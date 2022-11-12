Sushi & Japanese
Poke Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7620 rivers ave 355, North Charleston, SC 29405
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - North Charleston
3.9 • 172
8601 S Antler Dr North Charleston, SC 29406
View restaurant
Ginza Grill - North Charleston - Gas Lite Square Shopping Mall
No Reviews
5647 Rivers Ave North Charleston, SC 29406
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Charleston
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave
4.7 • 739
4438 Spruill ave north charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant
Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
4.2 • 599
1083 East Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant