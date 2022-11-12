Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Chicken

Boxcar Betty's - West Ashley

1,686 Reviews

$

1922 Savannah Hwy

Charleston, SC 29407

Popular Items

French Fries
Boxcar
Build Your Own

$9.89

The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.

Chicken Not So Waffle

$9.89

The Chicken "Not So Waffle" sandwich comes on a Martins Potato Bun with Bacon Jam, Pimiento Cheese, Tomato and Maple Syrup.

Buffalo Sandwich

$9.89

Buffalo Sandwich comes dipped in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese dressing, Lettuce and Tomato.

Build Your Own

Double Smash Burger

$9.89

Two smashed patties with melty American cheese, pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion and special sauce.

Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Pickled Green Tomatoes and Diced Shallots. Choice of dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

4 tenders with choice of 2 sauces.

Kids Tender

$6.59

3 tenders with a sauce. Comes with a juice box and fruit cup.

Kid Burger

$6.59

Single patty smashed burger with American cheese, Ketchup and Mustard. Served with juice box and fruit cup.

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.29

Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.

Fried Pickles with Ranch

$4.99

House made Fried Pickle Chips with a side of Ranch Dipping Sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes with Spicy Mayo

$4.49

House Made Pickled Green Tomatoes Fried with a side of Spicy Mayo dipping sauce.

Slaw

$2.99

Small Drink

$2.39

Large Drink

$2.99

Macarons

Single Shroom

$4.99

Single Piece of Fried Chicken

$4.99

A single piece of 4oz fried chicken breast.

Single Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.50

A single piece of 5oz grilled chicken breast.

Extra Sauce

Juice Box

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The maximum amount we allow for online orders is $150. If you would like to place a large order please contact Christy Blanc Catering Director at 843-425-4964 or catering@boxcarbetty.com.

Website

Location

1922 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407

Directions

