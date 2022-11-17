Restaurant header imageView gallery
Woodward Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

1971 Riviera Dr

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Popular Items

Old Reliable
Woodward Wings
Kid Burger

Starters

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$12.99

Roasted corn and black bean salsa, pickled jalapeños, house made Queso on white corn chips finished with, and sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

House made with chicken, cream cheese, garlic, sour cream, and cheddar cheese served with tortilla chips

Woodward Wings

Woodward Wings

$12.99+

Woodward's Famous Wings. Pick the sauce and the dressing.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

With our signature beer cheese dip

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99
Philly Cheese Fries App

Philly Cheese Fries App

$14.99

Tenders N Fries

$12.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

The Classic

Steak & Feta Salad

Steak & Feta Salad

$16.99

Lightly fried sweet potato flour breaded chicken breast served over mixed greens, avocado, white cheddar cheese and black bean and corn salsa

New Orleans Style

$14.99

Buff Chick Salad

$15.39

Burgers

Old Reliable

Old Reliable

$10.99+
Beer Cheese Burger

Beer Cheese Burger

$15.99+
Cali Burger

Cali Burger

$13.99+

Jap Cheese Burger

$15.99+

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Pizza

16 " Cheese Pizza

16 " Cheese Pizza

$13.99

4 Blend cheese and house tomato sauce.

16" Pepperoni Pizza

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$17.99

Build Your Own

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Steak & Feta Pizza

$17.99

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Club

Buffalo Chicken Club

$14.99

Fresh Buttermilk fried chicken on texas toast, topped with lettuce tomato and swiss cheese.

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$13.99

Triple Decker turkey club.

Cali Wrap

Cali Wrap

$13.99

Oven roasted Turkey, crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, bacon and our lemon vin wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.99

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwhich

$14.99

Tacos

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$13.99

Three Flour Tortilla's, in house pulled pork.

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$12.99
Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Steak Tacos

$12.99

Kids

Kid Tenders

Kid Tenders

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kid Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid Fish & Chips

$5.99

Kid Sundae

$4.99

Sides

House Chips

$4.99
Side Battered Fries

Side Battered Fries

$4.99
Side Beer Cheese

Side Beer Cheese

$0.99
Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$3.99
Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$5.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99
Side Tots

Side Tots

$3.99

Queso

$0.99

Side Avocado

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

House Chips

$3.99

Loaded Fries

$6.50

SPECIALS

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

House Chips

$5.99

Loaded Tots

$6.99

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Pork Burrito

$13.00

Bourbon Chicken

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Steak Feta Stromboli

$14.99

Chix Parmesan Stromboli

$14.99

Shakes

Choco Loco

$9.49

Smores

$10.49

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.49

Cookies N Cream

$8.99

Basic Shake

$7.99

Ice Cream Cup

$3.99

Kids Sundae

$4.99

Coke Float

$5.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cup

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

