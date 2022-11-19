Restaurant header imageView gallery

Del Sur - Pooler Del Sur - Pooler

review star

No reviews yet

1 N Godley Station BLVD. Ste C-101/101

Pooler, GA 31322

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Stir Fry Taco
Ground Beef Taco
Philly Cheesesteak Taco

Small Plates

House Rojo Salsa - Small

$2.00

House Rojo Salsa - Large

$4.00

Queso - Large

$7.00

Housemade cheese dip served with warm chips

Queso - Small

$4.50

Housemade cheese dip served with warm chips

Guacamole - Large

$8.00

Fresh guacamole served with warm chips

Guacamole - Small

$4.75

Fresh guacamole served with warm chips

Mango Habenero Salsa - Small

$4.25

Mango Habenero Salsa - Large

$5.25

Chargrilled Pineapple Salsa-Small

$3.20

Chargrilled Pineapple Salsa-Large

$7.00

Dip Sampler

$12.00

Your choice of three dips (guacamole, queso, house rojo salsa, mango habanero salsa, or chargrilled pineapple salsa) served with warm chips

Queso Fundido

$7.13

Cheese dip, chorizo, caramelized onions & pico de gallo served with warm chips

Battered Avocado Slices

$9.75Out of stock

Bite size avocados fried to perfection; served with chipotle aioli

Booyah Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our sweet & spicy booyah sauce

Jalapeno Fries

$9.00

Fresh sliced jalapeños, battered & fried; served with ranch

Street Corn Fritters

$6.75

Crispy & cheesy corn nuggets; served with fiesta ranch

Philly Fries

$9.50

Waffle fries topped with tender philly meat, sautéed peppers & onions, & melted provolone cheese; topped with crème fraîche & scallions

Tacos

Grilled Chicken BLT Taco

$5.00

Grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded monterey jack cheese & chipotle aioli

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$4.75

Crispy fried chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, pico de gallo & blue cheese

Sweet Heat Chicken Taco

$5.00

Crispy fried chicken, lettuce, mango-habanero relish, ranch, sweet chili sauce, queso fresco & bacon

Steak Chimi Taco

$4.75

Chimichurri marinated grilled steak, caramelized onions, crème fraîche, pico de gallo & queso fresco

Ground Beef Taco

$4.75

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, crème fraîche & enchilada sauce

Barbacoa Taco

$4.75

Barbacoa Korean style bbq beef, sweet fried plantain, Jamaican relish & cotija cheese

Pulled Pork Taco

$4.75

Smoked pork, cabbage slaw, pineapple relish & golden bbq sauce

Sweet Chili Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Fried shrimp, sweet chili sauce, cabbage slaw, queso fresco & bacon

Salmon Taco

$5.50

Cajun rubbed salmon, crème fraîche, pickled cabbage, mango-habanero relish, guacamole, crispy tortilla strips & queso fresco crumbles

Chimi Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Grilled shrimp marinated in housemade chimichurri, caramelized onions, crème fraîche & cotija cheese

Ahi Tuna Taco

$5.50

Seared tuna, battered avocado, sesame chili sauce, pickled cabbage, mango-habanero relish & crispy tortilla strips

Booyah Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in booyah sauce, topped with guacamole, pickled cabbage & mango-habanero relish

Veggie Taco

$4.75

Sautéed portobello mushrooms, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips & crème fraîche

Philly Cheesesteak Taco

$5.00

Tender philly meat, onions, peppers & melted provolone cheese; topped with crème fraîche & scallions

Stir Fry Taco

$5.25

Your choice of chicken, steak (+$0.50) or shrimp* (+$0.50) with caramalized onions, peppers & cabbage, sautéed in soy sauce & served over a bed of rice; finished with housemade yum-yum sauce

Nashville Hot Taco

$4.75

Fried chicken, housemade Nashville hot sauce, ranch & traditional cole slaw

Hawaiian Chicken Taco

$5.00

Teriyaki grilled chicken, pineapple relish & sesame seeds; served on a bed of rice

Mahi Mahi Taco

$5.50

Chorizo Taco

$5.00

Birria Tacos

$4.00

Entrees

Baja Bowl

$12.00

Rice, corn, pico de gallo, baja sauce, crispy tortilla strips & scallions with your choice of blackened chicken, chimi shrimp, chimi steak (+$1), or booyah shrimp (+$1)

Poke' Bowl

$14.00

Diced Ahi Saku block tuna, honey sesame slaw, fresh avocado & cucumber served over a bed of steamed white rice; topped with spicy yum yum & crispy tortilla strips. Substitute teriyaki chicken for no up-charge!

Smothered Burrito

$7.00

Your choice of meat (ground beef, chicken, or pork) with rice & beans, rolled & smothered with queso; topped with enchilada sauce, pico de gallo & cilantro

Chicken Fajitas

$16.00

Your choice of meat with grilled peppers & onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream & warm tortillas (3)

Steak Fajitas

$17.50

Your choice of meat with grilled peppers & onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream & warm tortillas (3)

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.50

Your choice of meat with grilled peppers & onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream & warm tortillas (3)

Mixed Fajitas

$17.50

Your choice of meat with grilled peppers & onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream & warm tortillas (3)

Triple Option Tostada

$12.00

Choose between Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak. Crispy tortilla with rice, beans & crème fraîche mix, another crispy tortilla with choice of meat, shredded monterey jack cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo topped with one more crispy tortilla then covered with queso & enchilada sauce

Chicken BLT

$11.00

Grilled chicken, queso, monterey jack cheese, fiesta ranch, pico de gallo, lettuce & bacon

Deluxe Steak

$11.00

Grilled steak, black beans, queso, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños & crème fraîche

