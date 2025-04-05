Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean

Stella's Charleston

review star

No reviews yet

114 Saint Phillip Street

Charleston, SC 24903

Classic Salad
No. 5 Pasta Meat Sauce
Dolmades

Meze

Dolmades

$14.00

Stella's homemade grape leaves stuffed with rice and herbs. Served with a side of tzatziki. *vegan without the tzatziki

Feta Fourno

$14.00

Oven baked feta in olive oil with tomato, kalamata olive, roasted garlic, capers, roasted red pepper, served with side of pita bread *item is gluten free without pita

Feta Phyllo

$13.00

Kalamari

$17.00+

Fried kalamari served with lemon and a side of skordalia (blend of lemon, olive oil, garlic and bread puree)

Hummus/Tabouli

$13.00

Stella's famous homemade hummus and tabouli (bulgar wheat, tomato, lemon, herbs) served with pita bread

Keftedes

$15.00

Stella's homemade beef and lamb meatballs topped with grated Greek cheeses and olive oil. Five meatballs per order.

Kolokithokeftedes

$13.00

zucchini fritters, pan fried, evo, tzatziki

Kreatopita

$16.00

Spiced ground beef blended with bechamel, wrapped in phyllo and baked. Four to an order and served with a small side of tzatziki.

Lamb Frites

$19.00

Fried potatoes baked with sliced leg of lamb, onion, feta and manouri cheese

Mushroom Saganaki

$15.00

marinated portobello mushrooms baked in plaki sauce (tomato, garlic, marsala wine) topped with melted kefalograviera cheese. Served with pita bread. *gluten free without the pita *served with pita

Octopus

$22.00

Our famous char-grilled octopus tossed in red wine vinegar and olive oil then dusted with oregano

Saganaki

$13.00

Oven baked Greek kefalograviera cheese. Served with pita bread. *gluten free without the pita bread

Shrimp Ouzo

$17.00

Sauteed shrimp over a fava bean puree, topped with tomato-ouzo cream sauce and fresh basil.

Spanakopita

$14.00

Four triangles of a blend of feta, spinach, and onion wrapped in phyllo and baked, served with a side of tzatziki.

Tiropita

$14.00

Four triangles of heaven. Blend of Greek cheeses baked in phyllo. Four to an order. Served with small side of tzatziki.

Tria

$17.00

Three traditional dips served with pita. Taramosalata (blended fish roe with capers), Melitzanosalata (smashed garlic eggplant), Tzatziki (greek yogurt, dill, cucumber)

Yia Yia's Skillet

$15.00

Black kale, gigantes (giant beans), capers, roasted garlic, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and kalamata olives baked and served with pita bread. *gluten free without the pita

Soups/Salates

Avgolemono Soup

$7.00+

Traditional Greek egg and lemon soup with rice and pulled chicken.

Lentil Soup

$7.00+

Daily Soup

$7.00+Out of stock

Black Kale Salad

$14.00

Organic black kale, sliced almonds, kasseri cheese, dusted with Greek kefalograviera cheese. Served with a lemon-champagne-dijion vinaigrette on the side.

Classic Salad

$15.00

A Greek salad with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, feta cheese, oregano, olive oil. *Served with a side of our classic vinaigrette dressing

Cypriot Salad

$15.00

Arugula, shaved fennel, grilled haloumi cheese, pistachios, fresh mint, grilled grapes, pink peppercorn *Served with champagne-pistachio vinaigrette on the side.

Maroulosalata

$14.00

Romaine and Iceberg lettuces tossed with feta, dill, scallion, lemon, olive oil. *Served with an olive oil-lemon vinaigrette on the side.

Village Salad

$15.00

Comfort/Meat/Seafood

Artichoke Moussaka

$21.00

layered artichoke hearts, potato, fennel, caramelized onion, sauteed zucchini, topped with bechamel sauce and grated cheese

Pastichio

$21.00

spiced aromatic ground beef layered with no. 5 noodles, topped with bechamel sauce and grated cheese

Kotopoulo

$26.00

Traditional oven baked half chicken brined in feta with lemon, fresh herbs, olive oil and served with lemony roasted potatoes.

Hilopites

$24.00

House-made egg noodles tossed in butter and white wine with feta, gigantes, pine nuts, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh mint, olive oil

No. 5 Pasta Meat Sauce

$25.00

Stella's Famous; No. 5 noodles baked with feta cheese and topped with cinnamon-spiced aromatic beef meat sauce, oregano and fresh basil.

