Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches

Italian Bistro Sangaree

775 Reviews

$$

1625 N Main St

Summerville, SC 29483

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Cheese Pizza
Garlic Knots
16" Cheese Pizza

NJ Style Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$10.00
14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.00
18" Cheese Pizza

18" Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Sicilian

$20.00

14" Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

14" Caprese

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, chopped tomatoes & basil.

14" Carnivore

$20.00

Meatballs, sausage, bacon, pepperoni & ham.

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

14" Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

14" Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00

Sliced eggplant, ricotta & marinara.

14" Hawaii Pie-O

$19.00

Ham, bacon, pineapple & extra cheese.

14" Hurricane

$19.00

Pepperoni, jalapeños, mushrooms & extra cheese.

14" Margarita

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic, sauce & fresh basil.

14" Pesto

14" Pesto

$18.00

Chopped basil, garlic, Parmesan & olive oil.

14" Roni Nation

$19.00

Double pepperoni & double cheese.

14" Stuffed Meat Lovers

$21.00

14" Stuffed Veggies

$21.00

14" Super Philly

$19.00

Mushrooms, onions, peppers & steak.

14" Three Lil Pigs

$19.00

Sausage, bacon & ham.

14" Veggie

$20.00

Peppers, onions, spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms & olives.

14" White

14" White

$17.00

Ricotta, mozzarella & fresh garlic.

14" Works

$20.00

Works Sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms & olives.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

16" Caprese

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, chopped tomatoes & basil.

16" Carnivore

$23.00

Meatballs, sausage, bacon, pepperoni & ham.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.00

16" Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

16" Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.00

Sliced eggplant, ricotta & marinara.

16" Hawaii Pie-O

$21.00

Ham, bacon, pineapple & extra cheese.

16" Hurricane

$21.00

Pepperoni, jalapeños, mushrooms & extra cheese.

16" Margarita

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic, sauce & fresh basil.

16" Pesto

16" Pesto

$20.00

Chopped basil, garlic, Parmesan & olive oil.

16" Roni Nation

$21.00

Double pepperoni & double cheese.

16" Stuffed Meat Lovers

$25.00

16" Stuffed Veggie

$25.00

16" Super Philly

$21.00

Mushrooms, onions, peppers & steak.

16" Three Lil Pigs

$21.00

Sausage, bacon & ham.

16" Veggie

$23.00

Peppers, onions, spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms & olives.

16" White

16" White

$19.00

Ricotta, mozzarella & fresh garlic.

16" Works

$23.00

Sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms & olives.

18" Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

18" Caprese

$22.00

Fresh mozzarella, chopped tomatoes & basil.

18" Carnivore

$25.00

Meatballs, sausage, bacon, pepperoni & ham.

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.00

18" Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

18" Eggplant Parmigiana

$25.00

Sliced eggplant, ricotta & marinara.

18" Hawaii Pie-O

$23.00

Ham, bacon, pineapple & extra cheese.

18" Hurricane

$23.00

Pepperoni, jalapeños, mushrooms & extra cheese.

18" Margarita

$22.00

Fresh mozzarella, garlic, sauce & fresh basil.

18" Pesto

18" Pesto

$22.00

Chopped basil, garlic, Parmesan & olive oil.

18" Roni Nation

$23.00

Double pepperoni & double cheese.

18" Stuffed Meat Lovers

$28.00

18" Stuffed Veggie

$28.00

18" Super Philly

$23.00

Mushrooms, onions, peppers & steak.

18" Three Lil Pigs

$23.00

Sausage, bacon & ham.

18" Veggie

$25.00

Peppers, onions, spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms & olives.

18" White

18" White

$21.00

Ricotta, mozzarella & fresh garlic.

18" Works

$25.00

Sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms & olives.

14" GF Pizza

$15.00

Dinners

Served with tossed salad & bread, no substitutions.

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Cheese Manicotti

$16.00

Cheese Manicotti Spinach

$16.00

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00
Chicken Broccoli

Chicken Broccoli

$16.00

Served over pasta in a white wine sauce.

Chicken Francese

$20.95Out of stock

Chicken Marsala

$20.95

Chicken Parm over Spaghetti

$19.00

Eggplant Parm over Spaghetti

$16.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Gnocchi Sorrento

$16.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Linguini with Clams

$19.00

Served with red or white sauce.

Linguini with Mussels

$19.00

Served with red or white sauce.

Penne Vodka

$18.00

Seafood Combo

$21.00

Shrimp, mussels, clams & calamari with red or white sauce.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$17.00

Bacon, egg & Parmesan in a white sauce.

Spaghetti with Marinara

$12.00
Spaghetti with Meatballs

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$16.00

Spaghetti with Sausage

$16.00

Stuffed Shells

$16.00

Veal Parmigiana

$19.99

Calzone/Stromboli

Small Calzone

$10.99

Ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan.

Large Calzone

Large Calzone

$16.99

Ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan.

