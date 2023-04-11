Pizza
Toni's Detroit Style Pizza
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Detroit Style Pizza
Location
1795 US Highway 17 North, Unit 1, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
