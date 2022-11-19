Del Sur - Pooler Del Sur - Pooler
1 N Godley Station BLVD. Ste C-101/101
Pooler, GA 31322
Popular Items
Small Plates
House Rojo Salsa - Small
House Rojo Salsa - Large
Queso - Large
Housemade cheese dip served with warm chips
Queso - Small
Housemade cheese dip served with warm chips
Guacamole - Large
Fresh guacamole served with warm chips
Guacamole - Small
Fresh guacamole served with warm chips
Mango Habenero Salsa - Small
Mango Habenero Salsa - Large
Chargrilled Pineapple Salsa-Small
Chargrilled Pineapple Salsa-Large
Dip Sampler
Your choice of three dips (guacamole, queso, house rojo salsa, mango habanero salsa, or chargrilled pineapple salsa) served with warm chips
Queso Fundido
Cheese dip, chorizo, caramelized onions & pico de gallo served with warm chips
Battered Avocado Slices
Bite size avocados fried to perfection; served with chipotle aioli
Booyah Shrimp
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our sweet & spicy booyah sauce
Jalapeno Fries
Fresh sliced jalapeños, battered & fried; served with ranch
Street Corn Fritters
Crispy & cheesy corn nuggets; served with fiesta ranch
Philly Fries
Waffle fries topped with tender philly meat, sautéed peppers & onions, & melted provolone cheese; topped with crème fraîche & scallions
Tacos
Grilled Chicken BLT Taco
Grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded monterey jack cheese & chipotle aioli
Buffalo Chicken Taco
Crispy fried chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, pico de gallo & blue cheese
Sweet Heat Chicken Taco
Crispy fried chicken, lettuce, mango-habanero relish, ranch, sweet chili sauce, queso fresco & bacon
Steak Chimi Taco
Chimichurri marinated grilled steak, caramelized onions, crème fraîche, pico de gallo & queso fresco
Ground Beef Taco
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, crème fraîche & enchilada sauce
Barbacoa Taco
Barbacoa Korean style bbq beef, sweet fried plantain, Jamaican relish & cotija cheese
Pulled Pork Taco
Smoked pork, cabbage slaw, pineapple relish & golden bbq sauce
Sweet Chili Shrimp Taco
Fried shrimp, sweet chili sauce, cabbage slaw, queso fresco & bacon
Salmon Taco
Cajun rubbed salmon, crème fraîche, pickled cabbage, mango-habanero relish, guacamole, crispy tortilla strips & queso fresco crumbles
Chimi Shrimp Taco
Grilled shrimp marinated in housemade chimichurri, caramelized onions, crème fraîche & cotija cheese
Ahi Tuna Taco
Seared tuna, battered avocado, sesame chili sauce, pickled cabbage, mango-habanero relish & crispy tortilla strips
Booyah Shrimp Taco
Hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in booyah sauce, topped with guacamole, pickled cabbage & mango-habanero relish
Veggie Taco
Sautéed portobello mushrooms, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips & crème fraîche
Philly Cheesesteak Taco
Tender philly meat, onions, peppers & melted provolone cheese; topped with crème fraîche & scallions
Stir Fry Taco
Your choice of chicken, steak (+$0.50) or shrimp* (+$0.50) with caramalized onions, peppers & cabbage, sautéed in soy sauce & served over a bed of rice; finished with housemade yum-yum sauce
Nashville Hot Taco
Fried chicken, housemade Nashville hot sauce, ranch & traditional cole slaw
Hawaiian Chicken Taco
Teriyaki grilled chicken, pineapple relish & sesame seeds; served on a bed of rice
Mahi Mahi Taco
Chorizo Taco
Birria Tacos
Entrees
Baja Bowl
Rice, corn, pico de gallo, baja sauce, crispy tortilla strips & scallions with your choice of blackened chicken, chimi shrimp, chimi steak (+$1), or booyah shrimp (+$1)
Poke' Bowl
Diced Ahi Saku block tuna, honey sesame slaw, fresh avocado & cucumber served over a bed of steamed white rice; topped with spicy yum yum & crispy tortilla strips. Substitute teriyaki chicken for no up-charge!
