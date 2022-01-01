Charleston Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Charleston
El PinchoTaco
616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston
|Popular items
|CABEZA
|$4.00
CHEEK MEAT
|AL PASTOR
|$4.00
MARINATED PORK & GRILLED PINEAPPLE
|BIRRIA ESPECIAL
|$14.00
FRENCH FRIES
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Popular items
|Queasabirria Tacos (3)
|$17.50
Distinctly red-colored, cheesy, braised beef tacos. Stuffed with onions and cilantro, and served with the juices from the braising process (consommé). Served w/ consommé.
|California Burrito
|$19.00
Stuffed with French Fries, grilled steak, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Cheese Dip
|$8.00
5 oz. of melted cheese dip served with fresh tortilla chips.
The Taco Vault
2005 Amberbrook Lane, Charleston
|Popular items
|2 Premium Tacos + Side
|$14.00
|Nachos
|Taco Salad
|$10.00
GRILL
3 Matadors Tequileria
2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Heated tortilla filled with cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned chicken, and sautéed onions. Served with tex-mex rice, black beans, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
|3 Tacos
|$15.00
|2 Tacos
|$11.00
JL's Southwest Brisket Burgers
464 N Nassau St, Charleston
|Popular items
|Side of Fries
|$3.95
served with Hatch red chile ketchup
|Fire Roasted Hatch Chile Cheese Fries
|$9.95
Wedge fries smothered in Hatch red and green chile and cheese
|Gringo Burger
|$11.95
8oz ground brisket burger (cooked juicy, well done), bacon, pickles, secret sauce, cheese, butter toasted bun. ** All burgers are served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño on the side.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.99
Lightly fried Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, lime crema and cilantro-onion relish.
|Bangin Quesadilla
|$16.00
Melted jack cheese, lightly fried shrimp, queso fresca, Bangin' Sauce and Sweet Heat
|Guacamole
|$10.50
Fresh Guacamole made in house everyday.