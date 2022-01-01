Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Summerville

409 Reviews

$$

106 Parkway Ave

Summerville, SC 29483

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Dinner
Steak & Shrimp
Steak & Chicken

BEVERAGES

Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Smurf

$4.00

Melon Ramune

$5.00

Blueberry Ramune

$5.00Out of stock

Original Ramune

$5.00

Orange Ramune

$5.00

Strawberry Ramune

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Lychee Ramune

$5.00

APPETIZERS

Baked Mussels

$14.00

Topped with spicy mayo and scallions.

Beef Tataki

$15.00

Filet mignon seared and thinly sliced. Served with ponzu sauce, seven spices and scallions.

Crispy Crab Wontons

$11.00

Spicy crab meat blended with cream cheese and scallions fried to a golden crisp. Served with cucumber salsa.

Edamame

$7.00

Fried Beef Spring Rolls

$11.00

Seabiscuit

$14.00

Seafood Dynamite

$13.00

Baked scallops, octopus, conch, crab, shrimp and squid mixed with masago and spicy mayo.

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$11.00

Shrimp Gyoza

$9.50

Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

Shumai

$9.50

Steamed pork dumplings. Served with ponzu sauce.

Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

Deep fried soft shell crab and onions. Served with ponzu sauce.

Spinach Cheese Sticks

$10.50

Stuffed Shrimp

$12.50

Shrimp stuffed with ground chicken wrapped in spring roll and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Sushi A

$10.00

(No raw fish) One piece of crab and shrimp with a California roll.

Sushi B

$11.00

(Raw fish) One piece of tuna and red snapper with a California roll.

TNT Shrimp

$13.50

Panko breaded shrimp tossed in a spicy creamy sauce and lemon zest.

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Fresh tuna seared and thinly sliced. Served with ponzu sauce, seven spices and scallions.

Vegetable Tempura

$9.00

Yokoso Sampler

$20.00

Great for sharing! Crab wontons, spinach cheese sticks and tempura shrimp.

SOUPS & SALADS

House Soup

$3.00

Miso Soup

$3.50

House Salad

$4.00

Crab Salad

$9.00

Sashimi Salad

$13.00

Variety of fresh sashimi mixed with special spicy sauce.

Squid Salad

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

NIGIRI & SASHIMI

Albacore Tuna

$7.50

Baby Octopus

$7.00Out of stock

Conch

$7.00

Crab

$7.00

Eel

$7.50

Escolar

$7.50

Fresh Salmon

$7.50

Honeymoon

$7.50

Octopus

$7.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Scallop

$7.50

Shrimp

$7.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.50

Spicy Scallop

$7.50

Squid

$7.00

Sweet Shrimp

$7.50Out of stock

Tuna

$7.50

Yellowtail

$7.50

Masago

$6.00

Wasabi Tobiko

$7.00

SUSHI ROLLS

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Alaska Roll

$9.50

Salmon, avocado and cream cheese.

Birthday Roll

$13.00

Crab, eel, tempura shrimp and avocado with eel sauce.

California Roll

$7.50

Crab, avocado and cucumber.

Charleston Roll

$8.00

Shrimp, cucumber and spicy mayo.

Crab Crunch Roll

$8.00

Crab, tempura flakes and spicy mayo.

Crab Roll

$7.50

Crunch Roll

$9.00

Tempura shrimp with spicy mayo.

Crunch Deluxe Roll

$11.50

Tempura shrimp, crab and cream cheese with spicy mayo. 

Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado with eel and eel sauce on top. 

Dynamite Roll

$10.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese rolled and deep fried w/eel sauce.

Eel Roll

$10.50

Eel, avocado and cucumber with eel sauce. 

Escolar Roll

$8.50

Escolar fish with scallions.

Fried Oyster Roll

$8.50

Tempura oyster and cucumber with tonkatsu sauce.

Fried Philly Roll

$10.50

Smoked salmon, crab, cream cheese and avocado w/eel sauce.

