FOOD

Appetizers

Caprese

$14.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Leaves, Tomatoes & Sunflower Seed Pesto Sauce & Topped WITH Balsamic Glaze

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Roasted Chicken, Cheddar Cheese Mix, Peppers & Onions in a Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap. Served with Sriracha Ranch, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream | Substitute Steak or Shrimp for 1.5

Garlic Knots

$7.50

Brushed with Garlic Oil & Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese, Side of Marinara

Meatballs

$10.50

NY Style Meatballs in Marinara Sauce Sprinkled with Grated Parmesan Cheese

Mexican Street Corn

$7.00

Chipotle Dry Rub & Cotija Cheese Drizzled with Chipotle Mayo

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.50

Shrimp Queso Dip

$14.50

Creamy Smoked Cheddar Cheese & Queso Dip with Blackened Shrimp, Citrus, Jalapenos & Bell Peppers. Served with Seasoned Toast Points & Tortilla Chips

Steak Quesadilla

$15.50

Steak Tacos

$12.50

2 Tacos with Marinated Steak, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro Lime Sauce, Fresh Jalapenos, Red Cabbage & Pico de Gallo in Flour Tortillas. Served with Tortilla Chips

The BLVD

$8.50

Our French Bread Style Pizza Toasted Ciabatta Bread Topped with Mozzarella Cheese & San Marzano Sauce

Wings

$16.00

Your Choice of Chipotle, Dry Rub, Asian, Buffalo Style, Garlic Parmesan, Jose Sauce Hot Honey, or Lemon Pepper

Chicken Tender

$14.50

Salads

B & B Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Gorgonzola Crumbles & Chopped Tomatoes

1933 Salad

$14.50

Chopped RomainE Lettuce, Country Ham, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Cucumbers, & Schredded Mozzarella Cheese

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese & Garlic Croutons Tossed in Caesar Dressing.

Beet Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix, Arugula, Cotija Cheese, Toppered with Red Beets, & Candied Walnuts

Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Spring Mix, Roasted Chicken Breast, Organic Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, & Red Onions

Large House Salad

$9.50

Sandwiches

BLT

$14.50

Crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, & Cracked Black Pepper Aioli Served on Ciabatta Bread

Vegetarian wrap

$11.00

Roasted Pepper & Onion Medley, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumber & Pesto Sauce

Gyro Wrap

$14.50

Sliced Beef/Lamb GYRO, or Chicken, Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, ROMA Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions & Feta Cheese Crumbles

Meatball Panini

$14.50

Sliced Meatballs, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Lemon-Herb Ricotta & Marinara Sauce Served on Ciabatta Bread

Chicken Club

$14.50

Roasted Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, ROMAINE Lettuce & Honey Mustard Served on Ciabatta Bread

Pesto Chicken

$14.50

Oven Roasted Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes & Sunflower Seed Pesto Sauce Served on Ciabatta Bread

Pizza

Main Street

Main Street

$19.00

Mozzarella Cheese & San Marzano Red Sauce Topped with Fresh Basil Leaves

Hubbard

$25.00

Fennel Sausage, Roasted Pepper & Onion Medley with Mozzarella CHEESE & San Marzano Red Sauce

Pearl

Pearl

$23.00

Sliced Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese & San Marzano Red Sauce

The Springfielder

$23.00

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese , Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Fresh Basil Leaves & San Marzano Red Sauce

The Klutho

$27.00

Sliced Pepperoni, Fennel Sausage, Country Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese & San Marzano Red Sauce

Silver

$23.00

Gorgonzola Cheese, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese & Roasted Garlic White Sauce Topped with Rosemary & Truffle Oil

Laura

$23.00

Sliced Prosciutto, Drunken figs, goat cheese, Mascarpone cheese, mozzarella cheese,, arugula, olive oil, & Roasted Garlic White Sauce

Liberty Street

$23.00

Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Mozzeralla Cheese, & Roasted Garlic White Sauce

Market Street

$22.00

Roasted Pepper & Onion medley, Roma Tomatoes, red onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Sunflower Seed Pesto & Roasted Garlic White Sauce

Gluten Free

Sides

Chef's Mac n Cheese

$6.50

Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Mixed Green Side Salad

$5.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Ranch

$0.50

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Steak

$4.50

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Tomatoes Cucumbers & Balsamic Glaze

