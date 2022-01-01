- Home
- /
- Mount Pleasant
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Migliori's Pizzeria
Migliori's Pizzeria
No reviews yet
1055 Highway 41, Ste 100
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Small Pizzas
Small BYO Pizza
A pizza designed especially by you! It starts with a base of our house made dough, Migs pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. You then choose from the available toppings. Combinations are limitless!
Small Half/Half Pizza
A pizza designed especially by you! This is your chance to mix and match between our Build Your Own Pizza and Specialty Pizzas. The combinations are endless!
Small GAMECOCK Pizza (BBQ Chicken)
Chicken, red onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese and BBQ sauce.
Small Bianca Pizza
House special ricotta blend, mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, basil and Italian herbs.
Small CLEMSON Pizza (Buffalo Chicken)
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Small Deluxe Pizza
Mig's pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
Small Margarita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, light house special sauce, basil, oregano and olive oil.
Small Meat Lovers Pizza
Mig's pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage and bacon.
Small Vegetarian Pizza
Home Made Dough topped with Mig's Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Green Peppers.
Medium Pizzas
Medium BYO Pizza
A pizza designed especially by you! It starts with a base of our house made dough, Migs pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. You then choose from the available toppings. Combinations are limitless!
Medium Half/Half Pizza
A pizza designed especially by you! This is your chance to mix and match between our Build Your Own Pizza and Specialty Pizzas. The combinations are endless!
Medium GAMECOCK Pizza (BBQ Chicken)
Chicken, red onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese and BBQ sauce.
Medium Bianca Pizza
House special ricotta blend, mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, basil and Italian herbs.
Medium CLEMSON Pizza (Buffalo Chicken)
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Medium Deluxe Pizza
Mig's Marinara, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
Medium Margarita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, light house special sauce, basil, oregano and olive oil.
Medium Meat Lovers Pizza
Mig's Marinara, pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage and bacon.
Medium Vegetarian Pizza
Home Made Dough topped with Mig's Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Green Peppers.
Large Pizzas
Large BYO Pizza
A pizza designed especially by you! It starts with a base of our house made dough, Migs pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. You then choose from the available toppings. Combinations are limitless!
Large Half/Half Pizza
A pizza designed especially by you! This is your chance to mix and match between our Build Your Own Pizza and Specialty Pizzas. The combinations are endless!
Large Bianca Pizza
House special ricotta blend, mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, basil and Italian herbs.
Large GAMECOCK Pizza (BBQ Chicken)
Chicken, red onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese and BBQ sauce.
Large CLEMSON Pizza (Buffalo Chicken)
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Large Deluxe Pizza
Mig's Marinara, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
Large Margarita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, light house special sauce, basil, oregano and olive oil.
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Mig's Marinara, pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage and bacon.
Large Vegetarian Pizza
Home Made Dough topped with Mig's Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Green Peppers.
Stuffed Pizza
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Ravioli
Fried Cheese Ravioli. Served with a side of Migs Marinara.
Garlic Knots
Garlic Knots made with house-made dough and served with Mig's Marinara.
Mig's Meatballs
Two hand rolled, house-made meatballs served with Mig's Marinara.
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with Mig’s Marinara
Whipped Ricotta
Fresh lemon and herbs, with a drizzle of honey. Served with house-made crusty bread.
Wings
Served with celery, ranch or blue cheese dressing. Sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Honey Mustard, BBQ, Garlic Butter, or Teriyaki **All wings have a spicy seasoning
Subs
Cheese Steak Sub
Shaved steak, American cheese, mushrooms, onions and peppers. Served on a fresh Italian roll with Cape Cod Chips. Sub Fries for an additional charge.
Italian Sub
Pepperoni, Ham, Genoa salami & Provolone Cheese with tomatoes, shredded lettuce, red onion, sliced pepperoncini and Italian dressing. Served on a fresh Italian roll with Cape Cod Chips. Sub Fries for an additional charge.
Meatball Parm Sub
House made, hand rolled meatballs served on a fresh Italian roll with shredded mozzarella and Mig's Marinara. Served with Cape Cod Chips. Sub Fries for an additional charge.
