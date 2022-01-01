- Home
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Summerville
409 Reviews
$$
106 Parkway Ave
Summerville, SC 29483
Popular Items
BEVERAGES
Tea
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Pink Lemonade
Dr. Pepper
Mt Dew
Arnold Palmer
Gingerale
Shirley Temple
Smurf
Melon Ramune
Blueberry Ramune
Original Ramune
Orange Ramune
Strawberry Ramune
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Virgin Pina Colada
Redbull
Lychee Ramune
APPETIZERS
Baked Mussels
Topped with spicy mayo and scallions.
Beef Tataki
Filet mignon seared and thinly sliced. Served with ponzu sauce, seven spices and scallions.
Crispy Crab Wontons
Spicy crab meat blended with cream cheese and scallions fried to a golden crisp. Served with cucumber salsa.
Edamame
Fried Beef Spring Rolls
Seabiscuit
Seafood Dynamite
Baked scallops, octopus, conch, crab, shrimp and squid mixed with masago and spicy mayo.
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Shrimp Gyoza
Shrimp Tempura
Shumai
Steamed pork dumplings. Served with ponzu sauce.
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft shell crab and onions. Served with ponzu sauce.
Spinach Cheese Sticks
Stuffed Shrimp
Shrimp stuffed with ground chicken wrapped in spring roll and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Sushi A
(No raw fish) One piece of crab and shrimp with a California roll.
Sushi B
(Raw fish) One piece of tuna and red snapper with a California roll.
TNT Shrimp
Panko breaded shrimp tossed in a spicy creamy sauce and lemon zest.
Tuna Tataki
Fresh tuna seared and thinly sliced. Served with ponzu sauce, seven spices and scallions.
Vegetable Tempura
Yokoso Sampler
Great for sharing! Crab wontons, spinach cheese sticks and tempura shrimp.
SOUPS & SALADS
NIGIRI & SASHIMI
SUSHI ROLLS
Avocado Roll
Alaska Roll
Salmon, avocado and cream cheese.
Birthday Roll
Crab, eel, tempura shrimp and avocado with eel sauce.
California Roll
Crab, avocado and cucumber.
Charleston Roll
Shrimp, cucumber and spicy mayo.
Crab Crunch Roll
Crab, tempura flakes and spicy mayo.
Crab Roll
Crunch Roll
Tempura shrimp with spicy mayo.
Crunch Deluxe Roll
Tempura shrimp, crab and cream cheese with spicy mayo.
Cucumber Roll
Dragon Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado with eel and eel sauce on top.
Dynamite Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese rolled and deep fried w/eel sauce.
Eel Roll
Eel, avocado and cucumber with eel sauce.
Escolar Roll
Escolar fish with scallions.
Fried Oyster Roll
Tempura oyster and cucumber with tonkatsu sauce.
Fried Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, crab, cream cheese and avocado w/eel sauce.
G.M.C Roll
Crab and tempura flakes with crab and spicy mayo mixed on top.
Great California Roll
Crab, shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber and masago.
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cucumber and cream cheese.
Rainbow Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado topped with tuna, salmon and yellowtail.
Salad Roll
Crab, shrimp and avocado wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce.
Salmon Roll
Spicy Calamari Roll
Tempura squid with spicy sauce and cucumber.
Spicy Tuna w/ Crunch Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado with tempura flakes.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna and cucumber with hot sauce.
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, masago, crab and cucumber.
Summerville Roll
Crab mixed with spicy mayo with lettuce.
Triple Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado.
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll
Avocado, cucumber and tempura asparagus.
Yellowtail Roll
Yellow tail with scallions.
Last Sushi
Crab crunch roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, mixed with wasabi mayo.
SPECIALTY ROLLS
Best Sushi Ever Roll
Tempura shrimp and cream cheese with eel and avocado on top.
Black Dragon Roll
Crab & spicy mayo deep fried with sliced eel on top.
Emperor Roll
Deep fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, spicy mayo topped with eel, shrimp, avocado and eel sauce.
Firecracker Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, crab and red snapper rolled and fried in breadcrumbs. Served with a sweet hot chili sauce.
