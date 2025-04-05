Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Uncork - Charleston

review star

No reviews yet

476 King Street

Charleston, SC 29403

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Stuffed Truffled Ravioli
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Chicken Marsala

Charcuterie

4 Selection

$44.00

6 Selection

$60.00

Sopressata

$13.00

Toscana Salami

$16.00

Ham Prosciutto

$14.00

Sopressata Salami

$13.00

Genoa Salami

$13.00

Herbes De Provence Salamo

$14.00

Cheese

Smoked Gouda

$14.00

Dill Harvarti

$16.00

Hombolt Fog (semi-soft goat cheese)

$16.00

Red Dragon Cheddar

$16.00

Habanero Ghost Pepper

$16.00

Monchego

$14.00

Age white cheddar

$14.00

Taleggio

$16.00

Offerings

Whipped Goat Cheese Crostini

$10.00

Meatballs

$13.00

Smoked Bourbon Brisket Plate

$22.00

Stuffed Portabello mushrooms

$13.00

Three Cheese Tortelli

$19.00

Cheese Stuffed Truffled Ravioli

$22.00

Grilled chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Spaghetti and meatballs

$16.00

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Dessert

Apple tart

$10.00

event

$500.00

Food tour

Food tour

$8.40
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Restaurant/Self-Serve wine bar serving tapas, small plates, award winning charcuterie, house made desserts and craft cocktails.

Website

Location

476 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

