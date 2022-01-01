Curry in North Charleston
North Charleston restaurants that serve curry
Jackrabbit Filly
4628 Spruill Ave., Charleston
|Curry Noodles
|$19.00
Sweet potato, coconut curry, papitas & herbs, chili oil, alkaline noodles
Thailicious 2 - 7013 Dorchester Rd Unit A
7013 Dorchester Rd Unit A, North Charleston
|A4 Curry Poppers (4)
|$7.95
Fried Thai dumplings stuffed with ground chicken, potato, carrot, green peas, onion, and imported yellow curry. Served with imported Thai sweet and sour sauce.
|E5 Lanna Noodle Curry (Koa Soi)
|$20.96
Noodle soup in creamy yellow curry base served over egg noodles. Traditional dish from norther Thailand. Garnished with lime and onion.
|L16 Massaman Curry
|$11.95