109 Eli's Table 129 Meeting St

Southern
Breakfast & Brunch
American

109 Eli's Table

129 Meeting Street

Charleston, SC 29401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Beignets
fried Brussel sprouts
chef's risotto

Eggs Any Way

Eli's Breakfast

$15.00

two eggs any style, choice of cherry wood smoked bacon or sausage links, grits or breakfast potatoes, biscuit or toast

Wild Mushroom Omelet

$15.00

marinated mushrooms, spinach, Swiss cheese, with breakfast potatoes or grits

Green Eggs & Ham Omelet

$16.00

egg whites, mint pesto, black forest ham, Swiss cheese, with breakfast potatoes or grits

Southern Omelet

$16.00

breakfast sausage, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, with breakfast potatoes or grits

Lowcountry Benedict

$21.00

crispy fried oysters, english muffin, wilted spinach, two poached eggs, tasso gravy & breakfast potatoes

Crab & Eggs

$21.00

two fried crab cakes, two poached eggs, breakfast potatoes, remoulade, arugula, créme fraiche

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

steak medallion, mint pesto,caramelized onions, two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes

Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

Southern fried chicken, two eggs any style, sweet potato waffle, cinnamon butter & bacon maple glaze

Avocado Egg Sandwich

$15.00

toasted croissant, two eggs any style, cheddar cheese, cherry wood smoked bacon, avocado, breakfast potatoes

Desserts

3 Layer Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00
Beignets

Beignets

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Appetizers-Dinner

Soup Du Jour Cup

$7.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$10.00

She Crab Soup Cup

$7.00

She Crab Soup Bowl

$10.00

Tomato Basil Soup Cup

$7.00

Tomato Basil Soup Bowl

$7.00
Prosciutto & Fig Crostini

Prosciutto & Fig Crostini

$12.00

goat cheese, prosciutto, ciabatta, sherry reduction

Smoked Gouda Fondue

$17.00

smoked sausage, granny smith apples, red grapes, pretzel bread (serves up to 3 people)

Fried Green Tomato Napoleon

Fried Green Tomato Napoleon

$13.00

pimento cheese, tomato coulis, balsamic glaze

Steamed Mussels

$18.00

white wine, butter, garlic, lardons, blistered grape tomatoes, parsley

Shared Sides

chef's risotto

$11.00

fried Brussel sprouts

$10.00

roasted broccolini

$10.00

roasted vegetables

$9.00

Charleston "red rice risotto"

$9.00

buttered haricot verts

$9.00

garlic mashed potates

$8.00

grilled asparagus

$10.00

smoked gouda grits bowl

$7.00

Breakfast

Waffles

$7.00

Traditional Breakfast

$7.00

Waffles & Berries

$7.00

Yogurt & Berries

$6.00

Short Stack

$7.00

Lunch/Dinner

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Pasta with Parmesan & Butter

$7.00

Soda & Red Bull

Soda Water

$3.00

Water

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Coffee

Americano

$4.00

Caramel Crusher

$6.00Out of stock

Caramel Latte

$5.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Coffee Regular

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso Decag

$3.00Out of stock

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Shot In the Dark

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Cappuccino

$6.00

Tea

Tea Sweet

$3.00

Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Tea 1/2 & 1/2

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice, Milk & Water

Apple Juice

$3.00

CHG Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Lg. Sparkling Water

$8.00

Lr Still Water

$8.00

Milk

$3.00

Milk Chocolate

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice Fresh Squeezed

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sparkling Water 500 ml

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Water

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

129 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

Gallery
109 Eli's Table image
109 Eli's Table image
109 Eli's Table image

