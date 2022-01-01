North Charleston sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in North Charleston
More about Mizu Asian Cuisine
Mizu Asian Cuisine
8409 Dorchester Rd #101, North Charleston
|Popular items
|cheese wonton
|$6.50
6 pieces
|Sesame Chicken
|$9.95
Served with rice and white sauce
|General Tso Chicken
|$9.95
Served with rice and white sauce
More about Poke Cafe
Poke Cafe
7620 rivers ave 355, North Charleston
|Popular items
|6. Rainbow Poke Bowl
|$13.95
sushi rice , tempura flakes, masago, mango, avocado, tuna & salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce
|3. Volcano poke Bowl
|$12.95
poke salad, with avocado , masago. mango, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy crab with spicy mayo
|One Size (2 protein)
|$11.95
More about Tsunami North Charleston
SUSHI
Tsunami North Charleston
8530 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Beef Potstickers
|$7.00
|Any 2 Rolls
|$12.95
|Crispy Wontons
|$7.00
More about Tobo Sushi
Tobo Sushi
2025 Reynolds Avenue, Charleston
|Popular items
|Crazy Roy Roll
|$10.00
Tempura filet mignon and asparagus. Topped with seared filet mignon and fried onions. Served with a Japanese steak sauce.
|Charleston Roll
|$10.00
Tempura shrimp and cream cheese. Topped with shredded crab salad, green onions and chef’s sauce.
|Lover Roll
|$12.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, crab meat and cream cheese. Topped with filet mignon, wasabi sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, sesame seeds and green onions.