Chicken Parm Sub
Homemade hand-breaded chicken cutlet with sliced mozzarella and house special sauce. Served on a fresh Italian roll with Cape Cod Chips. Sub Fries for an additional charge.
Eggplant Parm Sub
Home made hand breaded Eggplant topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and marinara. Served on a fresh Italian roll with Chips. Sub Fries for an additional charge.
Caprese Sub
Toasted Italian roll with fresh tomato, sliced mozzarella, arugula, pesto and balsamic glaze. Served with chips.
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Genoa Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese rolled and sliced onto a fresh bed of Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Green & Black Olives, Red Onion and Pepperoncini. Served with Italian Dressing.
Arugula & Burrata Salad
Seasonal citrus segments, Shaved Parmigiano, toasted nuts & Solari Citrus Dressing.
Caeser Salad
Fresh Romaine with Croutons, Shaved Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing. Dressings available: Italian, Greek, Balsamic, Ceaser, Solari Citrus. Also available: Ranch, Blue Cheese, and Honey Mustard.
Caprese Salad
Fresh sliced tomato, mozzarella cheese and basil served on a bed of arugula with balsamic reduction. Includes slices of house made herb bread.
Greek Salad
Fresh romaine with tomatoes, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, feta cheese and topped with our Greek Vinaigrette dressing.
House Salad
Fresh salad greens with tomatoes, sliced cucumbers and red onion, topped with your choice of dressing.
Calzones & Rolls
Cheese Calzone
Homemade dough stuffed with special ricotta cheese blend & mozzarella. Add your choice of toppings, served with Mig's Marinara.
Build Your Own Calzone
Homemade dough rolled and stuffed with toppings of your choice.
Pepperoni Roll
Generous portion of pepperoni & mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection.
Stromboli
Homemade dough rolled and stuffed with imported Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese. Served with Mig's Marinara.
Philly Roll
Shaved steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, garlic and a special blend of cheeses.
Chicken Parm Calzone
House made dough with a Fresh Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mig's Marinara and Fresh Sliced Mozzarella.
Pasta
Spaghetti Marinara
Migs Marinara served over Spaghetti. Served with Two Garlic Knots.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Hand rolled, house made Meatballs with Migs Marinara. Served over a Pasta of your choice with Two Garlic Knots.
Classic Bolognese
The Migliori Family's Authentic Italian Meat Sauce. Served with Two Garlic Knots.
Fettucine Alfredo
Classic cream sauce with parmigiano reggiano. Served with Two Migs Garlic Knots.
Chicken Parmigiana & Pasta
House made, Hand breaded Chicken Cutlet with Fresh Mozzarella & Mig's Marinara. Served over Spaghetti with Two Garlic Knots.
Fresh Ravioli (Five Cheeses)
Fresh Ravioli filled with a blend of five cheeses. Served with Mig's Marinara and two garlic knots.
Lasagna Bolognese
Migliori's authentic family meat sauce and creamy bechamel layered between fresh pasta noodles. Served with two Garlic Knots. A House Specialty!!!
Eggplant Parmigiana
Home made, house breaded Eggplant topped with slices of fresh Mozzarella and Migs Marinara. Served over your choice of pasta with 2 Garlic Knots.
Sauces/Dressings
Alfredo (Sauce Only)
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
BBQ Sauce
Blue Cheese Dressing
Bolognese (Sauce Only)
Buffalo Sauce
Caesar Dressing
Citrus Dressing
Greek Dressing
Honey Mustard
Italian Dressing
Marinara
Mayonnaise
Ranch
Teriyaki
Desserts
NY Style Cannoli
Filled to order: Cannoli shells with house-made ricotta filling & chocolate chips. Topped with Powdered Sugar.
NY Cheesecake
A house favorite.
Chocolate Cake
A rich double-layered chocolate cake topped with chocolate shavings.
Mig's Brownie
House Made Brownie.
Zeppole
Golden dough bites, dusted in your choice of powdered sugar of cinnamon sugar.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Decadent triple chocolate chunk cookie
Gluten Free Chocolate Torte
A rich and decadent gluten free chocolate torte.
Limoncello Cake
Layers of delicate sponge cake and mascarpone cream infused with limoncello.
Date Night
Feed The Family
Lunch Specials
Pasta di Giorno
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Meet Me at Mig's
1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466