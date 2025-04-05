Stella's Charleston
No reviews yet
114 Saint Phillip Street
Charleston, SC 24903
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Meze
Dolmades
Stella's homemade grape leaves stuffed with rice and herbs. Served with a side of tzatziki. *vegan without the tzatziki
Feta Fourno
Oven baked feta in olive oil with tomato, kalamata olive, roasted garlic, capers, roasted red pepper, served with side of pita bread *item is gluten free without pita
Feta Phyllo
Kalamari
Fried kalamari served with lemon and a side of skordalia (blend of lemon, olive oil, garlic and bread puree)
Hummus/Tabouli
Stella's famous homemade hummus and tabouli (bulgar wheat, tomato, lemon, herbs) served with pita bread
Keftedes
Stella's homemade beef and lamb meatballs topped with grated Greek cheeses and olive oil. Five meatballs per order.
Kolokithokeftedes
zucchini fritters, pan fried, evo, tzatziki
Kreatopita
Spiced ground beef blended with bechamel, wrapped in phyllo and baked. Four to an order and served with a small side of tzatziki.
Lamb Frites
Fried potatoes baked with sliced leg of lamb, onion, feta and manouri cheese
Mushroom Saganaki
marinated portobello mushrooms baked in plaki sauce (tomato, garlic, marsala wine) topped with melted kefalograviera cheese. Served with pita bread. *gluten free without the pita *served with pita
Octopus
Our famous char-grilled octopus tossed in red wine vinegar and olive oil then dusted with oregano
Saganaki
Oven baked Greek kefalograviera cheese. Served with pita bread. *gluten free without the pita bread
Shrimp Ouzo
Sauteed shrimp over a fava bean puree, topped with tomato-ouzo cream sauce and fresh basil.
Spanakopita
Four triangles of a blend of feta, spinach, and onion wrapped in phyllo and baked, served with a side of tzatziki.
Tiropita
Four triangles of heaven. Blend of Greek cheeses baked in phyllo. Four to an order. Served with small side of tzatziki.
Tria
Three traditional dips served with pita. Taramosalata (blended fish roe with capers), Melitzanosalata (smashed garlic eggplant), Tzatziki (greek yogurt, dill, cucumber)
Yia Yia's Skillet
Black kale, gigantes (giant beans), capers, roasted garlic, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and kalamata olives baked and served with pita bread. *gluten free without the pita
Soups/Salates
Avgolemono Soup
Traditional Greek egg and lemon soup with rice and pulled chicken.
Lentil Soup
Daily Soup
Black Kale Salad
Organic black kale, sliced almonds, kasseri cheese, dusted with Greek kefalograviera cheese. Served with a lemon-champagne-dijion vinaigrette on the side.
Classic Salad
A Greek salad with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, feta cheese, oregano, olive oil. *Served with a side of our classic vinaigrette dressing
Cypriot Salad
Arugula, shaved fennel, grilled haloumi cheese, pistachios, fresh mint, grilled grapes, pink peppercorn *Served with champagne-pistachio vinaigrette on the side.
Maroulosalata
Romaine and Iceberg lettuces tossed with feta, dill, scallion, lemon, olive oil. *Served with an olive oil-lemon vinaigrette on the side.
Village Salad
Comfort/Meat/Seafood
Artichoke Moussaka
layered artichoke hearts, potato, fennel, caramelized onion, sauteed zucchini, topped with bechamel sauce and grated cheese
Pastichio
spiced aromatic ground beef layered with no. 5 noodles, topped with bechamel sauce and grated cheese
Kotopoulo
Traditional oven baked half chicken brined in feta with lemon, fresh herbs, olive oil and served with lemony roasted potatoes.
Hilopites
House-made egg noodles tossed in butter and white wine with feta, gigantes, pine nuts, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh mint, olive oil
No. 5 Pasta Meat Sauce
Stella's Famous; No. 5 noodles baked with feta cheese and topped with cinnamon-spiced aromatic beef meat sauce, oregano and fresh basil.
