SHIKI
No reviews yet
334 E BAY ST UNIT E
CHARLESTON, SC 29401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Beverages
Appetizers
Miso Soup
dashi stock, shiro miso, wakame, tofu, scallion
Ginger Salad
house-made ginger dressing, iceberg lettuce, grape tomato, English cucumber, red cabbage, carrot
Rice
Nishiki californian medium grain white rice
Seaweed Salad
wakame, daikon, cucumber, carrot, sesame, ponzu
Gyoza
pan-seared pork and vegetable dumplings
Edamame
diamond crystal kosher salt, soybean pods
Shumai
steamed shrimp dumplings
Harumaki
vegetable springrolls
Hamachi Jalapeno
yellowtail, thinly sliced, jalapeño
Usuzukuri
Thinly sliced red sea bream, sunomono
Dynamite
broiled kani, scallop, daikon, masago, katsuobushi, creamy carrot pepper chili
Broiled Spicy Green Mussels
New Zealand mussels, kani, creamy carrot pepper chili, scallions
Beef Tataki
ribeye beef, seared, thinly sliced, daikon purée, scallions, sesame, ponzu
Tuna Tataki
yellowfin loin, seared, thinly sliced, daikon purée, scallions, sesame, ponzu
Shrimp Tempura Starter
lightly battered, delicately fried, shrimp 2pcs, seasonal vegetable
Soft-Shell Crab Tempura Starter
lightly battered, delicately fried, blue crab, seasonal vegetables
Vegetable Tempura Starter
lightly battered, delicately fried, seasonal vegetables
Nigiri
Ahi | Bigeye Tuna
Amaebi | Sweet Shrimp
Alaska
Ankimo | Monk Fish Pate
Japan
Binnaga | Albacore Tuna
Korea
Chuka Iidako | Baby Octopus
Japan
Ebi | Shrimp
Brazil
Escolar | White Tuna
Hawaii
Hamachi | Yellowtail
Japan/Korea
Hamachi Toro | Yellowtail Belly
Japan/Korea
Hokkigai | Surf Clam
Canada
Hotategai | Scallop
Canada
Tsurai Hotategai | Spicy Scallop
Canada
Ika | Squid
Japan
Ikura | Salmon Roe
USA Pacific
Inari | Tofu Pocket
Japan
Kani Kama | Crab
Japan
Kurage | Jellyfish
Japan
Madai | Red Sea Bream
Maguro | Bluefin Tuna
Japan
Masago | Smelt Roe
Iceland
O-Toro | Fatty Bluefin Tuna Belly
Japan
Sake | Salmon
Faroe Islands/Scotland
Sake Toro | Salmon Belly
Faroe Islands/Scotland
Shime Saba | Mackerel
Norway
Sumoku Samon | Smoked Salmon
Alaska
Tako | Octopus
Japan
Tamago | Sweet Egg Custard
made-in-house
Tsubugai | Conch
Turks & Caicos
Unagi | Eel
Japan
Uni | Sea Urchin
Santa Barbara
Sashimi
Ahi | Bigeye Tuna Sashimi
Amaebi | Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Alaska
Ankimo | Monk Fish Pate Sashimi
Japan
Binnaga | Albacore Tuna Sashimi
Korea
Chuka Iidako | Baby Octopus Sashimi
Japan
Ebi | Shrimp Sashimi
Brazil
Escolar | White Tuna Sashimi
Hawaii
Hamachi | Yellowtail Sashimi
Japan/Korea
Hamachi Toro | Yellowtail Belly Sashimi
Japan/Korea
Hokkigai | Surf Clam Sashimi
Canada
Hotategai | Scallop Sashimi
Canada
Tsurai Hotategai | Spicy Scallop Sashimi
Canada
Ika | Squid Sashimi
Japan
Ikura | Salmon Roe Sashimi
USA Pacific
Kani Kama | Crab Sashimi
Japan
Kurage | Jellyfish Sashimi
Japan
Madai | Red Sea Bream Sashimi
Maguro | Tuna Sashimi
Japan
Masago | Smelt Roe Sashimi
Iceland
O-Toro | Fatty Bluefin Tuna Sashimi
Japan
Sake | Salmon Sashimi
Faroe Islands/Scotland
Sake Toro | Salmon Belly Sashimi
Faroe Islands/Scotland
Shime Saba | Mackerel Sashimi
Norway
Sumoku Samon | Smoked Salmon
Alaska
Tako | Octopus Sashimi
Japan
Tamago | Sweet Egg Custard Sashimi
made-in-house
Tsubugai | Conch Sashimi
Turks & Caicos
Unagi | Eel Sashimi
Japan
