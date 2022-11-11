Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Drop in for killer fish tacos, quesadillas and Baja Bowls as well as memorable margaritas.
Location
1109 Park W Blvd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carmen Y Juan's Homestyle Mexican Food
No Reviews
1118 Park W Blvd,Ste B-1 Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
View restaurant
Toast - 123 - Hungryneck Blvd.
No Reviews
1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurant