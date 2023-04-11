Toni's Detroit Style Pizza

Toni's Pizza imageView gallery
Popular Items

8 Square Pepperoni
8 Square Cheese
4 Square Cheese

FOOD

4 Square Pizzas

4 Square Cheese

$11.00

Small brick cheese pizza with pizza sauce on top.

4 Square Pepperoni

$12.00

Small pizza with pepperoni under the cheese and the pizza sauce on top.

4 Square Margarita

$13.00

Basil, roasted garlic, and tomatoes, with asiago cheese and oregano sprinkled on top.

4 Square Meat Deluxe

$14.00

Pepperoni, bacon, italian sausage, ham, and ground beef.

4 Square Veggie

$14.00

Spinach, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes.

4 Square Super

$14.00

Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and ham.

4 Square Meatball Piz

$12.00

Small pizza packed with meatballs and topped with grated parmesaen cheese.

4 Square Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Bleu cheese crumbles and buffalo chicken chunks drizzled in buffalo sauce.

4 Square BLT

$14.00

Bacon pizza topped with mayonnaise, fresh lettuce, and diced tomatoes.

4 Square BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Cheddar, red onions, bacon, and BBQ chicken chunks drizzled with BBQ sauce.

4 Square Mediterranean Pizza

$14.00

Spinach, roasted garlic, artichoke hearts, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese. Drizzled with olive oil instead of pizza sauce.

4 Square Detroiter

$14.00

Pepperoni on top of cheese, topped with shaved parmesan and Italian spice mix.

4 Square Hawaiian

$14.00

Ham, pineapple, bacon, and red onions topped with sweet and sour sauce.

8 Square Pizzas

8 Square Cheese

$18.00

Large brick cheese pizza with pizza sauce on top.

8 Square Pepperoni

$19.00

Large pizza with pepperoni under the cheese and the pizza sauce on top.

8 Square Margarita

$22.00

Basil, roasted garlic, and tomatoes, with asiago cheese and oregano sprinkled on top.

8 Square Meat Deluxe

$24.00

Pepperoni, bacon, italian sausage, ham, and ground beef.

8 Square Veggie

$24.00

Spinach, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes.

8 Square Super

$24.00

Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and ham.

8 Square Meatball Piz

$24.00

Large pizza packed with meatballs and topped with grated parmesaen cheese.

8 Square Detroiter

$23.00

Pepperoni on top of cheese, topped with shaved parmesan and Italian spice mix.

8 Square Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

Bleu cheese crumbles and buffalo chicken chunks drizzled in buffalo sauce.

8 Square BLT

$24.00

Bacon pizza topped with mayonnaise, fresh lettuce, and diced tomatoes.

8 Square BBQ Chicken

$24.00

Cheddar, red onions, bacon, and BBQ chicken chunks drizzled with BBQ sauce.

8 Square Chorizo Southwest

$24.00

Cheddar, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and Chorizo Sausage lightly dusted with southwest seasoning.

8 Square Mediterranean Pizza

$24.00

Spinach, roasted garlic, artichoke hearts, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese. Drizzled with olive oil instead of pizza sauce.

8 Square Hawaiian

$24.00

Ham, pineapple, bacon, and red onions topped with sweet and sour sauce.

Small Salads

Small Antipasto Salad

$8.00

Iceberg and romaine blend topped with ham, salami, cubed cheese, and cherry tomatoes. Served with house dressing unless otherwise specified.

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing.

Small House Salad

$8.00

Iceberg and romaine blend topped with carrots, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and croutons. Served with house dressing unless otherwise specified.

Small Greek Salad

$8.00

Feta cheese, cucumbers, beets, kalamata olives, mild pepper rings, and red onions with Detroit's own Niki's Greek Dressing.

Large Salads

Large Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Iceberg and romaine blend topped with ham, salami, cubed cheese, and cherry tomatoes. Served with house dressing unless otherwise specified.

Large Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing.

Large House Salad

$14.00

Iceberg and romaine blend topped with carrots, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and croutons. Served with house dressing unless otherwise specified.

Large Greek Salad

$14.00

Feta cheese, cucumbers, beets, kalamata olives, mild pepper rings, and red onions with Detroit's own Niki's Greek Dressing.

Side Salads

Side Antipasto Salad

$5.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with ham, salami, cubed cheese, and cherry tomatoes. Served with house dressing unless otherwise specified.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

$5.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with carrots, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and croutons. Served with house dressing unless otherwise specified.

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

Feta cheese, cucumbers, beets, kalamata olives, mild pepper rings, and red onions with Detroit's own Niki's Greek Dressing.

Pasta

Mostocolli With Side Salad

$10.00

Penne noodles served in our homemade marinara sauce with two sides of garlic bread and a side house salad. Add meatballs or have it baked with cheese for an extra charge.

Appetizers

Garlic cheese bread

$5.00

Three pieces of garlic bread baked with brick cheese. Served with side of marinara.

Meatballs

$8.00

Two homemade meatballs baked in marinara and brick cheese. Served with two pieces of garlic bread.

Dressing Sides

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Extra side of dressing.

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Extra side of dressing.

House Dressing

$1.00

Extra side of dressing.

Ranch

$1.00

Extra side of dressing.

Niki's Greek Dressing

$1.00

Extra side of Detroit's own Niki's Greek dressing.

Thousand Island

$1.00

Extra side of Thousand Island dressing.

Marinara

$1.00

Extra side of dressing.

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

KIDS

Kids Menu

All kids meals come with a piece of garlic bread, a side of applesauce, and your choice of kids drink.

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

All kids meals come with a piece of garlic bread, and a side of applesauce.

Kids Noodles

$5.00

All kids meals come with a piece of garlic bread, and a side of applesauce.

Applesauce

$1.00

Side of applesauce.

DRINKS

Redpop

$2.50

Rock 'n Rye

$2.50

Orange Faygo

$2.50

Moon Mist

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Detroit Style Pizza

Website

Location

1795 US Highway 17 North, Unit 1, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

Gallery
Toni's Pizza image

Map
