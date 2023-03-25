Restaurant header imageView gallery

J'Anthony's 10894 Ventnor Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1120 Dunn Avenue

Jacksonville, FL 32218

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

A LA CARTÈ

Meats

Chicken Wings (6)

$7.00

Fish (2)

$6.00

Meat Loaf

$6.00

Pork Chop (1)

$6.00

Ribs ( 2)

$5.00

Turkey Wing

$7.00

Porkchop Sandwich

$9.00

Shrimp (10 Pcs)

$6.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$5.00

Charleston Red Rice

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Dirty Rice

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Mac + Cheese

$7.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Tuna Salad

$5.00

Yams

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Breads

Cornbread Muffin

$2.00

Dinner Roll

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Brisk Tea

$2.00

Hawaiian Punch Fruit Punch

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Lemon Cake

$4.00

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$4.00

Sour Cream Pound Cake

$4.00

Peach Cobbler

$4.00

Specialty Item

Double Cheeseburger

$6.00

(2) Soul Rolls (Collard Greens, Mac + Cheese, Yellow Rice, Yams)

$8.00

Concessions

Fried Mac n Cheese Balls ( 3 Pcs)

$5.00

Steak + Beef Sliders (2 pcs)

$5.00

MINI MEAL DEAL

Mini Meal Deal

Mini Meal Deal

$15.00

Meats (Select 1)

Chicken Wings (6)

Fish (2)

Meat Loaf

Pork Chop (1)

Ribs ( 2)

Turkey Wing

Porkchop Sandwich

Shrimp (10 Pcs)

Sides (Select 1)

Baked Beans

Charleston Red Rice

Collard Greens

Dirty Rice

Fries (Meal Deal)

Green Beans

Jasmine Rice

Mac + Cheese

Potato Salad

Seasoned Fries

Tuna Salad

Yams

Yellow Rice

SEASONED W/LOVE MEAL DEAL - W/O DESSERT

Seasoned w/Love Meal Deal - w/o Dessert

Seasoned w/Love Meal Deal - w/o Dessert

$20.00

Meats (Select 1)

Chicken Wings (6)

Fish (2)

Meat Loaf

Pork Chop (1)

Ribs ( 2)

Turkey Wing

Sides (Select 2)

Baked Beans

Charleston Red Rice

Collard Greens

Dirty Rice

Green Beans

Jasmine Rice

Mac + Cheese

Potato Salad

Seasoned Fries

Tuna Salad

Yams

Yellow Rice

Breads (Select 1)

Cornbread Muffin

Dinner Roll

Garlic Bread

Drinks (Select 1)

Bottled Water

Coke

Sprite

Brisk Tea

Hawaiian Punch Fruit Punch

Orange Fanta

SEASONED W/LOVE MEAL DEAL - W/DESSERT

Seasoned w/Love Meal Deal - w/Dessert

Seasoned w/Love Meal Deal - w/Dessert

$25.00

Meats (Select 1)

Chicken Wings (6)

Fish (2)

Meat Loaf

Pork Chop (1)

Ribs ( 2)

Turkey Wing

Porkchop Sandwich

Sides (Select 2)

Baked Beans

Charleston Red Rice

Collard Greens

Dirty Rice

Green Beans

Jasmine Rice

Mac + Cheese

Potato Salad

Seasoned Fries

Tuna Salad

Yams

Yellow Rice

Drinks (Select 1)

Bottled Water

Coke

Sprite

Brisk Tea

Hawaiian Punch Fruit Punch

Orange Fanta

Breads (Select 1)

Cornbread Muffin

Dinner Roll

Garlic Bread

Desserts (Select 1)

Banana Pudding

Lemon Cake

Key Lime Pie

Strawberry Crunch Cake

Sour Cream Pound Cake

Peach Cobbler

SPECIALS

Specialty Item

Double Cheeseburger

$6.00

(2) Soul Rolls (Collard Greens, Mac + Cheese, Yellow Rice, Yams)

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1120 Dunn Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Element Bistro & Craft Bar
orange starNo Reviews
333 East Bay Street Jacksonville, FL 32202
View restaurantnext
Bellwether
orange star4.6 • 1,026
117 West Forsyth Street Jacksonville, FL 32202
View restaurantnext
Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
20 W Adams Street Jacksonville, FL 32202
View restaurantnext
Whispers Oyster Bar-Seafood - 331 W Forsyth St
orange starNo Reviews
331 W Forsyth St Jacksonville, FL 32202
View restaurantnext
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
orange starNo Reviews
1076 Hendricks Avenue Jacksonvile, FL 32207
View restaurantnext
V Pizza - San Marco
orange star4.7 • 376
1406 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Orsay
orange star4.8 • 3,711
3630 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
BB’s Restaurant - 1019 Hendricks Ave
orange star4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
orange star4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurantnext
Corner Taco
orange star4.3 • 1,844
818 Post St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep
orange star4.7 • 1,711
1534 Oak St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jacksonville
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston