SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar

1324 Theater Drive

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Popular Items

Eggplant Parmesan
Margherita
Bolognese

Holiday Wine 6 Packs (OLO) - PICK UP ONLY

Thanksgiving Premium Reds Wine Pack

Thanksgiving Premium Reds Wine Pack

$199.95

• Turley Old Vine Zin $ • El Enemigo Malbec • Daou Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon • Avignonesi Grifi • Grattamacco Bolgheri • Castello Banfi Cum Laude

Thanksgiving SAVI Selections Wine Pack

Thanksgiving SAVI Selections Wine Pack

$99.95

• Lini Lambrusco • Vecchia Torre Vermentino • Stewart Chardonnay • Palladio Chianti • Ken Wright Pinot Noir • Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

Antipasti (OLO)

Burrata

Burrata

$15.00

Red pepper romesco, watercress, lemon + parsley oil, crostini

SAVI Meatballs

SAVI Meatballs

$13.00

Pomodoro, house-made ricotta, fresh mozzarella

Insalata + Zuppa (OLO)

Caesar Half

Caesar Half

$7.00

Romaine, focaccia croutons, grana padano

Caesar Full

Caesar Full

$12.00

Romaine, focaccia croutons, parmigiano reggiano

Baby Gem Full

Baby Gem Full

$13.00

Baby gem lettuce, Roquefort blue cheese, pistachio, grapes, white balsamic vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Full

Roasted Beet Full

$15.00

Petite watercress, toasted hazelnut, whipped goat’s milk feta, pumpkin seed, sherry vinaigrette, crisp parsnip, pickled red onion

Italian Wedding Soup Cup

$5.95

Italian Wedding Soup Bowl

$11.00

Kale, roasted carrot, celery, pearl cous cous, meatballs

Classics (OLO)

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$22.00

Thinly sliced fried eggplant, pomodoro, fresh mozzarella

Bucatini Meatballs

Bucatini Meatballs

$19.00

Pomodoro, meatballs, parmigiano reggiano, basil

Bolognese

Bolognese

$23.00

Pork, beef, veal, rigatoni, pomodoro, house-made ricotta

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$25.00

Porcini, cremini + oyster mushrooms, Taleggio + St. Andre cheese

Pizza (OLO)

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, grana padano

Spicy Capicola

Spicy Capicola

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, hot capicola, local honey

Fig and Proscuitto

Fig and Proscuitto

$23.00

Garlic confit, proscuitto, figs, gorgonzola dolce, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Kale Caesar Pizza

Kale Caesar Pizza

$19.00

Quatro formaggio, kale caesar, torn focaccia crouton, parmesan

Pizza Al Funghi

Pizza Al Funghi

$19.00

White truffle lemon ricotta, fontina, roasted wild mushrooms, fresh herbs

Pepperoni & Banana Pepper

Pepperoni & Banana Pepper

$21.00

House mozzarella, tomato sauce, pepperoni, banana peppers

Sides (OLO)

Parmesan Polenta

Parmesan Polenta

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00
Marsala Mushrooms

Marsala Mushrooms

$8.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00

Desserts (OLO)

Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$13.00

Olive oil cake, SAVI’s house-made limoncello, mascarpone whipped cream, cranberry orange marmalade

Mousse Cake

Mousse Cake

$15.00

Creamy dark chocolate mousse, toasted pistachios, white chocolate, coconut, vanilla whipped mascarpone cream, seasonal berries

Italian Wedding Cake

Italian Wedding Cake

$15.00

Pecan + coconut vanilla cake, sweet cream cheese, seasonal compote

Soda (OLO)

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
House-made Italian cuisine offering classics as well as twists on traditional favorites. Don't forget dessert - we have an award winning pastry program!

1324 Theater Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

