Bars & Lounges
American

Art's Bar and Grill - Mount Pleasant

413 Coleman Blvd

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Situated in the heart of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Art’s Bar & Grill is a local favorite! Stop in for lunch or dinner and try some of our legendary Lowcountry cuisine, attend one of our famous oyster roasts, or come relax on our patio! Great food and great beer served by the best staff in the biz. Welcome Home!

413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