Flamin' Filet Roll
Avocado, lettuce, cream cheese, masago and jalapenos topped with slices of seared filet with a drizzle of Tonkatsu sauce.
Golden Gate Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, hot sauce, cucumber and crab topped with salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes and shredded mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
Half-Baked! Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado rolled in baked salmon sashimi wrap. Served with a Chef's soy-based sauce.
Heartbreaker Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with albacore tuna, avocado, and scallions with a drizzle of sweet ponzu sauce.
My..my..Mai!! Roll
Tempura shrimp, crab, cucumber, cream cheese and hot sauce topped with oven baked salmon flakes and masago and white sauce.
Nemo Roll
Chopped crab mix, tempura flakes topped with salmon, avocado, scallions and spicy mayo.
Pink Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna roll and sliced fresh salmon on top with masago, scallions and spicy mayo.
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna and tempura fried topped with fresh tuna and scallions. Served with Chef’s special soy based sauce.
Red Rainbow Roll
Spicy tuna roll topped with sliced tuna, avocado and wasabi tobiko.
The Duffy Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, crab, tempura flakes topped with shrimp and avocado with a drizzle of eel sauce, spicy mayo and Japanese mayo.
Triple Tuna Delight Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flakes topped with three kinds of tuna and scallions with a drizzle of sweet hot chili sauce.
Volcano Roll
California roll topped with seafood dynamite.
SUSHI ENTREES
Sushi Meal
10 pieces of assorted nigiri (Chef’s choice) with your choice of a Tuna Roll or California Roll.
Sashimi Meal
15 pieces of assorted sashimi (Chef’s choice).
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
Sushi (salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp), California Roll and Sashimi (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, white fish).
Chirashi
Variety of fresh sashimi over a bowl of rice.
Eel Chirashi
Eel sashimi over a bowl of rice.
Tuna Chirashi
Tuna sashimi over a bowl of rice.
HIBACHI ENTREES
Vegetable Dinner
Steak Dinner
Scallop Dinner
Chicken Dinner
Shrimp Dinner
Appetizer Shrimp Dinner
Filet Mignon Dinner
Shrimp & Chicken
Shrimp & Scallops
Steak & Chicken
Steak & Shrimp
Steak, Shrimp & Chicken
Filet & Chicken
Filet & Shrimp
Filet & Appetizer Shrimp
Filet & Jumbo Shrimp
SPECIALTY ENTREES
Yokoso Dinner
Filet mignon, jumbo shrimp and teriyaki chicken
Showtime Dinner
Filet mignon, scallops amd appetizer shrimp
Seafood Dinner
Lobster, scallops and jumbo shrimp
Filet Mignon & Lobster
Emperor w/ Shrimp
Filet mignon, lobster and shrimp
Emperor w/ Scallops
Filet mignon, lobster and scallops
SIDE ORDERS
NOODLES
Vegetable Yaki Udon
Thick wheat noodles stir-fried in a soy-based sauce and mixed vegetables.
Chicken Yaki Udon
Thick wheat noodles stir-fried in a soy-based sauce and mixed vegetables.
Shrimp Yaki Udon
Thick wheat noodles stir-fried in a soy-based sauce and mixed vegetables.
Beef Yaki Udon
Thick wheat noodles stir-fried in a soy-based sauce and mixed vegetables.
Vegetable Yaki Soba
Thin buckwheat noodles stir-fried in a soy-based sauce and mixed vegetables.
Chicken Yaki Soba
Thin buckwheat noodles stir-fried in a soy-based sauce and mixed vegetables.
Shrimp Yaki Soba
Thin buckwheat noodles stir-fried in a soy-based sauce and mixed vegetables.
Beef Yaki Soba
Thin buckwheat noodles stir-fried in a soy-based sauce and mixed vegetables.
DESSERTS
Lava Cake
A rich chocolate cake with a warm gooey chocolate center. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and garnished with chocolate sauce.
Fried Cheesecake
Rich, smooth cheesecake, with a slight tangy finish in a flaky pastry tortilla rolled in cinnamon sugar and garnished with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
106 Parkway Ave, Summerville, SC 29483