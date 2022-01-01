Restaurant header imageView gallery
Tsunami North Charleston

1,184 Reviews

$$

8530 Dorchester Rd

suite 108

North Charleston, SC 29420

Order Again

Popular Items

Any 3 Rolls
Any 2 Rolls
Beef Potstickers

Kitchen Appetizer

Edamame

$6.00

Crispy Wontons

$7.00

Beef Potstickers

$7.00

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Shrimp Shumai

$6.50

Fried Calamari

$8.25

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$8.50

Sushi Appetizer

Tuna Tataki

$11.50

Beef Tataki

$11.50

Sashimi Starter

$12.00

Sushi Starter

$11.50

Tuna Tartar

$12.50

Yellowtail Jalapeños

$13.50

Kani Su

$7.95

Sake Su

$9.95

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$3.50

House Soup

$3.50

House Salad

$4.00

Crab Masago Salad

$7.50

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Avocado Salad

$7.50

Hibachi

Hibachi Vagetables

$11.45

Hibachi Chicken

$16.45

Hibachi Shrimp

$17.95

Hibachi Salmon

$21.50

Hibachi Steak

$17.95

Hibachi Scallop

$23.50

Shrimp & Chicken

$19.45

Steak & Chicken

$19.45

Steak & Shrimp

$19.45

Scallop & Shrimp

$25.45

Hibachi Trio

$23.45

Bowl / Poké Bowl

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.45

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.45

Beef Fried Rice

$13.45

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$10.45

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

$10.45

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

$10.45

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$14.95

Coconut Shrimp Bowl

$10.45

Salmon Poké Bowl

$14.95

Tuna Poké Bowl

$14.45

Salmon Tuna Poké Bowl

$16.50

Yellowtail Bowl

$14.45

Tsunami Supreme Bowl

$18.50

Mango Tango Bowl

$12.95

Noodle

Chicken Udon Noodle

$13.50

Shrimp Udon Noodle

$14.95

Beef Udon Noodle

$14.95

Vegetable Udon Noodle

$10.50

Tofu Udon Noodle

$12.50

Chicken Soba Noodle

$13.50

Shrimp Soba Noodle

$14.95

Beef Soba Noodle

$14.95

Vegetable Soba Noodle

$10.50

Tofu Soba Noodle

$13.50

Chicken Pad Thai Noodle

$15.50

Shrimp Pad Thai Noodle

$15.50

Beef Pad Thai Noodle

$15.50

Vegetable Pad Thai Noodle

$15.50

Tofu Pad Thai Noodle

$15.50

Sushi Roll

Any 2 Rolls

$12.95

Any 3 Rolls

$16.95

Old Bay

$8.95

Godzilla

$8.95

Kat Roll

$8.95

Dynamite

$8.95

G.M.C

$9.95

California

$6.95

Deluxe Crunch

$8.95

Philly

$7.95

Veggie Roll

$6.95

Cucumber

$5.95

Asparagus

$6.95

Charleston

$6.95

Crab Crunch

$6.95

Great California

$7.95

Last Sushi

$9.95

Shrimp Tempura

$7.95

Sweet Potatoes

$5.95

Tuna Avocado

$7.95

Salmon Avocado

$7.95

Yellowtail Avocado

$7.95

Spicy Tuna

$7.95

Spicy Salmon

$7.95

Spicy Crab

$7.95

Eel Roll

$8.95

Salmon Roll

$6.95

Yellowtail Roll

$6.95

Tuna Roll

$7.95

Fried Oyster

$7.95

Alaska

$8.95

Hawaii

$8.95

Balm Roll

$7.95

Super Duper

$7.95

Koi

$8.95

Special Roll

Angry Dragon

$15.45

Crazy Friday

$15.45

Crazy Tuna

$15.45

Dragon

$14.45

Heartbreaker

$14.45

Highway 17

$16.45

Mt Pleasant

$16.45

My...my...Mai

$14.45

Nemo

$13.45

Out Of Control

$16.45

Paradise

$15.45

Rainbow

$13.45

Sex On The Beach

$15.45

Spider

$13.45

The Duffy

$14.45

Triple Tuna

$15.45

Volcano

$15.45

Pink Dragon

$14.45

Black Dragon

$14.45

Red Dragon

$15.45

Caterpillar Roll

$14.95

Carolina Roll

$14.95

Tsunami Roll

$14.95

Mango Passion

$14.95

American Dream

$14.95

Rock N Roll

$14.95

Sushi Entree

Sushi Meal

$26.50

Sashimi Meal

$29.50

Sushi Sashimi Combo

$34.50

Chirashi

$22.50

Sushi Sashimi For Two

$62.00

Tsunami Lover Boat For Four

$129.95

Nigiri Sashimi

Tuna

$7.50

Salmon

$6.50

Yellowtail

$7.00

Eel

$8.00

Shrimp

$6.00

White Tuna

$7.50

Smoked Salmon

$5.50

Crab

$6.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Albacore Tuna

$6.50

Scallop

$8.00

Octopus

$6.00

Surf Clam

$7.00

Sweet Shrimp

$8.00

Ikura

$9.00

Squid

$6.00

Drinks

Bottle Pepsi

$2.75

Bottle Sprite

$2.75

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sprite

$2.50

Bottle Lemonade

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Half/Half Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Side Order

Side Chicken

$5.95

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Steak

$7.00

Side Vegetable

$4.50

Side Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side White Rice

$4.00

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Side Salmon

$10.95

Side Scallop

$14.95

Side Noodle

$5.00

Sauce

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Ginger

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

White Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Tempura Bananan

$5.95

Tempura Ice Cream

$6.95

Fried Cheese Cake

$6.95

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

The most Authentic Sushi Hibachi food around the area, now featuring delivery service.

Website

Location

8530 Dorchester Rd, suite 108, North Charleston, SC 29420

Directions

Tsunami North Charleston image
Tsunami North Charleston image