G.M.C Roll

$11.00

Crab and tempura flakes with crab and spicy mayo mixed on top.

Great California Roll

$9.50

Crab, shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber and masago.

Philly Roll

$8.50

Smoked salmon, cucumber and cream cheese.

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado topped with tuna, salmon and yellowtail.

Salad Roll

$13.50

Crab, shrimp and avocado wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce.

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Calamari Roll

$8.00

Tempura squid with spicy sauce and cucumber.

Spicy Tuna w/ Crunch Roll

$9.50

Spicy tuna, avocado with tempura flakes.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Tuna and cucumber with hot sauce.

Spider Roll

$13.50

Fried soft shell crab, masago, crab and cucumber. 

Summerville Roll

$9.00

Crab mixed with spicy mayo with lettuce.

Triple Roll

$11.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado.

Tuna Roll

$8.50

Vegetable Roll

$7.50

Avocado, cucumber and tempura asparagus.

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Yellow tail with scallions. 

Last Sushi

$14.00

Crab crunch roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, mixed with wasabi mayo.

SPECIALTY ROLLS

Best Sushi Ever Roll

$17.00

Tempura shrimp and cream cheese with eel and avocado on top.

Black Dragon Roll

$17.00

Crab & spicy mayo deep fried with sliced eel on top.

Emperor Roll

$20.00

Deep fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, spicy mayo topped with eel, shrimp, avocado and eel sauce.

Firecracker Roll

$17.00

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, crab and red snapper rolled and fried in breadcrumbs. Served with a sweet hot chili sauce.

Flamin' Filet Roll

$20.00

Avocado, lettuce, cream cheese, masago and jalapenos topped with slices of seared filet with a drizzle of Tonkatsu sauce.

Golden Gate Roll

$20.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, hot sauce, cucumber and crab topped with salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes and shredded mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

Half-Baked! Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado rolled in baked salmon sashimi wrap. Served with a Chef's soy-based sauce.

Heartbreaker Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with albacore tuna, avocado, and scallions with a drizzle of sweet ponzu sauce.

My..my..Mai!! Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, crab, cucumber, cream cheese and hot sauce topped with oven baked salmon flakes and masago and white sauce.

Nemo Roll

$15.00

Chopped crab mix, tempura flakes topped with salmon, avocado, scallions and spicy mayo.

Pink Dragon Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna roll and sliced fresh salmon on top with masago, scallions and spicy mayo.

Red Dragon Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and tempura fried topped with fresh tuna and scallions. Served with Chef’s special soy based sauce.

Red Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna roll topped with sliced tuna, avocado and wasabi tobiko.

The Duffy Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, crab, tempura flakes topped with shrimp and avocado with a drizzle of eel sauce, spicy mayo and Japanese mayo.

Triple Tuna Delight Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flakes topped with three kinds of tuna and scallions with a drizzle of sweet hot chili sauce.

Volcano Roll

$17.00

California roll topped with seafood dynamite.

SUSHI ENTREES

Sushi Meal

$35.00

10 pieces of assorted nigiri (Chef’s choice) with your choice of a Tuna Roll or California Roll.

Sashimi Meal

$38.00

15 pieces of assorted sashimi (Chef’s choice).

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$40.00

Sushi (salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp), California Roll and Sashimi (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, white fish).

Chirashi

$30.00

Variety of fresh sashimi over a bowl of rice.

Eel Chirashi

$32.00

Eel sashimi over a bowl of rice.

Tuna Chirashi

$32.00

Tuna sashimi over a bowl of rice.

HIBACHI ENTREES

Entrees include house onion soup, salad, fried rice & vegetables (zucchini and onions). FYI all steaks are cooked with mushrooms, all shrimp cooked with broccoli and teriyaki chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions. Not all alterations can be granted due to extra charges. Call restaurant if you have questions.

