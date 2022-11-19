New Realm Brewing - Charleston imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

New Realm Brewing - Charleston Charleston

2,266 Reviews

$$

880 Island Park Dr

Charleston, SC 29492

Order Again

Popular Items

Ultimate Wagyu Burger
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wings
Fried Chicken Sandwich

BITES

Locally Made Bavarian Pretzel

Locally Made Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Beer-Queso, Jalapeno-Sorghum Mustard (V)

Asian-Style Loaded Fries

Asian-Style Loaded Fries

$11.00

Char Siu Pork, Sriracha, Cilantro, Garlic-Miso Mayo

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wings

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wings

$14.50

Ranch & Blue Cheese Dressing Crunchy Vegetable (G)

Cheddar Crusted Mac and Cheese

Cheddar Crusted Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Elbow Pasta, Belgian Amber Glaze (V)

BBQ Shrimp Open-Faced Tacos

BBQ Shrimp Open-Faced Tacos

$13.00

Pickled Onions, Avocado Crema, Queso Fresco

Blistered Shishito Pepper

Blistered Shishito Pepper

$10.50

Sesame Seeds, Ginger Aioli (G, V)

Cooper River Crab Dip

Cooper River Crab Dip

$15.00Out of stock

Red Peppers, Cream Cheese, Pita Chips *This Item Cannot Be Modified*

Black Angus Beef Meatballs

Black Angus Beef Meatballs

$15.50

House Ground Brisket, Chuck and Short Rib, Tomato Sauce, Grits, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Green Goddess Cauliflower

$11.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Romaine and Tuscan Kale Caesar

Romaine and Tuscan Kale Caesar

$11.00

Parmesan Croutons, Garlic Dressing, Shaved Parmesan *All Take Out Orders Are Served With Dressing On The Side*

New Earth Salad

New Earth Salad

$8.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrot, White Balsamic Vinaigrette (Ve, G) *All Take Out Orders Are Served With Dressing On The Side*

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Oaxaca Choca Chili

$8.00

BETWEEN THE BREAD

Free-Range Roasted Turkey

Free-Range Roasted Turkey

$14.50

Smoked Turkey, White Cheddar, Bacon, Arugula, White BBQ Sauce *This item cannot be modified*

Hand-Pressed Cuban

Hand-Pressed Cuban

$14.00Out of stock

Pork Belly, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, House-made Sour Pickles *This item cannot be modified*

New Realm Burger

New Realm Burger

$15.00

House-Ground Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib White Cheddar, Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun *This item cannot be modified*

Ultimate Wagyu Burger

Ultimate Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Premium Wagyu Beef Burger Cheddar Fondue, Dunkel Bacon Sauce, Beefonaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun ** Consuming raw, undercooked, or sous vide meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, eggs or unpasteurized milk may increase your risk of foodborne illness**

Beyond Burger®

Beyond Burger®

$17.00

Revolutionary Plant-Based Burger White Cheddar, House-made Sour Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun (V)

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$17.50

Blackened fish, pineapple salsa, sriracha mayo, Bibb lettuce.

Holy City Grilled Cheese

Holy City Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Bacon, Vermont Cheddar, Arugula, Tomato, Texan Toast *This item cannot be modified*

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Citra Chicken Wrap

$14.00

MAIN EVENTS

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.50

Quinoa, Red Radish, Edamame, Avocado, Pineapple, Pickled Ginger ** Consuming raw, undercooked, or sous vide meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, eggs or unpasteurized milk may increase your risk of foodborne illness**

Half BBQ Chicken

Half BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Hazy Like a Fox Beer Glaze, Seasonal Vegetables, Garlic Mashed Potatoes

New Realm Beer Battered Fish & Chips

New Realm Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh White Fish, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce

KIDS

Kids Burger

$8.00

Beef Slider with Fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Beef Slider with Cheese and fries

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Served with fries

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Cavatappi pasta topped with your choice of tomato sauce, or butter

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

served with fries

SWEETS

Banana Pudding

$10.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00

Single Scoop of Local Ice Cream from Cirsea Ice Cream

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Made with local ice cream from Cirsea Ice Cream

Strawberry Ice Cream

$4.00

Single Scoop of Local Ice Cream from Cirsea Ice Cream

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$8.00

Made with local ice cream from Cirsea Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Single Scoop of Local Ice Cream from Cirsea Ice Cream

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Made with local ice cream from Cirsea Ice Cream

SIDES

Side Green Salad

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Kale Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side Mashed Potato

$3.00

Side Seasonal Vegetable

$3.00

Side celery/carrots

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Kid Lite Up Slushie

$7.99

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Slushie Refill

$2.99

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Virgin Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markCatering
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

880 Island Park Dr, Charleston, SC 29492

Directions

Gallery
New Realm Brewing - Charleston image

Map
