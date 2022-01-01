Restaurant header imageView gallery
THE GRIFFON

1,146 Reviews

$

18 Vendue Range

Charleston, SC 29401

APPS

Nachos

$12.99

Homemade FLOUR toritilla chips, chili, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Homemade FLOUR toritilla chips, chicken, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños

Chili

$3.50+

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Homemade Chili, cheddar French Fries

French Fries

$4.99

Fried Buffalo Shrimp

$12.99

with celery and ranch

Fried Pickles

$8.99

with ranch

Loaded Tater Tots

$9.99

queso, bacon, green onions

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

with marinara

Onion Rings

$7.99

with spicy ranch

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

Chips and Queso

$7.99

WINGS

6 Wings

$10.99

with celery and blue cheese or ranch

12 Wings

$17.99

with celery and blue cheese

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$5.99

romaine, croutons, cheese

Caesar Salad/Chicken

$11.99

romaine, croutons, cheese

Caesar Salad /Shrimp

$13.99

Romaine, croutons, cheese

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$11.99

chopped romaine, Blackened chicken, corn & black bean salsa tortilla strips and spicy ranch

Chef Salad

$11.99

Chopped Romaine, ham, turkey bacon, tomato, onions, cucumbers, cheese.

House Salad

$5.99

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheddar

House Salad/Chicken

$11.99

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion cheddar

House Salad/Shrimp

$13.99

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheddar

BASKETS & SANDWICHES

Griffon Burger

$12.99

2 patties. lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo

Fish and Chips

$16.99

with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce

Shrimp Basket

$13.99

with fries, slaw, and cocktail sauce

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

with fries and honey mustard

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled, Fried or Blackened. With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, mustard and mayo. Choice of side.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato

Philly

$10.99

with grilled peppers, grilled onions, provolone

Chicken Philly

$10.99

with grilled peppers, grilled onions, provolone

Black Bean Burger

$11.99

Reuben

$10.99

thousand island, sauerkraut and swiss on grilled rye

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

thousand island, sauerkraut and swiss on grilled rye

Southern Reuben

$10.99

Corned Beef, thousand island, slaw and swiss on grilled rye

Griffon Dog

$8.99

With chili, cheese, onions, slaw

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$10.99

White Bread, American Cheese. Add and Egg for $1

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

BLT

$9.50

Add Shrimp

$8.99

SIDES

Side of Fries

$2.99

Side of Tots

$2.99

Side of Slaw

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Side of Potato Chips

$2.99

Side of Onion Rings

$2.99

N/A DRINKS

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Red Bull Can

$5.00

OJ

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
