Sushi & Japanese

Mizu Asian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

8409 Dorchester Rd #101

North Charleston, SC 29420

Order Again

Popular Items

Any 3 Rolls
Any 2 Rolls
cheese wonton

Appetizers

Edamame

$5.75

Spring Rolls

$5.95

3 pieces

cheese sticks

$5.95

6 pieces

Seaweed salad

$5.95

cheese wonton

$6.50

6 pieces

Shrimp Tempura

$6.75

5 pieces

Fried Oyster

$6.95

Potstickers(Gyoza)

$6.95

6 pieces

Kani Salad

$6.95

Sashimi Appetizers

$8.50

7 pieces

Wings

$8.95

Rice / Noodle

Veg Fried Rice

$9.95

Chicken Fried rice

$9.95

Shrimp Fried rice

$9.95

Beef fried rice

$9.95

House Fried Rice

$10.95

Veg Udon Noodle

$11.95

Chicken Udon

$11.95

Shrimp udon

$11.95

Beef udon

$11.95

House udon

$12.95

Chicken udon soup

$11.95

Shrimp udon soup

$11.95

Beef udon soup

$11.95

House Udon Soup

$12.95

Veg Pad Thai

$11.95

Chicken Pad tai

$11.95

Shrimp Pad tai

$11.95

Beef pad tai

$11.95

House Pad Tai

$12.95

Classic Roll

Any 2 Rolls

$11.95

Any 3 Rolls

$15.95

Cucumber

$5.95

Avacado

$5.95

Spicy Crab

$5.95

Spicy Tuna

$6.75

Spicy Salmon

$6.75

Spicy Yellowtail

$6.75

Salmon Roll

$6.75

Tuna Roll

$6.75

Yellowtail Roll

$6.75

Salmon Avocado

$6.75

Tuna Avocado

$6.75

Philly Roll

$6.75

cucumber,cream cheese,smoked salmon

New york

$6.75

kanni,cucumber,masago

California

$6.75

cucumber.avocado and kani

Great California

$6.95

shrimp,kani,cucumber,avocado and masago.

Veggie Roll

$6.95

Asparagus,cucumber and avocado

**Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.25

Shrimp Tempura,Cucumber,Avocado Inside,Top with massago and eel sauce

Dynamite(1)

$7.95

Cream cheese,spicy tuna,avocado Inside and Deep Fried.Eel sauce

**Deluxe crunch

$7.95

Cream Cheese,Crab,shrimp tempura,spicy mayo

Last sushi

$8.95

Crab,crunch Inside,Top with Salmon,Tuna,Yellowtail,Wasabi mayo sauce

G.M.C

$8.75

Crab,shrimp,Crunch Inside,Top with spicy kani

Crispy Crunch(2)

$8.95

Salomon,Tuna,Yellowtail,Crab Inside and Deep Fried

Kitchen Bowls

Served with rice and white sauce

General Tso Chicken

$10.75

Served with rice and white sauce

Sesame Chicken

$10.75

Served with rice and white sauce

Mongolian Beef

$11.95

Served with rice and white sauce

Mango Shrimp

$11.95

Served with rice and white sauce

Cocounut Shrimp

$10.75

Served with rice and white sauce

Coconut Chicken

$10.75

Served with rice and white sauce

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$10.75

Served with rice and white sauce

Wings With Fried Rice

$11.95

Hibachi

served with fried rice, 2 white sauce

Lunch Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$10.95

veg,rice,white sauce.

Lunch Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl

$10.95

veg,rice,white sauce.

Lunch Teriyaki Steak Bowl

$10.95

veg,rice,white sauce.

Hibachi Vegetable

$10.95

Hibachi Chicken

$14.95

Teriyaki chieken,veg,fried rice, 2 white sauce

Hibachi Shrimp

$14.95

Teriyaki shrimp,veg,fried rice, 2 white sauce

Hibachi Steak

$15.95

veg,rice,2 white sauce.

Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$16.95

veg,rice,2 white sauce.

Hibachi Chicken & steak

$16.95

Hibachi Shrimp & steak

$17.95

Hibachi shrimp & Scallop

$19.95

Hibachi Chicken & Scallop

$18.95

Hibachi Steak & Scallop

$19.95

Hibachi Scallop

$19.95

Hibachi Steak &Shrimp & Chicken

$21.95

Hibachi Steak & Scallop &shrimp & Chicken

$26.95

Entrees(32oz)

side Fried rice or Steam rice

General Tso's Chicken-32oz

$14.95

Served with rice and white sauce

Sesame Chicken-32oz

$14.95

Mongolian Beef-32oz

$15.95

Coconut Chicken-32oz

$14.95

Spicy Chicken Bowl-32oz

$14.95

Bento Box

Served w. California Roll, Salad & Fried rice

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

$14.95

Served w. California Roll, Salad & Fried rice,white sauce.soy sauce.

Teriyaki Shrimp Bento

$14.95

Served w. California Roll, Salad & Fried rice

Teriyaki Steak Bento

$14.95

Served w. California Roll, Salad & Fried rice

Shrimp Tempura Bento

$13.95

Served w. California Roll, Salad & Fried rice

Poke Bowl

Edamame-Corn-Avocado-Seaweed Salad-sushi rice.