No. 5 Pasta Marinara Sauce
Stella's famous; No. 5 noodles baked with feta topped with marinara cheese, oregano and fresh basil.
Lamb Shank
Braised Lamb Shank served on the bone over buttered No.5 noodles, topped with house shank sauce and grated Greek cheeses.
Leg of Lamb
Sliced leg of lamb served medium to medium rare with our roasted lemon potatoes.
Pikelia
A tasting of grilled pork souvlaki, one spanakopita, one tiropita, one kreatopita, one dolmade, and a side of yahni (green beans).
Pork Souvlaki
Marinated and grilled pork souvlaki with pepper and onion. Served with fried potatoes and a side of tzatziki.
Chicken Souvlaki
Marinated and grilled chicken souvlaki with pepper and onion. Served with fried potatoes and a side of tzatziki.
Moussaka
Traditional Greek casserole; layers of sauteed eggplant, cinnamon- spiced aromatic ground beef, baked with bechamel sauce, bread crumbs, and grated Greek cheese.
Salmon
Pan seared salmon filet finished with our house made fish sauce (olive oil, lemon, hot sauce) and served with spanakorizo (spinach and rice with onion).
Pastichiatho
No. 5 noodles tossed in spiced meat sauce with clove and nutmeg, grated Greek cheeses, and fresh basil.
Shrimp Santorini w/ Spanakorizo
Sauteed shrimp baked with feta cheese in plaki sauce (tomato, garlic, marsala wine) and served with a side of spanakorizo (spinach and rice with onion).
Shrimp Pasta
Market Steak Surf N Turf
Market Steak
Yellowtail Snapper
Dinner Sides
Hummus
Stella's famous. *gluten free without the pita
Tzatziki w/ pita
Greek yogurt dip with cucumber, dill, olive oil. *gluten free without the pita
Tabouli
Blend of bulgar wheat, tomato, lemon, fresh herbs. *gluten free without the pita
Taramosalata
Blend of fish roe, bread, lemon, onion.
Melitzanosalata
Roasted and smashed eggplant with garlic dip.
Hand Cut Fried Potatoes
Thick-cut fried potatoes dusted with oregano, salt and pepper.
Yia Yia's Fried Potatoes
Thick-cut fried potatoes dusted with oregano, salt, pepper, and Kefalograviera (sheep's milk Greek cheese).
Yahni Green Beans
Fresh green beans stewed in tomato sauce with onion and pepper. *chicken stock based
Roasted Potatoes
Roasted potatoes with lemon, olive oil, fresh herbs
Roasted Beets
Roasted beets in red wine wine vinegar, olive oil finished with salt pepper, dollop of creme fraiche with grated lemon zest.
Spanakorizo
Blend of braised spinach and rice with onion, lemon, and olive oil.
Horta
Daily green of the day. Sauteed in olive oil, garlic, and white wine.
Gigantes
Giant lima beans stewed in tomato sauce with fennel, onion, garlic and celery.
Side Cheese Blend
Side Cucumbers
Side Feta
One Side Pita
Side Olives
Side Marinara
Side Meat Sauce
Small Tzatziki $
Side Skordalia
Desserts
Baklava
Our homemade baklava. Chocolate, hazelnut and walnut wrapped in phyllo, baked, and drizzled with local honey and a spiced vanilla syrup.
Tiramisu
Galaktoboureko
Traditional semolina custard baked with phyllo finished with local honey and spiced vanilla syrup.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Scoop Of Gelato
Baklava With Gelato
Cake Fee
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Stella's honors rustic and modern Greek cuisine, bringing the freshest ingredients and Mediterranean fare table side in Charleston, South Carolina. Sister location to the original location, opened in 1983 in Richmond, Va.
114 Saint Phillip Street, Charleston, SC 24903