$5.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey M

$0.50

Honey Balsamic

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Lemon Vin

$0.50

1933

$0.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.25

Caramel Cheesecake

$6.50

Caramel Peanut Buttet

$7.50

Lemon Mascarpone

$6.50

Lunch Specials

2 Slice Pizza & Drink

$9.75

2 Slice Pizza, Drink, & Salad

$11.75

1 Slice pizza

$4.00

Add-ons

1933

$0.25

Balsamic

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Caesar

$0.25

Celery

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Lemon Vin

$0.25

Marinara

$1.00

Pico

$0.50

Ranch

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.25

Tzatziki

$0.25

Bacon

$4.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Steak

$4.00

Chicken

$4.00

Gluten Free

Prosciutto

$4.00

Beets

$1.50

Soups

Soup of Day

$8.00

Pizza of the Day

Pizza of the Day

$29.00

Special of Day

Special of the Day

$15.00

Kids Meal

Meatball(1) and Bread & Drink

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla & Drink

$6.00

Grill Cheese & Drink

$6.00

Chicken Tender(2) & Drink

$6.00

BEVERAGE

Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$4.75

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Bottle Water

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

BAR

Liquor

Vodka Well

$7.50

Ketel One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

2 Tit Mice Vodka

$8.50

3 Olives

$8.50

3 Olives Cherry

$8.50

3 Olives Cucum

$8.50

3 Olives Espre

$8.50

3 Olives Grape

$8.50

3 Olives Mango

$8.50

3 Olives Raspb

$8.50

3 Olives Rose

$8.50

3 Olives Vanil

$8.50

3 Olives Water

$8.50

Cutwater

$8.00

Cutwater Hibis

$8.00

Sng Manifest Vodka

$8.00

Sng Smirnoff

$8.00

Sng Smirnoff Razz

$8.00

Stoli Jalapeno

$8.00

Stoli Mango Cr

$8.00

Stoli Peach

$8.00

Titos

$8.50

Well (Copy)

$14.00

Angels Envy

$10.50

Basil Haden's

$10.50

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$8.75

Bulleit Rye

$8.75

Bushmills

$7.25

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

HW Dbl Rye

$8.75

Sng Jack Daniels

$8.75

Sng Jack Daniels F

$8.25

Sng Jack Daniels H

$8.25

Sng Jameson

$8.75

Sng Jameson Black

$10.50

Sng Jameson Stout

$10.00

Sng Jim Beam

$8.00

Sng Knob Creek

$8.75

Sng Makers Mark

$8.75

Sng Makers Mark 46

$10.00

Sng Manifest Rye

$8.75

Old Camp Whisk

$8.00

Ole Smokey Pea

$8.00

Ole Smokey Wat

$8.00

Ole Smoky Peac

$8.00

Piggy Back Rye

$10.00

Screwball

$9.50

Sng Red Bush

$7.25

Sng Seagrams 7

$8.00

Sng Southern Comfo

$8.00

Sng Tin Cup

$8.50

Sng Tullamore

$8.75

Sng Woodford Reser

$8.75

Whistlepig12

$15.00

High West Rondevous

$11.00

Well

$6.75

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

Sng Mt Gay

$8.00

Well

$6.75

Goslings Bermuda Rum

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$9.00

1800 Silver

$8.50

Corazon Reposa

$9.00

Sng Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Milagro Reposa

$8.75

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Sng Patron Silver

$8.75

Sng Patron Xo

$8.00

Well

$6.75

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.75

Manifest Gin

$8.00

Sng Nolets

$8.75

Sng St Augustine G

$8.75

Sng Tanqueray

$8.00

Well

$6.75

Well Amaretto

$6.50

Aperol

$8.50

Bailey's

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Fireball

$6.50

Florida 95

$9.50

Gin Drop

$8.75

Goldschläger

$6.50

Grand Galla

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Jagermeister

$6.50

Khalua

$8.00

Sng Midori

$8.00

Sng RumChata

$6.50

Sng Rumple Minze

$8.00

Sng St Germain

$8.00

Well

$6.75

Mini Beer

$8.00

Chivas

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00

Sng Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Sng JW Black

$10.00

Well

$6.75

Cocktails

American Mule

$8.75

Bloody Mary

$7.25

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Captain's Barr

$8.75

Crispy Apple D

$8.50

Crispy Banana

$8.75

Crispy Rose

$7.00

Dirty Shirley

$8.75

Dreamsicle

$7.25

Sng Elite Dirty

$10.00

Sng Jamaica Me Cri

$8.75

Sng Light & Breezy

$10.00

Sng MexicoCity Mar

$10.50

Long Island Top Shelf

$11.00

Sng Marg. Special

$7.25

Sng MBR Apple Pie

$8.00

Sng MBR Pink Lem

$8.00

Sng MexicoCity Mar

$10.50

Sng Mocktini Virgi

$5.50

Sng Perfect Cosmo

$8.00

White Russian

$7.50

$7 Blue Long Island

$7.00

$7 House Magarita

$7.00

$7 Cherry Limeade

$7.00

$5 Daily Special

$5.00

Long Island Well

$7.50

Mai Tai

$8.00

Bombs

Cherry Bomb

$8.25

Grape Bomb

$8.25

Jager Bomb

$8.25

Vegas Bomb

$8.25

Irish Bomb

$10.25

Shots

Sng Minshew Juice

$4.00

Sng Wash Apple

$8.75

BEER

Draft

13 House Lager

$6.50

Allagash

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Dog Fish Cquench

$6.50

Dos Equis

$6.50

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$6.50

Fishweir Lazy River

$6.50

Guiness

$6.50

Hazy Lil Thing

$6.50

Hop Slang

$10.00

HP Octoberfest

$6.50

HP Wessen

$6.50

I-10

$6.50

Jai Alai

$6.50

Jon Boat

$6.50

Kona Big Wave

$6.50

Mango Cart Wheat

$6.50

Orange Vanilla Cream

$6.50

Paulaner OctoberFest

$6.50

Raging Blonde

$6.50

San Marco Sour

$6.50

SouthBank IPA

$6.50

Summer Shandy

$6.50

Sweetwater Brown

$6.50

Two Hearted

$6.50

Wicked Weed

$6.50

Wild Lil Thing

$6.50

Yuengling

$4.00

Bottled

Angry Orchard

$5.75

Bud

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.75

Coors

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Corona

$5.75

Heineken

$5.75

Mich Ultra Gold

$4.75

Mich Ultra

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.75

Heineken Zero

$4.00

White Claws

$5.75

Stella Artois

$6.75

WINE

Glass

Chateau ST Jean Merl

$8.00

Clos du Bois Merl

$8.00

Clos du Bois Sav

$8.00

Cupcake Cab Sauv

$8.00

Cupcake Chard

$8.00

Cupcake Merl

$8.00

Cupcake Moscato

$8.00

Cupcake Pinot Noir

$8.00

Cupcake Riesling

$8.00

Cupcake Sweet Red

$8.00

House Cab

$6.00

House Champ

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

House White Zin

$6.00

J Vine Chard

$13.00

J Vineyards PG

$9.00

Line 39 Sauv Bl

$7.00

Matua Sauv Blan

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Trivnto Malbec

$8.00

Cupcake Pinpt Grigio

$8.00

Fransiscan Cab

$10.00

Fransiscan Chard

$10.00

Fransiscan Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Bottle

Clos du Bois Merlot

$27.00

Clos du Bois Sav Blank

$27.00

Cupcake Cabarnet

$23.00

Cupcake Chardonnay

$23.00

Cupcake Merlot

$23.00

Cupcake Moscato

$23.00

Cupcake Pinot Grigio

$23.00

Cupcake Pinot Noir

$23.00

Cupcake Reseiling

$23.00

Cupcake Sweet Red

$23.00

Fransiscan Chard

$42.00

Fransiscan Cab

$44.00

Fransiscan Sav Blank

$44.00

J Chard

$48.00

J Pinot Gris

$35.00

Line 39 Sav Blank

$26.00

Matua Sav Blank

$26.00

Megamosa

$15.00

Trivento Malbac

$30.00

BANQUET

Platters

Larger Strawberry Salad

$120.00

Larger Mixed Green Salad

$60.00

Large Caesar Salad

$60.00

Meatball Tray

$100.00

Roasted Chicken Tenders

$120.00

Baked Lasagna

$85.00

Baked Ziti

$80.00

Mini Meatball Sliders

$85.00

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$70.00

Shrimp Queso Dip

$95.00

HAPPY HOUR

