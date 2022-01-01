North Charleston sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in North Charleston

Mizu Asian Cuisine image

 

Mizu Asian Cuisine

8409 Dorchester Rd #101, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
cheese wonton$6.50
6 pieces
Sesame Chicken$9.95
Served with rice and white sauce
General Tso Chicken$9.95
Served with rice and white sauce
More about Mizu Asian Cuisine
Poke Cafe image

 

Poke Cafe

7620 rivers ave 355, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6. Rainbow Poke Bowl$13.95
sushi rice , tempura flakes, masago, mango, avocado, tuna & salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce
3. Volcano poke Bowl$12.95
poke salad, with avocado , masago. mango, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy crab with spicy mayo
One Size (2 protein)$11.95
More about Poke Cafe
Tsunami North Charleston image

SUSHI

Tsunami North Charleston

8530 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Potstickers$7.00
Any 2 Rolls$12.95
Crispy Wontons$7.00
More about Tsunami North Charleston
Restaurant banner

 

Tobo Sushi

2025 Reynolds Avenue, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crazy Roy Roll$10.00
Tempura filet mignon and asparagus. Topped with seared filet mignon and fried onions. Served with a Japanese steak sauce.
Charleston Roll$10.00
Tempura shrimp and cream cheese. Topped with shredded crab salad, green onions and chef’s sauce.
Lover Roll$12.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, crab meat and cream cheese. Topped with filet mignon, wasabi sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, sesame seeds and green onions.
More about Tobo Sushi

