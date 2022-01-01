Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

SHIKI

review star

No reviews yet

334 E BAY ST UNIT E

CHARLESTON, SC 29401

Order Again

Popular Items

Lemon Salmon
Ginger Salad
Spicy Tuna

Beverages

San Pellegrino

$3.00

500ml bottle

Mexican Coke

$3.50

355ml glass bottle

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

355ml glass bottle

Appetizers

Miso Soup

$4.00

dashi stock, shiro miso, wakame, tofu, scallion

Ginger Salad

$4.00

house-made ginger dressing, iceberg lettuce, grape tomato, English cucumber, red cabbage, carrot

Rice

$3.00

Nishiki californian medium grain white rice

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

wakame, daikon, cucumber, carrot, sesame, ponzu

Gyoza

$9.00Out of stock

pan-seared pork and vegetable dumplings

Edamame

$6.00

diamond crystal kosher salt, soybean pods

Shumai

$8.00

steamed shrimp dumplings

Harumaki

$6.00

vegetable springrolls

Hamachi Jalapeno

$15.00

yellowtail, thinly sliced, jalapeño

Usuzukuri

$24.00

Thinly sliced red sea bream, sunomono

Dynamite

$11.00

broiled kani, scallop, daikon, masago, katsuobushi, creamy carrot pepper chili

Broiled Spicy Green Mussels

$12.00

New Zealand mussels, kani, creamy carrot pepper chili, scallions

Beef Tataki

$13.00

ribeye beef, seared, thinly sliced, daikon purée, scallions, sesame, ponzu

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

yellowfin loin, seared, thinly sliced, daikon purée, scallions, sesame, ponzu

Shrimp Tempura Starter

$11.00

lightly battered, delicately fried, shrimp 2pcs, seasonal vegetable

Soft-Shell Crab Tempura Starter

$11.00

lightly battered, delicately fried, blue crab, seasonal vegetables

Vegetable Tempura Starter

$9.00

lightly battered, delicately fried, seasonal vegetables

Nigiri

hand-pressed sushi

Ahi | Bigeye Tuna

$9.00Out of stock

Amaebi | Sweet Shrimp

$12.50

Alaska

Ankimo | Monk Fish Pate

$8.00

Japan

Binnaga | Albacore Tuna

$8.00

Korea

Chuka Iidako | Baby Octopus

$8.00

Japan

Ebi | Shrimp

$6.00

Brazil

Escolar | White Tuna

$7.00

Hawaii

Hamachi | Yellowtail

$9.00

Japan/Korea

Hamachi Toro | Yellowtail Belly

$10.00

Japan/Korea

Hokkigai | Surf Clam

$8.00

Canada

Hotategai | Scallop

$10.00

Canada

Tsurai Hotategai | Spicy Scallop

$11.00

Canada

Ika | Squid

$8.00

Japan

Ikura | Salmon Roe

$9.00

USA Pacific

Inari | Tofu Pocket

$5.00

Japan

Kani Kama | Crab

$5.00

Japan

Kurage | Jellyfish

$7.00

Japan

Madai | Red Sea Bream

$11.00

Maguro | Bluefin Tuna

$12.00

Japan

Masago | Smelt Roe

$7.00

Iceland

O-Toro | Fatty Bluefin Tuna Belly

$13.50

Japan

Sake | Salmon

$8.00

Faroe Islands/Scotland

Sake Toro | Salmon Belly

$9.00

Faroe Islands/Scotland

Shime Saba | Mackerel

$8.00

Norway

Sumoku Samon | Smoked Salmon

$9.00

Alaska

Tako | Octopus

$7.00

Japan

Tamago | Sweet Egg Custard

$6.00

made-in-house

Tsubugai | Conch

$7.00

Turks & Caicos

Unagi | Eel

$8.00

Japan

Uni | Sea Urchin

$27.00

Santa Barbara

Sashimi

sliced seafood

Ahi | Bigeye Tuna Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Amaebi | Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$25.00

