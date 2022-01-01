Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in North Charleston

Go
North Charleston restaurants
Toast

North Charleston restaurants that serve curry

Jackrabbit Filly image

 

Jackrabbit Filly

4628 Spruill Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Noodles$19.00
Sweet potato, coconut curry, papitas & herbs, chili oil, alkaline noodles
More about Jackrabbit Filly
Item pic

 

Thailicious 2 - 7013 Dorchester Rd Unit A

7013 Dorchester Rd Unit A, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
A4 Curry Poppers (4)$7.95
Fried Thai dumplings stuffed with ground chicken, potato, carrot, green peas, onion, and imported yellow curry. Served with imported Thai sweet and sour sauce.
E5 Lanna Noodle Curry (Koa Soi)$20.96
Noodle soup in creamy yellow curry base served over egg noodles. Traditional dish from norther Thailand. Garnished with lime and onion.
L16 Massaman Curry$11.95
More about Thailicious 2 - 7013 Dorchester Rd Unit A

Browse other tasty dishes in North Charleston

Beef Noodles

Cookies

Tuna Rolls

Garden Salad

Seaweed Salad

Po Boy

Pies

Chicken Noodles

Map

More near North Charleston to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (574 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (716 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston