  • Pie Society & Crown Pub - 1215 E. US Highway 80, suite 100-200
A map showing the location of Pie Society & Crown Pub 1215 E. US Highway 80, suite 100-200

Pie Society & Crown Pub 1215 E. US Highway 80, suite 100-200

review star

No reviews yet

1215 E. US Highway 80, suite 100-200

Pooler, GA 31322

PIE SOCIETY

Chocolate/ Candy

Aero Chocolate 90g

$4.00

Barratt Milk Bottles

$4.50

Barratt Shrimp & Bananas

$3.75

Bassets Sherbet Lemons

$6.50

Bassetts Jelly Babies

$5.00

Bassetts Mint Favourites

$6.50

Boost

$2.00

Bournville

$2.50

Bournville Orange 100g

$4.00

Cadbury Buttons

$1.00

Cadbury Caramel 45g

$2.00

Cadbury Dairy Milk 180g

$6.00

Cadbury Eclair Bag

$4.50

Cadbury Marvelous Creations

$2.00

Cadbury Nibbles

$6.00

Candyland Barratt Black Jacks

$2.25

Candyland Barratt Dolly Mixture

$3.50

Candyland Barratt Fruit Salad

$2.25

Chewits Cola

$1.50

Chewits Fruit Salad

$1.50

Chewits Strawberry

$1.50

Crunchie Gold Bar

$2.00

Crunchie Rocks

$6.00

Curly Wurly

$1.75

Dairy Box Small

$12.00

Dairy Milk 45g

$2.00

Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut 49g

$2.00

Dairy Milk Whole Nut 45g

$2.00

Darkmilk 85g

$3.50

Double Decker

$2.00

Flake

$2.00

Fox's Glacier Fruits

$4.00

Fox's Glacier Mints

$4.00

Fry's Chocolate Cream

$2.25

Fry's Peppermint Cream

$2.25

Fry's Turkish Delight

$2.25

Fudge Minis

$6.00

Giant Buttons

$6.00

Giant Orange Buttons

$6.00

Giant White Buttons

$6.00

Guinness Milk Chocolate Caramel Bar

$4.95

Happy Hippo 5 pack

$5.00

Happy Hippo Cocoa Cream 5 pack

$5.00

Heroes Carton

$10.00

Lion Bar

$2.00

Mars Bar

$2.00

Mars Bounty Milk Chocolate

$2.00

Mars Galaxy 110g

$5.00

Mars Galaxy Caramel

$2.25

Mars Galaxy Milk Chocolate

$2.25

Mars Galaxy Ripple

$2.25

Mars Maltesers Bag

$2.00

Mars Maltesers Teasers

$2.50

Mars Milky Way Magic Stars

$2.50

Milk Tray Box

$8.00

Mrs. Tilly's Belgian Chocolate Fudge

$7.20

Mrs. Tilly's Scottish Fudge Carton

$7.20

Nestle Aero Giant Caramel

$4.00

Nestle Aero Giant Mint

$4.00

Nestle Black Magic Medium

$16.50

Nestle Candy Rowntree Smarties Hexagon

$2.25

Nestle Dairy Box Medium

$16.50

Nestle Fruit Gum Roll

$2.00

Nestle Milkybar 25g

$1.75

Nestle Munchies Hanging Pouch

$5.00

Nestle Rowntree's Fruit Gums Pouch

$5.00

Nestle Rowntree's Fruit Pastille's Roll

$1.50

Nestle Rowntree's Fruit Pastilles Pouch

$5.00

Nestle Rowntrees Gummy Bears Pouch

$5.00

Nestle Rowntrees Jelly Tots Pouch

$5.00

Nestle Smarties Pouch

$5.50

Nestle Yorkie

$2.25

Nestle's Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles Strawberry & Blackcurrant Pouch