Uni | Sea Urchin Sashimi
Santa Barbara
Rolls
Alaska
salmon, avocado, cucumber, scallion
Avocado Roll
Bagel
salmon, cream cheese, avocado, scallion
California
kani, avocado, cucumber, smelt roe
Crunch
Korean pear, creamy masago tempura flakes
Cucumber Breeze
wrapped w english cucumber, kani, Korean pear, ponzu,
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber Special
wrapped w english cucumber, tuna, salmon, kani, avocado, scallions, masago, sunomono vinaigrette
Eel Roll
barbeque eel, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
Futomaki
kani, masago, tamago, yamagobo-pickled burdock root, kanpyo-calabash gourd, oshinko-pickled daikon radish, cucumber
Green River
barbeque eel, kani, smelt roe, cucumber, layered avocado, eel sauce
House Special Roll
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, layered barbeque eel, masago, eel sauce
Isomaki
panko coated lightly fried, yellowtail, red sea bream, ginger, scallion, ponzu
Lemon Salmon
layered salmon, lemon, jalapeno, kani, avocado,
Rainbow
califorina roll, layered tuna, salmon, avocado
Red Sea Bream Roll
Salmon Roll
salmon, scallion, wasabi
Seafood Salad
Sea scallop, kani, spicy masago cucumber, scallion
SHIKI SC (Super Crunch)
korean pear, layered shrimp, creamy masago tempura flakes, eel sauce
SHIKI Special
california roll, layered barbeque eel
Shrimp Tempura Roll
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, masago, eel sauce
Smoked Salmon Skin
crispy salmon skin, masago, avocado, cucumber, scallion, eel sauce
Special Crunch
Korean pear, creamy masago tempura flakes, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Red Sea Bream
red sea bream, spicy masago, cucumber, scallion
Spicy Salmon
salmon, spicy masago, cucumber, scallion
Spicy Tuna
tuna, spicy masago, cucumber, scallion
Spicy Yellowtail
yellowtail, spicy masago, avocado, scallion
Spider
soft-shell blue crab, masago, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
Sweet Potato Roll
sweet potato tempura, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy glaze
Tuna Avocado
tuna, avocado, scallions
Tuna Roll
tuna, scallions, wasabi
Ume Shiso
tart umeboshi pickled plum, shiso-perilla mint leaf
Vegetable Roll
yamagobo-pickled burdock root, kanpyo-calabash gourd, oshinko-pickled daikon radish, avocado, cucumber
Volcano
baked california roll, spicy creamy carrot chili, katsuobushi
Great Volcano
volcano roll w/ scallop, kani
Yellowtail Roll
yellowtail, avocado, scallions, wasabi
Chef Park's Specialties
Omakase
"I'll leave it up to you"
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
chef's choice sashimi 8pc and nigiri 5pc w/ chef's choice tuna, salmon, or yellowtail roll.
Chirashi
chef's choice sashimi on sushi rice
Unadon
charcoled eel on white rice
Tekkadon
tuna sashimi on sushi rice. topped w/ masago & scallions.
Sakedon
salmon sashimi on sushi rice. topped w/ masago & scallions.
Nigiri Omakase
chef's choice nigiri w/ California roll
Sashimi Omakase
chef's choice sashimi w/ white rice
Love Boat
sashimi 18pc, nigiri 8pc, california roll, shiki special roll, tuna roll w/ miso soup & ginger salad couple
Teriyaki & Katsu
Beef Teriyaki
6oz. usda certified angus ribeye filet. grilled/broiled and brushed with teriyaki reduction cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.
