Charleston Mexican restaurants you'll love

Charleston restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Charleston

El PinchoTaco image

 

El PinchoTaco

616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CABEZA$4.00
CHEEK MEAT
AL PASTOR$4.00
MARINATED PORK & GRILLED PINEAPPLE
BIRRIA ESPECIAL$14.00
La Nortena image

FRENCH FRIES

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Queasabirria Tacos (3)$17.50
Distinctly red-colored, cheesy, braised beef tacos. Stuffed with onions and cilantro, and served with the juices from the braising process (consommé). Served w/ consommé.
California Burrito$19.00
Stuffed with French Fries, grilled steak, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Cheese Dip$8.00
5 oz. of melted cheese dip served with fresh tortilla chips.
The Taco Vault image

 

The Taco Vault

2005 Amberbrook Lane, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Premium Tacos + Side$14.00
Nachos
Taco Salad$10.00
3 Matadors Tequileria image

GRILL

3 Matadors Tequileria

2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Heated tortilla filled with cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned chicken, and sautéed onions. Served with tex-mex rice, black beans, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
3 Tacos$15.00
2 Tacos$11.00
JL's Southwest Brisket Burgers image

 

JL's Southwest Brisket Burgers

464 N Nassau St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Fries$3.95
served with Hatch red chile ketchup
Fire Roasted Hatch Chile Cheese Fries$9.95
Wedge fries smothered in Hatch red and green chile and cheese
Gringo Burger$11.95
8oz ground brisket burger (cooked juicy, well done), bacon, pickles, secret sauce, cheese, butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$5.99
Lightly fried Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, lime crema and cilantro-onion relish.
Bangin Quesadilla$16.00
Melted jack cheese, lightly fried shrimp, queso fresca, Bangin' Sauce and Sweet Heat
Guacamole$10.50
Fresh Guacamole made in house everyday.