$5.00

Payne's Poppets Mint

$1.50

Payne's Poppets Toffee

$1.50

Polo Mints

$2.00

Quality Street Carton

$15.00

Quality Street Tin

$32.50

Quality Street Tub

$23.00

Roses Carton 290g

$10.00

Smarties Buttons Milk Pouch

$5.50

Stockley's Blackcurrant & Liquorice

$3.50

Stockley's Chocolate Limes

$3.50

Stockley's Rhubarb & Custard

$3.50

Stockleys Pineapple Chunks

$3.00

Stockleys Rhubarb Chunks

$3.00

Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange

$2.75

Time Out

$2.00

Treatsize Buttons Pack

$10.50

Treatsize Crunchie 10 Pk

$9.00

Treatsize Crunchie Pack

$9.00

Twirl

$2.00

Twirl Bites

$6.00

Twirl Orange

$2.25

Walker's Nonsuch Bag Creamy Toffees

$4.00

Walker's Nonsuch Bag Mint Toffees

$4.00

Walker's Nonsuch Bag Salted Caramel Toffees

$4.00

Walker's Nonsuch Bag Treacle Toffees

$4.00

Walkers Nonsuch Banana Split

$4.00

Walkers Nonsuch Treacle Bars

$2.50

Wine Gums Norfolk Manor

$3.75

Wispa

$2.00

Christmas Menu

Chocolate Trifle

$6.00

Chocolate sponge cake, chocolate custard, chocolate chips, whipped cream

Christmas Pudding

$9.00

Dried fruits, mixed peel, spices, steamed pudding

English Trifle

$6.00

Sponge cake in sherry, jelly, fruits, custard, whipped cream

Gingerbread Men

$3.00

Gingerbread

Mince Pies

$3.00

Spiced dried fruits, double crusted pie

Rich Fruit Cake

$5.00

Dried fruits, brandy, rum, mixed peel, spices, nuts, cake

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$13.00

Toffee cake, marjoram dates, caramel sauce

Desserts

Apple & Mixed Berry Pie

$6.00

Apples, raspberries blueberries, blackberries double crusted pie

Apple Pie

$6.00

Apples, double crusted pie

Bakewell Tart/ Cherry Bakewell

$4.00

Almond cake, raspberry jam, sweet pastry, lemon icing

Banoffee Pie

$4.50

Bananas, toffee caramel, graham cracker crust, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Bread, dried fruits, seasonings

Cherry Pie

$6.00

Cherries, double crusted pie

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$6.00

Pecans, syrup, chocolate chips, chocolate drizzle, pastry crust

Chocolate Silk Pie

$6.00

Silky chocolate filling, sweet pastry, whipped cream

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.00

Coconut custard, whipped cream, coconut flakes, sweet pastry

Custard Tart

$3.50

Egg custard, nutmeg, sweet pastry

Fruit Crumble

$4.50

Seasonal fruit, crumbled pastry topping, demerara sugar

Jam Tart

$3.50

Jam or lemon filling, sweet pastry

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Key lime custard, graham cracker crust, whipped cream

