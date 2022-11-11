Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet

1109 Park W Blvd

Mt Pleasant, SC 29466

Popular Items

Bangin Shrimp Taco
Queso
Little Mama's Nachos

Starters

Queso

Queso

$8.75

That good melty white cheese topped with jalapenos.

Street Corn Queso

Street Corn Queso

$12.25

Our creamy queso combined with our famous street corn. Best of both worlds!

Queso Con Carne

Queso Con Carne

$13.25

Our creamy queso combined with our seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, jalapenos and cotija cheese

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

Fresh Guacamole made in house everyday.

Triple Dipper

Triple Dipper

$14.50

Our tasty creamy Queso with jalapenos, house made guacamole and corn and black bean salsa.

Little Mama's Nachos

Little Mama's Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla Chips, Seasoned Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Queso and Sour Cream. You don't have to share!

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$16.99

Seared Steak on top of French Fries smothered and covered in creamy queso, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños and topped with sour cream.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.99Out of stock

Baja Fries smothered and covered in creamy queso, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños and topped with sour cream.

Salads

Cantina Salad

Cantina Salad

$16.99

Crisp Romaine mix, smoked chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn, queso fresco, tortilla strips. Served with cilantro lime dressing.

Cabo Salad

Cabo Salad

$17.99

Crisp romaine mix, Tijuana Steak, corn & black bean salsa, bell peppers, Jack cheese, tortilla strips. Served with chipotle ranch dressing.

So Cal Caesar

So Cal Caesar

$17.99

Grilled shrimp, cotija cheese, pepitas and crispy croutons. Served with avocado caesar dressing

Fresh Catch Salad

Fresh Catch Salad

$17.99

Grilled seasonal fish, pico de gallo, lemon caper aioli and sliced avocado. Served with sriracha lime dressing.

Tacos

Bangin Shrimp Taco

Bangin Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Lightly fried shrimp, spicy Bangin' Sauce, shredded cabbage and cilantro drizzled with our Mex 1 "Sweet Heat" sauce.

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$6.50

Lightly fried Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, lime crema and cilantro-onion relish.

Cantina Chicken Taco

Cantina Chicken Taco

$5.50

Smoked Chicken, lettuce, jalapeño aioli, pico de gallo and cotija cheese.

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$6.25

Seared steak, lettuce, chipotle crema and pico de gallo.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Slow smoked pork, cilantro onion relish and Cotija cheese

Cali-flower Taco

Cali-flower Taco

$5.50

Roasted cauliflower, red pepper harissa, shredded lettuce and pepitas.

Crispy Beef Taco

Crispy Beef Taco

$5.50

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, jalapeño aioli, pico de gallo and cotija cheese

Fresh Catch Taco

Fresh Catch Taco

$6.50

Seasonal grilled fish, lemon caper aioli, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo.

Santos Shrimp Taco

Santos Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Baja spiced grilled shrimp, shredded cabbage, chipotle crema and corn & black beans salsa.

Thunderbomb Taco

Thunderbomb Taco

$7.50

The Thunderbomb Taco features Baja Battered Seasonal Fish, Red Cabbage, Pineapple Salsa and Aji Guac Sauce. $1 from every taco is being donated to bring a group of 8 Veterans from the Warrior Surf Foundation on an ultimate surf retreat to Thunderbomb Surf Camp next June!

Baja Bowls

Smoked Chicken Bowl

Smoked Chicken Bowl

$17.99

Baja bowls are brown rice, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso fresco topped with Smoked Chicken

Smoked Pork Carnitas Bowl

Smoked Pork Carnitas Bowl

$17.99

Baja bowls are brown rice, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso fresco topped with Smoked Pork

Bangin Bowl

Bangin Bowl

$18.49

Baja bowls are brown rice, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso fresco topped with Bangin' Shrimp

Seared Steak Bowl

Seared Steak Bowl

$18.49

Baja bowls are brown rice, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso fresco topped with Steak

Grilled Santos Shrimp Bowl

Grilled Santos Shrimp Bowl

$18.49

Baja bowls are brown rice, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso fresco topped with Grilled Shrimp

Shrooms Bowl

Shrooms Bowl

$16.99

Baja bowls are brown rice, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso fresco topped with mushrooms

Baja Bowl Plain

Baja Bowl Plain

$11.99

Baja bowls are brown rice, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso fresco

Ground Beef Bowl

Ground Beef Bowl

$17.99

Baja bowls are brown rice, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso fresco topped with Ground Beef

Grilled Mahi Mahi Bowl

Grilled Mahi Mahi Bowl

$18.99

Baja bowls are brown rice, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso fresco topped with Grilled Mahi Mahi

Cauliflower Bowl

Cauliflower Bowl

$16.99

Baja bowls are brown rice, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso fresco topped with Harissa Cauliflower.

Fresh Catch Baja Bowl

Fresh Catch Baja Bowl

$18.99

Baja bowls are brown rice, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso fresco topped with our grilled fresh catch fish.

Quesadillas

Cantina Chicken Quesadilla

Cantina Chicken Quesadilla

$17.50

Melted jack cheese, ancho chile spread, corn & black bean salsa and chipotle crema.

