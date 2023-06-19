- Home
- /
- Jacksonville
- /
- Crispy's
Crispy's
No reviews yet
1735 North Main Street
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Appetizers
Caprese
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Leaves, Tomatoes & Sunflower Seed Pesto Sauce & Topped WITH Balsamic Glaze
Chicken Quesadilla
Roasted Chicken, Cheddar Cheese Mix, Peppers & Onions in a Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap. Served with Sriracha Ranch, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream | Substitute Steak or Shrimp for 1.5
Garlic Knots
Brushed with Garlic Oil & Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese, Side of Marinara
Meatballs
NY Style Meatballs in Marinara Sauce Sprinkled with Grated Parmesan Cheese
Mexican Street Corn
Chipotle Dry Rub & Cotija Cheese Drizzled with Chipotle Mayo
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp Queso Dip
Creamy Smoked Cheddar Cheese & Queso Dip with Blackened Shrimp, Citrus, Jalapenos & Bell Peppers. Served with Seasoned Toast Points & Tortilla Chips
Steak Quesadilla
Steak Tacos
2 Tacos with Marinated Steak, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro Lime Sauce, Fresh Jalapenos, Red Cabbage & Pico de Gallo in Flour Tortillas. Served with Tortilla Chips
The BLVD
Our French Bread Style Pizza Toasted Ciabatta Bread Topped with Mozzarella Cheese & San Marzano Sauce
Wings
Your Choice of Chipotle, Dry Rub, Asian, Buffalo Style, Garlic Parmesan, Jose Sauce Hot Honey, or Lemon Pepper
Chicken Tender
Salads
B & B Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Gorgonzola Crumbles & Chopped Tomatoes
1933 Salad
Chopped RomainE Lettuce, Country Ham, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Cucumbers, & Schredded Mozzarella Cheese
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese & Garlic Croutons Tossed in Caesar Dressing.
Beet Salad
Spring Mix, Arugula, Cotija Cheese, Toppered with Red Beets, & Candied Walnuts
Strawberry Salad
Spring Mix, Roasted Chicken Breast, Organic Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, & Red Onions
Large House Salad
Sandwiches
BLT
Crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, & Cracked Black Pepper Aioli Served on Ciabatta Bread
Vegetarian wrap
Roasted Pepper & Onion Medley, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumber & Pesto Sauce
Gyro Wrap
Sliced Beef/Lamb GYRO, or Chicken, Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, ROMA Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions & Feta Cheese Crumbles
Meatball Panini
Sliced Meatballs, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Lemon-Herb Ricotta & Marinara Sauce Served on Ciabatta Bread
Chicken Club
Roasted Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, ROMAINE Lettuce & Honey Mustard Served on Ciabatta Bread
Pesto Chicken
Oven Roasted Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes & Sunflower Seed Pesto Sauce Served on Ciabatta Bread
Pizza
Main Street
Mozzarella Cheese & San Marzano Red Sauce Topped with Fresh Basil Leaves
Hubbard
Fennel Sausage, Roasted Pepper & Onion Medley with Mozzarella CHEESE & San Marzano Red Sauce
Pearl
Sliced Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese & San Marzano Red Sauce
The Springfielder
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese , Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Fresh Basil Leaves & San Marzano Red Sauce
The Klutho
Sliced Pepperoni, Fennel Sausage, Country Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese & San Marzano Red Sauce
Silver
Gorgonzola Cheese, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese & Roasted Garlic White Sauce Topped with Rosemary & Truffle Oil
Laura
Sliced Prosciutto, Drunken figs, goat cheese, Mascarpone cheese, mozzarella cheese,, arugula, olive oil, & Roasted Garlic White Sauce
Liberty Street
Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Mozzeralla Cheese, & Roasted Garlic White Sauce
Market Street
Roasted Pepper & Onion medley, Roma Tomatoes, red onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Sunflower Seed Pesto & Roasted Garlic White Sauce