Skillet Chicken

$11.00

Chicken grilled in BBQ sauce, queso, monterey jack cheese, grilled pineapple relish, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños & crème fraîche

Pulled Pork

$11.00

Smoked pork, queso, pineapple relish, BBQ sauce, bacon & cotija cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

Buffalo fried chicken, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, ranch dressing, buffalo sauce & queso fresco

Ground Beef

$11.00

Ground beef, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, crème fraîche, monterey jack cheese & pickled jalapeños

Large Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Entree Salmon

$7.50

Salads/Sides

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, shredded monterey jack cheese on top of a bed of mixed greens; served with citrus lime vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef, shredded monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, black beans, corn & crème fraîche served on a bed of shredded lettuce, served with salsa Substitute chicken for +$0.50

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Steak Salad

$13.00

Seared steak, guacamole, black beans, corn & pico de gallo topped with queso fresco crumbles; served with fiesta ranch

Kickin' Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Cajun shrimp, black beans, corn & pico de gallo on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with avocado ranch & cotija cheese

Vegan Power Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Black Bean Salad

$4.00

Sweet Fried Plantains

$4.00

Rice & Beans

$4.25

French Fries

$5.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00+

Chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice, beans, & tomatoes, topped with shredded monterey jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips & avocado slices

Desserts

2 Scoops Oreo Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream covered in your choice of Oreos or Cinnamon Toast Crunch, fried & topped with whipped cream & chocolate sauce

1 scoop Cinnamon Toast Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream covered in your choice of Oreos or Cinnamon Toast Crunch, fried & topped with whipped cream & chocolate sauce

2 Scoops Cinnamon Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream covered in your choice of Oreos or Cinnamon Toast Crunch, fried & topped with whipped cream & chocolate sauce

Sopapilla Nachos

$6.00

Fried flour tortilla chips dusted with powdered sugar & honey, served with a scoop of ice cream

Cinnamon Sugar Churros

$6.50

Warm, caramel filled cinnamon sugar churros served with a banana rum dipping sauce

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Barq’s root beer & vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream (single scoop)

$1.50

Mixed Berry Empanadas

$8.00

Fried empanadas made with fresh seasonal filling.

1 Scoop Oreo Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream covered in your choice of Oreos or Cinnamon Toast Crunch, fried & topped with whipped cream & chocolate sauce

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Beef and Cheese Taco

$7.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Pibb Extra

$2.89

Blue Powerade

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Half & Half

$2.89

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$4.50

Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$1.75

Entrees

Chicken and Waffle Taco

$5.00

Crispy fried chicken tenders on a Belgian waffle taco shell with house made honey whipped cream & your choice between bananas, blueberries, strawberries, or pecans. Add extra toppings for +$0.50

Traditional Breakfast Taco

$4.75

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, scallions, & pico de gallo, topped with shredded monterey jack cheese & crème fraîche on a flour or corn tortilla

Cali Breakfast Taco

$5.00

Scrambled eggs, cajun rubbed salmon, scallions, & pico de gallo, topped with queso fresco & crème fraîche on a flour or corn tortilla

Del Sur Scramble

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, sautéed peppers, & caramelized onions with your choice of meat, layered on a crispy shell, topped with shredded monterey jack cheese, scallions, pico de gallo, & house made chipotle aioli

Hashbowl

$13.00

Diced potatoes grilled with peppers, onions topped with two over-easy eggs, hollandaise sauce, scallions, pico de gallo with your choice of Chimi Steak or Cajun Rubbed Salmon

Chicken and Waffle Platter

$13.00

Two Belgian waffles & crispy chicken tenders dusted with powdered sugar & drizzled in maple syrup. Served with two eggs your way.

Banana Rum FTP

$14.00

Mixed Berry FTP

$14.00

Avocado Toast Platter

$12.00

Fresh avocado slices, pico de gallo, queso fresco, balsamic glaze. Add two eggs your way $2. Add two sausage patties $3.50

French Toast BITE Platter

$14.00

Sweet French toast bites dusted with powdered sugar. Served with two sausage patties & two eggs your way

Banana Rum French Toast - A LA CARTE

$9.00

Mixed Berry French Toast - A LA CARTE

$9.00

Shrimp & Grits

$13.00Out of stock

Biscuit and Chorizo Gravy Platter

$9.00

Biscuit and Chorizo gravy - A LA CARTE

$6.00

Sides

Hashbrowns

$5.00

Diced potatoes with sautéed peppers & caramelized onions

French Toast Bites

$7.00

Freshly battered bread fried golden brown, with your choice of honey cream or maple syrup

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Fresh strawberries, blueberries, banana & pineapple

Avocado Toast

$4.75

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Waffle

$4.50

2 eggs

$2.50

Sd Toast (2)

$1.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 N Godley Station BLVD. Ste C-101/101, Pooler, GA 31322

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chocolate Bar - Savannah
orange starNo Reviews
1 Godley Station Blvd Pooler, GA 31407
View restaurantnext
Umami Noodle Bar
orange star4.3 • 625
103 Park Avenue Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Pooler, GA
orange starNo Reviews
240 Tanger Outlet Boulevard Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurantnext
Stir Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
505 US HWY 80 Suite A Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurantnext
Chazitos Latin Cuisine - Pooler
orange starNo Reviews
217 U.S. 80 Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurantnext
Red Truck Chazitos Latin Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
217 U.S. 80 Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pooler

The Taco Stache
orange star4.3 • 1,259
100 Blue Moon Crossing Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurantnext
Umami Noodle Bar
orange star4.3 • 625
103 Park Avenue Pooler, GA 31322
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pooler
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston