettuce, cilantro

Extra Chips

Quesadillas

Adobo Shrimp

$16.00

grilled adobo shrimp, charred corn, roasted red peppers, spinach, chihuahua cheese, avocado cream

Chipotle Chicken

$14.00

black beans, corn, gouda, creamy chipotle cheese, sour cream

Steak

$17.00

roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, chihuahua cheese, avocado cream

Roasted Vegetable

$11.00

roasted vegetables, smoked gouda, poblano crema

Cheese

$8.00

Soups, Salads, & Rice Bowls

Mexican Street Corn Soup

$7.00

chipotle cream, charred corn, cotija cheese, cilantro

Grilled Romaine Salad

$7.00

red chile croutons, cotija cheese, sol caesar

Sol Salad

$11.00

grilled vegetables, avocado, bacon, radish, queso fresco

Southwest Tuna Salad

$17.00

chile-rubbed tuna seared rare, charred corn, pickled red onions, black beans, avocado, roasted pepitas, lime vinaigrette

Kitchen Side Salad

$6.00

Adobo Chicken & Rice Bowl

$15.00

black beans, pico, guacamole, queso fresco, poblano crema, cilantro

Bang Bang Shrimp & Rice Bowl

$17.00

fried shrimp, spicy tequila bang-bang sauce, grilled corn, salsa fresca, avocado, green onions, citrus crema, cotija

Grilled Salmon & Rice Bowl

$17.00

red chile glaze, citrus crema, black beans, radish, corn, avocado

Carne Asada Steak & Rice Bowl

$17.00

marinated steak, charred corn, black, beans, avocado, four pepper relish, chipotle sauce, queso fresco

Kitchen Side Salad (Copy)

$6.00

Tacos

1 Taco Plate

2 Taco Plate

3 Taco Plate

4 Taco Plate

Entrees

Chicken Enchiladas Red

$14.00

organic chicken, roasted vegetables, chihuauhua cheese, poblano crema,. served with black beans & rice. red chile, green chile, or christmas

Chicken Enchiladas Green

$14.00

Chicken Enchiladas Christmas

$14.00

Red Chile Beef Enchiladas

$14.00

adobo ground beef, guajillo red chile sauce, chihuahua cheese. topped with poblano crema, lettuce, jalapeno, radish. served with black beans & rice

Roasted Vegetable Enchiladas Red

$12.00

red or green chile sauce, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, avocado. served with black beans & rice

Roasted Vegetable Enchiladas Green

$12.00

Roasted Vegetable Enchiladas Christmas

$12.00

Carnitas Napoleon Pork Tower

$15.00

fired corn tortillas stacked & layered with spicy carnitas pork, green chile tomatillo sauce, pico, queso fresco

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.00

crispy flour tortilla, filled with chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese. served with red & green chile, sour cream, queso, salsa fresco

Chile-Rubbed Sea Bass

$19.00

citrus crema, pineapple salsa, rice & grilled vegetables

Chipotle Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

sauteed shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce ( sauce contains pork). served over roasted poblano & smoked gouda grit cakes

Grilled Chipotle Shrimp

$20.00

grilled east coast domestic shrimp, chipotle butter, adobo fries, jalapeno slaw

Skirt Steak

$28.00

9oz citrus-soy marinated, served with grilled vegetables

Steak Fritas

$35.00

16oz ribeye, chipotle butter, house steak sauce, adobo fries

Surf & Turf Fajitas

$26.00

grilled fajita skirt steak & shrimp. served "sol style" with grilled vegetables, flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, black beans & rice

Wood-Fire Grilled Salmon

$19.00

red chile glazed, tomato bacon relish, fresh avocado. served over roasted poblano & smoked gouda grits

Burgers & Sandwiches

Green Chile Bison Burger

$17.00

caramelized onions, green chile relish, chihuahua cheese, green chile mayo

Texas BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

crispy shallots, smoked gouda, mayo

Cheeseburger

$9.00

The Kitchen's Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

fired chicken, jalapeno slaw, spicy mayo

Southwest Sides

Black Beans

$3.00

Black Beans & Rice

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Fries no season

$3.00

Gouda Grits

$3.00

Grilled Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Grilled Vegetables

$4.00

Jalapeno Slaw

$2.00

Kitchen Side Salad

$6.00

Rice

$3.00

Add Ons

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Oranges

$1.50

2oz Guacamole

$2.00

2oz Queso

$1.00

2oz Salsa

$0.50

Cup Guacamole

$8.00

Cup Queso

$5.00

Cup Salsa

$4.50

Side Tortilla

$2.00

Side Hot Sauce

Side Hot Sauce Habanero

Sliced Avocado

$1.65

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Side Steak

$9.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Bacon

$3.30

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Chimichurri Sauce

$0.50

Side Steak Sauce

$0.50

Side Avocado Cream

$0.55

Extra Chips

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Chick Dilla

$7.00

Kids Taco Chicken

$7.00

Kids Taco Beef

$6.00

Kids Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

N/A Bev (Copy)

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

FANTA

$3.00

POWERADE

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Juice Orange

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice Apple

$3.00

Juice Cranberry

$3.00

Juice Grapefruit

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

rich & dense chocolate cake with a chocolate ganache layer on top, served with fresh whipped cream

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

shortbread crust, homemade caramel, pink himilayan salt

Banana Pudding

$7.00

vanilla pastry cream, gingersnap cookies, fresh bananas

Apple Empanada

$7.00

flaky cinnamon sugar empanada crust, granny smith apples, caramel sauce, whipped cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

A SOUTHERN TAKE ON SOUTHWEST FLAVORS - SOL blends bold flavors of the Southwest with our own Southern culinary influences. We like to keep things fresh. With a focus on dishes that let seasonal ingredients and select spices shine. The real star of our kitchen is our wood fire grill, and all menu items—from sauces to salsas to handcrafted cocktails—start from scratch and are made to order. All tequilas are 100% agave, citrus fruits are juiced daily, and avocados aren't cut until you order guacamole.

Location

1101 Stockade Lane, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466

Directions

Gallery
SOL - Mount Pleasant image
SOL - Mount Pleasant image
SOL - Mount Pleasant image

Map