Peach Pie

$6.00

Peaches, seasonings double crusted pie

Pear & Blackberry Pie

$6.00

Pears, blackberries, double crusted pie

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Pecans, syrup, pastry crust

Victoria Sponge Cake

$7.00+

Easter

Aero Bubbles Medium

$7.25

After Eight Premium Egg

$25.25

Buttons Milk Choc Small Egg

$4.95

Cadbury Creme Egg Single

$1.50

Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons Small Egg

$4.95

Cadbury Dairy Milk Hot Cross Bun Bar

$3.50

Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Eggs Bag

$3.75

Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag

$3.00

Cadbury Mini Eggs Tube

$3.55

Caramel Egg Single

$1.50

Caramel Medium Egg

$12.50

Creme Egg Large Egg

$17.50

Creme Egg Medium Egg

$12.50

Creme Egg Minis Bag

$3.75

Crunchie Medium Egg

$12.50

Dairy Milk Giant Egg

$22.75

Fingers Large Egg

$17.50

Flake Large Egg

$17.50

Freddo Faces Small Egg

$4.95

Galaxy Easter Indulgence XL Egg

$20.50

Galaxy Enchanted Eggs

$3.50

Galaxy Minstrels Large Egg

$13.25

Galaxy Truffle Mini Eggs Bag

$3.50

Giant Buttons Giant Egg

$22.75

Giant Buttons Medium Egg

$12.50

Hot Cross Buns

$2.50

Kit Kat Icon Bunny

$1.50

Malteser Orange Bunny Single

$1.65

Maltesers Buttons XL Egg

$20.50

Maltesers Medium Egg

$8.25

Maltesers Teasers Large Egg

$13.25

Maltester Bunny Single

$1.65

Maltester Mini Bunnies Bag

$3.50

Milkybar Bunny White Chocolate

$1.50

Milkybar Mini Eggs Pouch

$3.25

Milkybar Small Egg

$4.50

Mini Eggs Large Egg

$17.50

Mini Eggs Medium Egg

$12.50

Mini Eggs Small Egg

$4.95

Mini Eggs Tablet Bar

$3.25

Minis Assortment Mix Bag

$10.50

Orange Mini Filled Egg Bag

$3.75

Quality Street Large Egg

$15.15

Smarties Bunny

$6.00

Smarties House Easter

$7.25

Smarties Icon Bunny

$1.50

Smarties Large Egg

$14.50

Smarties Medium Egg

$7.25

Terry's Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs

$3.05

Thorntons Child Dinosaur Egg

$11.50

Thorntons Child Unicorn Egg

$11.50

Twirl Large Egg

$17.50

Twirl Medium Egg

$12.50

White Buttons Small Egg

$4.94

Wispa Medium Egg

$12.50

Groceries

Amber Mist Cheese

$11.00

Ambrosia Devon Custard

$6.00

Ambrosia Rice Pudding

$5.00

Aunt Bessie's Homestyle Roast Potatoes

$12.00

Aunty's Chocolate Pudding

$5.00

Aunty's Ginger Pudding

$5.00

Aunty's Golden Syrup Pudding

$5.00

Aunty's Spotted Dick

$5.00

Aunty's Sticky Toffee Pudding

$5.00

Baileys Drinking Chocolate

$18.00

Baileys Non-alcoholic Chocolate Twists

$7.00

Batchelors Marrowfat Peas

$3.50

Batchelors Mushy Peas

$3.50

Ben's Original Cantonese Sauce

$8.50

Ben's Original Medium Chilli Con Carne sauce

$8.50

Ben's Original Sweet & Sour Sauce

$8.50

Benshaw's Dandelion & Burdock

$2.00

Birds Custard Powder

$5.25

Bisto Beef Gravy Granules

$6.00

Bisto Chicken Gravy Granules

$6.00

Bisto Granulated Curry Sauce

$7.50

Bisto Pigs in Blankets

$7.00

Black Pudding

$7.00

Bolands Bourbon Creams

$2.50

Bolands Jam Mallows

$5.75

Bottle Green Elderflower Cordial 500ml

$12.00

Bottle Green Elderflower Presse 275ml

$3.75

Bottle Green Elderflower Presse 750ml

$9.00

Bottle Green Ginger & Lemongrass Cordial 500ml

$12.00

Bottle Green Ginger & Lemongrass Presse 750ml

$9.00

Bottle Green Ginger Beer 275ml

$3.75

Branston Pickle 360g

$8.00

Branston Pickle 520g

$15.00

Britvic Schweppes Bitter Lemon Bottle

$7.00

Burton's Jammie Dodger

$4.00

Burtons Wagon Wheels

$8.00

Cadbury Chocolate Spread

$11.50

Cadbury Crunchie Spread

$11.50

Cadbury Drinking Chocolate

$6.25

Cadbury Freddo Biscuits

$5.50

Cadbury Milk Chocolate Fingers

$4.00

Chef Beetroot

$5.50

Chef silver skin onions

$4.00

Cheshire Cheese

$10.00

Chiver's Old English Marmalade

$7.00

Club Lemon can

$2.00

Coastal English Farmhouse Cheese

$10.00

Colman's English Mustard

$3.25

Colmans Beef Bourguignon Mix

$3.50

Colmans Chicken Chasseur Mix

$3.50

Colmans Shepherds Pie Mix

$3.50