Chicken Teriyaki
usda all natural, antibiotic & steroid free breast. grilled/broiled and brushed with teriyaki reduction cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.
Seafood Teriyaki
sea scallop, shrimp, kani, white fish. grilled/broiled and brushed with teriyaki reduction cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.
Salmon Teriyaki
faroe islands/scottish, skin-on filet. grilled/broiled and brushed with teriyaki reduction cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.
Shrimp Teriyaki
alaskan wild-caught butterfly shrimp. grilled/broiled and brushed with teriyaki reduction cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.
Seasonal Vegetable Teriyaki
Torikatsu
delicately-fried panko-coated chicken breast with japanese worcestershire sauce. w/ cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.
Tonkatsu
delicately-fried panko-coated pork cutlet lightly fried with japanese worcestershire sauce. w/ cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.
Fish Katsu
delicately-fried panko-coated white fish lightly fried with japanese worcestershire sauce. w/ cabbage, onion, carrot, and broccoli medley with white rice.
Tempura
Seafood Tempura
shrimp 2pc, scallop 2pc, kani 2pc, whitefish 2pc, seasonal vegetables. lightly battered, delicately fried. served with tentsuyu sauce and white rice
Shrimp Tempura
shrimp 4pc, seasonal vegetables. lightly battered, delicately fried. served with tentsuyu sauce and white rice
Vegetable Tempura
seasonal vegetables. lightly battered, delicately fried. served with tentsuyu sauce and white rice
Stir-Fry Noodles
Noodle Soups
Tempura Udon
tempura shrimp, red kamaboko. wheat sanuki udon, dashi kaeshi broth, light vegetables – cabbage, onion, carrot, scallion, tempura onion straw
Nabeyaki Udon
sea scallop, kani, shrimp, red kamaboko, poached egg. wheat sanuki udon, dashi kaeshi broth, light vegetables – cabbage, onion, carrot, scallion, tempura onion straw
Dessert
Green Tea Ice Cream
aromatic, smooth, pleasantly dry
Red Bean Ice Cream
nutty with hints of molasses, interesting grainy mouthfeel
Tempura Ice Cream
deep-fried red bean ice cream. yes, you read that right.
Green Tea Mochi
Chewy and delicious Japanese confection made from pounded sticky rice with an ice cream filing. - 2pc
Red Bean Mochi
Chewy and delicious Japanese confection made from pounded sticky rice with an ice cream filing. - 2pc
Strawberry Mochi
Chewy and delicious Japanese confection made from pounded sticky rice with an ice cream filing. - 2pc
Mango Mochi
Chewy and delicious Japanese confection made from pounded sticky rice with an ice cream filing. - 2pc
Chocolate Mochi
Chewy and delicious Japanese confection made from pounded sticky rice with an ice cream filing. - 2pc
Misc.
Japanese Spicy Mayo
2oz.
Teriyaki Sauce
2oz.
White Sauce
2oz.
Eel Sauce
2oz.
Ponzu
2oz.
Ginger Dressing
10oz.
Sushi Rice
Ginger
2oz.
Wasabi
2oz.
Huy Fong Sriracha
2oz.
Gluten-Free Soy Sauce
Order 1 and we'll swap the regular soy sauce for our organic gluten-free soy. There may be a charge if you request more than normal.
Low-Sodium Soy Sauce
Order 1 and we'll swap the regular soy sauce for our low-sodium soy sauce. There may be a charge if you request more than normal.
Specials
Hamachi Kama
yellowtail collar slow-grilled over open-flame. seasoned with sea salt and fresh cracked pepper. served with a lemon wedge.
Spicy Tuna Oshizushi
Spicy tuna on crispy pressed-rice, topped with scallions and jalapeños, sauced up with Japanese spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Homemade Kimchi 16oz
Made in-house Traditional Tongbaechu (Napa) kimchi 통배추김치 Check out the kimchi making process on our insta highlights!
Homemade Kimchi 32oz
Made in-house Traditional Tongbaechu (Napa) kimchi 통배추김치 Check out the kimchi making process on our insta highlights!
True Wasabi
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Quaint and cozy family-operated sushi bar running 19 years strong!
334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON, SC 29401