No. 5 Pasta Marinara Sauce

$22.00

Stella's famous; No. 5 noodles baked with feta topped with marinara cheese, oregano and fresh basil.

Lamb Shank

$39.00

Braised Lamb Shank served on the bone over buttered No.5 noodles, topped with house shank sauce and grated Greek cheeses.

Leg of Lamb

$29.00

Sliced leg of lamb served medium to medium rare with our roasted lemon potatoes.

Pikelia

$28.00

A tasting of grilled pork souvlaki, one spanakopita, one tiropita, one kreatopita, one dolmade, and a side of yahni (green beans).

Pork Souvlaki

$24.00

Marinated and grilled pork souvlaki with pepper and onion. Served with fried potatoes and a side of tzatziki.

Chicken Souvlaki

$24.00

Marinated and grilled chicken souvlaki with pepper and onion. Served with fried potatoes and a side of tzatziki.

Moussaka

$21.00

Traditional Greek casserole; layers of sauteed eggplant, cinnamon- spiced aromatic ground beef, baked with bechamel sauce, bread crumbs, and grated Greek cheese.

Salmon

$29.00

Pan seared salmon filet finished with our house made fish sauce (olive oil, lemon, hot sauce) and served with spanakorizo (spinach and rice with onion).

Pastichiatho

$25.00

No. 5 noodles tossed in spiced meat sauce with clove and nutmeg, grated Greek cheeses, and fresh basil.

Shrimp Santorini w/ Spanakorizo

$29.00

Sauteed shrimp baked with feta cheese in plaki sauce (tomato, garlic, marsala wine) and served with a side of spanakorizo (spinach and rice with onion).

Shrimp Pasta

$34.00

Market Steak Surf N Turf

$54.00Out of stock

Market Steak

$49.00

Yellowtail Snapper

$52.00

Dinner Sides

Hummus

$7.00

Stella's famous. *gluten free without the pita

Tzatziki w/ pita

$7.00

Greek yogurt dip with cucumber, dill, olive oil. *gluten free without the pita

Tabouli

$8.00

Blend of bulgar wheat, tomato, lemon, fresh herbs. *gluten free without the pita

Taramosalata

$9.00

Blend of fish roe, bread, lemon, onion.

Melitzanosalata

$9.00

Roasted and smashed eggplant with garlic dip.

Hand Cut Fried Potatoes

$6.00

Thick-cut fried potatoes dusted with oregano, salt and pepper.

Yia Yia's Fried Potatoes

$8.00

Thick-cut fried potatoes dusted with oregano, salt, pepper, and Kefalograviera (sheep's milk Greek cheese).

Yahni Green Beans

$8.00

Fresh green beans stewed in tomato sauce with onion and pepper. *chicken stock based

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted potatoes with lemon, olive oil, fresh herbs

Roasted Beets

$11.00Out of stock

Roasted beets in red wine wine vinegar, olive oil finished with salt pepper, dollop of creme fraiche with grated lemon zest.

Spanakorizo

$7.00

Blend of braised spinach and rice with onion, lemon, and olive oil.

Horta

$8.00

Daily green of the day. Sauteed in olive oil, garlic, and white wine.

Gigantes

$8.00

Giant lima beans stewed in tomato sauce with fennel, onion, garlic and celery.

Side Cheese Blend

$1.50

Side Cucumbers

$1.50

Side Feta

$2.00

One Side Pita

$1.00

Side Olives

$2.50

Side Marinara

$1.50

Side Meat Sauce

$2.00

Small Tzatziki $

$2.00

Side Skordalia

$2.00

Desserts

Baklava

$9.00

Our homemade baklava. Chocolate, hazelnut and walnut wrapped in phyllo, baked, and drizzled with local honey and a spiced vanilla syrup.

Tiramisu

$9.00

Galaktoboureko

$9.00

Traditional semolina custard baked with phyllo finished with local honey and spiced vanilla syrup.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Scoop Of Gelato

$6.00

Baklava With Gelato

$10.00

Cake Fee

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta Butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$7.00

Kids Pasta Meat

$7.00

Kids Chicken Souvlaki

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Stella's honors rustic and modern Greek cuisine, bringing the freshest ingredients and Mediterranean fare table side in Charleston, South Carolina. Sister location to the original location, opened in 1983 in Richmond, Va.

Website

Location

114 Saint Phillip Street, Charleston, SC 24903

Directions

Gallery
Stella's image
Stella's image
Stella's image
Stella's image

