Radcliffborough restaurants you'll love
Radcliffborough's top cuisines
Must-try Radcliffborough restaurants
More about Patrick Properties Hospitality Group
Patrick Properties Hospitality Group
442 King Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Artisan Lettuce with Herb Vinaigrette (GF)
|$15.00
(GF) Shaved radish, grape tomato, goat cheese, pistachio
|Herbed Stuffing
|$20.00
Sage, thyme, caramelized onions
|Bourbon Praline Cinnamon Rolls
|$15.00
Cream cheese icing (Half dozen rolls)
More about Halo
Halo
170 Ashley Ave., Charleston
|Popular items
|Apple Almond Salad
|$9.49
mixed greens, apples, almonds, goat cheese, and dried cranberries
|Wellness Wrap
|$9.99
Cucumbers, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, spinach, avocado, black bean corn salsa, and hummus in a wrap served with Vinaigrette dressing
|Halo Smash Burger!
|$7.99
Angus Beef Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Government Cheese, House Bistro Sauce
More about 201 John King Grill & Bar
201 John King Grill & Bar
428 King Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Royale With Cheese Burger
|$13.00
Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, White Onion, Ranch Dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Pepper Jack Cheese, White Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Uncork
Uncork
476 King Street, Charleston
|Popular items
|Roasted and Glazed Brussel Sprouts Salad
|$15.00
|Whipped Goat Cheese Crostini
|$10.00