Alaska

Ankimo | Monk Fish Pate Sashimi

$16.00

Japan

Binnaga | Albacore Tuna Sashimi

$16.00

Korea

Chuka Iidako | Baby Octopus Sashimi

$16.00

Japan

Ebi | Shrimp Sashimi

$13.00

Brazil

Escolar | White Tuna Sashimi

$16.00

Hawaii

Hamachi | Yellowtail Sashimi

$20.00

Japan/Korea

Hamachi Toro | Yellowtail Belly Sashimi

$22.00

Japan/Korea

Hokkigai | Surf Clam Sashimi

$16.00

Canada

Hotategai | Scallop Sashimi

$22.00

Canada

Tsurai Hotategai | Spicy Scallop Sashimi

$23.00

Canada

Ika | Squid Sashimi

$16.00

Japan

Ikura | Salmon Roe Sashimi

$18.00

USA Pacific

Kani Kama | Crab Sashimi

$10.00

Japan

Kurage | Jellyfish Sashimi

$14.00

Japan

Madai | Red Sea Bream Sashimi

$25.00

Maguro | Tuna Sashimi

$25.00

Japan

Masago | Smelt Roe Sashimi

$14.00

Iceland

O-Toro | Fatty Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$28.00

Japan

Sake | Salmon Sashimi

$18.00

Faroe Islands/Scotland

Sake Toro | Salmon Belly Sashimi

$20.00

Faroe Islands/Scotland

Shime Saba | Mackerel Sashimi

$18.00

Norway

Sumoku Samon | Smoked Salmon

$18.00

Alaska

Tako | Octopus Sashimi

$16.00

Japan

Tamago | Sweet Egg Custard Sashimi

$12.00

made-in-house

Tsubugai | Conch Sashimi

$16.00

Turks & Caicos

Unagi | Eel Sashimi

$18.00

Japan

Uni | Sea Urchin Sashimi

$45.00

Santa Barbara

Rolls

Alaska

$9.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber, scallion

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Bagel

$9.00

salmon, cream cheese, avocado, scallion

California

$7.00

kani, avocado, cucumber, smelt roe

Crunch

$8.00

Korean pear, creamy masago tempura flakes

Cucumber Breeze

$5.00

wrapped w english cucumber, kani, Korean pear, ponzu,

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Cucumber Special

$16.00

wrapped w english cucumber, tuna, salmon, kani, avocado, scallions, masago, sunomono vinaigrette

Eel Roll

$9.00

barbeque eel, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce

Futomaki

$10.00

kani, masago, tamago, yamagobo-pickled burdock root, kanpyo-calabash gourd, oshinko-pickled daikon radish, cucumber

Green River

$15.00

barbeque eel, kani, smelt roe, cucumber, layered avocado, eel sauce

House Special Roll

$16.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, layered barbeque eel, masago, eel sauce

Isomaki

$11.00

panko coated lightly fried, yellowtail, red sea bream, ginger, scallion, ponzu

Lemon Salmon

$15.00

layered salmon, lemon, jalapeno, kani, avocado,

Rainbow

$14.00

califorina roll, layered tuna, salmon, avocado

Red Sea Bream Roll

$10.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00

salmon, scallion, wasabi

Seafood Salad

$10.00

Sea scallop, kani, spicy masago cucumber, scallion

SHIKI SC (Super Crunch)

$12.00

korean pear, layered shrimp, creamy masago tempura flakes, eel sauce

SHIKI Special

$12.00

california roll, layered barbeque eel

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, masago, eel sauce

Smoked Salmon Skin

$8.00

crispy salmon skin, masago, avocado, cucumber, scallion, eel sauce

Special Crunch

$9.00

Korean pear, creamy masago tempura flakes, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Red Sea Bream

$11.00

red sea bream, spicy masago, cucumber, scallion

Spicy Salmon

$9.00

salmon, spicy masago, cucumber, scallion

Spicy Tuna

$9.00

tuna, spicy masago, cucumber, scallion

Spicy Yellowtail

$10.00

yellowtail, spicy masago, avocado, scallion

Spider

$11.00

soft-shell blue crab, masago, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

$8.00

sweet potato tempura, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy glaze

Tuna Avocado

$9.50

tuna, avocado, scallions

Tuna Roll

$7.50

tuna, scallions, wasabi

Ume Shiso

$6.00

tart umeboshi pickled plum, shiso-perilla mint leaf

Vegetable Roll

$8.00

yamagobo-pickled burdock root, kanpyo-calabash gourd, oshinko-pickled daikon radish, avocado, cucumber

Volcano

$9.00

baked california roll, spicy creamy carrot chili, katsuobushi

Great Volcano

$14.00

volcano roll w/ scallop, kani

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

yellowtail, avocado, scallions, wasabi

Chef Park's Specialties

Omakase

"I'll leave it up to you"

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$45.00

chef's choice sashimi 8pc and nigiri 5pc w/ chef's choice tuna, salmon, or yellowtail roll.

Chirashi

$37.00

chef's choice sashimi on sushi rice

Unadon

$32.00

charcoled eel on white rice

Tekkadon

$42.00

tuna sashimi on sushi rice. topped w/ masago & scallions.

Sakedon

$35.00

salmon sashimi on sushi rice. topped w/ masago & scallions.

Nigiri Omakase

chef's choice nigiri w/ California roll

Sashimi Omakase

chef's choice sashimi w/ white rice

Love Boat

$88.00

sashimi 18pc, nigiri 8pc, california roll, shiki special roll, tuna roll w/ miso soup & ginger salad couple

Teriyaki & Katsu

Beef Teriyaki

$20.00

6oz. usda certified angus ribeye filet. grilled/broiled and brushed with teriyaki reduction cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.00

usda all natural, antibiotic & steroid free breast. grilled/broiled and brushed with teriyaki reduction cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.

