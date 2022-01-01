60 Bull Cafe imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

60 Bull Cafe

437 Reviews

$$

60 Bull St

Charleston, SC 29401

Coffee/Tea/Water/Soda

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Still Water

$1.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee - Decaf

$3.00

Coffee - Iced

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Ginger Ale

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Espresso

$3.50

Fanta

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Latte

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

San Pelligrino

$3.00

Specialty Latte

$5.50

Spindrift Sparking Water

$2.25

Sprite

$2.50

Tea - Hot

$3.00

Tea - Iced

$3.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy your meal at our neighborhood cafe. Everything is made in house. Join us for Brunch, Lunch or Supper in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere

