Pie Society & Crown Pub 1215 E. US Highway 80, suite 100-200

PIE SOCIETY
Chocolate/ Candy
Aero Chocolate 90g
Barratt Milk Bottles
Barratt Shrimp & Bananas
Bassets Sherbet Lemons
Bassetts Jelly Babies
Bassetts Mint Favourites
Boost
Bournville
Bournville Orange 100g
Cadbury Buttons
Cadbury Caramel 45g
Cadbury Dairy Milk 180g
Cadbury Eclair Bag
Cadbury Marvelous Creations
Cadbury Nibbles
Candyland Barratt Black Jacks
Candyland Barratt Dolly Mixture
Candyland Barratt Fruit Salad
Chewits Cola
Chewits Fruit Salad
Chewits Strawberry
Crunchie Gold Bar
Crunchie Rocks
Curly Wurly
Dairy Box Small
Dairy Milk 45g
Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut 49g
Dairy Milk Whole Nut 45g
Darkmilk 85g
Double Decker
Flake
Fox's Glacier Fruits
Fox's Glacier Mints
Fry's Chocolate Cream
Fry's Peppermint Cream
Fry's Turkish Delight
Fudge Minis
Giant Buttons
Giant Orange Buttons
Giant White Buttons
Guinness Milk Chocolate Caramel Bar
Happy Hippo 5 pack
Happy Hippo Cocoa Cream 5 pack
Heroes Carton
Lion Bar
Mars Bar
Mars Bounty Milk Chocolate
Mars Galaxy 110g
Mars Galaxy Caramel
Mars Galaxy Milk Chocolate
Mars Galaxy Ripple
Mars Maltesers Bag
Mars Maltesers Teasers
Mars Milky Way Magic Stars
Milk Tray Box
Mrs. Tilly's Belgian Chocolate Fudge
Mrs. Tilly's Scottish Fudge Carton
Nestle Aero Giant Caramel
Nestle Aero Giant Mint
Nestle Black Magic Medium
Nestle Candy Rowntree Smarties Hexagon
Nestle Dairy Box Medium
Nestle Fruit Gum Roll
Nestle Milkybar 25g
Nestle Munchies Hanging Pouch
Nestle Rowntree's Fruit Gums Pouch
Nestle Rowntree's Fruit Pastille's Roll
Nestle Rowntree's Fruit Pastilles Pouch
Nestle Rowntrees Gummy Bears Pouch
Nestle Rowntrees Jelly Tots Pouch
Nestle Smarties Pouch
Nestle Yorkie
Nestle's Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles Strawberry & Blackcurrant Pouch
Payne's Poppets Mint
Payne's Poppets Toffee
Polo Mints
Quality Street Carton
Quality Street Tin
Quality Street Tub
Roses Carton 290g
Smarties Buttons Milk Pouch
Stockley's Blackcurrant & Liquorice
Stockley's Chocolate Limes
Stockley's Rhubarb & Custard
Stockleys Pineapple Chunks
Stockleys Rhubarb Chunks
Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange
Time Out
Treatsize Buttons Pack
Treatsize Crunchie 10 Pk
Treatsize Crunchie Pack
Twirl
Twirl Bites
Twirl Orange
Walker's Nonsuch Bag Creamy Toffees
Walker's Nonsuch Bag Mint Toffees
Walker's Nonsuch Bag Salted Caramel Toffees
Walker's Nonsuch Bag Treacle Toffees
Walkers Nonsuch Banana Split
Walkers Nonsuch Treacle Bars
Wine Gums Norfolk Manor
Wispa
Christmas Menu
Chocolate Trifle
Chocolate sponge cake, chocolate custard, chocolate chips, whipped cream
Christmas Pudding
Dried fruits, mixed peel, spices, steamed pudding
English Trifle
Sponge cake in sherry, jelly, fruits, custard, whipped cream
Gingerbread Men
Gingerbread
Mince Pies
Spiced dried fruits, double crusted pie
Rich Fruit Cake
Dried fruits, brandy, rum, mixed peel, spices, nuts, cake
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Toffee cake, marjoram dates, caramel sauce
Desserts
Apple & Mixed Berry Pie
Apples, raspberries blueberries, blackberries double crusted pie
Apple Pie
Apples, double crusted pie
Bakewell Tart/ Cherry Bakewell
Almond cake, raspberry jam, sweet pastry, lemon icing
Banoffee Pie
Bananas, toffee caramel, graham cracker crust, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle
Bread Pudding
Bread, dried fruits, seasonings
Cherry Pie
Cherries, double crusted pie
Chocolate Pecan Pie
Pecans, syrup, chocolate chips, chocolate drizzle, pastry crust
Chocolate Silk Pie
Silky chocolate filling, sweet pastry, whipped cream
Coconut Cream Pie
Coconut custard, whipped cream, coconut flakes, sweet pastry
Custard Tart
Egg custard, nutmeg, sweet pastry
Fruit Crumble
Seasonal fruit, crumbled pastry topping, demerara sugar
Jam Tart
Jam or lemon filling, sweet pastry
Key Lime Pie
Key lime custard, graham cracker crust, whipped cream
Peach Pie
Peaches, seasonings double crusted pie
Pear & Blackberry Pie
Pears, blackberries, double crusted pie
Pecan Pie
Pecans, syrup, pastry crust