Vegetable Dinner

$18.00

Steak Dinner

$30.00

Scallop Dinner

$29.00

Chicken Dinner

$23.00

Shrimp Dinner

$26.00

Appetizer Shrimp Dinner

$28.00

Filet Mignon Dinner

$33.00

Shrimp & Chicken

$28.00

Shrimp & Scallops

$32.00

Steak & Chicken

$30.00

Steak & Shrimp

$31.00

Steak, Shrimp & Chicken

$35.00

Filet & Chicken

$33.00

Filet & Shrimp

$35.00

Filet & Appetizer Shrimp

$37.00

Filet & Jumbo Shrimp

$38.00

SPECIALTY ENTREES

Entrees include house onion soup, salad, fried rice & vegetables (zucchini and onions). FYI all steaks are cooked with mushrooms, all shrimp cooked with broccoli and teriyaki chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions. Not all alterations can be granted due to extra charges. Call restaurant if you have questions.

Yokoso Dinner

$41.00

Filet mignon, jumbo shrimp and teriyaki chicken

Showtime Dinner

$44.00

Filet mignon, scallops amd appetizer shrimp

Seafood Dinner

$51.00

Lobster, scallops and jumbo shrimp

Filet Mignon & Lobster

$49.00

Emperor w/ Shrimp

$54.00

Filet mignon, lobster and shrimp

Emperor w/ Scallops

$54.00

Filet mignon, lobster and scallops

SIDE ORDERS

Extra Fried Rice

$6.00

White Rice

$4.50

NOODLES

Noodle entrees include house soup & salad.

Vegetable Yaki Udon

$19.00Out of stock

Thick wheat noodles stir-fried in a soy-based sauce and mixed vegetables.

Chicken Yaki Udon

$22.00Out of stock

Thick wheat noodles stir-fried in a soy-based sauce and mixed vegetables.

Shrimp Yaki Udon

$25.00Out of stock

Thick wheat noodles stir-fried in a soy-based sauce and mixed vegetables.

Beef Yaki Udon

$28.00Out of stock

Thick wheat noodles stir-fried in a soy-based sauce and mixed vegetables.

Vegetable Yaki Soba

$19.00Out of stock

Thin buckwheat noodles stir-fried in a soy-based sauce and mixed vegetables.

Chicken Yaki Soba

$22.00Out of stock

Thin buckwheat noodles stir-fried in a soy-based sauce and mixed vegetables.

Shrimp Yaki Soba

$25.00Out of stock

Thin buckwheat noodles stir-fried in a soy-based sauce and mixed vegetables.

Beef Yaki Soba

$25.00Out of stock

Thin buckwheat noodles stir-fried in a soy-based sauce and mixed vegetables.

DESSERTS

Lava Cake

$7.00

A rich chocolate cake with a warm gooey chocolate center. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and garnished with chocolate sauce.

Fried Cheesecake

$7.50

Rich, smooth cheesecake, with a slight tangy finish in a flaky pastry tortilla rolled in cinnamon sugar and garnished with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

SAUCES

Large Sauce/Dressing

$4.00

Small To Go Sauce

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

106 Parkway Ave, Summerville, SC 29483

Directions

Gallery
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Day Drink Brunch Lounge - 106 E. Doty Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
106 E. Doty Ave. Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext
La Rustica
orange starNo Reviews
315 N. Magnolia St. Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken - Main Street - 800 North Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
800 North Main Street Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext
Carolina Crab House - Summerville
orange starNo Reviews
115 E 5th N St Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext
Seasons Of Tokyo - Azalea Square Location
orange starNo Reviews
214 Azalea Square Blvd Unit E Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
142 Brighton Park Boulevard Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Summerville

Eggs Up Grill - Knightsville
orange star4.5 • 1,704
1585 Central Ave Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext
Italian Bistro Sangaree
orange star4.3 • 775
1625 N Main St Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext
The Celtic Knot Pub
orange star4.6 • 597
208 E. 5th N. St Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Summerville
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston