Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Italian

RENZO

165 Reviews

$$

384 Huger St

Charleston, SC 29403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

MARINARA Pizza

MARINARA Pizza

$13.00

marinara (vegan, no cheese) - tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, chili flake -

Jimmy Pesto Jr. Pizza

$20.00

vegetarian- mozzarella, taleggio, pesto genovese *pesto does not contain any nuts

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

margherita (vegetarian) 13 - tomato sauce, mozz, basil -

DINNER

PIZZA

Ball o' Dough

$5.00Out of stock

Make your own 10-12 inch pizza at home. Or make a calzone. Or stromboli. THE CHOICE IS YOURS.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

margherita (vegetarian) 13 - tomato sauce, mozz, basil -

MARINARA Pizza

MARINARA Pizza

$13.00

marinara (vegan, no cheese) - tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, chili flake -

Kevin McCallister Pizza

$14.00

vegetarian tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan

Jimmy Pesto Jr. Pizza

$20.00

vegetarian- mozzarella, taleggio, pesto genovese *pesto does not contain any nuts

Wrath Of Kahan Pizza

Wrath Of Kahan Pizza

$18.00

- piquillo pepper sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, shallots, medjool dates -

The Cheli Pizza

The Cheli Pizza

$18.00

- tomato sauce, feta, lamb sausage, pickled peppers, honey, za’atar -

Amatriciana Pizza

Amatriciana Pizza

$20.00

tomato sauce, guanciale, garlic, provolone piccante, pecorino, basil

Side Granny Sauce

$2.00

Side Ranch

$2.00

DESSERT

Budino

$10.00

raspberries and cream custard, whipped cream, graham cracker crumble

Zeppole

$12.00

SOFT DRINKS (TAKEOUT)

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Coca-Cola Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

San Benedetto Iced Tea

$3.50

RETAIL

Retail (Available for Pick-up 5-9pm Tues-Sat or Shipping)

Pink Tie-Dye Shirt

$25.00

Blue Tie-Dye Shirt

$25.00

XS T-Shirt

$25.00

Sticker

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood wood-fired Neo-Neapolitan pizzeria and natural wine bar.

Website

Location

384 Huger St, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Gallery
RENZO image
RENZO image

