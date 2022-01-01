Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
American

Migliori's Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100

Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Order Again

Popular Items

Large BYO Pizza
Medium BYO Pizza
Wings

Small Pizzas

Small BYO Pizza

$10.99

A pizza designed especially by you! It starts with a base of our house made dough, Migs pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. You then choose from the available toppings. Combinations are limitless!

Small Half/Half Pizza

Small Half/Half Pizza

A pizza designed especially by you! This is your chance to mix and match between our Build Your Own Pizza and Specialty Pizzas. The combinations are endless!

Small GAMECOCK Pizza (BBQ Chicken)

Small GAMECOCK Pizza (BBQ Chicken)

$11.75

Chicken, red onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese and BBQ sauce.

Small Bianca Pizza

Small Bianca Pizza

$11.75

House special ricotta blend, mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, basil and Italian herbs.

Small CLEMSON Pizza (Buffalo Chicken)

Small CLEMSON Pizza (Buffalo Chicken)

$11.75

Chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Small Deluxe Pizza

Small Deluxe Pizza

$12.75

Mig's pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

Small Margarita Pizza

Small Margarita Pizza

$11.75

Fresh mozzarella, light house special sauce, basil, oregano and olive oil.

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.75

Mig's pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage and bacon.

Small Vegetarian Pizza

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$11.75

Home Made Dough topped with Mig's Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Green Peppers.

Medium Pizzas

Medium BYO Pizza

$14.99

A pizza designed especially by you! It starts with a base of our house made dough, Migs pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. You then choose from the available toppings. Combinations are limitless!

Medium Half/Half Pizza

Medium Half/Half Pizza

A pizza designed especially by you! This is your chance to mix and match between our Build Your Own Pizza and Specialty Pizzas. The combinations are endless!

Medium GAMECOCK Pizza (BBQ Chicken)

Medium GAMECOCK Pizza (BBQ Chicken)

$16.99

Chicken, red onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese and BBQ sauce.

Medium Bianca Pizza

Medium Bianca Pizza

$16.99

House special ricotta blend, mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, basil and Italian herbs.

Medium CLEMSON Pizza (Buffalo Chicken)

Medium CLEMSON Pizza (Buffalo Chicken)

$16.99

Chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Medium Deluxe Pizza

Medium Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

Mig's Marinara, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

Medium Margarita Pizza

Medium Margarita Pizza

$16.99

Fresh mozzarella, light house special sauce, basil, oregano and olive oil.

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

Mig's Marinara, pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage and bacon.

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99

Home Made Dough topped with Mig's Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Green Peppers.

Large Pizzas

Large BYO Pizza

$17.99

A pizza designed especially by you! It starts with a base of our house made dough, Migs pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. You then choose from the available toppings. Combinations are limitless!

Large Half/Half Pizza

Large Half/Half Pizza

A pizza designed especially by you! This is your chance to mix and match between our Build Your Own Pizza and Specialty Pizzas. The combinations are endless!

Large Bianca Pizza

Large Bianca Pizza

$21.50

House special ricotta blend, mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, basil and Italian herbs.

Large GAMECOCK Pizza (BBQ Chicken)

Large GAMECOCK Pizza (BBQ Chicken)

$23.50

Chicken, red onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese and BBQ sauce.

Large CLEMSON Pizza (Buffalo Chicken)

Large CLEMSON Pizza (Buffalo Chicken)

$23.50

Chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Large Deluxe Pizza

Large Deluxe Pizza

$24.50

Mig's Marinara, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

Large Margarita Pizza

Large Margarita Pizza

$21.50

Fresh mozzarella, light house special sauce, basil, oregano and olive oil.

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.50

Mig's Marinara, pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage and bacon.

Large Vegetarian Pizza

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$21.50

Home Made Dough topped with Mig's Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Green Peppers.

Stuffed Pizza

A double layer of house made dough, stuffed with two toppings of your choice and shredded mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Mig's Marinara.
Stuffed Pizza

Stuffed Pizza

$26.99

A double layer of house made dough, stuffed with two toppings of your choice and shredded mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Mig's Marinara.