Crawfords Garibaldi

$4.00

Daddies Squeezy Brown Sauce

$7.00

Daddies' Squeezy Brown Sauce

$7.00

Donnellys Sausages 1lb

$9.00

Double Gloucester Cheese

$10.00

Duerr's English Mustard

$4.50

Duerr's Manchester Marmalade

$4.50

Duerr's Mint Sauce

$4.50

Duerr's Orange 1881 Coarse Cut

$5.00

English Bacon

$14.00

Fentimans Gently Sparkling Elderflower

$3.00

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$3.00

Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$3.00

Fentimans Victorian Lemonade

$3.00

Flower & Lemon Meringue Bar

$3.00

Fox's Butter Crinkle Crunch

$5.00

Fox's Party Rings

$4.00

Frank Cooper Extra Coarse Vintage Marmalade

$7.25

Gale's Lemon Curd

$4.50

Ginger Shred

$8.00

Golden Fry Chip Shop Batter

$3.00

Green Thunder Cheese

$11.00

Green's Crispy Yorkshire Puddings

$3.00

Green's Crumble Topping

$3.00

Guinness Drinking Chocolate

$18.00

Heinz Baked Beans Mini

$2.50

Heinz Barbecue Beans

$5.00

Heinz Beans 385g

$4.50

Heinz Curry Beans

$6.00

Heinz Picalilli

$6.50

Heinz Salad Cream Glass Bottle

$8.75

Horlicks Malt Jar 500g

$14.50

HP Fruity Sauce glass bottle

$7.00

HP Sauce Glass Bottle 255g

$6.00

Hula Hoops

$2.00

Hula Hoops Salt & Vinegar

$2.00

Irn Bru

$3.75

J20 Apple & Mango

$4.00

J20 Apple & Raspberry

$4.00

J20 Orange & Passionfruit

$4.00

Jacob's Orange Jaffa Cakes

$3.50

Jacobs Cheddars

$4.00

Jacobs Cream Crackers

Lakeland Bake Crumpets

$5.50

Lancashire Eccles Cakes

$6.00

Lilt

$2.50

Lucozade Energy Orange

$2.50

Lucozade Sport Caribbean Burst

$4.85

Lucozade Sport Fruit Punch

$3.75

Lucozade Sport Mango & Passion Fruit

$4.85

M&S Dark Chocolate Jaffa Cakes

$3.50

M&S Malted Milk

$3.50

M&S Mini Jaffa Cakes

$3.50

M&S Mini Poppadoms

$3.50

M&S Reduced Fat Bacon Rashers

$5.00

M&S Salt & Vinegar Twists

$5.00

Marmite 500g

$23.00

McVitie's Chocolate Hobnobs Sticky Toffee

$5.50

McVitie's Ginger Nuts

$4.50

McVitie's Milk Chocolate Hobnobs

$5.50

McVitie's Penguin Bars 8 Pack

$4.85

Mini jam/ honey

$1.25

Monster Munch Flamin' Hot

$2.50

Monster Munch Pickled Onion

$2.50

Nestle Blue Riband 16 Pack

$7.00

Nestle Breakaway 16 Pack

$5.00

Nobbys Nuts Sweet Chilli

$3.00

Norfolk Manor Pickled Onions Jar

$6.50

Old Jamaican Ginger Beer

$2.00

Oxo Beef

$6.00

Oxo Vegetable

$6.00

Paxo Sage & Onion

$3.00

PG Tips 40ct

$5.50

PG Tips 80

$8.00

PG Tips Decaf

$7.00

Pie Society Sausages 2lb

$18.00

Plymouth Cheddar

$11.00

Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy

$6.00

Pot Noodle Chow Mein

$6.00

Pot Noodle Spicy Curry

$6.00

Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6 Pack

$7.00

Premier Typhoo Tea

$10.75

R Whites Lemonade Can

$2.00

Ribena Blackcurrant Bottle

$7.50

Ribena Carton

$2.00

Robertson's Golden Shred Marmalade

$4.50

Robertson's Golden Shredless Marmalade

$5.00

Robertson's Silver Shred Marmalade

$5.00

Robinson Summer Fruit

$5.00

Robinsons Orange Cordial

$5.00

Rose's Lemon & Lime Marmalade

$5.00

Royal Blue Stilton Cheese

$12.00

Sarson's Malt Vinegar

$6.50

Sarsons Glass Bottle Malt Vinegar

$4.00

Schweppes Bitter Lemon Can

$2.75

Smoked English Bacon

$14.00

Somerdale Clotted Cream

$10.50

Somerdale Clotted Cream

Somerdale Double Devon Cream

$10.50

Somerdale Double Devon Cream

Tango Orange

$2.00

Tayto Beef & Onion

$2.25

Tayto Roast Chicken

$2.25

Tayto Smoky Bacon

$2.25

Tayto Wuster Sauce

$2.25

Tiptree Gooseberry Preserve

$10.00

Tiptree Lime Curd

$10.00

Tiptree Passionfruit Curd

$10.00

Twiglets

$3.50

Walker's Salt & Vinegar

$2.00

Walkers Cheese & Onion 6 Pack

$7.00

Walkers Cheese & Onion Crisps

$2.00

Walkers Cheese & Onion Share Bag

$6.00

Walkers Marmite

$2.00

Walkers Pickled Onion

$2.00

Walkers Prawn Cocktail

$2.00

Walkers Quavers

$2.00

Walkers Ready Salted

$2.00

Walkers Thai Sweet Chilli Senstations

$2.50

Walkers Tomato Ketchup

$2.00

Weetabix Crispy Minis Choc Chip

$13.00