Seafood Teriyaki

$20.00

sea scallop, shrimp, kani, white fish. grilled/broiled and brushed with teriyaki reduction cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.00

faroe islands/scottish, skin-on filet. grilled/broiled and brushed with teriyaki reduction cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.

Shrimp Teriyaki

$19.00

alaskan wild-caught butterfly shrimp. grilled/broiled and brushed with teriyaki reduction cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.

Seasonal Vegetable Teriyaki

$16.00

Torikatsu

$19.00

delicately-fried panko-coated chicken breast with japanese worcestershire sauce. w/ cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.

Tonkatsu

$19.00

delicately-fried panko-coated pork cutlet lightly fried with japanese worcestershire sauce. w/ cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.

Fish Katsu

$20.00

delicately-fried panko-coated white fish lightly fried with japanese worcestershire sauce. w/ cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.

Tempura

Seafood Tempura

$24.00

shrimp 2pc, scallop 2pc, kani 2pc, whitefish 2pc, seasonal vegetables. lightly battered, delicately fried. served with tentsuyu sauce and white rice

Shrimp Tempura

$21.00

shrimp 4pc, seasonal vegetables. lightly battered, delicately fried. served with tentsuyu sauce and white rice

Vegetable Tempura

$19.00

seasonal vegetables. lightly battered, delicately fried. served with tentsuyu sauce and white rice

Stir-Fry Noodles

Yakisoba

$17.00

wheat flour ramen-noodles. chicken breast, cabbage, onion, carrot and broccoli with savory japanese worcestershire sauce

Yaki Udon

$17.00

wheat flour sanuki style noodles. chicken breast, cabbage, onion, carrot and broccoli with savory japanese worcestershire sauce

Noodle Soups

Tempura Udon

$17.00

tempura shrimp, red kamaboko. wheat sanuki udon, dashi kaeshi broth, light vegetables – cabbage, onion, carrot, scallion, tempura onion straw

Nabeyaki Udon

$19.00

sea scallop, kani, shrimp, red kamaboko, poached egg. wheat sanuki udon, dashi kaeshi broth, light vegetables – cabbage, onion, carrot, scallion, tempura onion straw

Dessert

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.00

aromatic, smooth, pleasantly dry

Red Bean Ice Cream

$5.00

nutty with hints of molasses, interesting grainy mouthfeel

Tempura Ice Cream

$6.00

deep-fried red bean ice cream. yes, you read that right.

Green Tea Mochi

$5.00

Chewy and delicious Japanese confection made from pounded sticky rice with an ice cream filing. - 2pc

Red Bean Mochi

$5.00

Chewy and delicious Japanese confection made from pounded sticky rice with an ice cream filing. - 2pc

Strawberry Mochi

$5.00

Chewy and delicious Japanese confection made from pounded sticky rice with an ice cream filing. - 2pc

Mango Mochi

$5.00

Chewy and delicious Japanese confection made from pounded sticky rice with an ice cream filing. - 2pc

Chocolate Mochi

$5.00

Chewy and delicious Japanese confection made from pounded sticky rice with an ice cream filing. - 2pc

Misc.

Japanese Spicy Mayo

$1.50

2oz.

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

2oz.

White Sauce

$1.00

2oz.

Eel Sauce

$1.00

2oz.

Ponzu

$1.50

2oz.

Ginger Dressing

$10.00

10oz.

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Ginger

$1.00

2oz.

Wasabi

$1.00

2oz.

Huy Fong Sriracha

$1.00

2oz.

Gluten-Free Soy Sauce

Order 1 and we'll swap the regular soy sauce for our organic gluten-free soy. There may be a charge if you request more than normal.

Low-Sodium Soy Sauce

Order 1 and we'll swap the regular soy sauce for our low-sodium soy sauce. There may be a charge if you request more than normal.

Specials

Hamachi Kama

$19.00

yellowtail collar slow-grilled over open-flame. seasoned with sea salt and fresh cracked pepper. served with a lemon wedge.

Spicy Tuna Oshizushi

$20.00

Spicy tuna on crispy pressed-rice, topped with scallions and jalapeños, sauced up with Japanese spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Homemade Kimchi 16oz

$15.00Out of stock

Made in-house Traditional Tongbaechu (Napa) kimchi 통배추김치 Check out the kimchi making process on our insta highlights!

Homemade Kimchi 32oz

$24.00Out of stock

Made in-house Traditional Tongbaechu (Napa) kimchi 통배추김치 Check out the kimchi making process on our insta highlights!

True Wasabi

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Quaint and cozy family-operated sushi bar running 19 years strong!

Website

Location

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON, SC 29401

Directions

Gallery
SHIKI image
SHIKI image

Map
