Sushi & Japanese

Poke Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

7620 rivers ave 355

North Charleston, SC 29405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

One Size (2 protein)
Pick Three Rolls
Milk Tea

Build your own Poke bowl

One Size (2 protein)

One Size (2 protein)

$13.75

All sauce will be on the bowls unless specially requested, thank you !

Signature Bowl

1.beef Poke Bowl

$13.75

All sauce will be on the bowls unless specially requested, thank you !

2.Shrimp & crab poke bowl

2.Shrimp & crab poke bowl

$13.75

Sushi Sushi Rice cucumber, avocado masago ginger, Shrimp & crab, poke soy, ponzu sauce All sauce will be on the bowls unless specially requested, thank you !

3. Volcano poke Bowl

3. Volcano poke Bowl

$13.75

poke salad, with avocado , masago. mango, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy crab with spicy mayo All sauce will be on the bowls unless specially requested, thank you !

4. Chicken Poke Bowl

4. Chicken Poke Bowl

$13.75

Chicken, edamame, carrots, avocado, green onion, cucumber, poke sauce, Garlic cream All sauce will be on the bowls unless specially requested, thank you !

5.Shrimp tempura Bowl

5.Shrimp tempura Bowl

$13.75

Sushi rice avocado,masago,shrimp tempura with eel sauce All sauce will be on the bowls unless specially requested, thank you !

6. Rainbow Poke Bowl

6. Rainbow Poke Bowl

$13.75

sushi rice , tempura flakes, masago, mango, avocado, tuna & salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce All sauce will be on the bowls unless specially requested, thank you !

Regular Roll

Pick Two Rolls

Pick Two Rolls

$13.95
Pick Three Rolls

Pick Three Rolls

$16.95
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.95

avocado

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.95

cucumber

Veggie Roll

$6.95

cucumber, avocado, carrot

Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.95

Tuna, Avocado

Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.95

Salmon, avocado

Yellowtail Avocado Roll

Yellowtail Avocado Roll

$7.95

yellowtail, Avocado

Eel Avocado Roll

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.95

Eel, Avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Tempura Flakes

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Salmon, Spicy mayo, Tempura Flakes

Spicy Kani Roll

Spicy Kani Roll

$7.50

Spicy Kani, Tempura Flakes

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Tuna

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Salmon

Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$7.50

Yellowtail

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$7.95

smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado

California Roll

California Roll

$7.95

crab, avocado & cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

shrimp tempura, cucumber & avocado, masago

Deluxe Crunch Roll

Deluxe Crunch Roll

$8.95

tempura shrimp, crab & cream cheese

Champ Chop Roll

Champ Chop Roll

$7.50

shrimp tempura, cream cheese & spicy tuna

Sumo Roll

Sumo Roll

$8.95

crab,avocado, steam shrimp & cheese

Crab Crunch Roll

$8.50

crab and tempura flake

Super Crunch Roll

Super Crunch Roll

$8.50

shrimp tempura& tempura flakes

GMC Roll

GMC Roll

$8.95

crab meat, crunch top with spicy kani

Special Roll

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$12.95
Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$12.95
Angry Dragon Roll

Angry Dragon Roll

$15.95
Sex On The Beach

Sex On The Beach

$15.95
Triple Tuna

Triple Tuna

$14.95
Black Widow

Black Widow

$14.95
Out Of Control

Out Of Control

$14.95
Poke sashimi(No rice)

Poke sashimi(No rice)

$16.50

Doge To The Moon

$10.25

Side

side-Seaweed Salad

side-Seaweed Salad

$5.50
side-Tuna

side-Tuna

$8.50
side-Poke Tuna

side-Poke Tuna

$8.50
side-Spicy Tuna

side-Spicy Tuna

$8.50

side-Grilled Chicken

$6.50
side-Teriyaki Chicken

side-Teriyaki Chicken

$6.50
side-Salmon

side-Salmon

$8.50
side-Poke Salmon

side-Poke Salmon

$8.50
side-Spicy Salmon

side-Spicy Salmon

$8.50
side-Edamame

side-Edamame

$4.50

side-Rice

$3.00

Ramen

All Ramen Come w. Corn,Egg,Fish Cake,Bean Sprout, Scallion,Bamboo Shoots,Nori

1.Miso Ramen

$15.95

2.Korean Spicy Ramen

$15.95

3.Tonkotsu

$15.95

Poke Tea

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$6.25
Fruit Tea

Fruit Tea

$6.25

sauce

spicy mayo

spicy mayo

$1.00
garlic sauce

garlic sauce

$1.00
poke sauce

poke sauce

$1.00
eel sauce

eel sauce

$1.00
wasabi mayo

wasabi mayo

$1.00
White sauce

White sauce

$1.00

Drink

lychee Japanese soda

lychee Japanese soda

$2.95Out of stock
Strawberry Japanese soda

Strawberry Japanese soda

$2.95Out of stock
Original Japanese soda

Original Japanese soda

$2.95Out of stock
Orange Japanese soda

Orange Japanese soda

$2.95Out of stock
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
7620 rivers ave 355, North Charleston, SC 29405

