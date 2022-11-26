Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Southern

Toast All Day

review star

No reviews yet

835 Coleman Boulevard

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Breakfast Sandwich
The Classic Breakfast
Flat Iron Pancakes

Coffee

Cafe Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Caramel Latte

$6.00

Cinnamon Dulce Latte

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee to-go

$2.50

Creme Brulee Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

KB Cold Brew

$6.00

Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$6.00

Mocha-Berry Bliss

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Latte

$8.00

S'more Latte

$8.00

Shot in the Dark

$5.50

Speciality Latte/Cappuccino

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Soda & Red Bull

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

Red Bull Yellow

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

UnSweet Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Peach Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Juice, Milk & Water

Gatorade Frozen

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$4.00

Bloody Mary-Virgin

$6.00

Bottled Sparkling Water

$4.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Freshly Squeezed OJ

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Milk Skim

$4.00Out of stock

Milk Whole

$4.00

Milk-Chocolate

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Water

Start Your Meal

Deviled Eggs (3)

Deviled Eggs (3)

$6.99Out of stock

hollandaise eggs

Deviled Eggs (6)

$10.99Out of stock

Hollandaise stuffed deviled eggs

Lowcountry Beignets

Lowcountry Beignets

$8.00

Lightly dusted with powdered sugar

Greatest Hits

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$18.00

Irish style house-made corned beef hash and two eggs any style

Eggs Meeting Street (Double)

Eggs Meeting Street (Double)

$20.00

Stacked panko fried crab cakes, fried green tomatoes, and poached eggs topped with a roasted red pepper remoulade

Eggs Meeting Street (Single)

$15.00

Stacked panko fried crab cakes, fried green tomatoes and poached eggs topped with a roasted red pepper remoulade

Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$21.00

8oz. grilled ribeye, with two eggs any style

The Classic Breakfast

The Classic Breakfast

$16.00

Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links, pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread

Classic Eggs Benedict

Classic Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Two poached eggs on a split English muffin, with Canadian bacon and topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens

Florentine Eggs Benedict

Florentine Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Two poached eggs on a split English muffin with sautéed spinach and thick cut tomatoes topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens

Sweet Southern Comfort

Deluxe Stuffed French Toast Apple (Single)

$13.00
Deluxe Stuffed French Toast Apple (Double)

Deluxe Stuffed French Toast Apple (Double)

$18.00

Deluxe Stuffed French Toast Peach (Single)

$13.00

Deluxe Stuffed French Toast Peach (Double)

$18.00

Deluxe Stuffed French Toast Peach & Apple (Double)

$18.00
Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$16.00
Flat Iron Pancakes

Flat Iron Pancakes

$12.00

2 made to order buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage link, pork sausage patty or country ham Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or bananas - 1.00

Crispy Chicken and Waffles

Crispy Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

House-made Belgian Waffle Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or banana - 1.00

Red Velvet Waffle

$12.99Out of stock

Biscuits & Sandwiches

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Sweet Tea Chicken Biscuit

$15.00

Omelets

House Specialty Omelet

House Specialty Omelet

$16.00

Carolina Ham, Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$17.00
Southern Charm Omelet

Southern Charm Omelet

$16.00
Magnolia Omelet

Magnolia Omelet

$16.00
Irish Omelet

Irish Omelet

$18.00
Blue Crab & Shrimp Omelet

Blue Crab & Shrimp Omelet

$23.00

Build Your Own Omelet

$16.00

Southeastern Sides

Bagel

$3.00

Buttermilk Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$7.00

Buttermilk Pancake

$4.00

Croissant

$4.00

Eggs (1)

$2.50

Eggs (2)

$4.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Fresh Cut Fruit

$6.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side Artisan Greens

$3.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Corned Beef

$5.00

Side Country Ham

$4.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Hollandaise

$0.75

Side Pork Sausage Patty

$4.00

Side Rye Toast

$3.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Side Turkey Sausage Links

$4.00

Side Wheat Toast

$3.00

Side White Toast

$3.00

The Big Biscuit

$4.00

Shared Plates

Tailgate Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Served with pita chips

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00
Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Served with Lowcountry Pepper Sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Sides

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Artisan Greens

$3.00

Side Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Side Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Salads & Soup

Toast House Salad - Sm

$7.00

Toast House Salad - Lg

$10.00
Pacific Cobb Salad

Pacific Cobb Salad

$16.00

Artisan greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, boiled egg, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, cucumber & walnuts

Caesar Salad - Sm

$8.00
Caesar Salad - Lg

Caesar Salad - Lg

$11.00

She Crab Soup - Cup

$7.00

She Crab Soup - Bowl

$9.00

Soup of the Day - Cup

$6.00

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$8.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$11.00