Smothered Burrito
Your choice of meat (ground beef, chicken, or pork) with rice & beans, rolled & smothered with queso; topped with enchilada sauce, pico de gallo & cilantro
Chicken Fajitas
Your choice of meat with grilled peppers & onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream & warm tortillas (3)
Steak Fajitas
Your choice of meat with grilled peppers & onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream & warm tortillas (3)
Shrimp Fajitas
Your choice of meat with grilled peppers & onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream & warm tortillas (3)
Mixed Fajitas
Your choice of meat with grilled peppers & onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream & warm tortillas (3)
Triple Option Tostada
Choose between Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak. Crispy tortilla with rice, beans & crème fraîche mix, another crispy tortilla with choice of meat, shredded monterey jack cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo topped with one more crispy tortilla then covered with queso & enchilada sauce
Chicken BLT
Grilled chicken, queso, monterey jack cheese, fiesta ranch, pico de gallo, lettuce & bacon
Deluxe Steak
Grilled steak, black beans, queso, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños & crème fraîche
Skillet Chicken
Chicken grilled in BBQ sauce, queso, monterey jack cheese, grilled pineapple relish, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños & crème fraîche
Pulled Pork
Smoked pork, queso, pineapple relish, BBQ sauce, bacon & cotija cheese
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo fried chicken, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, ranch dressing, buffalo sauce & queso fresco
Ground Beef
Ground beef, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, crème fraîche, monterey jack cheese & pickled jalapeños
Large Cheese Quesadilla
Entree Salmon
Salads/Sides
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, shredded monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, black beans, corn & crème fraîche served on a bed of shredded lettuce, served with salsa Substitute chicken for +$0.50
Chicken Salad
Steak Salad
Seared steak, guacamole, black beans, corn & pico de gallo topped with queso fresco crumbles; served with fiesta ranch
Kickin' Shrimp Salad
Cajun shrimp, black beans, corn & pico de gallo on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with avocado ranch & cotija cheese
Vegan Power Salad
Side Salad
Black Bean Salad
Sweet Fried Plantains
Rice & Beans
French Fries
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice, beans, & tomatoes, topped with shredded monterey jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips & avocado slices
Desserts
2 Scoops Oreo Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream covered in your choice of Oreos or Cinnamon Toast Crunch, fried & topped with whipped cream & chocolate sauce
1 scoop Cinnamon Toast Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream covered in your choice of Oreos or Cinnamon Toast Crunch, fried & topped with whipped cream & chocolate sauce
2 Scoops Cinnamon Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream covered in your choice of Oreos or Cinnamon Toast Crunch, fried & topped with whipped cream & chocolate sauce
Sopapilla Nachos
Fried flour tortilla chips dusted with powdered sugar & honey, served with a scoop of ice cream
Cinnamon Sugar Churros
Warm, caramel filled cinnamon sugar churros served with a banana rum dipping sauce
Root Beer Float
Barq’s root beer & vanilla ice cream
Ice Cream (single scoop)
Mixed Berry Empanadas
Fried empanadas made with fresh seasonal filling.
1 Scoop Oreo Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream covered in your choice of Oreos or Cinnamon Toast Crunch, fried & topped with whipped cream & chocolate sauce
Beverages
Entrees
Chicken and Waffle Taco
Crispy fried chicken tenders on a Belgian waffle taco shell with house made honey whipped cream & your choice between bananas, blueberries, strawberries, or pecans. Add extra toppings for +$0.50
Traditional Breakfast Taco
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, scallions, & pico de gallo, topped with shredded monterey jack cheese & crème fraîche on a flour or corn tortilla
Cali Breakfast Taco
Scrambled eggs, cajun rubbed salmon, scallions, & pico de gallo, topped with queso fresco & crème fraîche on a flour or corn tortilla
Del Sur Scramble
Scrambled eggs, sautéed peppers, & caramelized onions with your choice of meat, layered on a crispy shell, topped with shredded monterey jack cheese, scallions, pico de gallo, & house made chipotle aioli
Hashbowl
Diced potatoes grilled with peppers, onions topped with two over-easy eggs, hollandaise sauce, scallions, pico de gallo with your choice of Chimi Steak or Cajun Rubbed Salmon
Chicken and Waffle Platter
Two Belgian waffles & crispy chicken tenders dusted with powdered sugar & drizzled in maple syrup. Served with two eggs your way.
Banana Rum FTP
Mixed Berry FTP
Avocado Toast Platter
Fresh avocado slices, pico de gallo, queso fresco, balsamic glaze. Add two eggs your way $2. Add two sausage patties $3.50
French Toast BITE Platter
Sweet French toast bites dusted with powdered sugar. Served with two sausage patties & two eggs your way
Banana Rum French Toast - A LA CARTE
Mixed Berry French Toast - A LA CARTE
Shrimp & Grits
Biscuit and Chorizo Gravy Platter
Biscuit and Chorizo gravy - A LA CARTE
Sides
Hashbrowns
Diced potatoes with sautéed peppers & caramelized onions
French Toast Bites
Freshly battered bread fried golden brown, with your choice of honey cream or maple syrup
Fruit Cup
Fresh strawberries, blueberries, banana & pineapple
Avocado Toast
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
Waffle
2 eggs
Sd Toast (2)
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