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Lightly breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$9.79

Fried Cheese Ravioli. Served with a side of Migs Marinara.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.79+

Garlic Knots made with house-made dough and served with Mig's Marinara.

Mig's Meatballs

Mig's Meatballs

$6.89

Two hand rolled, house-made meatballs served with Mig's Marinara.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.79

Deep fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with Mig’s Marinara

Whipped Ricotta

Whipped Ricotta

$8.79

Fresh lemon and herbs, with a drizzle of honey. Served with house-made crusty bread.

Wings

Wings

$12.89+

Served with celery, ranch or blue cheese dressing. Sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Honey Mustard, BBQ, Garlic Butter, or Teriyaki **All wings have a spicy seasoning

Subs

Cheese Steak Sub

Cheese Steak Sub

$13.79

Shaved steak, American cheese, mushrooms, onions and peppers. Served on a fresh Italian roll with Cape Cod Chips. Sub Fries for an additional charge.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$12.79

Pepperoni, Ham, Genoa salami & Provolone Cheese with tomatoes, shredded lettuce, red onion, sliced pepperoncini and Italian dressing. Served on a fresh Italian roll with Cape Cod Chips. Sub Fries for an additional charge.

Meatball Parm Sub

Meatball Parm Sub

$13.79

House made, hand rolled meatballs served on a fresh Italian roll with shredded mozzarella and Mig's Marinara. Served with Cape Cod Chips. Sub Fries for an additional charge.

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$13.79

Homemade hand-breaded chicken cutlet with sliced mozzarella and house special sauce. Served on a fresh Italian roll with Cape Cod Chips. Sub Fries for an additional charge.

Eggplant Parm Sub

$12.79

Home made hand breaded Eggplant topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and marinara. Served on a fresh Italian roll with Chips. Sub Fries for an additional charge.

Caprese Sub

$13.79

Toasted Italian roll with fresh tomato, sliced mozzarella, arugula, pesto and balsamic glaze. Served with chips.

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$13.79

Genoa Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese rolled and sliced onto a fresh bed of Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Green & Black Olives, Red Onion and Pepperoncini. Served with Italian Dressing.

Arugula & Burrata Salad

Arugula & Burrata Salad

$12.79

Seasonal citrus segments, Shaved Parmigiano, toasted nuts & Solari Citrus Dressing.

Caeser Salad

Caeser Salad

$5.79+

Fresh Romaine with Croutons, Shaved Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing. Dressings available: Italian, Greek, Balsamic, Ceaser, Solari Citrus. Also available: Ranch, Blue Cheese, and Honey Mustard.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.79

Fresh sliced tomato, mozzarella cheese and basil served on a bed of arugula with balsamic reduction. Includes slices of house made herb bread.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.79

Fresh romaine with tomatoes, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, feta cheese and topped with our Greek Vinaigrette dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$5.89+

Fresh salad greens with tomatoes, sliced cucumbers and red onion, topped with your choice of dressing.

Calzones & Rolls

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$10.79

Homemade dough stuffed with special ricotta cheese blend & mozzarella. Add your choice of toppings, served with Mig's Marinara.

Build Your Own Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

$10.79

Homemade dough rolled and stuffed with toppings of your choice.

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$10.79

Generous portion of pepperoni & mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection.

Stromboli

$11.79

Homemade dough rolled and stuffed with imported Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese. Served with Mig's Marinara.

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$12.79

Shaved steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, garlic and a special blend of cheeses.

Chicken Parm Calzone

Chicken Parm Calzone

$14.79

House made dough with a Fresh Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mig's Marinara and Fresh Sliced Mozzarella.

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

$9.79

Migs Marinara served over Spaghetti. Served with Two Garlic Knots.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.79

Hand rolled, house made Meatballs with Migs Marinara. Served over a Pasta of your choice with Two Garlic Knots.

Classic Bolognese

Classic Bolognese

$14.79

The Migliori Family's Authentic Italian Meat Sauce. Served with Two Garlic Knots.

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.79

Classic cream sauce with parmigiano reggiano. Served with Two Migs Garlic Knots.

