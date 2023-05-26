Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Italian
RENZO
165 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Neighborhood wood-fired Neo-Neapolitan pizzeria and natural wine bar.
Location
384 Huger St, Charleston, SC 29403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Charleston