Santos Shrimp Quesadilla

Santos Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.25

Melted jack cheese, ancho chile spread, corn & black bean salsa and chipotle crema.

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$18.25

Melted jack cheese, black bean spread, grilled onions, peppers and lime crema

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.25

Melted jack cheese, mushrooms, black bean spread, grilled onions, peppers and lime crema

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.50

Melted jack cheese, queso and chipotle crema

Bangin Quesadilla

Bangin Quesadilla

$18.25

Melted jack cheese, lightly fried shrimp, queso fresca, Bangin' Sauce and Sweet Heat

Tortas

Bangin Shrimp Torta

Bangin Shrimp Torta

$16.99

Lightly fried shrimp, spicy Bangin’ Sauce, cabbage, Mex 1 “Sweet Heat” sauce, toasted Bun. Comes with a side

Fresh Catch Torta

Fresh Catch Torta

$16.99

Lightly fried or grilled seasonal fish with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and lemon caper aioli.

California Burger Torta

California Burger Torta

$14.99

Burger with cheese, cilantro-onion relish, burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, fresh guacamole, toasted Bun. Comes with a side

Sides

Baja Fries

Baja Fries

$4.50
Roasted Street Corn

Roasted Street Corn

$4.50

Plain Corn

$4.50
Rice and Beans

Rice and Beans

$4.00
Side Harissa Cali-Flower

Side Harissa Cali-Flower

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00+

Side Queso

$2.50+

Side Lime Crema

$0.50

Side Chipotle Crema

$0.50

Side Sweet Heat Sauce

$0.50

Side Bangin Sauce

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Aioli

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Avo Caesar

$0.50

Side Sriracha Lime

$0.50

Side Steak

$6.50

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Pork

$6.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$6.50

Side Fried Shrimp

$6.50

Side Ground Beef

$6.00

Side Grilled Mahi

$7.00

Side Fried Mahi

$7.00

Side Grilled Fresh Catch

$7.00

Side Fried Fresh Catch

$7.00

Side Shrooms

$5.00

Kids

Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$4.00

Warm flour tortilla, choice of chicken or ground beef, cheese, and lettuce

Kid's Quesadilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$4.00

Flour tortilla and melted jack cheese

Kid's Chick-a-dilla

Kid's Chick-a-dilla

$5.00

Flour tortilla and melted jack cheese with chicken

Kid's Nachos

Kid's Nachos

$4.00

Warm tortilla chips with queso on top

Kid's Rice Bowl

Kid's Rice Bowl

$6.00

Brown rice, seasoned black beans, cheese, cantina chicken and topped with sour cream

Catering

Ultimate Triple Dipper

Ultimate Triple Dipper

$39.99

Our Creamy Queso topped with jalapeños, Freshly Made Guacamole and Mex 1 Salsa in 16 oz sizes with plenty of our House Made Chips 

Taco Platter

Taco Platter

$79.99

Sixteen of your favorite tacos ready to eat for your next gathering. Feeds 8-10. Choose up to 4 tacos for a total of 16 tacos! *Please note below in the comments if you would like any tacos on corn tortillas

Quesadilla Platter

Quesadilla Platter

$89.99

Six of your favorite quesadillas cut and ready for the crew. Feeds 6-8. Served with chipotle crema, lime crema, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choose 2 quesadillas for a total of 6:

Build Your Own Taco Box

Build Your Own Taco Box

$59.99

Our build your own taco box is perfect for 4-6 people and comes with two proteins, lettuce, shredded cheese, house made salsa, tortillas and two sauces.

Build Your Own Nacho Box

Build Your Own Nacho Box

$59.99

Our Mex 1 Nachos deconstructed with plenty of creamy queso, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and pickled jalapenos. Feeds 4-6 people. 

Office Catering Package

Office Catering Package

$199.99

Looking to surprise the office at your next luncheon? Check out our office catering package which will more than feed a crowd. The package includes 1 Taco Platter, 1 Quesadilla Platter and 1 Ultimate Triple Dipper.

Ultimate Party Pack

Ultimate Party Pack

$225.99

Having people over for a get together? Pick up one of the Ultimate Party Packs from Mex 1 to feed the crew. Our party pack comes with 1 Taco Platter, 1 Quesadilla Platter, 1 Ultimate Triple Dipper and 2 Cocktail Mixers. Who doesn't love Bangin'... Shrimp Tacos.

To-Go Beverages

Mex 1 Hydrator Mix

Mex 1 Hydrator Mix

$15.00

Our Mex 1 Hydrator mix is a blend of coconut water, passion fruit and a touch of simple syrup in a 750ml bottle. Our hydrator pairs perfectly with Vodka. Move over Bloody Mary!

Mex 1 Margarita Mix

Mex 1 Margarita Mix

$15.00

Our Mex 1 Margarita mix is a house made blend of Lime, Lemon and Orange Juice with simple syrup in a 750ml bottle.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Drop in for killer fish tacos, quesadillas and Baja Bowls as well as memorable margaritas.

1109 Park W Blvd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina image
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina image
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina image