Chicken Parmigiana & Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana & Pasta

$16.79

House made, Hand breaded Chicken Cutlet with Fresh Mozzarella & Mig's Marinara. Served over Spaghetti with Two Garlic Knots.

Fresh Ravioli (Five Cheeses)

Fresh Ravioli (Five Cheeses)

$15.79

Fresh Ravioli filled with a blend of five cheeses. Served with Mig's Marinara and two garlic knots.

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$15.79

Migliori's authentic family meat sauce and creamy bechamel layered between fresh pasta noodles. Served with two Garlic Knots. A House Specialty!!!

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.79

Home made, house breaded Eggplant topped with slices of fresh Mozzarella and Migs Marinara. Served over your choice of pasta with 2 Garlic Knots.

Sides

Fries

$2.79+

Chips

$1.99

Chicken

$5.79

Single Meatball

$3.29

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Sauces/Dressings

Alfredo (Sauce Only)

$3.50+

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Bolognese (Sauce Only)

$10.95Out of stock

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Citrus Dressing

$0.50

Greek Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Marinara

$1.00+

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.75

Desserts

NY Style Cannoli

NY Style Cannoli

$4.79

Filled to order: Cannoli shells with house-made ricotta filling & chocolate chips. Topped with Powdered Sugar.

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$6.99

A house favorite.

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

A rich double-layered chocolate cake topped with chocolate shavings.

Mig's Brownie

Mig's Brownie

$1.99Out of stock

House Made Brownie.

Zeppole

Zeppole

$5.79

Golden dough bites, dusted in your choice of powdered sugar of cinnamon sugar.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.89

Decadent triple chocolate chunk cookie

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$8.99Out of stock

A rich and decadent gluten free chocolate torte.

Limoncello Cake

$8.49

Layers of delicate sponge cake and mascarpone cream infused with limoncello.

Dough/Bread

Large Dough Ball

$5.00

Medium Dough Ball

$4.00

Small Dough Ball

$3.00

Date Night

The Date Night Special includes: 4 Garlic Knots, 1 Medium One topping pizza (additional toppings are available at Medium Topping Prices) and a choice of either 2 Cannolis or 1 Slice of NY Cheesecake or 1 Slice Triple Layer Chocolate Cake.

Date Night Special

$30.00

The Date Night Special includes: 4 Garlic Knots, 1 Medium one topping pizza (additional toppings are available at medium topping prices) and a choice of either 2 Cannolis or 1 Slice of NY Cheesecake or 1 Slice Triple Layer Chocolate Cake.

Feed The Family

One large one topping pizza, a large salad, and your choice of chicken tenders or mozzarella sticks.

Feed The Family

$29.99

Your choice of mozzarella sticks or chicken tenders, salad, and 16" pizza to feed the entire family.

Lunch Specials

Single Cheese Slice Pizza

$3.00
Single Cheese Slice & Salad

Single Cheese Slice & Salad

$9.00

Includes single slice of cheese pizza, small salad, and fountain drink.

Two Cheese Slices

Two Cheese Slices

$8.00

Two slices of cheese pizza with a fountain drink.

Lunch Spaghetti & Meatball

Lunch Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.99

Pasta di Giorno

Served with two Garlic Knots

Baked Penne Al Forno

$11.95

Penne Pasta baked with Migs Marinara and our House Ricotta Blend. Topped with Shredded Mozzarella. Served with two Garlic Knots.

Mig's Manicotti

$14.95

Spinach and cheese baked with Migs Marinara. Served with two garlic knots.

Kids Meals

Kids Spaghetti

$8.99

Served with Marinara or Garlic Butter & a Mig's Brownie.

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Served with French fries & a Mig's Brownie.

Kid's Pizza

$8.99

Served with a Mig's Brownie.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Can of Soda

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Half Unsweet/Half Sweet

$2.89

Half Tea/Half Lemonade

$2.89

Water

16oz Water

$2.00

Milk

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.89
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Meet Me at Mig's

Website

Location

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Directions

Gallery
Migliori's Pizzeria image
Migliori's Pizzeria image