Baskets

Fried Flounder Basket

Fried Flounder Basket

$12.00
Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Chicken Strips Basket

$14.00

Crab Cakes Basket

$17.00
Sea Island Flounder

Sea Island Flounder

$22.00

Dock-fresh flounder served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce

Golden Shrimp

$22.00

9 golden fried shrimp served with fries, slaw, and cocktail sauce

Crab Cakes

$27.00

Pan-seered blend of blue crab, bell peppers, onions and southern spices, cornbread waffle, roasted vegetables and sweet pepper coulis

Sandwiches

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

chicken breast, southern fried, served on toasted white bread with lettuce, tomato, and pimento cheese

Po-Boy Sandwich - Fried Shrimp

$17.00

golden fried shrimp on a grilled hoagie with lettuce, tomato & Lowcountry Pepper Sauce

Po-Boy Sandwich - Fried Flounder

Po-Boy Sandwich - Fried Flounder

$17.00

Choice of golden fried flounder on a grilled hoagie with lettuce, tomato & Lowcountry Pepper Sauce

Charleston Cheesesteak

Charleston Cheesesteak

$17.00

Grilled shaved steak with sautéed peppers and onions, and queso Add mushrooms - 1.00

Rutledge Reuben

$15.00

Classic corn beef Reuben on rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$15.00

Thick cut bacon, fried green tomatoes, crisp lettuce and pimento cheese on your choice of bread

Crab Cake Sammie

Crab Cake Sammie

$18.00

Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with Lowcountry Pepper Sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken tossed with romaine, parmesan cheese & our creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla

Burgers

BYO Burger

$13.00

Lowcountry Classics

Charleston Surf & Turf

Charleston Surf & Turf

$28.00

Split English muffin topped with an 8 oz. ribeye steak, two poached eggs, grilled shrimp and sautéed onions with choice of Carolina stone-ground grits, home fries, or artisan greens

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Sautéed shrimp, peppers, and onions served with a lobster cream sauce infused with Andouille sausage and garlic topped with shredded Parmesan and fresh tomatoes over Carolina stone-ground grits Add fried flounder + 5.00

Dry-Rubbed Ribeye

Dry-Rubbed Ribeye

$24.00

Chargrilled and served with crispy red potatoes, and caramelized onions and creamy spinach

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$22.00

Herb-marinated salmon & choice of side

Sweet Tea Glazed Chicken

Sweet Tea Glazed Chicken

$21.00

Juicy fried chicken breast served with cheddar cheese grits

Chicken Finger Platter

Chicken Finger Platter

$17.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with fries and slaw

Kids Breakfast

Kids Pancake

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids Cheese Omelet

$5.99

Kids Lunch

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kids Fried Shrimp Basket

$5.99

Kids Grilled Shrimp Basket

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Soda

Kids Pepsi

$0.99

Kids Diet Pepsi

$0.99

Kids Sierra Mist

$0.99

Kids Mt Dew

$0.99

Kids Lemonade

$0.99

Kids Dr. Pepper

$0.99

Kids Ginger Ale

$0.99

Kids Juice/Milk/Water

Kids Apple Juice

$0.99

Kids Cranberry Juice

$0.99

Kids Grapefruit Juice

$0.99

Kids Orange Juice

$0.99

Kids Pineapple Juice

$0.99

Kids Milk

$0.99

Kids Milk-Chocolate

$0.99

Kids Water

Kids Tea

Kids Sweet Tea

$0.99

Kids Unsweet Tea

$0.99

Dessert

$6 Dessert

$6.00Out of stock

$7 Dessert

$7.00

$8 Dessert

$8.00

Ala Mode

$2.50Out of stock

Banana Bread Cake Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Banana Bread Cake Whole

$65.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99Out of stock

Brownies

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Chocolate Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Coco Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Hummingbird

$6.00Out of stock

Key Lime Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Special Parfait

$3.00Out of stock

Whole Chocolate Pie

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

Gallery
Toast image
Toast image
Toast image
Toast image

Similar restaurants in your area

HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
735 Coleman Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Art's Bar and Grill - Mount Pleasant
orange starNo Reviews
413 Coleman Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Page's Catering & Special Meals
orange starNo Reviews
302 Coleman Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant - 349 W. Coleman Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
349 W. Coleman Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Melvin’s BBQ - Mount Pleasant
orange starNo Reviews
925 Houston Northcutt Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Owlbear Cafe - 1964 Riviera Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1964 Riviera Drive Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mount Pleasant

Vicious Biscuit - Food Truck
orange star4.8 • 482
409 W Coleman Blvd Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Kid Cashew
orange star4.5 • 83
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mount Pleasant
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston