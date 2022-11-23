Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Basement

review star

No reviews yet

1055 SC-41

Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Wings
Smash Burger
Pretzel

Apps

Pretzel

Pretzel

$11.00

Beer Cheese, Maple Mustard

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Truffle Oil, Parmesan

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Red Jalapeno Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Pickled Celery

Stuffed Jalapenos

Stuffed Jalapenos

$11.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken, Cream Cheese, Apple Smoked Bacon, Red Pepper-Pineapple Jam

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$11.00

Smoked Brisket, Jack-Cheddar, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeno

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

House Breaded Mozzarella, Marinara

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Smoked Pork, Black Beans, Salsa Verde, Sour cream, Pickled Red Onion, Jalapenos

Iceberg

$9.00

Iceberg Wedge, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buttermilk Ranch

Beet Salad

$10.00

Pickled Beets, Goat Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Candied Pecans, Citrus Vinaigrette

Fried Chicken

2 Piece

$9.00

Choice of 1 Side

4 Piece

$16.00

Choice of 2 Sides

Bucket

$26.00

8 Piece, Choice of 3 Sides

Chicken Tender Basket & Fries

$13.00
Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

Served with Pickled Carrots, Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Sides

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Small Beet Salad

$5.00

Small Wedge

$4.00

Side Fried Okra

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Truffle Fries

$4.00

Side Collards

$3.00

Side Tots

$2.00

Sandos

All Sanwiches Served with Chips and House Pickles.
Smash Burger

Smash Burger

Single, Dbl, or Triple, House Ground Chuck, Potato Roll, Special Sauce, American Cheese, Pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Jalapeno Jam, Cheddar Cheese, Apple Smoked Bacon, Fried Onion, BBQ Sauce

Pulled Pork

$11.00

Smoked Pork, Alabama White Sauce, Chow-Chow, Pickled Red Onions, Brioche Bun

Fancy Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Munster Cheese, American Cheese, Truffle Aioli, Brioche

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.00

Ranch, Nashville Spice, Bread & Butter Pickles

Duck Club

$14.00Out of stock

Duck Confit, Apple Smoked Bacon, Iceberg, Tomato, Truffle Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Toast

Mac and Cheese

Mac & Cheese

Choose 1: Bacon, Fried Chicken, Pulled Pork, Smoked Brisket, Duck Confit

Family Meals

8 Piece Take Out Family Meal

$47.00

1 Pint of Each: Mac & Cheese, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Bottle of House Hot Sauce, 6 Pack of Mystery Beer.

Tender Family Meal

$30.00

10 Jumbo Tenders, Large Box of Fries, Choice of 1 Side, 2 Sauces (Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Maple, Mustard, BBQ, Buffalo)

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$5.00

Soft Pretzel, Salted Caramel

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Cookies and Milk

$7.00

NA Bev

Club Soda

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Red Bull Can

$4.00

OJ

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Virgin Bloody

$3.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1055 SC-41, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Directions