Small Cheese Stromboli

Small Cheese Stromboli

$12.00

Small Three Lil Pigs Stromboli

$12.00

Small Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$12.00

Small Carnivore Stromboli

$12.00

Small Chicken Alfredo Stromboli

$12.00

Small Hawaii Stromboli

$12.00

Small Hurricane Stromboli

$12.00

Small Original Stromboli

$12.00

Smal Philly Steak Stromboli

$12.00

Small Roni Nation Stromboli

$12.00

Small Veggie Stromboli

$12.00

Large Cheese Stromboli

$18.00

Lg. Three Lil Pigs Stromboli

$18.00

Lg. Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$19.00

Lg. Carnivore Stromboli

$20.00

Lg. Chicken Alfredo Stromboli

$20.00

Lg. Hawaii Pie-O Stromboli

$18.00

Lg. Hurricane Stromboli

$19.00

Lg. Original Stromboli

$19.00

Lg. Philly Steak Stromboli

$20.00

Lg. Roni Nation Stromboli

$18.00

Lg. Veggie Stromboli

$20.00

Wings

5 pc Giant Wings

$10.00

10 pc Giant Wings

$19.99

20 pc Giant Wings

$34.99

Appetizers

Banzini Bread

$5.00

1/2 a loaf of garlic bread topped with ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella and baked until golden brown.

Bruschetta

$8.00
Calamari

Calamari

$11.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Topped with bacon and cheese.

Chicken Fingers with Fries

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$5.50+

French Fries

$6.00

Fried Ravioli

$8.00
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Italian Sausage Links (3)

$6.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Meatballs (3)

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Mussels

$11.00

Served in your choice of red or white sauce.

Onion Rings

$7.00

Cold Subs

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions & vinaigrette. All subs served on 10" Amoroso bread.

Italian Sub

$10.00

Ham, salami, capicola & provolone.

Ham & Provolone Sub

$10.00

Turkey & Provolone Sub

$10.00

Salami & Provolone Sub

$10.00

Desserts

Served with chocolate syrup & powdered sugar.
Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.00

New York Cheese Cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

From the Grill

Chicken Florentina

$10.00

Grilled chicken with cheese & fresh spinach on a Kaiser roll, served with fries or onions rings.

Chicken California

$10.00

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese & mayo on a Kaiser roll, served with fries or onion rings.

Cheeseburger

$10.00

7 oz. Kobe beef on a Kaiser roll, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mayo & mustard, served with fries or onion rings.

Hot Subs

All subs served on 10" Amoroso bread.

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Alfredo

$10.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$11.95

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$10.00

Kids Mini Calzone

$7.50

Kids Ravioli

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti Plain

$7.00

Salads

Antipasto

Antipasto

$10.00

An assortment of ham, salami, capicola, provolone, olives, onions & tomatoes over a bed of mixed greens.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Topped with crispy croutons.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Slices of fresh mozzarella & fresh tomatoes topped with olive oil, garlic & basil.

Chef Salad

$10.00

Ham, turkey, provolone, fresh mozzarella & hard boiled egg over our Tossed Salad.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Country Chicken Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$8.95

Pepperoni, hard boiled egg & croutons over our Tossed Salad.

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, black olives, feta, onions & tomatoes.

Steak Sandwiches

All steak sandwiches served on 10" Amoroso bread.

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.00

Cheese Steak

$10.00

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$10.00

Raw onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, vinaigrette, salt &pepper

Cheese Steak Special

$12.00

Grilled onions, mushrooms & green peppers.

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.00

Chicken Cheese Steak Special

$12.00

Grilled onions, mushrooms & green peppers.

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$11.00

Plain Steak

$10.00

Wraps

Served with french fries or onion rings.

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.00

Cheese Steak Hoagie Wrap

$10.00

Cheese Steak Special Wrap

$12.00

Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.00

Chicken California Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Cheese Steak Special Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Florentina Wrap

$10.00

Ham & Provolone Wrap

$10.00
Italian Wrap

Italian Wrap

$10.00

Pizza Steak Wrap

$11.00

Plain Steak Wrap

$10.00

Salami & Provolone Wrap

$10.00

Turkey & Provolone Wrap

$10.00

Beverages

20 oz Bottled Soda

$2.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

1 Gallon Tea

$3.50

Extras

Banana Peppers

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Creamy Italian

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

House Vinaigrette

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Mild Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Specials

Tortellini Meat Sauce

$17.99Out of stock

With provolone and ham over spaghetti.

Lobster Ravioli

$18.99

Topped with shrimp in our creamy vodka sauce.

Sausage Roasted Peppers

Sausage Roasted Peppers

$17.99

Sausage with roasted red peppers in garlic wine sauce over penne.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy the best NY style pizza and authentic Italian food in Summerville!

Website

Location

1625 N Main St, Summerville, SC 29483

Directions

Gallery
Italian Bistro image
Italian Bistro image

Map