Tuna Poke

$14.95

Edamame-Corn-Avocado-Seaweed Salad-sushi rice

Salmon Poke

$14.95

Edamame-Corn-Avocado-Seaweed Salad-sushi rice

Mango Salmon Poke

$14.95

Edamame-Corn-Avocado-Seaweed Salad-sushi rice

Tuna Salmon poke

$14.95

Edamame-Corn-Avocado-Seaweed Salad-sushi rice

Mizu Poke

$16.50

(Salmon,Tuna,Yellowtail,Shrimp Tempura)Edamame-Corn-Avocado-Seaweed Salad-sushi rice

Special Roll

Rainbow

$9.95

Cucumber, avocado, Kani inside, top with tuna, salmon, and yellowtail.

Dragon

$11.95

Cucumber, kani inside, top with eel and avocado.(Eel sauce)

Sexy Salmon

$11.95

Spicy crab crunch, cream cheese top with salmon, japanese, mayonnaise and torched.(spicy mayo)

Triple tuna

$11.95

Spicy tuna avocado inside topped with three kind of tuna.(firecracker sauce）

**Cherry Blossom

$12.95

Tempura shrimp，spicy salmon，avocado inside，middle with spicy kani salad,crunch,massago.(soy wap,Firecracker sauce)

!!!Spider roll

$12.95

Avocado, cucumber, masago, and soft shell crab inside.（Eel sauce）

Volcano

$12.95

Dynamite roll top with crab salad.（spicy mayo，Eel sauce， Mayonnaise sauce）

Tiger Roll

$12.95

spicy salmon ,cucumber,crunch in side,Top with salmon,massgo.(spicy mayo)

Bullet Roll

$13.95

Spicy tuna,cucumber,jalapeno inside,top with albacore tuna .(spicy mayo)

Crunch Tuna

$13.95

Tuna, cucumber avocado, topped with spicy tuna and crunch(spicy mayo)

**Angry Dragon

$13.95

Tempura shrimp, mango, spicy tuna, and topped with crab salad. Soy wrap.(Eel sauce, Mango sauce)

**Winter roll

$13.95

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped with avocado and salmon. Soy wrap.(spicy mayo,Eel sauce)

**Golden crispy

$14.50

Tempura shrimp, avocado, crab salad, and deep fried.(spicy mayo , Eel sauce)

Crispy Mizu

$14.50

Eel,avocado,crab salad,deep fried (spicy mayo,eel sauce)

Roll Combo

Veggie combo

$14.95

(Cucumber Roll, Avocado Roll，Asparagus Roll)

Spicy combo

$15.95

(spicy Salmon, soicy Tuna, spicy Crab)

classic combo

$15.95

（Salmon Roll, Tuna Roll, Yellowtail Roll）

**Deluxe Rainbow Combo

$16.95

(Deluxe Crunch Roll, Rainbow Roll)

**Crispy crunch Combo(2)(3)

$18.50

（Crispy Crunch，Golden Crispy Roll)

sashimi combo

$18.50

(12 pcs Sashimi and Tuna Roll)

Chirashi Combo

$18.50

(12 pcs Sashimi and shrimp, crab ,Suhi rice)

Nigiri Combo

$19.95

8 pcs Nigiri and california roll

Nigiri Sashimi

Tuna

$5.95

salmon

$5.95

yellowtail

$5.95

white tuna

$4.95

shrimp

$4.95

eel

$5.95

crab

$3.95

Albacore tuna

$5.95

Soup

Miso Soup

$4.75

Mizu Soup

$4.75

Side Order

Side Steak

$6.95

Side Shrimp

$6.95

Side chicken

$6.95

Side Scallop

$6.95

Side veg

$4.50

Side Broccoli

$4.50

Add Side Zucchini

$4.50

Side Fried Rice

$2.95

Side Steamed Rice

$2.95

Side Udon Noodle

$6.95

Sauce

White Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Extra Potsticker Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Siracha

$0.50

Soy Sauce

$0.50

wasabi

$0.50

Yuzu Sauce

$0.50

Firecracker

$0.50

Ginger

$0.50

Drinks

Mountain Dew

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$1.95

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Water

$0.95

Orange Soda

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Dr Pepper

$1.75

Japanese Soda

$3.25

Bottle Milky Tea

$2.95

Green Tea

$2.95

Appetizer platters

15ps cheese wonton

$14.95

15ps Gyoza

$14.95

12ps Wings

$14.95

10ps spring Rolls

$16.95

Sushi platters

A-Classic roll

$30.95

16 pieces California,-12 pieces Dynamite,-16 pieces Deluxe(44ps)

B-Classic roll

$29.95

16 pieces California,-16 pieces spicy Tuna,-16 pieces GMC(44ps)

C-Special roll

$32.95

8 pieces Rainbow,-6 pieces volcano,-8 pieces Angry Dragon(24ps)

Fried Rice(serves 5)

Chicken Fried Rice Party

$46.95

Shrimp Fried Rice Party

$46.95

Beef Fried Rice Party

$46.95

Noodle(serves 5)

Udon chiken Party Size

$56.95

Udon shrimp Party Size

$56.95

Udon beef Party Siza

$56.95

Pad Thai chicken Party Size

$56.95

Pad Thai shrimp Party Size

$56.95

Pad Thai beef Party Size

$56.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8409 Dorchester Rd #101, North Charleston, SC 29420

Directions

